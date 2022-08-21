Massive fire put out at Alexandria Carrefour

CAIRO: A huge fire that broke out at a Carrefour hypermarket in Egypt’s Mediterranean port city Alexandria was put out on Saturday without any loss of life, the Ministry of Interior said.

In a statement, the ministry added that the fire broke out in the central air conditioner at the top of the mall building in Muharram Bek where Carrefour is based, noting that it did not affect the rest of the building.

Sirens sounded and people at the mall left in a panic as columns of smoke rising from the fire were seen.

The Muharram Bek Police Department said officers, civil protection forces, six fire engines, and an ambulance attended the blaze.

Authorities brought the fire under control, stopping it from spreading to the remaining shops after evacuating all shoppers and store owners from the mall.