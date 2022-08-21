You are here

Massive fire put out at Alexandria Carrefour

Massive fire put out at Alexandria Carrefour
Black smoke billows from the Carrefour hypermarket in Muharram Bek, Alexandria. (Twitter Photo)
Updated 12 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Massive fire put out at Alexandria Carrefour

Massive fire put out at Alexandria Carrefour
  • The fire broke out in a central air conditioning unit on top of a mall in Muharram Bek, where Carrefour is based
Updated 12 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: A huge fire that broke out at a Carrefour hypermarket in Egypt’s Mediterranean port city Alexandria was put out on Saturday without any loss of life, the Ministry of Interior said.

In a statement, the ministry added that the fire broke out in the central air conditioner at the top of the mall building in Muharram Bek where Carrefour is based, noting that it did not affect the rest of the building.

Sirens sounded and people at the mall left in a panic as columns of smoke rising from the fire were seen.

The Muharram Bek Police Department said officers, civil protection forces, six fire engines, and an ambulance attended the blaze.

Authorities brought the fire under control, stopping it from spreading to the remaining shops after evacuating all shoppers and store owners from the mall.

Topics: Egypt Alexandria Carrefour Muharram Bek

UAE ambassador to Iran to resume duties in the coming days

UAE ambassador to Iran to resume duties in the coming days
Updated 55 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

UAE ambassador to Iran to resume duties in the coming days

UAE ambassador to Iran to resume duties in the coming days
  • The move is in line with the UAE’s efforts to strengthen relations with Iran, the foreign ministry said
Updated 55 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s ambassador to Iran Saif Mohammed Al-Zaabi will resume his duties in the coming days, the Gulf country’s foreign ministry said on Sunday. 

The move is in line with the UAE’s efforts to strengthen relations with Iran, the ministry added. 

It is also part of a previous decision to increase diplomatic representation to the rank of ambassador which was discussed during a recent phone call on July 26 between foreign ministers Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Topics: UAE Iran

UAE president orders $6.8 million worth of aid for Sudan’s flood victims

UAE president orders $6.8 million worth of aid for Sudan’s flood victims
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

UAE president orders $6.8 million worth of aid for Sudan's flood victims

UAE president orders $6.8 million worth of aid for Sudan’s flood victims
  • The aid will help alleviate the suffering of those affected by the floods and improve their living conditions
  • It also aims to support Sudan’s efforts to contain the effects of torrential rains that have flooded vast areas
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan ordered the provision of AED25 million ($6.8 million) worth of humanitarian aid to those affected and displaced by torrential rains and floods in Sudan on Saturday.
The aid will help alleviate the suffering of those affected by the floods, improve their living conditions, and is an expression of the UAE’s solidarity with the people of Sudan, Emirates News Agency reported.
It also aims to support Sudan’s efforts to contain the effects of torrential rains that have flooded vast areas across the country, WAM said.
The gesture highlights the deep-rooted relations that the two countries share, and is in line with the UAE’s policy to help underprivileged communities around the world through relief and humanitarian programmes.
At least 77 people have died during torrential rains and flash floods in Sudan and thousands of homes have been destroyed in South Darfur and North Kordofan, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Friday.

Topics: Sudan UAE floods aid

Authorities in Lebanon fear partial collapse of wheat silos in Beirut port

Authorities in Lebanon fear partial collapse of wheat silos in Beirut port
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

Authorities in Lebanon fear partial collapse of wheat silos in Beirut port

Authorities in Lebanon fear partial collapse of wheat silos in Beirut port
  • Reports suggest that authorities have evacuated all employees from the vicinity as a precautionary measure
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Civil defense teams in Lebanon are on standby following reports of a possible collapse of a new part of wheat silos located in the Port of Beirut, local media reported on Sunday. 
 
Reports suggest that authorities have evacuated all employees from the vicinity as a precautionary measure.
 
Smoke was also seen rising from the remaining wheat silos located in the port. 
 
More details to follow.

Topics: Lebanon beirut port wheat silos

Egypt condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Somali capital

Egypt condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Somali capital
Updated 21 August 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Somali capital

Egypt condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Somali capital
  • Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab militants launched the attack on the hotel on Friday, in an operation lasting 30 hours
Updated 21 August 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has expressed its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which killed at least 21 people.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement: “Egypt affirms its full solidarity with Somalia in this painful affliction, stressing its total rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.”

Police and the military in Mogadishu announced on Sunday that Somali forces had concluded a siege at the Hayat and had freed 106 people, including women and children, according to Reuters.

Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab militants launched the attack on the hotel on Friday, in an operation lasting 30 hours.

On Sunday morning, despite calm prevailing, roads remained closed amid a heavy security presence, and emergency personnel and bomb disposal experts sought to clear the building and remove the rubble.

The hotel building was badly damaged during the exchange of fire between government forces and the militants, which led to its collapse in parts and left many worried about relatives who were inside when the attack began.

The hotel was a popular meeting place for government officials and had dozens of people inside when armed men stormed it.

Somalia’s National Police Commander Maj. Gen. Hassan Abdi Mohamed confirmed that security forces had successfully ended the attack, according to the Somali National News Agency.

“It is unfortunate that innocent civilians were killed at the scene of the accident,” he added.

Al-Shabab confirmed in a statement that the group had taken hostages during the siege, including government and security officials.

The attack is the largest Mogadishu has seen since the election of the new Somali president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, in May.

Topics: Egypt Somalia terrorist attack

UAE president arrives in Al Alamein City, discusses Arab unity with Egyptian counterpart

UAE president arrives in Al Alamein City, discusses Arab unity with Egyptian counterpart
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

UAE president arrives in Al Alamein City, discusses Arab unity with Egyptian counterpart

UAE president arrives in Al Alamein City, discusses Arab unity with Egyptian counterpart
  • Both leaders emphasized the importance of Arab unity in overcoming regional challenges
  • They stressed on the need for dialogue, understanding and diplomacy to resolve disputes
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan arrived in Al Alamein City in Egypt on Sunday where he discussed bilateral ties with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported. 

El-Sisi welcomed Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Alamein airport, spokesman for the Egyptian presidential office said on Facebook. 

During their meeting, both leaders emphasized the importance of Arab unity in overcoming challenges that the region is witnessing. They also reiterated their support for all efforts aimed at reaching lasting solutions to regional crises to achieve peace, stability and security, WAM reported.

The leaders explored cooperation areas and promising opportunities to expand the strategic partnership between the two countries in various fields to achieve common aspirations of sustainable development, progress, and prosperity for their peoples, according to WAM.

While reviewing the latest regional and international developments, the leaders stressed on the need for dialogue, understanding and diplomacy to resolve disputes and ensure world peace.  

Topics: Egypt UAE

