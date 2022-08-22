You are here

  • Home
  • Sam Bennett sprints to second straight stage win in Vuelta

Sam Bennett sprints to second straight stage win in Vuelta

Sam Bennett sprints to second straight stage win in Vuelta
Irish cyclist Sam Bennett (C) celebrates as he wins the third stage of the Vuelta a España in Breda, The Netherlands on Aug. 21, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cff5p

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Sam Bennett sprints to second straight stage win in Vuelta

Sam Bennett sprints to second straight stage win in Vuelta
  • Bennett was jostled out of position on the run-in but his lead-out man Danny van Poppel powered late up the left to deliver his leader with split-second timing
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

BREDA, Netherlands: Sam Bennett of Bora won stage three of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday, as he was again fastest in a sprint at the end of an almost entirely flat 193.2km run around Breda.

The Irishman, who also won Saturday’s stage, tightened his hold on the sprint points green jersey by edging out Mads Pedersen and Dan McLay on the last of three days in the Netherlands.

“It was a hard fight with some tough moments,” said Bennett, whose barren patch has been forgotten with two consecutive winning performances.

Dutch team Jumbo-Visma finished the stage with a third different rider in the overall leader’s red jersey with Italy’s Edoardo Affini top of the rankings.

Bennett was jostled out of position on the run-in but his lead-out man Danny van Poppel powered late up the left to deliver his leader with split-second timing.

“Danny, it was a masterclass,” Bennett said.

His winning time of 4hrs 05min 53sec means the peloton rode the stage at around 46kph despite some windy conditions on a cool summer’s day at 20C.

Ineos had a stressful moment when their leader Richard Carapaz fell 20km from the line, but he eventually finished with the main bunch.

“Richard had a small crash, I think he’ll be alright,” said teammate Ethan Hayter.

Of the favorites to win the overall title, defending champion Primoz Roglic of Jumbo is best-placed with Carapaz just 13sec off the Slovenian’s pace.

Remco Evenepoel, the 22-year-old Belgian, is at 14sec while 2018 Vuelta champion Simon Yates is 31sec off the lead with current Giro champion Jai Hindley at 41sec.

Jumbo won the team time-trial on day one by a clear 13sec, and with flat stages suited to bunch sprints over the weekend, were able to set up a situation whereby they have shared the overall lead between team members.

Two Dutch riders from Jumbo took the honors in the first two stages in Robert Gesink and Mike Teunissen.

“The team had it thought out from the beginning,” said Affini.

“It was very nice of them to do that. Imagine how it felt for the Dutch lads?” said the Italian.

Another Dutch rider Julius van den Berg, retained the climb points jersey.

Israel-Premier Tech leader Michael Woods pulled out of the race after taking a nasty knock to the head in a fall inside the first hour.

He was taken to hospital with grazing but no broken bones.

Now the Vuelta heads home to Spain with a transit on Monday followed by stages four to nine in the Basque Country and Asturias, all over rugged hilly or mountainous terrain.

Tuesday’s stage four is a 152km ride in medium mountains between Vitoria and Laguardia.

Topics: Sam Bennett Vuelta a Espana

Related

Dutch debut for Vuelta a Espana as Roglic targets fourth title
Sport
Dutch debut for Vuelta a Espana as Roglic targets fourth title
Vuelta hopes to emulate Tour success with zero infections
Sport
Vuelta hopes to emulate Tour success with zero infections

Coric upsets Tsitsipas to win Cincinnati Masters title

Coric upsets Tsitsipas to win Cincinnati Masters title
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP

Coric upsets Tsitsipas to win Cincinnati Masters title

Coric upsets Tsitsipas to win Cincinnati Masters title
  • Coric lost his only previous final at this level, going down to Novak Djokovic in Shanghai four years ago
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP

MIAMI: Borna Coric, who only returned in March after missing a year with a shoulder injury, dominated fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday to win the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The world No. 152 from Croatia dispatched the Greek star 7-6 (7/0), 6-2 to become the lowest-ranked player to ever lift a Masters trophy.

“I have no words, to be honest. It’s just an unbelievable feeling,” the winner said. “I’m just gonna enjoy this.

“I thought I could play well. I was training hard, and I knew I could play good tennis, but to play this level of tennis — I was just not aware.

“I’m just super happy, obviously.”

Coric lost his only previous final at this level, going down to Novak Djokovic in Shanghai four years ago.

On Sunday, Coric replaced 143rd-ranked Spaniard Roberto Carretero, the 1996 Hamburg champion, as the lowest-rated Masters trophy lifter.

“It’s been very stressful for my body this whole week,” the Croat said. “I came into the tournament with many, many (training) sessions

“I played five matches now in a row. So I need to rest for a couple of days. I need to recover and just get ready for the US Open.”

Coric came back from an early deficit, trailing Tsitsipas 4-1 before turning the corner and sweeping the tiebreaker to love.

Momentum shifted further in the second set for the Croat, who was supported by a few fans wearing the national colors.

“I realized that I needed to be more aggressive,” Coric said. “He’s an unbelievable player, and he’s not gonna miss on my solid balls.

“I said to myself, ‘I have nothing to lose. If I continue like this, I’m going to lose anyway, for sure.’

“He was also playing very, very well, putting the pressure on me.”

Coric fired seven aces and saved three of four break points in a two-hour victory.

Coric improved to 2-1 all-time against Tsitsipas, having retired from their first meeting in Rome in 2018 and won in the third round of the 2020 US Open in a fifth-set tiebreaker.

“You’ve kicked my ass the last couple of times,” Tsitsipas said to Coric in the trophy ceremony.

Then he praised Coric’s title run at Cincinnati, which included victories over Rafael Nadal, Britain’s Cameron Norrie and Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“You’ve proved yourself over and over again,” Tsitsipas said.

“It was an incredible comeback from injury. You are proving that you are up there with us.”

Tsitsipas said he is still seeking a first title on outdoor hardcourt losing six finals played on cement.

“It kind of sucks,” the Greek said.

“I still hope to come back here and win it one day. “I was definitely not choking — I just played robots every time in finals.”

Ominous clouds unleashed rain over the area shortly after the trophy ceremony was completed.

There were storm delays much of the week at the Midwest event, the last major tuneup for the US Open, which begins on Aug. 29.

Topics: Borna Coric ATP Cincinnati Masters Stefanos Tsitsipas

Related

Garcia downs Kvitova to claim Cincinnati crown
Sport
Garcia downs Kvitova to claim Cincinnati crown
Coric second player at Djokovic event to test positive for coronavirus
Sport
Coric second player at Djokovic event to test positive for coronavirus

Udonis Haslem says he’s coming back for 20th year with Heat

Udonis Haslem says he’s coming back for 20th year with Heat
Updated 6 min 56 sec ago
AP

Udonis Haslem says he’s coming back for 20th year with Heat

Udonis Haslem says he’s coming back for 20th year with Heat
  • The 42-year-old Haslem is by far the longest-tenured player in Heat history
  • Haslem was the oldest player to appear in each of the last two NBA seasons
Updated 6 min 56 sec ago
AP

MIAMI: Kobe Bryant. Dirk Nowitzki. And now, Udonis Haslem.

Miami’s captain is returning to the Heat for a 20th season, he announced Sunday. It’s a one-year deal worth $2.9 million; Miami extended the offer nearly two months ago, then waited for Haslem to decide between retiring and returning.

Nowitzki played all 21 of his NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Bryant spent all 20 of his seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and when he appears in his next game, Haslem will join them as a player spending at least two decades in the league and all with one franchise.

“I have decided to follow through with what me and my father had talked about, and I will finish what I started and I will play 20 years,” Haslem said, seated at midcourt at Miami High, his alma mater. “I will play this year, because I talked about that with my father and that’s what we said we would do. It won’t be the same. Won’t be as easy. But the goal still remains the same. Win. Win a championship. Leave it on the line and hold your head high when it’s all over.”

Tim Duncan spent 19 seasons with San Antonio and John Stockton spent 19 with Utah.

The 42-year-old Haslem is by far the longest-tenured player in Heat history. He is a three-time NBA champion with Miami and is the franchise’s all-time leader in rebounds. This contract is the 11th he has signed with the Heat, and this marks the seventh consecutive summer in which he has signed a deal with the team.

His father, Johnnie Haslem, died Aug. 30, 2021. Udonis Haslem spent about two weeks away from the Heat at the start of camp and the preseason last year while grieving, and he said not having either of his parents still alive forced him to reevaluate many things in the past year.

“Even at 42, you look around and you don’t have both of your parents, you can be confused,” Haslem said. “It can be confusing. ... But never have I been more clear than I am now. I just had to clear the cobwebs out.”

Haslem was the oldest player to appear in each of the last two NBA seasons. He got into 13 games with Miami last season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds.

He has had 162 different teammates during his Heat career. And this season the NBA might include players who weren’t even born when Haslem entered the league. Haslem made his NBA debut on Oct. 28, 2003 — three weeks before Jalen Duren, the No. 13 pick in this year’s NBA draft, was born.

Haslem has averaged 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds in his first 19 seasons, playing sparingly the last six years. But the Heat have insisted his role remains vital in practice and in the locker room, annually finding ways to keep luring Haslem back.

This contract will take Haslem past the $70 million mark in on-court earnings. After the coming season, Haslem said he hopes to join the Heat’s front office and has mentioned his desire to possibly join the ownership group in the years to come.

“This ain’t no (expletive) charity case. This is a sacrifice, sacrificing for the next generation,” Haslem said. “As the bearer of Heat culture, I take it serious. It’s not a game. It’s not a joke. I know people talk about it. People, they may have this stigma of what it is and what it’s not. But it’s real. It is real. The culture is real. The culture has saved very many guys, not just me.”

Topics: NBA miami heat Udonis Haslem

Related

LeBron James inks 2-year, $97.1 million deal with Lakers
Sport
LeBron James inks 2-year, $97.1 million deal with Lakers
NBA Abu Dhabi Games may be slam dunk for basketball in the region
Sport
NBA Abu Dhabi Games may be slam dunk for basketball in the region

Lueckenkemper strikes again to help Germany top Euro athletics medals table

Lueckenkemper strikes again to help Germany top Euro athletics medals table
Updated 22 August 2022
AFP

Lueckenkemper strikes again to help Germany top Euro athletics medals table

Lueckenkemper strikes again to help Germany top Euro athletics medals table
  • Germany tops overall athletics medals table with 7 golds, 7 silvers and 2 bronzes
  • Britain finishes second with 6 golds, 6 silvers and 8 bronzes
Updated 22 August 2022
AFP

MUNICH: Newly-crowned European 100m champion Gina Lueckenkemper won a second gold as she spearheaded Germany to a decisive victory in the women’s 4x100m relay in Munich on Sunday.

The end of seven breathtaking days of top-quality track and field could not have been better scripted as the German quartet motored to victory in 42.34 seconds in the final event.

Status Quo’s ‘Rockin’ all over the world’ blasted over the tannoy as a packed-out Olympic Stadium went wild as Lueckenkemper celebrated with teammates Alexandra Burghardt, already a silver medalist in the two-woman bobsleigh at this year’s Winter Olympics, Lisa Mayer and Rebekka Haase.

The fancied British quartet, featuring 200m silver medallist Dina Asher-Smith on anchor, didn’t get the baton past the first leg thanks to a botched handover.

The Germans did, and swiftly, their gold ensuring the host country topped the overall athletics medals table with seven golds, seven silvers and two bronzes.

Britain finished second with six golds, six silvers and eight bronzes.

“If someone would have told me before the championships that I would come home with two gold medals, I would have said they’re crazy,” said Lueckenkemper.

Anchor leg Haase added: “Gina always told us that she has a gold medal and that she wanted one more medal tonight. One more, so we made it.”

The men’s 4x100m relay was missing Italy’s Olympic and European 100m champion Marcell Jacobs.

The Italian quartet, whom Jacobs led to Olympic gold in last year’s Tokyo Games, was deprived of a place after Turkey were reinstated after being impeded in the heats.

It was left to a strong British foursome to claim gold in a championship record of 37.67sec, smashing the previous best of 37.94 set by France in Split in 1990.

Jeremiah Azu, bronze medallist in the 100m, led off, handing over to Zharnel Hughes, the 200m champion and 100m silver medallist.

Jona Efoloko ran the second bend before handing over to Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, the 200m silver medallist purring home for a comprehensive victory.

“Zharnel has got three medals, Jona has now got one, Jeremiah has got two, and I’ve got two — just do the maths!” beamed Mitchell-Blake.

In another night of top-notch performances, reigning world indoor champion Mariano Garcia of Spain held off Britain’s Jake Wightman to win the men’s 800m.

Garcia clocked a personal best of 1min 44.85sec for gold, world 1500m champion Wightman taking silver in 1:44.91.

“I was feeling strong and I knew I could fight for a place on that podium so I decided to go for it,” said Garcia.

Wightman had stepped down to the 800m after surprising Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen — who did a 1,500-5,000m double in Munich — for 1,500m gold in last month’s world championships in Oregon.

“I was not quite close enough in the last straight and it is tough when you are not that close with strong opponents,” said the Briton.

“I did not manage to stay strong enough to pass Garcia. This is a tough race with lots of tactics.”

There was a second title for war-torn Ukraine as world indoor champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh triumphed in the women’s high jump.

Mahuchikh, who fled her native country on a three-day odyssey by car to get to the world indoors in Belgrade in March, managed a best of 1.95 meters.

She won on countback from Montenegro’s Marija Vukovic, with Serbian teenager Angelina Topic claiming bronze (1.93).

“I would like to dedicate this medal to the Ukrainian people,” Mahuchikh said.

“I hope to go back home in September, I left my country in March and I miss my home and my friends and my father.”

Germany’s Julian Weber had earlier sent the large home crowd wild in a fair warning to the likely reaction to the women’s relay team as he won javelin gold with 87.66m on his fifth attempt.

Yemaneberhan Crippa of Italy produced a devastating final 50-meter sprint to win the men’s 10,000m in 27:46.13, while the women’s 100m hurdles went the way of Poland, 21-year-old Pia Skrzyszowska producing a textbook display for a runaway triumph in 12.53sec.

Hungary’s Luca Kozak claimed silver in 12.69sec while Swiss family fortunes looked up as Ditaji Kambundji took bronze, following elder sister Mujinga’s gold and silver medal-showing in the 200 and 100m respectively.

Topics: Gina Lueckenkemper Munich Olympic Stadium Munich

Related

Australia win historic cricket gold at Commonwealth Games as athletics wraps up
Sport
Australia win historic cricket gold at Commonwealth Games as athletics wraps up
Olympic winners Denmark, Euro champs Germany crash
Sport
Olympic winners Denmark, Euro champs Germany crash

Patrick Cantlay wins another thriller at BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay wins another thriller at BMW Championship
Updated 22 August 2022
AP

Patrick Cantlay wins another thriller at BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay wins another thriller at BMW Championship
  • A year ago, Cantlay made one clutch putt after another about an hour down the road at Caves Valley and beat Bryson DeChambeau
Updated 22 August 2022
AP

WILMINGTON, Delaware: Patrick Cantlay won another thriller Sunday in the BMW Championship, getting a great bounce on the 17th hole that set up a short birdie and led to a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Scott Stallings.

Cantlay became the first player to win the BMW Championship back-to-back since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. This was on a different course and he didn’t have to go six playoff holes. He also doesn’t have the FedEx Cup lead going to the finale next week at East Lake.

All that mattered was winning at Wilmington Country Club, but he needed a little help.

He was tied for the lead on the 420-yard 17th hole when he decided to hit driver, and he feared it would get hung up in a series of bunkers down the right side. But the ball landed short of the last under, took a big hop over the sand, and tumbled through the first cut and into the fairway just 64 yards from the hole.

“I hit a lot of solid and got a lot of good breaks,” Cantlay said. “That break was something I was not expecting. It was big for me to take advantage of it.”

That he did. Cantlay hit a spinner that skipped and stopped 5 feet from the flag, holed the birdie putt for the lead and then found the green on No. 18 from a fairway bunker.

A year ago, he made one clutch putt after another about an hour down the road at Caves Valley and beat Bryson DeChambeau. That gave him the top seed at the Tour Championship, which comes with a two-shot margin before the tournament starts, and Cantlay won the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize with a one-shot win over Jon Rahm.

This time, he goes into the FedEx Cup finale as the No. 2 seed, meaning he will start next week two shots behind Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler put on a late charge with three birdies in a four holes and was one shot behind. But he missed a 4-foot par putt on the final hole for a 70, and it looked like it might cost him.

Xander Schauffele, playing in the final group with Cantlay, had a 7-foot birdie putt. If he made it, Schauffele would have finished alone in third, moving Scheffler to fourth. That would have made Cantlay the top seed. But the putt slid by on the right. Schauffele had a 71.

Stallings has gone 238 starts since his last victory eight years ago at Torrey Pines, and he played like that drought might end. But he missed four birdie chances inside 18 feet at the end, the last one from just inside 10 feet.

The consolation prize is his first trip to the Tour Championship.

Stallings wasn’t alone. Adam Scott is making his way back to East Lake. He was at No. 77 in the FedEx Cup when the postseason started and a tie for fifth last week moved him to No. 45.

Scott made eagle on the 12th hole and hit some superb lag putts on firm, crispy greens at Wilmington for a 71 to tie for fifth.

Needing a par on the last hole, Scott tugged his tee shot to the edge of a bunker, meaning he had to stand in the sand and try to hit out of a sticky first cut with the golf ball about thigh-high. He pulled that into a bunker, then hit a splendid shot to tap-in ran.

Aaron Wise had a 73 and earned the 30th spot. He was among four players who moved into the top 30 who are eligible for the Tour Championship. The others were Stallings, Scott, Aaron Wise and K.H. Lee, who had a 65 on Sunday to tie for fifth.

Topics: Patrick Cantlay BMW Championship golf

Related

Patrick Cantlay plays his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 15, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (AFP)
Sport
Late surge lifts Cantlay to Harbour Town lead
Cantlay delivers another clutch moment to win FedEx Cup
Sport
Cantlay delivers another clutch moment to win FedEx Cup

Lewandowski’s birthday double leads Barça to 1st league win

Lewandowski’s birthday double leads Barça to 1st league win
Updated 22 August 2022
AP

Lewandowski’s birthday double leads Barça to 1st league win

Lewandowski’s birthday double leads Barça to 1st league win
Updated 22 August 2022
AP

MADRID: Robert Lewandowski left his mark with a pair of goals on his 34th birthday, and Barcelona saw its high-profile attack finally click in a 4-1 win at Real Sociedad for its first victory of the season on Sunday.
Lewandowski also set up Ansu Fati’s goal as Barcelona quickly rebounded from a scoreless opening draw at home in the Spanish league against Rayo Vallecano in which the attack was ineffective.
Ousmane Dembélé also scored for the Catalan club that entered the season amid high expectations after spending big to boost its squad despite enduring financial difficulties.
Lewandowski scored his first goal of the season a minute into the match with a nice touch from inside the area after a pass by teenager Alejandro Balde.
The hosts equalized with a goal from Alexander Isak in the sixth minute after a nice through ball by veteran David Silva, but Barcelona’s forward stood out in the second half. Dembélé scored with a low shot in the 66th after a backheel pass by Fati, who found the net himself in the 79th after Lewandowski’s assist. Lewandowski’s second goal came from close range in the 68th after another assist by Fati.
The result kept Barcelona unbeaten against Sociedad in 13 league matches, with two draws and 11 victories.
Sociedad had opened with a win at Cádiz.

Topics: Robert Lewandowski FC Barcelona La Liga

Related

New-look Barcelona held 0-0 by Rayo in Lewandowski’s debut
Sport
New-look Barcelona held 0-0 by Rayo in Lewandowski’s debut
Barcelona sells more assets to clear Lewandowski for opener
Sport
Barcelona sells more assets to clear Lewandowski for opener

Latest updates

Sam Bennett sprints to second straight stage win in Vuelta
Sam Bennett sprints to second straight stage win in Vuelta
Coric upsets Tsitsipas to win Cincinnati Masters title
Coric upsets Tsitsipas to win Cincinnati Masters title
Udonis Haslem says he’s coming back for 20th year with Heat
Udonis Haslem says he’s coming back for 20th year with Heat
Lueckenkemper strikes again to help Germany top Euro athletics medals table
Lueckenkemper strikes again to help Germany top Euro athletics medals table
Patrick Cantlay wins another thriller at BMW Championship
Patrick Cantlay wins another thriller at BMW Championship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.