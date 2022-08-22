Moscow says Ukraine behind death of Kremlin ideologue’s daughter

Kuwaiti driving Bugatti in London attacked in botched robbery

LONDON: A Kuwaiti man has been attacked while driving in central London by a thief on a moped in one of the city’s most prestigious districts.

Abdullah F. Al-Basman was in his Bugatti Chiron near Hyde Park in Mayfair on Sunday when he was assaulted by a man dressed as a food-delivery driver, who smashed the window of his £3 million ($3.54 million) car with a hammer.

Footage captured by passers-by showed the robber — helmeted, on a moped and wearing a Deliveroo outfit, hitting the car several times before Al-Basman, who was staying at the Berkeley Hotel, was able to drive away.

The man then fled the scene with another man also wearing a Deliveroo uniform and riding a moped.

It is thought that they were trying to steal Al-Basman’s Rolex watch, worth approximately £110,000, and other valuables.

Watch thieves out in London ( Mayfair) today two Thieves on mopeds one using hammer trying to take a man watch as is sit Bugatti chiron car..



A witness told the Daily Mail: “The moped thieves were at the hotel this morning and staff told them to get off the pavement. When Abdullah left in the Bugatti they started following him all the way to Hyde Park Corner. One beeped their horn which I assume was the signal to start attacking.

“I assume they were waiting for a junction they knew would have a long red light so they had time to attack them.”

Footage showed Al-Basman being helped out of his damaged vehicle on the forecourt of the hotel.

London’s Metropolitan Police said the attack could be connected to a second robbery in the area the same day, in which a man was assaulted and had his watch stolen.

In a statement, the Met said: “Police are investigating a report of a robbery that is alleged to have occurred in Curzon Street, Mayfair, at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.

“A man aged in his 40s reported being assaulted by two men who stole his watch. Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and the man was treated for injuries at the scene. He did not require hospital treatment.

“We are also aware of video appearing to show an attempted robbery nearby on Park Lane at around the same time of the incident. The incidents are believed to be linked, however enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with further information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5109/21Aug. To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. No arrests have been made.”