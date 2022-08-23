TASI starts in red as oil prices uncertainty clouds investor minds: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index started in red on Tuesday, with oil price uncertainty continuing to plague investors.

TASI declined 0.16 percent at 12,540, while the parallel Nomu started flat at 21,717, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

In the energy market, Brent crude traded at $96.99 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $90.23 a barrel, as of 10:00 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco opened the session with a 0.13 percent decline, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, started 0.33 percent lower.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, shed 0.14 percent, while Alinma Bank dropped 0.26 percent.

Saudi Real Estate Co. gained 2.83 percent, after it turned to profits of SR15.9 million ($4 million) during the first half of 2022.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. added 0.11 percent, following an 86 percent reduction in losses in the second quarter of 2022 to SR1.67 million.

Jazan Energy and Development Co. added 0.92 percent, following a 187 percent rise in profits to SR28 million in the first half of the year.

Hail Cement Co. shed 1.16 percent, after it turned into losses of SR14 million during the first half of 2022.

Saudi Public Transport Co. declined 1.02 percent, after it narrowed its losses by 97 percent during the second quarter of 2022 to SR1.67 million

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co. dropped 1.19 percent, after it turned to losses of SR16 million in the first half of 2022.

Filling & Packing Materials MFG. Co. added 0.44 percent, following the return to profitability in the first half of 2022 with SR1.3 million in revenue.