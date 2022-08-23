You are here

  • Home
  • India fires three officers for accidentally launching missile into Pakistan in March

India fires three officers for accidentally launching missile into Pakistan in March

India fires three officers for accidentally launching missile into Pakistan in March
Pakistani jets perform over long-range ballistic Shaheen II missiles during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2016. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nfjg4

Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

India fires three officers for accidentally launching missile into Pakistan in March

India fires three officers for accidentally launching missile into Pakistan in March
  • Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the neighbours
  • The BrahMos missile – a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India - was fired on March 9
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force said on Tuesday the government had sacked three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March, an incident that the two nuclear-armed rivals handled calmly as there were no casualties.
Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the neighbors, which have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller armed clashes, usually over the disputed territory of Kashmir.
The BrahMos missile – a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India — was fired on March 9, prompting Pakistan to seek answers from New Delhi on the safety mechanisms in place to prevent accidental launches.
“A Court of Inquiry, set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile,” the air force said in a statement.
It said the government had dismissed the three officers with immediate effect on Tuesday.
According to the US-based Arms Control Association, the BrahMos missile’s range is between 300 km (186 miles) and 500 km (310 miles), making it capable of hitting Pakistan’s capital Islamabad from a northern Indian launch pad.

Topics: India Pakistan missile

Related

Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday

Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
Updated 14 sec ago

Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday

Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
Updated 14 sec ago
KYIV, Ukraine: The sense of dread deepened Tuesday in Ukraine because of warnings that Russia may try to spoil the country’s Independence Day holiday and mark the war’s six-month point with intensified attacks.
The US reinforced the worry with a security alert citing “information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.” As it has done previously, it urged American citizens to “depart Ukraine now.” Several European countries issued similar warnings.
Kyiv authorities banned mass gatherings in the capital through Thursday for fear of missile attacks around Independence Day, which, like the six-month mark in the war, falls on Wednesday. The holiday celebrates Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
“Our country is having a very hard time, and we need to be careful,” 26-year-old Vlad Mudrak said in support of the ban.
Anxiety also mounted after the weekend car bombing outside Moscow that killed the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political theorist. Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack. While Ukraine denied involvement, the bloodshed stirred fears of Russian retaliation.
Hundreds of people paid tribute at a memorial service Tuesday to the bombing victim, Darya Dugina, 29, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a writer dubbed “Putin’s brain” and “Putin’s Rasputin” because of his purported influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Dugina, a pro-Kremlin TV commentator, died when the SUV she was driving blew up Saturday night as she was returning home from a patriotic festival. Her father, a strong supporter of the invasion of Ukraine, was widely believed to be the intended target.
Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia “may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week.
On Tuesday, however, Zelensky stressed defiance rather than worry when he raised the national flag at a memorial one day ahead of Independence Day.
“The blue and yellow flag of Ukraine will again fly where it rightfully should be — in all temporarily occupied cities and villages of Ukraine,” he said, including the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.
He added: “It is necessary to liberate Crimea from occupation. It will end where it had started.”
At a separate event, Zelensky appeared to downplay the threats this week, indicating that at most, he expected increased intensity rather than new targets, and he added, “No one wants to die, but no one is afraid of Russia, and this is the most important signal.”
NATO, meanwhile, said Zelensky can continue to count on the 30-nation alliance for help in defending itself in what Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called “a grinding war of attrition.” The war broke out on Feb. 24.
“This is a battle of wills and a battle of logistics. Therefore, we must sustain our support for Ukraine for the long term so that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent nation,” Stoltenberg said at an international conference on Crimea.
One particular source of foreboding is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, in southeastern Ukraine, where shelling has raised fears of a catastrophe.
Shelling close to the Zaporizhzhia plant continued early Tuesday. Regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian forces fired on Marhanets and Nikopol, two towns less than a dozen kilometers (7 miles) from the power station. The UN Security Council was scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the danger.
Another source of concern is the fate of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Michelle Bachelet, UN high commissioner for human rights, cited reports that Russia and its separatist allies in eastern Ukraine are planning to put Ukrainian POWs on trial, possibly in the coming days. The Kremlin has denounced Ukrainian prisoners as Nazis, war criminals and terrorists, and several prisoners have been sentenced to death.
In the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, Russian authorities reported four people were killed and nearly a dozen wounded in Ukrainian shelling of a separatist headquarters and other buildings.
In other developments, the US plans to announce on Wednesday an additional $3 billion or so in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces, according to American officials speaking on condition of anonymity. They said the money will fund contracts for drones and other weapons.
A small bright spot emerged in Ukraine: A new soccer season started Tuesday in Kyiv. Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 from Kharkiv — teams from eastern cities fighting for their existence — played to a 0-0 draw in a 65,000-capacity downtown stadium with no fans allowed.
“This is work ... to show the world that life in Ukraine does not stop but continues,” Shakhtar coach Igor Jovicevic said.

US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine

US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine

US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine
  • The new package is being prepared to coincide with Ukraine’s independence day on Wednesday
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States is expected to announce as early as Wednesday a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion, a US official said on Tuesday.
The $3 billion weapons assistance package would be the largest that Washington has generated for Ukraine in the six months since Russian troops poured over its borders.
The new package is being prepared to coincide with Ukraine’s independence day on Wednesday.
The package uses funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative appropriated by Congress to allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than taking weapons from existing US weapons stocks.
Since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24 in what Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a “special military operation” to demilitarize Ukraine, the conflict has settled into a war of attrition fought primarily in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Moscow is trying to gain control of the largely Russian-speaking Donbas region, comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, where pro-Moscow separatists seized territory after the Kremlin annexed Crimea to the south in 2014.
Ukraine accuses Moscow of an imperial-style war to retake a pro-Western neighbor that shook off Russian domination when the Soviet Union broke up in 1991. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US Ukraine aid

Related

Moscow says Ukraine behind death of Kremlin ideologue’s daughter
World
Moscow says Ukraine behind death of Kremlin ideologue’s daughter
Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says
World
Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says

Superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch is auctioned in Gibraltar

Superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch is auctioned in Gibraltar
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

Superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch is auctioned in Gibraltar

Superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch is auctioned in Gibraltar
  • The Axioma was impounded by the Gibraltar authorities in March
  • There was an “unexpected late surge by prospective buyers” around the world for the vessel
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

MADRID: A $75-million superyacht linked to a sanctioned Russian steel billionaire was auctioned on Tuesday in Gibraltar, court sources said, in what is understood to be the first sale of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
The Axioma was impounded by the Gibraltar authorities in March after US bank JP Morgan said its alleged owner Dmitry Pumpyansky had reneged on the terms of a $20 million loan.
The 72.5-meter vessel was auctioned by the Gibraltar Admiralty Court through a system of closed bids to be sent electronically by midday on Tuesday, a court spokesman said.
There was an “unexpected late surge by prospective buyers” around the world for the vessel, Nigel Hollyer, broker to the Admiralty Marshal of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar who led the auction, told the Guardian newspaper last week.
The boat sleeps 12 people in six cabins and boasts a swimming pool, a spa, 3D cinema and water sports equipment.
According to court papers seen by Reuters, JP Morgan lent 20.5 million euros to British Virgin Islands-listed Pyrene Investments Ltd. which was owned by Furdberg Holding Ltd. Furdberg’s owner was Pumpyansky, who acted as guarantor for the loan.
The papers said Pyrene Investments defaulted on the loan terms after Pumpyansky on March 4 transferred his shares in Furdberg to a third party and was then sanctioned, blocking the repayment of the loan.
The 58-year-old, who has an estimated fortune of $2 billion according to Forbes magazine, was sanctioned by Britain and the European Union shortly after the invasion of Ukraine.
Pumpyansky was until March the owner and chairman of steel pipe manufacturer OAO TMK, a supplier to Russian energy company Gazprom. The company said he had since withdrawn from the firm.
The Axioma is the first seized luxury yacht known to be auctioned since the West imposed sanctions on powerful Russians following the February invasion of Ukraine.

WATERSHED
Sources close to the process told Reuters JP Morgan would only claim the 20.5 million euros owed and that any further proceeds from the sale would be up to the court to disburse.
Scores of yachts and houses linked to Russian oligarchs have been seized by world governments since the invasion. British and American authorities have said they would seek to send the proceeds of sold assets to Ukraine.
A Gibraltar government source said the money would likely be frozen rather than handed to anyone other than the oligarch.
A spokesman for JP Morgan declined to comment.
James Jaffa, a lawyer for British firm Jaffa & Co. which specializes in yachts and who had represented the Axioma before it was seized, said the vessel was likely to sell for “way below” 20 million euros.
After the auction, he said, the ship broker, crew wages, the shipyard and maintenance would need to be paid ahead of the bank.
A successful sale would, nonetheless, be a “benchmark” for other banks looking to recoup losses by auctioning the repossessed property and other assets of sanctioned oligarchs.
“Axioma will be a watershed moment for assets that have bank financing against them because all the other banks will realize that the asset can be sold and that they can get some or all of their money back,” he said.
He stressed, however, that assets without financial claims against them which were seized by governments because of sanctions alone would be harder to sell.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict superyacht Axioma Dmitrievich Pumpyansky Gibraltar

Related

US wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
World
US wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
Second Abramovich superyacht docks in sanctions-free Turkey
World
Second Abramovich superyacht docks in sanctions-free Turkey

Iraqi-born man loses leg after car crash in London

Iraqi-born man loses leg after car crash in London
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

Iraqi-born man loses leg after car crash in London

Iraqi-born man loses leg after car crash in London
  • Rida Al-Mousawi, 24, in critical condition after crashing into parked Tesla, railway station
  • Female passenger dies at scene while 2 others treated for non-life-threatening injuries
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Iraqi-born man has had his leg amputated and remains in a critical condition following a car crash that left one woman dead and two others injured in London.

Rida Al-Mousawi, a 24-year-old jeweler, was reportedly driving his new supercharged Range Rover at around 120 mph when it left the A40 Western Avenue road at 3:48 a.m. Monday, damaging a Tesla charging station, hitting another parked car, and landing on the rail tracks of Park Royal Underground Station. 

A mother of a six-year-old child, who was riding with Al-Mousawi, died at the scene, while another female passenger and a 56-year-old man in the parked Tesla car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Footage of the incident was captured on a dashcam by an Uber driver using the charging station.

Basra-born Al-Mousawi, known to his friends as Kazim, who ran the Hiba Jewellery store on Edgware Road owned by his father, Mahdi, had been returning home from a night out at a shisha restaurant in the area called Wish Lounge, popular with the local Iraqi community, where he had met the two women. Friends said he had offered the pair lifts home in the early hours.

A fellow Edgware Road shopkeeper told Mail Online: “He had only recently bought the Range Rover, trading in his Mercedes. The car was the most powerful version, the SVR.

“He is a great guy and we all knew him as he had quite an active social life.”

Another shopkeeper said: “It is just terrible, and we knew something was wrong when he did not come to open the store.

“We heard he was involved in the crash and in a very bad way. We are all hoping he survives as he is such a nice young man.”

Another added: “When you look at the photos of the car it is a miracle that he is alive.”

Uber driver Nawaf Ali, 40, whose camera filmed part of the incident, told Mail Online: “I had just parked up and went across to a white Tesla as I recognized the driver as someone who was also an Uber driver.”

He continued: “Suddenly there was a noise like an aircraft crashing. It was so loud. I ducked my head down and this car came flying over the metal barrier. The noise was incredible, but then it was silent.

“I looked around but could not see where the other car went. There was just silence. At the time I had no idea where it had ended up.”

Ali added: “There was a lot of debris all over the place. I was walking around, then I saw the body of the young woman. It was awful. I did not see her at first and wasn’t sure it was a body. It was only when I got closer that I could make her out.

“When I saw that I just ran back to my car. It was too much. I could not stand to look at it. It was like a horror movie, but only much worse. I do not want to see anything like that ever again.”

Local residents were alerted to the crash by the noise made as the car careered out of control.

Nader Nemer, 34, who lives nearby, told the MyLondon news site: “We were sleeping when we heard lots of fire engines and helicopters. My wife woke me up but I couldn’t see what happened.

“Thank God we weren’t there this morning, it could have been so much worse. My wife has told me to never take our son there again. It’s honestly very scary.

A section of the road, and the station, remain closed as investigations and clearance work continue.

In a statement, London’s Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called to a collision on the A40 westbound near Park Royal Underground Station at 03:48 hrs on Monday, Aug. 22.

“Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues. It was reported that two cars, a Range Rover and a Tesla, had been involved in a collision and the Range Rover had left the road and gone onto the railway line. It is believed that the Tesla was stationary at the time.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services, a woman aged in her 20s — believed to have been a passenger in the Range Rover — died at the scene. Officers await formal identification and confirmation that next of kin have been informed.

“The Ranger Rover driver, a man in his 20s, has been taken to hospital where his condition is critical. The condition of a second Range Rover passenger, a woman in her 20s, is not life-threatening. A man, aged in his 50s, who is believed to have been with the stationary Tesla, was treated for injuries that have been assessed as non life-threatening.”

Topics: UK London Iraq

Related

Kuwaiti driving Bugatti in London attacked in botched robbery
World
Kuwaiti driving Bugatti in London attacked in botched robbery
Ancient glass shattered in Beirut blast restored, on display in London
Lifestyle
Ancient glass shattered in Beirut blast restored, on display in London

Kyiv accuses Moscow of illegal adoptions of Ukrainian children

Kyiv accuses Moscow of illegal adoptions of Ukrainian children
Updated 23 August 2022
AFP

Kyiv accuses Moscow of illegal adoptions of Ukrainian children

Kyiv accuses Moscow of illegal adoptions of Ukrainian children
  • "The Russian Federation continues to abduct children from the territory of Ukraine and arrange their illegal adoption by Russian citizens," Ukraine's foreign ministry said
  • More than 300 Ukrainian children are "held in specialised institutions" in the Krasnodar region
Updated 23 August 2022
AFP

KYIV: Kyiv accused Moscow on Tuesday of having organized illegal mass adoptions of Ukrainian children after transferring them from occupied territories to Russia.
Since the beginning of the war, Kyiv has been accusing Moscow of “deporting” Ukrainians, saying Ukrainians from occupied territories have been forced to go to Russia rather than other regions of Ukraine.
“The Russian Federation continues to abduct children from the territory of Ukraine and arrange their illegal adoption by Russian citizens,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
“Over 1,000 children from Mariupol,” a southern Ukrainian city occupied by Russian troops, “were illegally transferred to outsiders in Tyumen, Irkutsk, Kemerovo, and Altai Krai” (in Siberia), the statement read, referring to different areas of Russia.
The foreign ministry said it had based its findings on information from local authorities in Krasnodar, a southern Russian city near Ukraine.
More than 300 Ukrainian children are “held in specialized institutions” in the Krasnodar region, according to the statement.
The ministry accused Russia of actions that “grossly violate the 1949 Geneva Convention” that establishes rules for humanitarian treatments in wartime and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.
It called for “all Ukrainian children, who were illegally displaced to the territory of Russia, (to) be returned to their parents or legal guardians.”
Several families from Mariupol told AFP that they had been forced to go to Russia to flee the fighting.
Mariupol, a strategic port city on the Sea of Azov, was surrounded in the early days of the invasion.
Russia fully seized the city after weeks of siege and intense shelling that left around 20,000 dead, according to Ukrainian estimates.

Topics: Russian-Ukraine conflict Kyiv children

Related

Russia says Ukraine planning ‘provocation’ at nuclear plant; Kyiv dismisses accusation
World
Russia says Ukraine planning ‘provocation’ at nuclear plant; Kyiv dismisses accusation
Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks
World
Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks

Latest updates

Saudi ministry launches family health awareness campaign
Photo/Shutterstock
'Saudi Bridges Exhibition' in Thailand attracts thousands of visitors
Both the exhibition and competition are sponsored by the ministry in cooperation with the Saudi embassy in the Thai capital.
Iran to launch mass military drone drills
Iran to launch mass military drone drills
Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
Lebanon faces judicial paralysis as judges refuse to work
Lebanon faces judicial paralysis as judges refuse to work

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.