You are here

  • Home
  • Fulham suffer shock League Cup exit against fourth-tier Crawley

Fulham suffer shock League Cup exit against fourth-tier Crawley

Fulham suffer shock League Cup exit against fourth-tier Crawley
Aston Villa's Leon Bailey celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Bolton Wanderers during the League Cup second round match at the University of Bolton Stadium Tuesday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mdhm6

Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

Fulham suffer shock League Cup exit against fourth-tier Crawley

Fulham suffer shock League Cup exit against fourth-tier Crawley
  • Former Fulham striker Kevin Betsy, who has taken only a single point from his first five matches as Crawley manager, masterminded a memorable victory thanks to goals from Tom Nichols and Liverpool loanee James Balagizi
Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: Fulham suffered an embarrassing League Cup exit as the Premier League side were beaten 2-0 by Crawley in a second round shock on Tuesday.

Marco Silva’s side are 83 places above League Two Crawley and beat Brentford 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

But the Fulham manager’s decision to make 10 changes backfired badly at the Broadfield Stadium as struggling Crawley upset the form book.

Former Fulham striker Kevin Betsy, who has taken only a single point from his first five matches as Crawley manager, masterminded a memorable victory thanks to goals from Tom Nichols and Liverpool loanee James Balagizi.

The Cottagers joined Norwich and Leeds on the list of top-flight clubs who have suffered cup embarrassment at Crawley in recent years.

Silva handed debuts to Issa Diop, Marlon Fossey and 17-year-old academy graduate Luke Harris, while Shane Duffy and Kevin Mbabu made their first starts.

But Fulham fell behind with 16 minutes on the clock when Nichols took Ashley Nadesan’s pass and drilled a low left-footed drive across Marek Rodak into the far corner.

Just four minutes into the second half, Fulham midfielder Tyrese Francois conceded possession deep inside his own half and Balagizi seized on Nichols’ reverse pass to slot home.

Despite warnings on the public address system and footballing authorities threatening stricter punishments this campaign, many of the 5,000-strong crowed spilled on to the pitch in celebration at full time.

The Premier League clubs involved in this season’s European competitions have a bye into the third round, leaving the spotlight on Aston Villa, Everton and Leicester in the other second round ties.

Villa came from behind to spare Steven Gerrard’s blushes in a 4-1 win at Bolton.

After a frustrating start to the season and just three wins from 14 games stretching back to March, questions were being asked of Villa’s direction under Gerrard.

The Premier League side were stunned as Dion Charles gave third tier Bolton a 24th-minute lead, but Douglas Luiz levelled directly from a corner.

Danny Ings put Villa ahead with a 62nd-minute penalty and further goals from Lucas Digne and Leon Bailey eased Villa into the third round.

Everton are also off to a slow start in the Premier League and they only scraped into the third round with a 1-0 victory at League One side Fleetwood.

A first-half goal from Demarai Gray, playing after Tom Davies was injured in the warm-up, ensured Frank Lampard’s side progressed.

Leicester needed a 3-1 penalty shoot-out victory to avoid a shock defeat at fourth tier Stockport, who held Brendan Rodgers’ troubled side to a 0-0 draw.

Without a win in three Premier League games and with Wesley Fofana and James Maddison linked with moves, Leicester needed debutant keeper Daniel Iversen to make three saves in the shoot-out before they advanced.

Bournemouth edged past Norwich as Todd Cantwell missed the decisive penalty in the Cherries’ 5-3 shoot-out victory after a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road.

Adam Idah thought he had marked a return from a six-month injury lay-off with a late winner, only for Brooklyn Genesini to pull Bournemouth level in stoppage-time.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez celebrated his opener by wearing an eye patch and pirate hook as his team beat Preston 2-1 at Molineux.

Southampton cruised to a 3-0 victory at Cambridge and Nottingham Forest beat Grimsby by the same score.

Crystal Palace won 2-0 at Oxford and Brentford eased to a 2-0 victory at Colchester.

Topics: English League Cup Fulham

Related

Manchester City brush aside Fulham with 2-0 victory
Sport
Manchester City brush aside Fulham with 2-0 victory
Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at Fulham
Sport
Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at Fulham

Kambosos is Philippines-bound ahead of Devin Haney rematch

Kambosos is Philippines-bound ahead of Devin Haney rematch
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

Kambosos is Philippines-bound ahead of Devin Haney rematch

Kambosos is Philippines-bound ahead of Devin Haney rematch
  • Kambosos spent most of the three years between 2017 and 2019 in the Philippines working out with Pacquiao, who won 12 world titles in eight weight classes
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

MELBOURNE: Australian boxer George Kambosos will do most of his preparation for a world title rematch against Devin Haney in the Philippines, where he once worked out as Manny Pacquiao’s sparring partner.

Kambosos and Haney are scheduled to get back into the ring in Melbourne on Oct. 16 at Rod Laver Arena. The 23-year-old American won their June fight in a unanimous decision and took Kambosos’ three belts to become undisputed world champion.

Kambosos spent most of the three years between 2017 and 2019 in the Philippines working out with Pacquiao, who won 12 world titles in eight weight classes.

Haney goes into the October fight with a 28-0 record with 15 knockouts. Kambosos (20-1, with 10 KOs) enforced the rematch clause from the original contract.

Kambosos said he wanted to keep details of his preparation under wraps but he said he planned to be “unreachable and out of sight” and not planning to return to Australia until 10 days before the fight.

He said he felt the effects from his promotional efforts ahead of the June fight.

“I wanted it that big, I had interest in it, but I had to promote the fight,” Kambosos said. “Last time I was run to the ground with so many commitments but I feel fresh (now) and when I get away I’m going to be out of sight and out of reach.”

Topics: George Kambosos Devin Haney boxing

Related

Britain’s Ali wins first Saudi women’s boxing match in seconds
Sport
Britain’s Ali wins first Saudi women’s boxing match in seconds
All eyes on Saudi as ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ boxing battle looms
Sport
All eyes on Saudi as ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ boxing battle looms

Roglic grabs Vuelta lead after stage four victory

Roglic grabs Vuelta lead after stage four victory
Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

Roglic grabs Vuelta lead after stage four victory

Roglic grabs Vuelta lead after stage four victory
  • Victory suggests that Roglic has recovered well following his serious fall in the Tour de France and is reasonably considered one of the main favorites to win the title
Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

LAGUARDIA, Spain: Defending champion Primoz Roglic won the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, the first to take place in Spain after the opening salvos in the Netherlands, to take over the leader’s red jersey.

In an uphill stage finish in Laguardia that suited him to a tee, Jumbo-Visma’s Slovenian saw off Danish rider Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and the Spaniard Enric Mas (Movistar) in the sprint.

Roglic, 32, is the fourth Jumbo-Visma rider to lead the race following Robert Gesink, Mike Teunissen and Edoardo Affini who wore the red jersey after the first three stages on the Dutch team’s home roads.

He is 13 seconds ahead of American teammate Sepp Kuss in the general classification and 26 seconds ahead of the Ineos’ trio Ethan Hayter, Pavel Sivakov and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

The leader of the British team, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, finished seven seconds behind Roglic and is seventh overall, 33 seconds behind the Slovenian.

The 152.5km ride from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia climaxed with the category three Puerto de Herrera climb which greeted the riders 10 kilometers from the finish.

It proved to be a peloton-breaker with only 50 remaining for the closing section.

Pedersen was one of the few sprinters to survive the climb and, kicking first, he nearly clinched the win. Roglic, however, stuck to his wheel before overhauling him in the last few meters.

Pedersen claimed second place on a stage for the third time in this Vuelta.

Victory suggests that Roglic has recovered well following his serious fall in the Tour de France and is reasonably considered one of the main favorites to win the title.

Should he win this year’s Vuelta in Madrid on Sept. 11, he will become the first cyclist to win it in four successive years, having also won in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Wednesday’s fifth stage, which runs 187.2 km between Irun and Bilbao, will also test the riders severely with five big climbs, while the finale is a downhill onto the Gran Via of Bilbao.

Topics: Primoz Roglic Vuelta a Espana

Related

Sam Bennett sprints to second straight stage win in Vuelta
Sport
Sam Bennett sprints to second straight stage win in Vuelta
Dutch debut for Vuelta a Espana as Roglic targets fourth title
Sport
Dutch debut for Vuelta a Espana as Roglic targets fourth title

Thiem triumphs in Winston-Salem Open after top seed Dimitrov retires

Thiem triumphs in Winston-Salem Open after top seed Dimitrov retires
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

Thiem triumphs in Winston-Salem Open after top seed Dimitrov retires

Thiem triumphs in Winston-Salem Open after top seed Dimitrov retires
  • Thiem reached a career-high No. 3 in the world rankings in March of 2020 and remained in the top five until injuring his right wrist 14 months ago
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.: Dominic Thiem, playing in his first tournament on American soil since winning the 2020 US Open, defeated top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open after Dimitrov retired because of dizziness.

Dimitrov was leading the match 6-0, 2-4 at the time.

“That’s not the way I want to win a match, especially against Grigor,” Thiem said.

Thiem reached a career-high No. 3 in the world rankings in March of 2020 and remained in the top five until injuring his right wrist 14 months ago.

Maxime Cressy of the US, the No. 4 seed, moved into the third round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Australia’s James Duckworth, and fellow American Steve Johnson defeated No. 12 seed Pedro Martinez of Mexico 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Fifth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti from Italy was upset in the second round by France’s Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1, and No. 6 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili from Georgia fell to Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-1.

Gasquet’s countrymen Adrian Mannarino and Benjamin Bonzi also advanced with second-round wins, capping a big day for France. Mannarino defeated ninth-seeded Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-4, 6-1, while the 10th-seeded Bonzi eliminated Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk 6-4, 6-2.

Australia’s Jack Draper and Jason Kubler also won, along with Serbia’s Laslo Djere, who beat 16th-seeded Joao Sousa of Portugal 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

In doubles action, the No. 1 seeded team of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic from Croatia advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Ukrainian-Kazakhstani’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi. However, second-seeded Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the US were ousted by Simone Bolelli of Italy and Marcelo Melo of Brazil 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Topics: ATP Winston-Salem Open Dominic Thiem tennis Grigor Dimitrov

Related

Dominic Thiem out of sync, out of French Open with 10th loss in row
Sport
Dominic Thiem out of sync, out of French Open with 10th loss in row
Dimitrov stunned by Spanish qualifier in Rome
Sport
Dimitrov stunned by Spanish qualifier in Rome

Benfica’s Neres ends Dynamo Kyiv’s Champions League hopes

Benfica’s Neres ends Dynamo Kyiv’s Champions League hopes
Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

Benfica’s Neres ends Dynamo Kyiv’s Champions League hopes

Benfica’s Neres ends Dynamo Kyiv’s Champions League hopes
  • Rafa Silva netted next for the Portuguese side and Brazilian forward Neres swept the ball into the net after a flowing move before halftime
Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

PARIS: Benfica cruised into the group stage of the Champions League after overrunning Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 in the second leg of their playoff on Tuesday thanks to David Neres’ assist and goal.

The two-time European champions from Portugal will be in the draw on Thursday while Dynamo will be in the Europa League.

“From the first second we wanted to win and showed it. Now we are happy to be in the Champions League,” Benfica coach Roger Schmidt said.

“Let’s wait for the draw and then we’ll see. It’s never easy. I’m happy because we deserve it,” he added.

Domestic top-flight football, which had been suspended since Russia’s invasion in February and during the ongoing war, returned to Ukraine earlier on Tuesday.

The Dynamo players, who begin their league campaign on Sunday, took to the pitch at the Estadio da Luz draped in the Ukrainian flag in a message of support to their compatriots back home.

Dynamo were already trailing 2-0 from the first leg and they were always on the back foot against last season’s quarterfinalists.

Former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi’s emphatic header put Benfica ahead on the night in the 27th minute in front of a crowd of more than 58,000 from a Neres cross.

Rafa Silva netted next for the Portuguese side and Brazilian forward Neres swept the ball into the net after a flowing move before halftime.

In the second half Enzo Fernandez’s close-range effort was saved by Dynamo goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan as Benfica wrapped up a convincing 5-0 aggregate win.

Elsewhere, Milan Pavkov’s 90th minute own goal secured Maccabi Haifa’s spot as they beat Red Star Belgrade 5-4 over two legs.

Jan Kliment’s 73rd minute effort booked Viktoria Plzen’s place in the draw as they beat Azeris Qarabag 2-1 on aggregate.

On Wednesday, former two-time champions PSV Eindhoven host Rangers with the tie at 2-2, Copenhagen head to Trabzonspor with a 2-1 lead and Bodo/Glimt go to Dinamo Zagreb with a 1-0 advantage.

Topics: Benfica Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League playoff

Related

Benfica, Kyiv, Eindhoven and Rangers advance to Champions League playoffs
Sport
Benfica, Kyiv, Eindhoven and Rangers advance to Champions League playoffs
Newcastle to take on Champions League quarter-finalists Benfica in Lisbon
Sport
Newcastle to take on Champions League quarter-finalists Benfica in Lisbon

ROSHN secures naming rights to Saudi Pro League

ROSHN secures naming rights to Saudi Pro League
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

ROSHN secures naming rights to Saudi Pro League

ROSHN secures naming rights to Saudi Pro League
  • The firm, which is owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, secured the rights for a period of 5 years for a price of SR478 million ($127 million)
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi real estate firm ROSHN has struck a deal for the naming rights to Saudi Arabia’s top football league.
 
The firm, which is owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, secured the rights for a period of 5 years for a price of SR478 million ($127 million).

The deal, which was announced on Tuesday, will mean the Saudi Pro League will be renamed to ROSHN Saudi League from the 2022-2023 football season.

ROSHN chief executive David Grover said that “Following our sponsorship of the previous season of the Saudi League, we aim to intensify our efforts in supporting the Saudi sports scene and provide an exceptional experience for fans around the Kingdom.”

Chief of marketing and communications at ROSHN, Ghada Al-Rumayan, said that the company seeks to support Saudi Vision 2030 by creating a vital society through supporting different sports.

“We also aim to provide higher quality of life choices by supporting the most popular sport in the Kingdom,” Al-Rumayan said.

SPL chairman Abdulaziz Al-Afaleq said that “Our relationship with ROSHN has a special value for us; together we were able to form a substantial partnership which had a positive impact on boosting the market value of a league that is considered the best and most followed in the region”.

As part of its efforts to support Saudi sports, ROSHN is also a founding sponsor of Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit in Jeddah.

Topics: Saudi Professional League (SPL) Roshn Saudi League ROSHN soccer Saudi Arabia

Related

Glory for Al-Hilal as win over Al-Faisaly secures third Saudi Pro League title in row
Sport
Glory for Al-Hilal as win over Al-Faisaly secures third Saudi Pro League title in row
10 foreign signings that could light up new Saudi Pro League season
Sport
10 foreign signings that could light up new Saudi Pro League season

Latest updates

Yemeni education minister, WFP discuss school feeding project
Yemeni education minister, WFP discuss school feeding project
Yemen’s health minister, UNICEF discuss joint work and challenges
Yemen’s health minister, UNICEF discuss joint work and challenges
Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan’s H1 profits surge 515% on solid sales
Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan’s H1 profits surge 515% on solid sales
Saudi retailer BinDawood’s profits decline 31% despite high sales
Saudi retailer BinDawood’s profits decline 31% despite high sales
Japan to waive pre-departure COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travelers
Japan to waive pre-departure COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travelers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.