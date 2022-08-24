You are here

  • Home
  • Roglic grabs Vuelta lead after stage four victory

Roglic grabs Vuelta lead after stage four victory

Roglic grabs Vuelta lead after stage four victory
Team Jumbo's Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic celebrates on the podium holding the trophy and wearing the overall leader's red jersey after winning the 4th stage of the 2022 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain on Aug. 23, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/myx4x

Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

Roglic grabs Vuelta lead after stage four victory

Roglic grabs Vuelta lead after stage four victory
  • Victory suggests that Roglic has recovered well following his serious fall in the Tour de France and is reasonably considered one of the main favorites to win the title
Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

LAGUARDIA, Spain: Defending champion Primoz Roglic won the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, the first to take place in Spain after the opening salvos in the Netherlands, to take over the leader’s red jersey.

In an uphill stage finish in Laguardia that suited him to a tee, Jumbo-Visma’s Slovenian saw off Danish rider Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and the Spaniard Enric Mas (Movistar) in the sprint.

Roglic, 32, is the fourth Jumbo-Visma rider to lead the race following Robert Gesink, Mike Teunissen and Edoardo Affini who wore the red jersey after the first three stages on the Dutch team’s home roads.

He is 13 seconds ahead of American teammate Sepp Kuss in the general classification and 26 seconds ahead of the Ineos’ trio Ethan Hayter, Pavel Sivakov and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

The leader of the British team, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, finished seven seconds behind Roglic and is seventh overall, 33 seconds behind the Slovenian.

The 152.5km ride from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia climaxed with the category three Puerto de Herrera climb which greeted the riders 10 kilometers from the finish.

It proved to be a peloton-breaker with only 50 remaining for the closing section.

Pedersen was one of the few sprinters to survive the climb and, kicking first, he nearly clinched the win. Roglic, however, stuck to his wheel before overhauling him in the last few meters.

Pedersen claimed second place on a stage for the third time in this Vuelta.

Victory suggests that Roglic has recovered well following his serious fall in the Tour de France and is reasonably considered one of the main favorites to win the title.

Should he win this year’s Vuelta in Madrid on Sept. 11, he will become the first cyclist to win it in four successive years, having also won in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Wednesday’s fifth stage, which runs 187.2 km between Irun and Bilbao, will also test the riders severely with five big climbs, while the finale is a downhill onto the Gran Via of Bilbao.

Topics: Primoz Roglic Vuelta a Espana

Related

Sam Bennett sprints to second straight stage win in Vuelta
Sport
Sam Bennett sprints to second straight stage win in Vuelta
Dutch debut for Vuelta a Espana as Roglic targets fourth title
Sport
Dutch debut for Vuelta a Espana as Roglic targets fourth title

Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup to kick off in Dubai next month

Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup to kick off in Dubai next month
Updated 15 min 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup to kick off in Dubai next month

Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup to kick off in Dubai next month
  • More than 100 Emiratis already signed up to compete at Al-Nasr Club with over $190,000 at stake
Updated 15 min 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

ABU DHABI: More than 100 local fighters are set to take part in the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup on Sept. 10 and 11 at Al-Nasr Club in Dubai.

Organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the governing body for the sport in the Emirates, the championship will welcome the best fighters from clubs throughout the country.

Considered the second-most prominent local tournament on the federation calendar, the two-day competition is open to Emirati athletes in the under-16, under-18, and adult categories. Registration for the tournament, which carries a total prize purse of more than $190,000, has so far attracted in excess of 100 sign-ups.

Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice president of the UAEJJF, said: “The federation continues its efforts to enhance the level of the sport in this country. The Vice-President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup is one of our most important tournaments and plays a key role in raising the level of local players and preparing them to compete in both regional and international championships.

“Compared to international events, this tournament is no different in terms of the standards it sets – the level of quality and general professionalism is very high.”

The UAEJJF has allocated financial rewards for the top three players from each category, with the U16s sharing a pot of $57,000, the U18s splitting $65,000, and the adults battling it out for part of a $73,000 prize-money pot.

Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Owais, chairman of the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club, said: “The Vice-President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup is one of the most anticipated events on the sport’s calendar here in the UAE.

“The values ​​of the sport are based on humility, self-confidence, and respect – all of which are in line with the goals of our club – and at Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club, we seek to spread the culture of practicing jiu-jitsu and other combat sports as a means of self-defense.

“We also look to educate the community about the importance of self-defense in life, be it for confidence, wellbeing, health, or even safety.

“We are looking forward to participating in the tournament to enrich our record of achievements and perhaps discover additional talented players that can enhance the club’s presence and reap more successes and medals in the future,” he added.

Topics: Dubai Jiu-Jitsu Cup UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation

Related

UAE jiu-jitsu stars seek gold at World Games in Alabama
Sport
UAE jiu-jitsu stars seek gold at World Games in Alabama
UAE jiu-jitsu women ‘ready to shine’ at Asian championships, says coach Polyana Lago
Sport
UAE jiu-jitsu women ‘ready to shine’ at Asian championships, says coach Polyana Lago

Saudi youth team edge closer to World Handball Championships after win over Kuwait

Saudi youth team edge closer to World Handball Championships after win over Kuwait
Updated 19 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi youth team edge closer to World Handball Championships after win over Kuwait

Saudi youth team edge closer to World Handball Championships after win over Kuwait
  • The 34-31 win was part of Group B action at the 2022 AHF Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship in Bahrain
  • Top 5 teams from continental tournament will qualify to 2023 IHF Men’s Youth (U19) World Championship in Croatia
Updated 19 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia edged closer to a spot at next year’s World Championship after defeating Kuwait 34-31 on Tuesday in their third match of the 2022 AHF Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship taking place in Bahrain.

The win at Manama’s Bahrain Handball Federation Hall means the Saudi team, with six points, now lead Group B in the tournament, which will run until Aug. 31.

The top five teams in the competition will take part in the 2023 IHF Men’s Youth (U19) World Championship in Croatia.

This ninth edition of the tournament, organized by the Asian Handball Federation, sees Saudi Arabia joined in their group by Japan, Qatar, the UAE, Iraq and Kuwait.

Group B includes hosts Bahrain, Iran, India, the Republic of Korea and Uzbekistan.

The young Green Falcons trailed 16-15 at half-time but dominated after the break to run out winners by three points. Saudi Ahmed Al-Said was named the player of the match.

Up next for Saudi is a clash with the UAE on Wednesday night as they continue their quest to reach the knockout stages.

Topics: Saudi Arabia handball

Related

Running silver and bronze for Saudi as football, handball teams advance
Sport
Running silver and bronze for Saudi as football, handball teams advance
Japan wins handball title, Saudi Arabia qualifies for 2023 world champs
Sport
Japan wins handball title, Saudi Arabia qualifies for 2023 world champs

Hosts Algeria beat Palestine 5-0 in 2022 Arab Cup U-17 opener

Hosts Algeria beat Palestine 5-0 in 2022 Arab Cup U-17 opener
Updated 30 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Hosts Algeria beat Palestine 5-0 in 2022 Arab Cup U-17 opener

Hosts Algeria beat Palestine 5-0 in 2022 Arab Cup U-17 opener
  • Also wins for Sudan against UAE, Yemen over Oman
Updated 30 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The 2022 Arab Cup U-17 kicked off in Algeria on Tuesday with impressive wins for the hosts against Palestine and Sudan over the UAE.

In the opening match of Group A, Algeria comfortably overcame Palestine 5-0 at Abdelkrim Kerroum Stadium with goals from Mohamed Ziad after three minutes, Malik Kahlouchi (62 minutes), Yazid Issam (65), Elias Boualem (82), and Anatof Muslim (88).

In the same group, goals by Musa Ali and Mosaeb Mohamed secured a 2-0 win for Sudan over the UAE.

Group B saw Tunisia and Libya draw 0-0, while Yemen defeated Oman 3-0 to take an early lead in the table.

Wednesday action will see Saudi Arabia up against Egypt and Syria facing Lebanon in Group D.

Meanwhile, in Group C, Morocco take on Iraq and Comoros will clash with Mauritania.

Topics: Algeria Palestine Arab Cup U-17 football

Related

Top youth footballers kick off Arab Cup U-17 in Algeria
Sport
Top youth footballers kick off Arab Cup U-17 in Algeria
Saudi favorites to reach U-17 and U-20 Asian Cups in 2023 after draw in Kuala Lumpur
Sport
Saudi favorites to reach U-17 and U-20 Asian Cups in 2023 after draw in Kuala Lumpur

Kambosos is Philippines-bound ahead of Devin Haney rematch

Kambosos is Philippines-bound ahead of Devin Haney rematch
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

Kambosos is Philippines-bound ahead of Devin Haney rematch

Kambosos is Philippines-bound ahead of Devin Haney rematch
  • Kambosos spent most of the three years between 2017 and 2019 in the Philippines working out with Pacquiao, who won 12 world titles in eight weight classes
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

MELBOURNE: Australian boxer George Kambosos will do most of his preparation for a world title rematch against Devin Haney in the Philippines, where he once worked out as Manny Pacquiao’s sparring partner.

Kambosos and Haney are scheduled to get back into the ring in Melbourne on Oct. 16 at Rod Laver Arena. The 23-year-old American won their June fight in a unanimous decision and took Kambosos’ three belts to become undisputed world champion.

Kambosos spent most of the three years between 2017 and 2019 in the Philippines working out with Pacquiao, who won 12 world titles in eight weight classes.

Haney goes into the October fight with a 28-0 record with 15 knockouts. Kambosos (20-1, with 10 KOs) enforced the rematch clause from the original contract.

Kambosos said he wanted to keep details of his preparation under wraps but he said he planned to be “unreachable and out of sight” and not planning to return to Australia until 10 days before the fight.

He said he felt the effects from his promotional efforts ahead of the June fight.

“I wanted it that big, I had interest in it, but I had to promote the fight,” Kambosos said. “Last time I was run to the ground with so many commitments but I feel fresh (now) and when I get away I’m going to be out of sight and out of reach.”

Topics: George Kambosos Devin Haney boxing

Related

Britain’s Ali wins first Saudi women’s boxing match in seconds
Sport
Britain’s Ali wins first Saudi women’s boxing match in seconds
All eyes on Saudi as ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ boxing battle looms
Sport
All eyes on Saudi as ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ boxing battle looms

Thiem triumphs in Winston-Salem Open after top seed Dimitrov retires

Thiem triumphs in Winston-Salem Open after top seed Dimitrov retires
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

Thiem triumphs in Winston-Salem Open after top seed Dimitrov retires

Thiem triumphs in Winston-Salem Open after top seed Dimitrov retires
  • Thiem reached a career-high No. 3 in the world rankings in March of 2020 and remained in the top five until injuring his right wrist 14 months ago
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.: Dominic Thiem, playing in his first tournament on American soil since winning the 2020 US Open, defeated top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open after Dimitrov retired because of dizziness.

Dimitrov was leading the match 6-0, 2-4 at the time.

“That’s not the way I want to win a match, especially against Grigor,” Thiem said.

Thiem reached a career-high No. 3 in the world rankings in March of 2020 and remained in the top five until injuring his right wrist 14 months ago.

Maxime Cressy of the US, the No. 4 seed, moved into the third round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Australia’s James Duckworth, and fellow American Steve Johnson defeated No. 12 seed Pedro Martinez of Mexico 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Fifth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti from Italy was upset in the second round by France’s Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1, and No. 6 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili from Georgia fell to Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-1.

Gasquet’s countrymen Adrian Mannarino and Benjamin Bonzi also advanced with second-round wins, capping a big day for France. Mannarino defeated ninth-seeded Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-4, 6-1, while the 10th-seeded Bonzi eliminated Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk 6-4, 6-2.

Australia’s Jack Draper and Jason Kubler also won, along with Serbia’s Laslo Djere, who beat 16th-seeded Joao Sousa of Portugal 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

In doubles action, the No. 1 seeded team of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic from Croatia advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Ukrainian-Kazakhstani’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi. However, second-seeded Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the US were ousted by Simone Bolelli of Italy and Marcelo Melo of Brazil 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Topics: ATP Winston-Salem Open Dominic Thiem tennis Grigor Dimitrov

Related

Dominic Thiem out of sync, out of French Open with 10th loss in row
Sport
Dominic Thiem out of sync, out of French Open with 10th loss in row
Dimitrov stunned by Spanish qualifier in Rome
Sport
Dimitrov stunned by Spanish qualifier in Rome

Latest updates

Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup to kick off in Dubai next month
Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup to kick off in Dubai next month
Saudi stocks start flat on mixed earnings: Opening bell
Saudi stocks start flat on mixed earnings: Opening bell
Saudi youth team edge closer to World Handball Championships after win over Kuwait
Saudi youth team edge closer to World Handball Championships after win over Kuwait
Oil Updates — Crude down on fears of OPEC output cut; Peru’s $4.5bn lawsuit against Repsol in court
Oil Updates — Crude down on fears of OPEC output cut; Peru’s $4.5bn lawsuit against Repsol in court
Hosts Algeria beat Palestine 5-0 in 2022 Arab Cup U-17 opener
Hosts Algeria beat Palestine 5-0 in 2022 Arab Cup U-17 opener

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.