Saudi retailer BinDawood’s profits decline 31% despite high sales

Qatar Airways becomes official airline partner of Ironman Series triathlons until 2025

DOHA: Qatar Airways has announced an agreement to become the official airline partner of the global Ironman Series and Ironman 70.3 Series until 2025.

The airline has also been named title partner of the Ironman 70.3 Sunshine Coast, Ironman Maryland, Ironman 70.3 Washington, and Ironman 70.3 Western Sydney triathlons this year. It will connect athletes, officials and fans attending the events through flights to Brisbane Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and Sydney Airport, respectively.

“Our partnership with The Ironman Group is a natural fit for our brand, where human endeavor proves that anything is possible,” said Akbar Al-Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group. “We admire the relentless effort and dedication of the athletes, attributes we strive to reflect in the way we serve our customers.

“Ironman races are hosted in different cities across the world, making our global network the perfect medium through which to connect endurance sports enthusiasts, athletes, supporters and officials.”

Athletes who fly with Qatar Airways to an official Ironman or Ironman 70.3 event will receive a variety of benefits, including discounted fares for themselves and their family. For those traveling to or through Qatar, additional offers will be included for attractions in Doha.

Qatar Tourism will also be promoted to athletes and spectators across the global Ironman series. Athletes who have completed an Ironman or Ironman 70.3 event within the past 12 months will be eligible for additional benefits.

“Providing our athletes with an unmatched race experience is at the core of what we do, so we’re thrilled to partner with an airline that reflects our customer-centric approach and is committed to the highest standards in everything they do,” said Ironman Group CEO Andrew Messick.

“Our Ironman events have long brought together different communities and cultures through their love of endurance sport, so how better to continue doing this than with the world’s fastest-growing airline.

“This is the beginning of an exciting partnership for both of us, our athletes and future athletes, and supporters who we hope to welcome at an event in the near future.”

The partnership agreement was signed on Sunday at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum in Doha. In addition leaders from both organizations, the guests included Lulwa Al-Marri, the first Qatari woman to complete a full-distance Ironman race.

Organizers of Ironman events say that since their launch in 1978, they have gained a global reputation as the most difficult single-day sporting competitions. An Ironman triathlon includes a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run. The Ironman 70.3 triathlons have the same structure and format but the distances are halved.

Qatar Airways said the new agreement will further elevate its extensive portfolio of sporting partnerships, which includes deals with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, football clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, regional football governing bodies Concacaf and CONMEBOL, along with additional agreements across multiple sports including equestrianism, kitesurfing, padel and tennis.