Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan’s H1 profits surge 515% on solid sales

The company attributed its strong performance mainly to higher property sales, reduced lease revenue, and higher operations. (File Photo)
RIYADH: Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. has reported a spike of 515 percent in profits for the first half of 2022 due to higher sales.

The Riyadh-based company's profits hit SR314 million ($84 million), compared to SR51 million in the year-prior period, according to the bourse filing.

The profit hike was coupled with an increase in revenue of 105 percent year-on-year to SR2.3 billion.

The company attributed its strong performance mainly to higher property sales, reduced lease revenue, and higher operations.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul stocks

Saudi retailer BinDawood’s profits decline 31% despite high sales

RIYADH: BinDawood Holding Co. saw its profits decline 31 percent during the first half of 2022 despite revenue rising 7 percent.

BinDawood’s board proposed a half-year cash dividend payout of SR103 million ($27 million) at SR0.9 per share, bourse filings show.

The retailer’s profits hit SR108 million during the first half, compared to SR157 million in the year-prior period.

The company attributed the weak figures to lower gross profit and higher operating expenses combined.

BinDawood sales and revenues surpassed SR2.4 billion during the six-month period.

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul

Qatar Airways becomes official airline partner of Ironman Series triathlons until 2025

Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

  • Athletes who fly with Qatar Airways to an official Ironman event will various benefits, including discounted fares for themselves and their family
DOHA: Qatar Airways has announced an agreement to become the official airline partner of the global Ironman Series and Ironman 70.3 Series until 2025.

The airline has also been named title partner of the Ironman 70.3 Sunshine Coast, Ironman Maryland, Ironman 70.3 Washington, and Ironman 70.3 Western Sydney triathlons this year. It will connect athletes, officials and fans attending the events through flights to Brisbane Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and Sydney Airport, respectively.

“Our partnership with The Ironman Group is a natural fit for our brand, where human endeavor proves that anything is possible,” said Akbar Al-Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group. “We admire the relentless effort and dedication of the athletes, attributes we strive to reflect in the way we serve our customers.

“Ironman races are hosted in different cities across the world, making our global network the perfect medium through which to connect endurance sports enthusiasts, athletes, supporters and officials.”

Athletes who fly with Qatar Airways to an official Ironman or Ironman 70.3 event will receive a variety of benefits, including discounted fares for themselves and their family. For those traveling to or through Qatar, additional offers will be included for attractions in Doha.

Qatar Tourism will also be promoted to athletes and spectators across the global Ironman series. Athletes who have completed an Ironman or Ironman 70.3 event within the past 12 months will be eligible for additional benefits.

“Providing our athletes with an unmatched race experience is at the core of what we do, so we’re thrilled to partner with an airline that reflects our customer-centric approach and is committed to the highest standards in everything they do,” said Ironman Group CEO Andrew Messick.

“Our Ironman events have long brought together different communities and cultures through their love of endurance sport, so how better to continue doing this than with the world’s fastest-growing airline.

“This is the beginning of an exciting partnership for both of us, our athletes and future athletes, and supporters who we hope to welcome at an event in the near future.”

The partnership agreement was signed on Sunday at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum in Doha. In addition leaders from both organizations, the guests included Lulwa Al-Marri, the first Qatari woman to complete a full-distance Ironman race.

Organizers of Ironman events say that since their launch in 1978, they have gained a global reputation as the most difficult single-day sporting competitions. An Ironman triathlon includes a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run. The Ironman 70.3 triathlons have the same structure and format but the distances are halved.

Qatar Airways said the new agreement will further elevate its extensive portfolio of sporting partnerships, which includes deals with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, football clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, regional football governing bodies Concacaf and CONMEBOL, along with additional agreements across multiple sports including equestrianism, kitesurfing, padel and tennis.

Topics: Qatar Airways Ironman Series

Moody’s downgrades APMI One’s senior secured debt rating to Ba1 

Arab News

RIYADH: Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded the rating of fixed rate amortizing senior secured bonds issued by ACWA Power Management and Investments One Ltd. to Ba1 from Baa3.

The outlook remains stable, said a statement issued by the US credit rating agency.

The $814 million of 5.95 percent fixed rate amortizing senior secured bonds are due in December 2039.

The action came following the refinancing of project debt at Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co. which has increased project level debt from SR2.8 million ($763 million) to SR5.2 million. 

It also came after the sale of Shuqaiq Water and Electricity Co., which reduced the diversification of APMI One cash flows, the statement added. 

APMI One’s senior secured rating of Ba1 reflects relatively stable and predictable revenue streams underpinned by long term availability-based offtake contracts.

The rating also shows the projects are using proven technologies from reputable suppliers and indicated diversification of cash flows from six separate projects and ACWA Power’s wholly owned operations and maintenance subsidiary NOMAC.

Topics: APMI Moody's rating

Bahrain’s oil minister vows to ensure market stability through joint OPEC+ efforts

Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain’s Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina on Tuesday said that OPEC+ partners will continue to work together to manage global oil prices through production adjustment.

In a statement, he stressed that market stability is essential for managing global oil and energy supplies to avoid space capacity price volatility.

The oil minister said the 2016 Declaration of Cooperation between OPEC members and the 10 non-OPEC oil-producing countries, to which Bahrain is a signatory, underpins the stability of the global oil market. 

He affirmed Bahrain’s commitment to ensuring oil market stability through continuous cooperation with oil-producing countries. He stated Manama looks forward to participating in the upcoming ministerial meetings to reach a consensus on addressing challenges and unifying oil production policies.

Topics: Bahrain OPEC OPEC+ Market Oil

Firms make deals to boost LNG exports 60% from US, Canada, Mexico

Reuters

NEW YORK: North American liquefied natural gas developers and producers this year have struck deals to sell 48 million tons of LNG, which will eventually pump up exports 60 percent from current levels, although much of the output remains years away.

LNG demand is soaring as the conflict in Ukraine pushes global prices to their highest in at least 14 years. Buyers in Europe have looked West in a move away from Russian gas, and Chinese buyers are striking long-term deals after a pause.

New gas-export plants are being developed across the US, and Mexico and Canada are poised to join as significant gas exporters, with plants proposed for their west coasts.

Eight North American LNG export terminals are under construction and over a dozen more could receive financial approvals by 2023. Some buyers have locked in supplies from plants that have not yet been approved for construction, so not every supply agreement may go ahead.

“The dynamics have shifted,” said Charlie Riedl, executive director for trade group Center for Liquefied Natural Gas. "Buyers are trying to lock up firm agreements where they can (to) guarantee that gas is going to be delivered," he said.

This week, European gas prices hit $84 per million British thermal units and US gas futures on Tuesday topped $10 per mmBtu for the first time since 2008.

Goldman Sachs forecasts global LNG demand to rise about 12 percent 424 MTPA next year and expects new plants that will supply 156 MTPA to be approved within the next five years.

Growing demand has made the US this year’s largest LNG exporting nation during the first six months. Approved projects that are expected to begin shipments between 2023-2026 could keep the country in first place.

Some of the biggest deals are from Chinese firms returning to the US market after a pause over tariff disputes. Late last year, Venture Global LNG struck deals for 11 MTPA with units of China’s Sinopec and CNOOC Ltd. China’s ENN Natural Gas Co. signed separate deals last year with Cheniere Energy and Energy Transfer.

Topics: LNG exports energy Russia sanctions Ukraine

