Albanian trafficking gangs offering minibus trips from southern Europe to UK

Albanian trafficking gangs offering minibus trips from southern Europe to UK
Above, UK border forces with migrants who were interdicted while attempting to cross the English Channel. (AFP file photo)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

  • Albanians working with Kurds to enhance smuggling efforts
LONDON: Albanian people-smuggling gangs are organizing free minibus trips from southern Europe to the northern French coast as thousands continue to illegally cross the English Channel.

Gang members are advertising the journeys as “100 percent secure” on social media site TikTok, promoting links where migrants can sign up for journeys to Britain, the Telegraph reported.

If they take them up on the deal, migrants are taken to the French coast and offloaded to Channel-crossing people smuggling gangs, often run by Iraqi Kurds. The migrants can expect to pay thousands of dollars per person to get a place on a small boat to cross the 22-mile stretch of water.

On Monday, a record-breaking 1,295 migrants crossed the Channel, beating the previous daily high by more than 100. British intelligence reports on the crossings suggest that as many as two-fifths of the migrants are from Albania.

Monday’s total took the number of migrants in small boats reaching Britain so far this year past 22,500, which is more than double the total seen at the same point in 2021.

On Tuesday, approximately 200 more migrants reached British shores, bringing August’s arrivals to 6,500, the second-highest monthly total, below the 6,878 recorded in November. If current arrival rates remain, it is likely that this month will top the record.

The crisis has also exacerbated the tense relationship between British and French immigration officials, with the French side demanding millions of euros to cover the cost of 800 officers and air surveillance assets that have been deployed to prevent migrants launching boats from the beaches.

The Hauts-de-France prefecture told the Telegraph that it was now preventing 60 percent of attempted crossings. But it warned that the rising violence and “flash mobs” of up to 200 migrants threatened to disrupt efforts to limit the gangs.

Traffickers from Iraqi Kurdish backgrounds continue to offer “bargain” prices on their social media adverts for Channel crossings, telling prospective migrants that they have “never been cheaper.”

TikTok adverts offered a drive from Shkoder, a town famed for its criminality in northern Albania, to Dunkirk. “Shkoder to Dunkirk everyday trips. For more info DM,” one advert seen by the Telegraph said. “Journey every day. 100 percent secure,” another said.

“Boys just started the journey to Dunkirk. Thanx boys. God helps you. Hurry up. Can get info DM,” a third, depicting a car speeding down a road, said.

An Albanian immigration source told the newspaper: “The Albanian gangs provide the people and link up with the Kurds, who provide the boats and the logistics.

“The Albanians are coming for economic reasons. There is huge poverty in Albania, and they want to get to the UK for a better life and good employment. Most end up working in the black market, especially in construction.

“Some of them – especially the younger boys – get involved in criminality, working in cannabis farms in order to pay off the £5,000 ($5,900) they have paid for the crossing.”

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Social media posts used by criminal people smugglers promoting illegal crossings are totally unacceptable. This government is already tackling this deceitful online propaganda with law enforcement, social media companies, and overseas governments.”

She added that no one should doubt the determination of the British government to break the people-smugglers’ business model and “relocate those who are making dangerous, unnecessary, and illegal journeys into the UK.”

Topics: Britain UK

Updated 6 sec ago

Kyiv, Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Wednesday that Ukraine will resist the Russian invasion “until the end” without “any concession or compromise,” as the nation marks its Independence Day as well as the six-month anniversary of the start of the war.
“We don’t care what army you have, we only care about our land,” Zelensky said in a defiant morning video address. “We will fight for it until the end.”
Referring to Russia — which launched a large-scale attack in the early hours of February 24 — he vowed Ukraine “will not try to find an understanding with terrorists.”
“For us Ukraine is the whole of Ukraine,” he said. “All 25 regions, without any concession or compromise.”
Meanwhile on Wednesday, the US is set to announce $3 billion in fresh military aid to Kyiv on the date it severed ties with the Soviet Union in 1991.
The new tranche of American funding will help Kyiv acquire more weaponry, ammunition and other supplies for its armed forces, locked in a grinding war of attrition with Russian troops in the east and south with neither side advancing significantly in weeks.
The planned White House announcement comes as Washington warned Moscow could be planning a surge in strikes on civilian targets coinciding with Independence Day observations.
Gatherings have been banned in the capital Kyiv, where air raid sirens sounded in the morning, and Zelensky has urged citizens to be on guard against “Russian terror.”
As the war entered its seventh month with no end in sight, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged unlimited assistance to Ukraine.
“People are fighting with steel, with courage to defend their homes and their families, and to preserve their right to decide their own destiny in their own country,” he said in a video message on Wednesday morning.
“However long it takes, the United Kingdom will stand with Ukraine and provide every possible military, economic and humanitarian support.”
On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Russia against further attempts to annex Ukrainian territory in the same way it did the Crimean peninsula in 2014.
Polish President Andrzej Duda also advised against any “appeasement,” saying: “There is no return to business as usual in relations with Russia.”
And French President Emmanuel Macron vowed European Union support for Ukraine would continue “for the long term.”
In an absurd message on Wednesday, the authoritarian leader of Belarus — which offered its territory as a staging ground for Russia’s invasion — gave congratulations to Ukraine on its Independence Day.
“I am convinced that today’s contradictions will not be able to destroy the centuries-old foundation of sincere good neighborly ties between the peoples of our two countries,” Alexander Lukashenko said in a statement.
In the early days and weeks of Russia’s invasion, Kyiv was under siege by Russian troops which reached the suburbs of the capital.
Moscow’s offensive quickly faltered, and its forces withdrew in late March to regroup for assaults on Ukraine’s east and south.
But in the capital, Ukrainians were somber about the anniversary after a half-year of death and destruction.
“Six months, the peace of life has been broken in every family,” Nina Mikhailovna, an 80-year-old pensioner, said at Independence Square in central Kyiv, on Tuesday.
“How much destruction, how many dead, how can we relate to it?” she asked.
Kyiv’s city administration said it would shut public service centers on Wednesday and Thursday, and shopping malls said they would close for the anniversary for safety concerns.
Meanwhile, discussions continued on how to protect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, occupied by Russian troops and threatened by shelling, which Moscow blames on Kyiv.
The two sides traded accusations at a Tuesday meeting of the UN Security Council on Zaporizhzhia, with Ukraine and its allies demanding Russia pull its troops out of the plant — Europe’s largest nuclear facility — and agree to a demilitarised zone.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke on Tuesday by telephone to French counterpart Catherine Colonna about an expected visit to the plant by inspectors from UN nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), amid worries over the high risk of a radiation accident.
IAEA head Rafael Grossi issued a statement on Tuesday deploring weekend shelling at the site, saying further damage had been caused.
“I’m continuing to consult very actively and intensively with all parties so that this vital IAEA mission can take place without further delay,” he said.
It would “help stabilize the nuclear safety and security situation at the site and reduce the risk of a severe nuclear accident in Europe.”

Updated 24 August 2022
AP

MOSCOW: The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.
Police arrested Yevgeny Roizman, 59 who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg in 2013-2018, following searches at his apartment and office.
Roizman told reporters he was charged under a new law adopted after Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
Russian courts fined Roizman earlier this year on similar charges.
Roizman, a sharp critic of the Kremlin, is one of the most visible and charismatic opposition figures in Russia. During his tenure as mayor, he enjoyed broad popularity in Yekaterniburg, a city of 1.5 million in the Ural Mountains.
While police escorted him from his apartment Wednesday, Roizman told reporters that he would likely be brought to Moscow for investigation.
Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia’s Kremlin-controlled parliament controlled approved legislation that outlawed disparaging the military and the spread of “false information” about what the Kremlin describes as a “special military operation” in the neighboring country.
Courts have given fines and prison sentences to individuals who have criticized the Russian action in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Russian army

Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Japanese government has decided to dispatch Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa to Tunisia from Aug. 25 to 29, as the Special Envoy of Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio, to attend the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8).

Foreign Minister HAYASHI will also take this opportunity to conduct bilateral meetings with his counterparts from African countries, according to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.

Hayashi will depart from Tokyo on Aug. 25 and arrive in Tunis on Aug. 26, where he will hold bilateral talks and meetings with Tunisian with heads of delegation of African countries and others.

Hayashi will also attend TICAD 8 meetings in Tunisia before returning to Tokyo on Aug. 29. 

Prime Minister Kishida canceled his planned trip to Tunisia to attend TICAD 8 after he tested positive for the COVID-19. Kishida will give a speech online at the summit. 

This article was originally published Arab news Japan.

Topics: Japan Tunisia

Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: Tigray rebels accused Ethiopian government forces and allied militias of launching a “large-scale offensive” against southern Tigray on Wednesday.
There was no immediate response from the Ethiopian government and the claims by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) could not be independently verified as the region is under a communications blackout.
“They launched the offensive early this morning around 5:00 am local time (0200 GMT). We are defending our positions,” TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said in Nairobi in a brief message.
He said on Twitter that the “large-scale” offensive was launched “against our positions in the southern front” by the Ethiopian army and special forces and militias from the neighboring Amhara region.
The TPLF claims come five months after a truce was declared in the brutal conflict in northern Ethiopia that erupted in November 2020.
On Tuesday, the Ethiopian National Defense Force issued a statement accusing the TPLF of seeking to “defame” the army by claiming government forces were moving toward their positions or shelling them with heavy weapons.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the TPLF have been locked in a war of words in recent weeks even as both sides have raised the prospect of peace talks to end the war.
The two sides disagree on who should lead any negotiations, and the TPLF also insists basic services must be restored to the region of six million people before dialogue can begin.

Topics: Tigray Ethiopia

Updated 24 August 2022
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s new prison lodgings may be less than an hour’s drive from his mansion in Kuala Lumpur’s affluent Bukit Tunku neighborhood, but it is a world away from the luxury he is used to.
Najib lost his final appeal on a 12-year jail sentence for corruption on Tuesday, and was taken under heavy security to the country’s largest jailhouse in Kajang — a sprawling complex southeast of the capital that holds up to 5,000 prisoners and includes a women’s facility .
First convicted in July 2020, Najib had been out on bail pending appeals. The country’s top court upheld his guilty verdict over criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and money laundering charges for illegally receiving about $10 million from a former unit of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
The son of Malaysia’s second prime minister, Najib held the premiership from 2009 to 2018, when public anger over the multi-billion dollar graft scandal at 1MDB brought election defeat.
Having been golf buddies with US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump and other world leaders, the British-educated son of Malay nobility will now count murderers and drug traffickers among his fellow inmates in Kajang.
One of them, Azilah Hadri, was a member of Najib’s security detail before he was convicted of murder for the 2006 killing of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu.
Azilah is currently on death row, while a fellow policeman who was convicted along with him sought sanctuary in Australia, where he remains.
In a 2019 court filing seeking to set aside his conviction, Azilah accused Najib of ordering the murder, a claim the ex-premier denied. The Federal Court rejected Azilah’s application in 2020.
The Prisons Department did not respond to an emailed request for comment on what conditions Najib will face in jail. On Facebook, it denied as fake news a post by another user saying that the prisons provided special privileges for “VIP inmates” such as televisions and air-conditioning.
Otherwise, rights groups say Malaysian prisons suffer from overcrowding, poor hygiene, and lack of medical facilities, with infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and scabies common.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who spent a total of eight years incarcerated at another Malaysian prison, has said he experienced inhumane and degrading conditions, including being served rotten fish “all the time,” according to media reports.
However, Najib’s former deputy prime minister, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, told parliament in 2016 that Anwar obtained privileges based on medical advice, including a customized hospital bed, a desk, hot showers, and a special diet.
Anwar was also given access to the prison library, received regular visitors, and was allowed to leave for hospital treatments and to attend trial, according to Ahmad Zahid.
Anwar was jailed twice on corruption and sodomy charges, which he maintains were politically motivated. He was pardoned by the king and released days after Najib’s election defeat in 2018.
The only times that Najib is likely to leave Kajang, are when he is escorted to court to attend hearings in four other cases related to corruption at 1MDB and other government agencies.
US and Malaysian authorities say over $4.5 billion was stolen.
Malaysian investigators say they traced more than $1 billion to Najib’s bank accounts, but he has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The opulent lifestyle of Najib and his family came to light with the discovery of about $275 million worth of cash, jewelry, and other luxury goods in residences used by Najib and his family.
Najib’s wife, Rosmah Mansor, has pleaded not guilty in a corruption case unrelated to 1MDB. The court is set to deliver its verdict in her trial on Sept. 1.

Topics: Malaysia Najib Razak

