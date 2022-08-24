Saudi crown prince launches Rua Al-Madinah project near Prophet’s Mosque

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday unveiled the master plan for the Rua Al-Madinah project — a mega mixed-used real estate development to the east of the Prophet’s Mosque.

The crown prince, who is chairman of both the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and the Public Investment Fund, said the project, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, would help to raise the hosting capacity for Umrah pilgrims to 30 million over the coming years, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The project, which will be developed by the PIF-owned Rua Al-Madinah Holding Co., will span 1.5 million square meters — of which 63 percent will be open and green spaces — and feature 47,000 hotel rooms, the report said.

It will also boast nine bus stops, a metro station, tracks for self-driving vehicles and underground parking, all of which will provide easy access to the mosque and the surrounding residential and commercial developments.

As well as providing a host of job opportunities, the project aims to elevate Madinah’s status as a modern Islamic and cultural destination for pilgrims, while improving the quality of life for the city’s residents.

Rua Al-Madinah Holding said that as well as helping to achieve the goals of the Hajj, Umrah, and travel sectors outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, the development would revive the city’s cultural and architectural heritage.

The project will showcase many historical monuments that are of huge significance to the legacy of the Prophet Muhammad and his companions, while the holy city’s unique heritage is reflected in the design of all buildings and facilities.