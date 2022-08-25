You are here

  • Home
  • UN chief: Rohingya must be part of Myanmar crisis solution

UN chief: Rohingya must be part of Myanmar crisis solution

UN chief: Rohingya must be part of Myanmar crisis solution
Guterres underlined that the “full and effective participation of the Rohingya people is an inherent part of a Myanmar-led solution to the crisis”. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nkat3

Updated 25 August 2022
AP

UN chief: Rohingya must be part of Myanmar crisis solution

UN chief: Rohingya must be part of Myanmar crisis solution
Updated 25 August 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Myanmar’s military-installed government Wednesday to include ethnic Rohingya in a solution to the country’s political crisis.

He commented on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the start of a mass exodus by the Muslim minority to Bangladesh to escape a military crackdown in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres noted “the unflagging aspirations for an inclusive future” for the Rohingya, who face widespread discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar. Most are denied citizenship and many other rights.

The long-simmering conflict with the Rohingya exploded on Aug. 25, 2017, when Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine in response to attacks on police and border guards by a Rohingya militant group. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh as troops allegedly committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

In January 2020, the International Court of Justice, the UN’s top court, ordered Myanmar to do all it could to prevent genocide against the Rohingya. Two days earlier, an independent commission set up by Myanmar’s government concluded there were reasons to believe security forces committed war crimes against the Rohingya — but not genocide.

In March 2022, the United States said the oppression of the Rohingya amounts to genocide after authorities confirmed accounts of mass atrocities against civilians by Myanmar’s military.

Guterres’ spokesman said that “perpetrators of all international crimes committed in Myanmar should be held accountable,” adding that “justice for victims will contribute to a sustainable and inclusive political future for the country and its people.”

Earlier this month, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet that some 1 million Rohingya refugees living in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh must return home to Myanmar.

“The Rohingya are nationals of Myanmar and they have to be taken back,” Hasina was quoted as saying by Bachelet’s press secretary, Ihsanul Karim.

But Dujarric, the UN spokesman, said there are no immediate prospects for the Rohingya to return, noting that more than 150,000 Rohingya are still confined in camps in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

China brokered a 2017 agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar to repatriate the Rohingya. But Hasina and other Bangladeshi officials have expressed frustration at what they call Myanmar’s inaction in taking them back. The Rohingya have balked at returning without having their longstanding grievances addressed.

Myanmar’s army ousted the country’s elected government in February 2021 as Aung San Suu Kyi’s party was about to start a second term in office. The military takeover was met with widespread public opposition, which has since turned into armed resistance that some UN experts have characterized as civil war. Critics of the military have accused it of carrying out widespread human rights abuses.

Following the military takeover, Dujarric said, “the humanitarian, human rights and security situation in Myanmar has deteriorated.”

The secretary-general “underlines that the full and effective participation of the Rohingya people is an inherent part of a Myanmar-led solution to the crisis,” he said. “It is critical that the international community continue to seek comprehensive, durable and inclusive solutions to the crisis.”

Dujarric said greater access to affected areas for UN humanitarian and development officials and their partners is “crucial.”

Topics: Rohingya Myanmar

Related

UN special envoy meets Bangladeshi officials as pressure to repatriate Rohingya grows
World
UN special envoy meets Bangladeshi officials as pressure to repatriate Rohingya grows
Rohingya crisis fund is ‘well short of needs’ – UN refugee agency
World
Rohingya crisis fund is ‘well short of needs’ – UN refugee agency

North Korea: Fever outbreak near China border not COVID-19 cases

North Korea: Fever outbreak near China border not COVID-19 cases
Updated 19 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

North Korea: Fever outbreak near China border not COVID-19 cases

North Korea: Fever outbreak near China border not COVID-19 cases
  • Four fever cases ‘suspected of being infected with malignant epidemic’ were reported
  • North Korea has never confirmed how many people caught COVID-19
Updated 19 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea’s state media said on Thursday that a fever outbreak of unknown origin has emerged in a region bordering China, but it was not the coronavirus over which the country declared victory this month.

Four fever cases “suspected of being infected with malignant epidemic” were reported from Ryanggang Province near the border with China on Tuesday, prompting authorities to immediately lock down the area and mobilize medical teams, the official KCNA news agency said, citing the State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters.

But a detailed analysis of the nationwide epidemic situation showed that there have been no COVID-19 cases since the country’s outbreak ended early this month, KCNA said.

Still, authorities have dispatched epidemiological, virology and test experts to the area to investigate the cause of the fever cases, while imposing measures to prevent their spread, it said.

Authorities are “taking steps to trace all persons, who connected with the suspect cases, and persons going to and from the relevant area and keep them under strict medical observation,” KCNA said.

After North Korea declared victory over COVID-19, it blamed South Korea for causing the outbreak and vowed “deadly retaliation” against it. South Korea denied the claim as groundless.

Officials have since scrapped a face mask mandate and other restrictions including limits on the use of public facilities except in border regions.

North Korea has never confirmed how many people caught COVID-19, apparently because it lacks the means to conduct widespread testing.

Instead, it reported daily numbers of patients with fever, a tally that rose to some 4.77 million. But it said it had registered no new such cases since July 29.

Topics: North Korea Coronavirus

Related

North Korea: ‘All recovered’ after COVID-19 outbreak
World
North Korea: ‘All recovered’ after COVID-19 outbreak
North Korea says it is nearing end of COVID-19 crisis as Asian neighbors fight resurgence
World
North Korea says it is nearing end of COVID-19 crisis as Asian neighbors fight resurgence

Japan hands over rehabilitation equipment Jordan’s Our Lady of Peace Center

Japan hands over rehabilitation equipment Jordan’s Our Lady of Peace Center
Updated 56 min 40 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan hands over rehabilitation equipment Jordan’s Our Lady of Peace Center

Japan hands over rehabilitation equipment Jordan’s Our Lady of Peace Center
Updated 56 min 40 sec ago
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japan handed rehabilitation equipment to Jordan’s Our Lady of Peace Center as part of a Japanese scheme called Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP), according to Petra News Agency.

Ambassador of Japan to Jordan KAORU Shimazaki attended the ceremony as well as Patriarchal Vicar for Latins in Jordan Jamal Khader.

The ¥12.2 million yen grant assistance aims to improve the center’s rehabilitation services provided to people with disabilities, especially those in great need, through the provision of new and specialized rehabilitation equipment which is crucial to improving their health and well-being.

In the speech delivered during the handover ceremony, Shimazaki expressed his gratitude to Our Lady of Peace Center’s great contribution to the society.

“Needless to say, people with disabilities are likely to face various socio-economic challenges due to physical, financial, and social barriers. To make the matter worse, their life and socio-economic circumstances have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Shimazaki said.

“We sincerely hope that this project will contribute to the improvement of their health and promotion of their future social participation, and eventually, realization of a society where no one will be left behind,” the ambassador said.

This article was originally published on Arab News Japan.

Topics: Japan Special needs

Related

Japan FM Hayashi to attend TICAD 8
World
Japan FM Hayashi to attend TICAD 8
Macro Snapshot — Japan crude steel output falls 8.5% as car production falls; Eurozone business activity contracts
Business & Economy
Macro Snapshot — Japan crude steel output falls 8.5% as car production falls; Eurozone business activity contracts

Thailand’s suspended prime minister to attend defense ministry meeting

Thailand’s suspended prime minister to attend defense ministry meeting
Updated 25 August 2022
Reuters

Thailand’s suspended prime minister to attend defense ministry meeting

Thailand’s suspended prime minister to attend defense ministry meeting
  • Prayuth Chan-ocha retained his cabinet position as defense minister
  • Thailand’s next general election is due by May next year
Updated 25 August 2022
Reuters

BANGKOK: Suspended Thai prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is to attend a defense ministry meeting on Thursday as a longtime ally begins his first full day as acting premier and Thailand settled in for weeks of uncertainty while a court ponders Prayuth’s future.

Prayuth, 68, retained his cabinet position as defense minister after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday suspended him from the top job pending a review of his constitutionally mandated term limit.

The court decided to hear a petition from the main opposition party arguing that Prayuth, who first came to power in a coup in 2014 when he was army chief, has reached the eight-year term limit because his time as junta chief should count.

The court suspended Prayuth until it delivers a verdict on the petition. It has not given a date.

Prayuth has made no public comment on the court’s decision and it was not clear if he would speak about the matter on Thursday.

A government spokesperson said on Wednesday Prayuth respected the decision and urged the public to do the same, and the government would function as normal.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, 77, also a royalist and ex-army chief with longstanding ties with Prayuth, has taken over as interim leader but was not expected to make a public appearance on Thursday.

Prayuth ruled as head of a military council after he overthrow an elected government in 2014.

He became a civilian prime minister in 2019 following an election held under a 2017 military-drafted constitution in which an eight-year limit for a prime minister was set.

Thailand’s next general election is due by May next year.

The controversy over Prayuth’s tenure could revive old rivalries at the root of nearly two decades of intermittent political turmoil, including two coups and violent protests, stemming broadly from opposition to military involvement in politics and demands for greater representation as political awareness grows.

The main opposition Pheu Thai party, which lodged the petition, was the party forced from power in the 2014 coup, when Prayuth ousted a government led by Yingluck Shinawatra, the sister of former prime minister and telecoms tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra.

Both Yingluck and Thaksin, who was ousted in a 2006 coup, live abroad in self-exile.

The Pheu Thai leader, Chonlanan Srikaew, called for Prayuth to resign.

“For the sake of the country, General Prayuth should resign so we can begin the process of selecting a prime minister based on the consitution as fast as possible,” Chonlanan said in a post on Facebook.

Prayuth’s supporters argue that his term started in 2017, when a new constitution took effect, or after the 2019 election, meaning that he should be allowed to stay in power until 2025 or 2027, if he retains backing in parliament.

Even if the court later rules Prayuth’s term has reached its limit, his ruling coalition has the votes in parliament to choose the next prime minister.

Topics: Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha

Related

Update Thai court suspends PM from duties pending term limit review
World
Thai court suspends PM from duties pending term limit review
Bangkok braces for protests over Thai PM’s term limit
World
Bangkok braces for protests over Thai PM’s term limit

Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak returns to court for 1MDB trial

Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak returns to court for 1MDB trial
Updated 28 min 36 sec ago
AP

Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak returns to court for 1MDB trial

Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak returns to court for 1MDB trial
  • Malaysia’s first leader to be imprisoned Tuesday after the country’s top court rejected his final appeal in his first graft case
  • Najib Razak was found guilty in 2020 of seven charges of corruption for illegally receiving $9.4 million
Updated 28 min 36 sec ago
AP

KUALA LUMPUR: Jailed Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak returned to court Thursday for a second corruption trial over the pilfering of the 1MDB state fund, two days after he began a 12-year prison term for graft.

Najib, 69, became Malaysia’s first leader to be imprisoned Tuesday after the country’s top court rejected his final appeal in his first graft case linked to the looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund. His incarceration comes four years after his election ouster over the scandal and was celebrated by many citizens as justice served.

Wearing a dark blue suit, red tie and face mask, Najib sat impassively in the dock without handcuffs as the hearing began. He was earlier brought into the court complex in a tinted police vehicle under heavy security to avoid a crowd of media waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

The current trial began in August 2019 and is the most significant as it ties Najib directly to the 1MDB scandal that has prompted investigations in the US and several other countries. Prosecutors allege Najib pilfered billions of dollars from 1MDB through an “elaborate charade” and then sought to cover his tracks. Najib says he was misled into believing it was a donation from the Saudi Arabia royal family.

Najib faces four charges of abusing his power to obtain 2.3 billion ringgit (more than $700 million in the exchange rate at the time) from 1MDB between 2011 and 2014, and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same amount.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of abuse of power and up to five years for each of the money laundering charges.

1MDB was a development fund that Najib set up shortly after taking power in 2009. Investigators allege more than $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates through layers of bank accounts in the US and other countries to finance Hollywood films and extravagant purchases that included hotels, a luxury yacht, art works and jewelry.

The scandal led to the ouster in 2018 general elections of Najib’s United Malays National Organization, which had been in power since the country’s independence from the British in 1957.

The new government opened investigations into 1MDB that were stifled under Najib’s rule, and blocked Najib and his wife from leaving the country.

Najib faces dozens of charges of criminal breach of trust, graft, abuse of power and money laundering in a total of five criminal cases linked to 1MDB. His wife and other senior government officials have also been hauled to court for corruption.

Najib was found guilty in 2020 of seven charges of corruption for illegally receiving $9.4 million from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. The country’s top court affirmed the decision on Tuesday, sending Najib straight to prison to begin his sentence.

Najib has insisted he was misled by fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho and other bankers into believing the funds entering his personal accounts were an Arab donation. Low, who was identified by US investigators as the mastermind in the pilfering of the fund, is wanted in both the US and Malaysia but has been in hiding.

Topics: Malaysia Najib Razak 1MDB

Related

Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak moves from luxurious lifestyle to lockup
World
Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak moves from luxurious lifestyle to lockup
Update Top court upholds Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak’s jail sentence in 1MDB scandal
World
Top court upholds Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak’s jail sentence in 1MDB scandal

UN special envoy meets Bangladeshi officials as pressure to repatriate Rohingya grows

UN special envoy meets Bangladeshi officials as pressure to repatriate Rohingya grows
Updated 25 August 2022

UN special envoy meets Bangladeshi officials as pressure to repatriate Rohingya grows

UN special envoy meets Bangladeshi officials as pressure to repatriate Rohingya grows
  • Noeleen Heyzer’s trip to Bangladesh follows her visit to Myanmar
  • Bangladeshi PM called on UN last week to start repatriation of Rohingya refugees
Updated 25 August 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer met with Bangladeshi officials on Wednesday amid growing pressure for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees.

Although Bangladesh is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, it has been hosting and providing humanitarian support to 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims, most of whom fled neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

A majority of the refugees live in squalid camps in Cox’s Bazar district, a coastal region in the country’s southeast and the world’s largest refugee settlement.

Despite multiple attempts from Bangladesh over the past years, a UN-backed repatriation process has been failing to take off.

Heyzer arrived in Bangladesh on Monday, after her visit to Myanmar last week.

“The UN envoy to Myanmar visited the Rohingya camps at Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday. She witnessed the facilities over there that Bangladesh has provided to the Rohingya refugees,” Shamsud Douza Nayan, additional commissioner of Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission, told Arab News.

“Today’s meeting was to discuss the issues about the well-being of the Rohingyas.”

Heyzer inspected facilities provided to Rohingya refugees in the camps, where no work is available, sanitation is poor and access to education limited.

Her arrival in Bangladesh follows the visit of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, whom Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon to repatriate the Rohingya.

When Bachelet asked Hasina to increase opportunities for education and work for the Rohingya in Bangladesh, the prime minister said such initiatives would not be possible to implement in Cox’s Bazar but could be pursued in Bhasan Char, a remote camp island in the Bay of Bengal, where Bangladeshi authorities have shifted over 20,000 refugees since December 2020 to take pressure off Cox’s Bazar.

Before and during the relocation process, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and rights groups criticized the camp island project on the grounds of safety and Bhasan Char’s livability, as the island, 68 km from the mainland, is prone to severe weather and flooding.

As international financial support for hosting the Rohingya has decreased since 2020, the pressure on Bangladesh has been also economic, multiplying the challenges the developing country battered by the COVID-19 pandemic is already facing. Hosting Rohingya refugees costs Bangladesh an estimated $1.2 billion a year.

Security in Rohingya settlements has come under the spotlight in recent weeks after two refugee community leaders were shot dead earlier this month, reportedly by an insurgent group active in the camps, which has been accused of killing scores of opponents and local community leaders since last year.

Reports of criminal organizations using refugees as drug traffickers have also been on the rise.

In an appeal to donors, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday that international support for Rohingyas is “well short of needs.”

The UNHCR said its 2022 response plan sought $881 million for more than 1.4 million people, including Rohingya refugees and host communities, but so far was funded at only 49 percent.

Topics: Rohingya Bangladesh UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Myanmar

Related

Rohingya crisis fund is ‘well short of needs’ – UN refugee agency
World
Rohingya crisis fund is ‘well short of needs’ – UN refugee agency
Special UN rights chief says conditions ‘not right’ for Rohingya repatriation
World
UN rights chief says conditions ‘not right’ for Rohingya repatriation

Latest updates

Jennifer Lopez marries, showing love for Arab designer Samer Halimeh
Jennifer Lopez marries, showing love for Arab designer Samer Halimeh
North Korea: Fever outbreak near China border not COVID-19 cases
North Korea: Fever outbreak near China border not COVID-19 cases
Eddie Howie’s Newcastle are having Wembley dreams
Eddie Howie’s Newcastle are having Wembley dreams
Oil Updates — Crude rises; Oil firms end lawsuits against NNPC; Algeria says oil price volatility not due to market fundamentals
Oil Updates — Crude rises; Oil firms end lawsuits against NNPC; Algeria says oil price volatility not due to market fundamentals
Yemen’s foreign minister, US ambassador review humanitarian efforts, military support 
Yemen’s foreign minister, US ambassador review humanitarian efforts, military support 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.