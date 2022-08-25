You are here

Saudi food giant Savola to invest over $52m to develop Egyptian bakery unit 
Savola Foods, a subsidiary of Saudi-listed Savola Group, had recently bought the Cairo-based firm for 622 million Egyptian pounds. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Savola Foods Ltd. plans to invest over 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($52 million) to develop its recently acquired bakery unit Egybelg, its CEO revealed.

With the latest acquisition of Egybelg, “the company’s investment in Egypt currently exceeds 6 billion Egyptian pounds,” Sameh Hassan told CNBC Arabia.  

Savola Foods, a subsidiary of Saudi-listed Savola Group, had recently bought the Cairo-based firm for 622 million Egyptian pounds, to be revamped with the new 1 billion Egyptian pound investment.

Formally known as the Egyptian Belgian Co., Egybelg manufactures and distributes bakery goods, with three factories across Egypt and five production lines.

The announcement comes a day after the Saudi food retail group posted a surge in first-half earnings, with revenues hitting SR14.4 billion ($3.8 billion) and profit rising to SR485 million.

Topics: Saudi Food Egypt

RIYADH: Middle Eastern gamers have been introduced to a new esports platform, PLAYHERA MENA, offering access to a range of amateur and professional leagues and cloud games backed by telecom major Zain KSA.

Launched in partnership with global gaming platform PLAYHERA, the Saudi-headquartered joint venture will incorporate Zain KSA’s 5G infrastructure to enhance its gaming services, according to a statement.

“We look forward to driving growth in the gaming market in the region and at the same time, we are certain that PLAYHERA MENA will raise the level of the services in this sector that caters to a large segment of users and businesses,” said Zain KSA’s CEO, Sultan Al-Deghaither.

“The same goes for the Kingdom’s expanding gaming market which currently hosts over 19.8 million gamers and posts a significant annual growth of up to 22 percent and a market value of SR2.6 billion ($692 million),” he added.

The launch of PLAYHERA MENA will be celebrated by a regional PUBG mobile tournament later this year, expected to attract around 7,000 participants.

Topics: Saudi Telecom Zain

RIYADH: Starzplay Arabia, one of the top streaming services in the Middle East, is forecasting a 40 percent jump in revenue in 2022, as its anime and sports content has drawn more subscribers, its CEO said.

Netflix’s Middle East rival Starzplay has recently added two new revenue streams that are expected to contribute around 30 percent to the company’s overall revenue by 2023.

The two new revenue streams include advertising on its sports channels, as well as distributing its apps in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka, Maaz Sheikh told The National on Wednesday.

Starzplay is likely to go public in the next two to three years, but he said that decision depends on the shareholders. The company’s main focus in the next year or two remains on growth plans and creating value as it seeks to reach profitability by the second quarter of 2024.

“We’re fully capitalized to grow the business and eventually stand on our own two feet. There are no plans to raise more funds; the focus now is on execution,” Sheikh said.

The platform's revenue rose 40 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year, while subscribers increased by 20 percent to 2.1 million.

 

Topics: streamiing netflex CEO

RIYADH: Indian shares rose on Thursday, led by gains in financial stocks ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts, while investors waited for clues on future rate hikes in the US from a key Federal Reserve event.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.5 percent higher at 17,693.9, as of 0507 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.5 percent at 59,390.6.

Nifty PSU Bank index was up 2.2 percent, with top lender State Bank of India climbing 1.1 percent.

SBI Life Insurance was the top gainer on Nifty 50, up 2.2 percent.

Mercedes set to lead India’s luxury EV market as Tesla stays out

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to take pole position in India’s luxury electric vehicle market, its country head told Reuters, helping cement its title as the top-selling luxury car brand and keep ahead of rival Tesla.

In India, Mercedes-Benz will launch three new electric cars this year, be the first company to assemble a luxury EV, and will set up a fast-charging network nationwide, Martin Schwenk said in an interview. The company might also manufacture batteries domestically in the future, he said.

“Now, we are really starting our aggressive offensive into the EV market. In the next five years, 25 percent of our sales (in India) will be electric,” Schwenk said. 

He added: “Our ambition is to lead the market in the electric side as well.”

Mercedes’ inroads come as EV rival Tesla recently put on hold plans to enter India due to high import taxes on EVs.

India’s NDTV jumps after Asia’s richest man moves to take stakes

Shares in India’s NDTV Ltd. jumped the maximum permitted 5 percent to a 14-year high on Wednesday after billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate moved to take a near 30 percent stake in the media group that could eventually lead to it taking control.

New Delhi Television’s shares surged far beyond the price Adani Group said it would pay in a subsequent mandatory open offer that could take its stake over 55 percent.

NDTV’s rivals include Times Group’s Times Now and Network18’s CNN-News18, controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

(With input from Reuters)

 

Topics: India In-Focus Mercedes

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, rising by 0.95 percent to $21,525 as of 7:55 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,673 rising by 3.24 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

NFTs worth $100m stolen in 2022

Cryptocurrency hacking firm Elliptic said on Wednesday that as of July, over $100 million worth of non-fungible tokens has been stolen this year, Reuters reported.

An NFT is a blockchain-based asset that represents digital files, including images, videos, and text.

With crypto-rich speculators hoping to profit from rising prices, the market surged in 2021. Nevertheless, since the bottom fell out of cryptocurrency prices in May and June, NFT sales and prices have plummeted.

As the NFT market declines, scams continue to abound, with July seeing the highest number of NFTs stolen on record, according to London-based Elliptic.

NFT thefts in 2022 will account for 23 percent of security compromises via social media.

Each scam earned thieves $300,000 on average, Elliptic said. Since not all crimes are publicly reported, the number of NFT thefts is likely even higher, the report added.

According to Elliptic, only $8 million was laundered through NFT-based platforms. However, almost $329 million worth of funds in the NFT market came from services designed to hide funds’ origin, such as cryptocurrency mixers.

North Korea’s Lazarus Group has been linked to stealing $540 million in April through NFT-based services, Elliptic said.

Iran seized 9,404 crypto mining devices since March

The head of Tehran Electricity Distribution Co., Kambuz Nazerian, said on Monday that Iranian authorities have discovered and seized 9,404 illegal cryptocurrency mining devices in Tehran since the Persian calendar year began on March 21, according to Bitcoin.com.

Inspectors discovered the mining equipment in different districts of the Iranian capital, he said.

Over the past few years, Iranian authorities have regularly reported finding illegal cryptocurrency mining machines throughout the country. These unauthorized cryptocurrency mining operations were often located in schools and mosques that receive free or heavily subsidized electricity, Bitcoin.com said.

The first official import order worth $10 million was successfully placed with cryptocurrency, revealed Alireza Peymanpak, vice minister for industry, mine, and trade.

He added: “By the end of September, the use of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts will be widespread in foreign trade with target countries.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin

RIYADH: Saudi stocks started the final session of the week higher on Thursday, tracking the recovery in oil prices which have passed $100 a barrel.

The main index, TASI, began 0.42 percent higher at 12,496, while the parallel Nomu market opened flat at 21,621, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude increased to $101.44 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate reached $95.02 a barrel, as of 10:00 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco started the session with a 0.38 percent gain, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, traded 0.55 percent lower.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, added 0.28 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 0.66 percent.

Kingdom Holding Co.’s stock jumped 2.96 percent, following a massive profit surge of 1,162 percent to SR6.35 billion ($1.7 billion) for the first half of 2022.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. increased 1.93 percent, after the company’s first-half profits dropped by 6 percent to SR21 million.

PIF's digital security firm Elm climbed 1.22 percent, following the contract signing with the Ministry of Interior for the Makkah Route Initiative worth SR57 million.

Raydan Food Co. declined 3.02 percent, after its first-half losses widened by 62 percent to SR22 million

Alandalus property Co. rose by 2.05 percent. after declaring SR0.25 interim cash dividends in the first half of 2022.

Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. fell 0.66 percent, after its losses increased by 147 percent to SR782,647 during the first half of 2022.

Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. dropped 1.2 percent, following a report of lower profits of SR20 million in the first half of 2022.

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares

