Iran steps up persecution of Baha'i faith: Amnesty International

Iran steps up persecution of Baha’i faith: Amnesty International
A view of the Amadegah Complex along Amadegah street in Iran’s central city of Isfahan. (File/AFP)
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

Iran steps up persecution of Baha’i faith: Amnesty International

Iran steps up persecution of Baha’i faith: Amnesty International
  • At least 30 people arrested since July 31 as lands seized, houses demolished across country
  • Group calls for a halt to the activity, international condemnation of the state’s behavior
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Iran has expanded its persecution of members of the Baha’i faith in the country, with an uptick in arrests, raids and land seizures, according to Amnesty International.

The human rights group said Iranian officials had arrested at least 30 members of the community since July 31, and confiscated dozens of properties, in what it called a “land grab.”

It added that many Baha’i members had been subjected to interrogations and forced to wear electronic ankle tags, and called on people around the world to speak out against the repression of the group.

The Baha’i are Iran’s largest non-Muslim religious sect, and regularly suffer persecution. Since 1991, following a decision by the Supreme Revolutionary Cultural Council, it has been the official policy of the Iranian state to actively block their social, political and economic development, adding that “they must be expelled from universities” and “denied employment if they identify as Baha’is.” 

The Baha’i International Community said the arrests meant there are now at least 68 people imprisoned in Iran for practicing the faith.

On Aug. 1, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence said it had arrested “core members of Baha’i espionage party” who “propagated Baha’i teachings” and “sought to infiltrate various levels of the educational sector across the country, especially kindergartens.”

The UN says over 1,000 Baha’i members currently face detention in Iran, with 26 imminently set to be imprisoned in the city of Shiraz, Fars province, following their conviction in June of various crimes supposedly threatening national security.

On June 25, a court upheld a decision to seize 18 Baha’i-owned properties in Semnan province on grounds that their owners “engage in illegal activities and espionage to the advantage of foreigners,” with the court calling them members of a “perverse sect.”

On Aug. 2, meanwhile, three people told Amnesty that as many as 200 Iranian security personnel, including riot police and judicial officials, had taken part in the appropriation of 20 hectares of land belonging to Baha’is, and bulldozed six houses in the village of Roshankouh, Mazandaran province.

Residents, who said authorities had been attempting to seize Baha’i property in the area since 2016, added that mobile phones had been confiscated, bullets fired into the air to disperse crowds, and that several locals had been beaten, pepper-sprayed or detained.

The Iranian government claims that the properties in Roshankouh encroach on protected land, but locals believe the appropriations are to deprive Baha’is of their farms and means of income.

Semnan, meanwhile, has seen at least 20 businesses owned by Baha’is closed, and the lands and equipment of a number of Baha’i-owned farms seized.

Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement: “The despicable onslaught against the Baha’i religious minority is yet another manifestation of the Iranian authorities’ decades long persecution of this peaceful community.

“Baha’is in Iran cannot feel safe in their homes or while exercising their faith because they are at risk of persecution.

“The authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all the Baha’i individuals who were recently detained as well as anyone in prison from before solely for the peaceful exercise of their right to freedom of religion. All convictions and sentences imposed on this basis must be immediately quashed.

Morayef added: “The Iranian authorities have brazenly imposed a system of discrimination and oppression against the Bahai’s. Iranian authorities must immediately abolish all discriminatory laws, policies, and institutional practices which have been adopted to expel and dispossess Baha’is of their land and property, and deprive them of their human rights, and ensure that Baha’i people can exist and practise their faith freely and openly.”

Topics: Iran bahai Amnesty international

Syrian regime massacre exposed by new report

Syrian regime massacre exposed by new report
Updated 59 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Syrian regime massacre exposed by new report

Syrian regime massacre exposed by new report
  • Probe, supported by British advocacy group, lays bare hundreds of killings in Daraya
  • ‘Witnesses provided their testimony based on their belief that their truth may one day assist in bringing justice and accountability’
Updated 59 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A new report has exposed the full extent of the brutal massacre that the Syrian regime inflicted on civilians in the town of Daraya 10 years ago, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

In the first detailed investigation into the atrocities, a team from Syria — backed by the Syrian British Consortium advocacy group — found that at least 700 people were killed when regime loyalists pushed into the town between Aug. 24 and 26, 2012. 

Soldiers moved door-to-door, killing and detaining men, women and children, sparing few. Terrified families hid in basements while the troop shot dead innocent civilians. 

The Syrian investigators and the SBC tracked down survivors and witnesses, many of whom had fled the country, to analyze their testimonies.

The investigators now hope that the UN and other legal groups will be moved to prosecute the responsible parties.

“This report records the atrocities perpetrated in Daraya based on the testimony of witnesses and victims, thereby memorialising their accounts and maintaining a record for posterity,” the report said.

“It also showcases that despite the passage of 10 years and the collection of substantial evidence, accountability and justice continue to elude the people of Daraya.

“Despite their disappointment in the international system, witnesses provided their testimony, recounting the heinous crimes committed in Daraya by their own government, based on their belief that their story — their truth — is not only worthy of documentation, but may one day assist in bringing justice and accountability.”

The 2012 killings were seen as the worst atrocity of the conflict at the time. The regime of President Bashar Assad said the massacre was a counterterrorism operation. 

Investigators amassed evidence that regime forces and Iranian and Hezbollah militias were present and involved during the attacks on Daraya, due to the uniforms and identifying patches.

Experts also recognized some forces due to the weaponry and equipment they used. The team was also able to identify some individuals responsible.

But despite the shocking events, the killings have not attracted significant international attention besides a small reference in a UN report on Syria in 2013, which concluded that the Assad regime was carrying out war crimes.

“We chose to investigate this massacre because it was the beginning of the unravelling of Daraya,” Yasmine Nahlawi, a specialist in international law and atrocity prevention, told The Guardian. 

“The army had engaged in skirmishes before, going into the city and shooting at demonstrators. But this was the first major event that led to a spiral of targeted campaigns against the city, further massacres, a siege and bombardments.”

Yafa Omar, an investigator who remembered hearing the bombardment of Daraya from Damascus, told the newspaper: “If you allow these crimes to happen in Syria it will become the norm, and it will happen elsewhere.

“Syrians doing this paves the way for victims in other countries to use the same tools to pursue justice.”

The report found that the Assad regime and its allies were heavily shelling Daraya in the days before the ground assault.

One witness said: “The regime’s escalation against the city of Daraya began on the first or second day of Eid (Aug. 19 or 20). The bombardments became worse than normal.

“There was mortar shelling and worse types of bombardments with weapons that we didn’t know, with new sounds.”

Another witness said: “We knew that our area’s turn came when the mortars stopped.” And another said the local hospital following the attacks was “horrific, like doomsday.”

Legal efforts to prosecute regime soldiers have proved difficult, but a recent court case in Germany saw a Syrian officer convicted for crimes against humanity.

Despite this success, attempts by the UN Security Council to refer the Assad regime to the International Criminal Court have been vetoed by Russia and China.

Topics: Syria

Omani pilgrims killed, many injured in bus crash in Saudi Arabia

Omani pilgrims killed, many injured in bus crash in Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

Omani pilgrims killed, many injured in bus crash in Saudi Arabia

Omani pilgrims killed, many injured in bus crash in Saudi Arabia
  • The embassy is coordinating with Saudi authorities and the Omani Consulate in Jeddah to repatriate the deceased to Oman
  • The injured are being provided with the necessary medical services
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Two people were killed, and 18 others injured when a bus carrying Omani pilgrims to perform Umrah crashed in Saudi Arabia, the Omani Embassy in Riyadh reported.

In a statement released on Twitter, the embassy said it was coordinating with Saudi authorities and the Omani Consulate in Jeddah to arrange the repatriation of the deceased to Oman.

 

Those injured were being provided with the necessary medical services, the embassy said.

The bus was transporting pilgrims to the holy sites of Makkah to perform Umrah when it crashed on Wednesday.

The embassy offered its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Topics: Umrah pilgrims Umrah pilgrimage #oman #SAUDI ARABIA

Hundreds protest lack of water in Iran's drought-hit west

Hundreds protest lack of water in Iran’s drought-hit west
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

Hundreds protest lack of water in Iran’s drought-hit west

Hundreds protest lack of water in Iran’s drought-hit west
  • Iran has for years suffered chronic dry spells and heat waves that are expected to worsen with climate change
  • Thousands of people angry over the drying up of rivers have been driven to protest
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets in western Iran over a lack of drinking water and the inability of officials to solve the problem, state media said Thursday.
Iran, a largely arid country, has for years suffered chronic dry spells and heat waves that are expected to worsen with climate change.
In the past few months, thousands of people angry over the drying up of rivers have been driven to protest, particularly in central and southwestern Iran.
Around 200 people gathered in front of the governor’s office in Hamadan on Wednesday evening “to protest against the interruption of the urban water network,” the state news agency IRNA said.
They were later joined by “several hundred people” in what was a second successive night of protests over water shortages in the western city, IRNA reported.
The demonstrators “held empty water bottles in their hands,” shouted “slogans against the officials” and “demanded urgent action to provide drinking water to the city,” it added.
Dozens of people, including women, could be seen calling on fellow citizens to “show their courage” and take part in the demonstration, according to a video published Thursday by Hamshahri newspaper.
Parts of Hamadan had been “experiencing water cuts for eight days,” leading to demands from the protesters for the resignation of the governor and “incompetent officials,” the daily added.
In mid-July, police arrested several suspects for disturbing security after they demonstrated against the drying up of Lake Urmia, in Iran’s northwestern mountains.
Over the past decade, Iran has also endured regular floods, a phenomenon made worse when torrential rain falls on sun-baked earth.
At the end of July, the lives of 96 people were lost in more than a week of flooding in several regions of Iran, including dozens near Tehran, according to authorities.

Topics: #iran Drought Iran protests

Abu Dhabi starts imposing fines on violations of bicycles, electric bike regulations

Abu Dhabi starts imposing fines on violations of bicycles, electric bike regulations
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi starts imposing fines on violations of bicycles, electric bike regulations

Abu Dhabi starts imposing fines on violations of bicycles, electric bike regulations
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi has started imposing fines on owners of bicycles and electric bikes who flout safety rules and regulations in the emirate.
Individuals who fail to follow safety instructions and standards or violations related to riding bicycles on prohibited roads and areas would be fined $54.46 to $136.15, state news agency WAM reported.
The goal for enforcing fines to was to ensure “the highest standards of security and safety, promote positive behaviors and adhere to the provisions of the regulation for a safe society,” the report added.
Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre earlier said in June that only electric two-wheelers that are operated while standing would be allowed, while those with seats – including those with a basket in front, an e-scooter with a seat and an ordinary seated scooter – would be banned.
The ban was imposed amid concerns about upgrades and modifications being made to two wheelers, which make them reach speeds that could be hazardous to riders and pedestrians.
Abu Dhabi authorities however noted that bicycle and electric bikes are one of the “first and last mile” services that link public bus stations, shopping malls, services, and residential areas, promote integration in the transport network and enable community members to reach their destinations quickly and at a very low cost.

Topics: Abu Dhabi UAE

UAE President to visit Greece

UAE President to visit Greece
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

UAE President to visit Greece

UAE President to visit Greece
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan will pay an official visit to Greece on Thursday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

During the visit, Mohamed bin Zayed will discuss areas of cooperation with Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and other senior officials.

The leaders will also discuss bilateral ties and ways to boost strategic partnerships between both countries to serve common interests, said WAM.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) #greece Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Katerina Sakellaropoulou

