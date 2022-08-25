You are here

Meta and Twitter remove fake accounts promoting pro-US narratives in the Middle East

Researchers could not verify who was behind the pro-US accounts, though Facebook said that the account activity originated in the US, and Twitter said that it was from the US and the UK. (Shutterstock/File)
Researchers could not verify who was behind the pro-US accounts, though Facebook said that the account activity originated in the US, and Twitter said that it was from the US and the UK.
  • In a first, researchers identified dozens of social media accounts seeking to shape opinion in Central Asia and the Middle East
LONDON: Internet research revealed on Wednesday that Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms have blocked campaigns aimed at influencing opinion in Central Asia and the Middle East.

According to research carried out by Stanford Internet Observatory and the research company Graphika, it is the first time accounts promoting pro-US narratives have been discovered and shut down. The operation, which ran for five years, focused on discrediting Russia, China, Iran and other countries while promoting US views and values.

“It’s the first time we’ve seen something like this,” said Renée DiResta, research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory. “It’s the first time we’ve seen a pro-US foreign influence operation taken down by Twitter and Meta.”

Researchers could not verify who was behind the pro-US accounts, though Facebook said that the account activity originated in the US, and Twitter said that it was from the US and the UK.

“Consistently across the campaigns we saw them advancing narratives in support of the US and allies, and particularly criticizing Russia, China and Iran,” said Jack Stubbs, Graphika’s vice president of intelligence.

Researchers identified dozens of fake campaigns, including 299,566 tweets sent by 146 accounts, between March 2012 and February 2022, which posted content in several languages including Russian, Arabic and Urdu.

DiResta compared the pro-US influence campaign’s techniques to those used by China, which seeks to promote a positive image of the country by highlighting “how amazing (it) was in comparison to the other countries”. This tactic is in contrast with the “Firehose of Falsehood” tactic frequently adopted by Russia-linked propaganda accounts, concerned with continuously broadcasting over multiple channels in order to sow divisions and discord in a given country.

In some cases, the accounts published news pieces from Washington-funded media groups such as Voice of America and Radio Free Europe, as well as links to US military websites.

Some of the campaigns, spreading predominantly from accounts aimed at Central Asian countries, also focused on sharing information about the Russia-Ukraine war. According to the report, several of them alleged that Moscow is carrying out “imperialistic wars” in Syria and Africa, accusing the Kremlin of pressuring Central Asian nations to fight for Russia while promoting local pro-Ukraine rallies.

As is the case with many of these accounts, the report found no evidence that the pro-US efforts were successful. The majority of these campaigns received little attention and had a very limited reach.

“Importantly, the data also shows the limitations of using inauthentic tactics to generate engagement and build influence online,” the report said.

“The vast majority of posts and tweets we reviewed received no more than a handful of likes and retweets, and only 19 percent of covert assets we identified had more than 1,000 followers.”

  • Around 30 journalists in Lebanon assaulted, threatened in past 2 years: Reporters Without Borders
Two leading international press freedom organizations have condemned recent Hezbollah threats against Lebanese journalists Mohamad Barakat and Dima Sadek.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, and Reporters without Borders (RSF), said writers in Lebanon should be allowed to express their opinions without their safety being threatened.

Barakat, managing editor of the news website Asas Media, received threats in mid-August following an interview in which he criticized a recent speech by Hassan Nasrallah, secretary-general of Hezbollah.

CPJ Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, Sherif Mansour, said: “Lebanese authorities must ensure that journalists in the country can voice their opinions and do their work freely, without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“Authorities should ensure the safety of journalist Mohamad Barakat and employees of Al-Akhbar newspaper and make it clear that members of the press should not be targeted with threats.”

After the Barakat interview, an anonymous Twitter account accused the journalist of inciting sedition, a post which was later reshared by the Hezbollah chief’s son Jawad Nasrallah.

The tweet was followed by others describing Barakat as “garbage that needs to be cleaned” and calling to silence him, saying his mouth needed to be “slammed” shut.

Meanwhile, Sadek, an anchorwoman at MTV, received death and rape threats after posting a satirical tweet about Iran’s role in the attempt on the life of British-American novelist Salman Rushdie in the US last week.

The tweet showed the title of Rushdie’s novel, “The Satanic Verses,” and a photo of Ayatollah Khomeini, Iran’s first Supreme Leader, and Qassem Soleimani, the late commander of Iran’s Quds Force.

 

 

Jawad Nasrallah also retweeted her post, accusing her of being a “tool” for foreign governments.

Sadek, a well-known critic of Hezbollah and a Shiite herself, has been the subject of many threats by the Shiite group. She was subjected to harassment by the group after her phone was stolen from her during a demonstration in 2019.

In a tweet following the threats, she said: “Since this morning, I have been subjected to a smear campaign that has gone so far as to call for my murder. I officially inform the Lebanese authorities about it by means of this tweet. I also hold Hezbollah’s leaders publicly and officially fully responsible for any harm that may now happen to me.”

In early August, a group of Hezbollah loyalists attacked Lebanese photojournalist Hasan Shaaban after videos of the protests he filmed in his hometown in the Shiite-dominated south circulated on social media.

Since then, Shaaban has received various threats from Hezbollah, including sticking a bullet to his car window and jamming a steel spike into one of the tires of his car while it was parked outside his home in a village in southern Lebanon with a note attached that read: “Leave the village, traitor, dog.”

According to RSF, around 30 Lebanese journalists have been harassed or threatened by Hezbollah members in the past two years.

In January, Hezbollah trolls launched a racist campaign against Sudanese Lebanese journalist Dalia Ahmad following a report on her show that criticized the Lebanese government, including Hezbollah leader Nasrallah.

And in October 2020, independent journalist Luna Safwan was targeted by Hezbollah in an online abuse campaign after her tweet criticizing the party was carried by an Israeli news channel and she was accused of cooperating with Israel.

  • The months-long chaos related to the Musk takeover has caused some staff to resign
  • Twitter CEO hinted at the fact the company could miss its growth targets given employee exodus
LONDON: Twitter Inc. is facing more employee departures, company executives told staff on Wednesday, as leaders sought to address multiple challenges, including whistleblower allegations and a legal battle with billionaire Elon Musk.

Employee attrition is currently 18.3 percent, Twitter executives told staff during a company-wide meeting, audio of which was heard by Reuters. Before Musk made his $44 billion offer to buy the company, attrition hovered between 14 percent and 16 percent, which was consistent with competitors, executives had previously said.

The months-long chaos related to the Musk takeover has caused some staff to flee, current employees had told Reuters.

The staff meeting was held a day after Twitter’s former security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko said in a whistleblower complaint that the social media company misled federal regulators about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts.

The San Francisco-based company is also heading to an October trial after suing Musk for attempting to walk away from the buyout agreement.

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal moved to reassure employees on Wednesday that Zatko’s accusations were “foundationally, technically and historically inaccurate.”

Before the news broke, Twitter reached out to “various agencies” globally, said General Counsel Sean Edgett.

“We have never made a material misrepresentation to a regulator, to our board, to all of you,” he said.

During the meeting, Twitter staff submitted questions to company leaders on whether Twitter would hire or promote more junior staff members and how Twitter could be expected to hit its growth targets given the employee exodus.

“The only way for us to deliver is by narrowing our focus to fewer things and for that to be proportionate to number of people here,” Agrawal responded.

Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s general manager for consumer and revenue product, gave early details of a new project to consider ways of letting users have more control over the content they see on Twitter. The idea of giving users more control helps shape Twitter’s work on content moderation, but the new project would incorporate the philosophy into product road maps, Sullivan said.

Twitter did not respond to request for further comment.

The US Senate Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday it will hold a hearing with Zatko on Sept. 13, the same day that Twitter shareholders will vote on whether to approve the deal with Musk.

Also on Wednesday, lawyers for Twitter and Musk attended a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, to decide if Twitter had to provide documents and data sought by Musk to challenge the company’s estimates of spam accounts on its platform. Musk’s attorneys briefly mentioned the allegations by Zatko.

“Mr. Zatko said management had no appetite to measure bots,” Alex Spiro, Musk’s lawyer, told the judge.

The judge said at the end of Wednesday’s hearing she would consider the arguments before issuing a ruling.

  • The 90-second clips, based on research by psychologists at two British universities, are designed to “inoculate” people against harmful content on social media
STOCKHOLM: Google’s Jigsaw subsidiary will launch a campaign next week to tackle disinformation in Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic about Ukrainian refugees based on research by psychologists at two British universities.

Working with Jigsaw, the psychologists from the universities of Cambridge and Bristol have produced 90-second clips designed to “inoculate” people against harmful content on social media.

The clips, which will run in advertising slots on Google’s YouTube and also on other platforms such as Twitter, TikTok and Meta’s Facebook, aim to help people identify emotional manipulation and scapegoating in a news headline.

“If you tell people what’s true and false, a lot of people will dispute ... but what you can predict are the techniques that will be used in spreading misinformation, like with the Ukrainian crisis,” Jon Roozenbeek, lead author of a report on the research behind the campaign, said in an interview.

The research was spread over seven experiments, including with a group of Americans over 18 years old who watch political news on YouTube. Jigsaw exposed around 5.4 million US YouTubers to an inoculation video, with almost a million watching for at least 30 seconds.

The campaign is designed to build resilience to anti-refugee narratives, in partnership with local non-government organizations, fact checkers, academics, and disinformation experts.

The spread of misleading and fake information in the United States and Europe through social media networks has led to various governments pushing for new laws to stem disinformation campaigns.

“We are thinking of this as a pilot experiment, so there’s absolutely no reason that this approach couldn’t be scaled to other countries,” Beth Goldberg, head of research at Jigsaw, said in an interview.

“Poland was chosen because it has the most Ukrainian refugees,” she said, adding the Czech Republic and Slovakia would be useful bellwethers for the rest of Europe.

The campaign will run for one month.

  • Twitter lawyer Bradley Wilson countered that the company deceived nobody
SAN FRANCISCO: Attorneys for Elon Musk and Twitter squared off in court Wednesday over the key issue of fake accounts, showing potential battle lines for the trial over whether the Tesla boss can be forced to conclude his $44 billion buyout bid.

Musk attorney Alex Spiro tried to convince a US judge to order Twitter to hand over billions of “data points,” including user phone numbers and locations, arguing the information is needed to prove Twitter deceived investors and regulators about spam accounts.

Twitter lawyer Bradley Wilson countered that the company deceived nobody, and that Musk wants a “do-over” regarding questions he should have asked before he charged in with his unsolicited buyout offer early this year.

The hearing before Judge Kathaleen McCormick in Delaware Court of Chancery came as the rival sides seek records, messages and more that could be used as ammunition at trial.

“We saw slide after slide of documents that aren’t before the court on this motion — that Twitter was not fairly presented with an opportunity to respond to — what I think is a preview of Mr. Spiros closing argument in the case,” Wilson said.

While Twitter has pointed out that Musk opted not to perform due diligence typically seen in merger deals, Spiro told the judge the billionaire trusted the firm’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Spiro argued that Twitter contrived a category of “monetizable daily active users” that it shared publicly to make it seem the company was doing well, while other internal data indicated otherwise.

“Twitter created its own metric,” Spiro told the judge. “They changed the game; invented their own currency.”

Wilson said the firm made clear in filings that Twitter’s numbers of users and false accounts were estimates.

Twitter opposes handing over certain types of data for reasons including the potential to violate user privacy protected by law, the attorney argued.

“They want a do-over; they want to recount the spam,” Wilson said of Musk’s team.

“They want to get all of the information that the reviewers had so that they can have their experts, I presume, do a count of their own and see if they can come up with a different number.”

Even if Musk’s experts come to a different conclusion about the number of spam accounts at Twitter, that would not amount to a breach significant enough to let him break the buyout contract, Twitter attorneys argue.

Wilson pointed out public comments made by Musk, asking the judge to keep in mind who is asking to be trusted with all that Twitter data.

“This is someone who has publicly mocked Twitter for seeking to enforce a nondisclosure agreement,” Wilson said of Musk.

  • Veteran journalist began his career with the Riyadh Daily in 1987
  • Joined Arab News in 2004 and stayed until his retirement in 2018
DUBAI: Arab News Pakistan correspondent Mohammed Rasooldeen has received this year’s Sri Lanka’s Top 100 Leaders award for his decades of journalism.

The award by AHASA Media recognizes Sri Lankan citizens who have shown excellence in their field and dedication to community service. Rasooldeen received recognition for his contributions as an Arab News correspondent and chief editor of the Colombo Times.

He began his career in Saudi Arabia in 1987 as a reporter for the Riyadh Daily. He joined Arab News in 2004 and covered diplomatic and expat affairs. He retired in 2018 and returned to Colombo, where he covers news and political developments.

“I remain still thankful to Arab News for making me a full-fledged journalist with all the needed skills,” Rasooldeen said after the award ceremony in Colombo on Tuesday, which was attended by Sri Lanka’s top government officials, public servants, and civil society leaders. “I was very proud that I was able to get this award on behalf of Arab News, where I spent the best days of my life and continue to serve the newspaper, which remains my home even after retirement.”

A recipient of the Sri Lankan government’s Best Journalist award in 1990, Rasooldeen is the founder of the Sri Lankan Expatriates’ Society in Saudi Arabia. He also holds the title of Justice of the Peace in Sri Lanka, awarded by the state in recognition of services to the community.

