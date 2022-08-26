You are here

Pentagon plan aims to help avoid civilian deaths in strikes

Pentagon plan aims to help avoid civilian deaths in strikes
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the plan. (AP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Pentagon plan aims to help avoid civilian deaths in strikes

Pentagon plan aims to help avoid civilian deaths in strikes
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon will set up a new center in the next year to help avoid civilian casualties in military operations around the world through better education and training and increased screening before strikes are launched.

The plan ordered by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and released Thursday comes on the heels of widespread criticism over a US airstrike in Kabul last August that killed 10 civilians, including children, during the final chaotic days of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

A senior defense official said the development of a new Civilian Protection Center of Excellence and other improvements will cost “tens of millions of dollars” per year, and the plan more broadly would involve the addition of about 150 staff. The center would initially start operations in the 2023 budget year that begins Oct. 1, and would be fully staffed and working by 2025. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under department rules to provide details of the plan.

Laid out in a 36-page action plan, the changes approved by Austin call for updated policies and guidelines for military operations, and steps that must be taken in order to better analyze threats, assess who is on the ground and determine what other civilian structures could be affected.

A key criticism of the Afghanistan drone strike was that those making the final decision were too quick to conclude that the white Toyota Corolla under watch aligned with the intelligence and confirmed their conclusion to bomb what turned out to be the wrong vehicle. The new Pentagon plan is aimed at preventing such “confirmation bias” and more consistently involving teams to specifically challenge assumptions to make sure a strike is appropriate.

The plan would put new personnel in each of the combatant commands that are in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Indo-Pacific, South America and US Northern Command in Colorado, as well as in all the military services, other senior commands and vital places such as Special Operations Command, Cyber Command and the Defense Intelligence Agency.

 

 

There has been persistent criticism, particularly from human rights organizations, that US military strikes in Syria, Iraq and other battlefields have killed civilians but that officials have failed or been slow to acknowledge those deaths. In some cases, the US military’s inability to get to a strike location in its immediate aftermath has led to conclusions that allegations of civilian deaths were not confirmable.

An independent review done late last year found that better communication between those making the strike decision and other support personnel might have raised more doubts about the Kabul attack or possibly prevented it.

Under Austin’s plan, there will be ongoing education and training and more specific policies about getting positive identification for targeting. Civilian casualty assessments will become a consistent element in military exercises so troops can practice how best to avoid killing the innocent.

The new system will improve data collection and investigations so that the Pentagon can more precisely report civilian deaths. It will set up a new framework for how the Defense Department responds to deaths, including acknowledging them and providing condolences and other aid in the aftermath.

More broadly, the plan accounts for better assessment in counterterrorism strikes as well as the prospects of civilian casualties in a large-scale war, such as one with China or Russia.

A review by RAND Corp. of the August 2021 airstrike in Afghanistan concluded that military’s focus on civilian casualties has for years largely involved operations in places such as Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. RAND said the Pentagon is not prepared to deal with the issue in that larger type of war, which likely would involve combat in urban areas where it would be more difficult to distinguish between civilian and military targets.

The Aug. 29 drone strike in Afghanistan killed Zemerai Ahmadi and nine family members, including seven children. Ahmadi, 37, was a longtime employee of an American humanitarian organization and was not a militant, as first claimed by military officials.

The Pentagon initially said the attack was valid, despite 10 civilian deaths, but later acknowledged it was a “tragic mistake.” The independent Pentagon review concluded there was no misconduct or negligence.

RAND’s review concluded that the US military follows a flawed and inadequate process for assessing and investigating suspected civilian damage and casualties caused by US airstrikes. It said internal reporting on civilian casualties can be unreliable and incomplete, and it recommended the military take a broader view of damage to include structural damage that hurts basic community functions.

Topics: United States

Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

International community appeals for restraint after fighting returns to Ethiopia

International community appeals for restraint after fighting returns to Ethiopia
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: The international community appealed for restraint on Thursday after fighting resumed in northern Ethiopia between government forces and Tigray rebels, scuppering a truce and dimming hopes for peace.

The situation on the ground was unclear a day after fresh fighting erupted on the border of Tigray, where the warring sides accused each other of igniting the first major clashes in five months.

Rebel authorities in Tigray said on Wednesday that government forces failed to breach their defensive lines, but offered little detail on the status of combat or casualties.

The government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has also not provided an update on the fighting, or whether combat has spread beyond the scenes of Wednesday’s battles on Tigray’s southern border.

Spokespeople for Abiy’s government and the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front did not respond to AFP’s requests for comment about the situation on the ground.

The return to combat has alarmed the international community, which has been pushing both sides to peacefully resolve the brutal 21-month war in Africa’s second most populous nation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the truce reached between the warring parties in March had “reduced violence and saved lives.”

“We are concerned that renewed fighting puts that at risk. We call on the Ethiopian government and TPLF to redouble efforts for peace to bring a permanent end to the conflict.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged both sides to pull back from “a full-blown war,” saying: “Reports of renewed conflict in Northern Ethiopia cast a shadow on the prospect for peace.”

UN chief Antonio Guterres and envoys from Britain, Turkey, the African Union and the East African bloc IGAD made similar calls for restraint and a commitment to dialogue.

On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen told diplomats that Ethiopia was “prepared to defend the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

“But it is equally committed to using peaceful means to put an end to the conflict and collaborating with humanitarian organizations to lessen needless suffering,” he told a gathering of foreign envoys in Addis Ababa.

The UN’s World Food Programme on Thursday accused the TPLF of seizing half a million liters of fuel from a warehouse in Tigray, a rebel-held region in the grips of a major humanitarian crisis.

“We demand the Tigrayan authorities return these fuel stocks to the humanitarian community immediately. As the next harvest is not until October, our deliveries of life-saving food could not be more urgent or critical to the survival of millions,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley said in a statement.

The government on Thursday said the fuel was commandeered to further the TPLF’s military objectives and called on the international community to guarantee aid was “reaching intended beneficiaries”.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the people of Tigray had been through enough hardship: “This (fighting) will only exacerbate the suffering of civilians already in desperate need.”

The March truce paused the worst of the bloodshed and allowed aid convoys to slowly return to Tigray, where the UN says millions are severely hungry, and fuel and medicine are in scarce supply.

Since the end of June, Abiy’s government and the rebels have repeatedly stated their willingness to enter peace negotiations, but disagreed on the terms of such talks.

In recent weeks, too, they have accused each other of preparing for battle.

Addis Ababa wants talks without preconditions under the auspices of the AU, which is headquartered in the Ethiopian capital.

The rebels are demanding electricity, telecommunications and banking services be restored to Tigray before talks begin, and reject the AU’s envoy Olusegun Obasanjo as mediator, accusing him of a pro-government bias.

In a statement dated August 23, TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael said “two rounds of confidential face-to-face” meetings with top civilian and military officials had taken place, the first acknowledgement by either side of direct talks.

Abiy sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF after months of tensions with the party that had dominated Ethiopian politics for three decades until he took office in 2018.

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner said the move came in response to rebel attacks on army camps.

The TPLF mounted a comeback, recapturing Tigray and expanding into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara, before the war reached a stalemate.

The conflict has killed untold numbers, with widespread reports of atrocities including mass killings and sexual violence.

Topics: Ethiopia conflict

Bangladeshi tailors master stitch symbol of Arab identity

Bangladeshi tailors master stitch symbol of Arab identity
Updated 25 August 2022

Bangladeshi tailors master stitch symbol of Arab identity

Bangladeshi tailors master stitch symbol of Arab identity
  • Bisht, a traditional cloak trimmed with golden thread, has been worn by Arab men for centuries
  • Mohammed Noor Alam learnt the craft in Saudi Arabia and has trained his workers in northern Bangladesh
Updated 25 August 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

BOGURA: When Mohammed Noor Alam arrived in Saudi Arabia in the late 1990s, little did he know that his job at a tailoring shop would turn him into a pioneer producer of bisht, a symbol of Arab identity, in his native Bangladesh.

The bisht, a flowing black, white or brown cloak trimmed with golden embroidery, has been worn by Arab men for centuries. The choice of formal wear for politicians, religious scholars and high-ranking individuals, it is especially popular in the Gulf region.

Alam, 51, learnt the craft of bisht as an apprentice to an Indian tailoring master, Tulsi Kimar, in Dammam. After 10 years, he returned to Bangladesh and, in 2010, opened his factory, Bisht Al-Noor Enterprise, in Bogura, about 200 km north of the capital, Dhaka.

His company sells the cloth mainly to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.

“I export to the same company in Saudi Arabia where I used to work earlier as a tailor of bisht. With the upcoming football World Cup in Qatar this year, our product is in huge demand,” Alam told Arab News.

In fact, demand is so great that his 32 workers are struggling to meet it.

“Currently, I can’t cope with additional orders, since here I don’t have enough trained workers,” he said.

Alam said that a high degree of skill and dedication is needed to produce bisht.

“It requires a special kind of expertise and patience. We have millions of garment factory workers in the country. But they can’t make it. The bisht I produce here is fully handmade.”

In the Middle East, it is believed that no cloth can match the distinction of a hand-tailored bisht, which is why Alam employs only highly skilled and trained workers.

“Mostly the elites, people from the upper classes and royal family, and grand imams used to wear this bisht in the Gulf and Middle Eastern countries,” Alam said. “It’s a symbol of their elegance.”

The material used depends on the season and social status of the wearer. The garment can be made from wool or cotton, or lighter mesh linen fabrics. Alam’s bishts, sold under the brand Bisht Al-Salem, come in a range of prices, depending on quality.

Al-Malaki, or “the kingly bisht,'' is one of the most popular styles, and costs between $600 and $9,000.

The price also depends on the type of embroidery and golden thread used in the trim. “The best quality golden threads are prepared with thin gold coating,” Alam said.

Like most of the other material used in the garments, Alam sources the thread mainly from Saudi Arabia.

Alam’s success in exporting to the Gulf and the three boutiques he now runs in Qatar has inspired others in Bogura to follow in his footsteps, and two more bisht manufacturers have been established in the region.

Bisht is made in a series of stages. Each of Bisht Al-Noor Enterprise’s tailors specializes in a particular part of the work, the most challenging of which is the golden embroidery. According to factory manager Mohammed Malik, if the trimming does not shine as it should, the cloak can easily be rejected by customers.

“There are six or seven steps in producing the bishts. Each of our workers was trained in particular areas of the production process. None of them knows the full process,” he said.

The factory makes about 160 bishts a month. The combined efforts of seven people are needed to make a single piece, which sometimes they can do in one day.

“It requires some special kind of expertise to make the bisht,” Malik said. “It makes me very proud to think that we are producing something which is very much connected with the pride of Arab nations.”

Pride in their profession means the workers pay attention to the tiniest details.

“It requires uninterrupted attention. You can’t leave the job in the middle. Otherwise, the stitches will mismatch and affect the quality,” Sadia Begum, who joined the factory five years ago, told Arab News.

Begum has seen people wearing bisht only on TV and hopes that one day she will be able to see the fruit of her work up close.

“I want to visit Saudi Arabia to see the people wearing bisht,” she said. “If Allah permits, I will visit the Kingdom to perform the Hajj and see them.”

Topics: Bangladesh bisht Mohammed Noor Alam

French police slash small boats, pepper spray migrants amid spike in journeys

French police slash small boats, pepper spray migrants amid spike in journeys
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

French police slash small boats, pepper spray migrants amid spike in journeys

French police slash small boats, pepper spray migrants amid spike in journeys
  • English Channel crossings hit monthly record for August this week after 6,887 made the journey
  • French police are reportedly struggling to handle the “flash-mob manner” of migrants who suddenly rush to the water
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: French police have been filmed by British film crews slashing inflatable small boats used by migrants to cross the English Channel, with some officers pepper-spraying migrants as they attempted to leave the northern French coast.

The group of migrants, which included Iraqi Kurds and Albanians, were attempting to launch a dinghy from a beach in Dunkirk when a camera from Channel 4 News captured policemen slashing their boat.

The migrants had to give up their efforts due to the damage to the boat, with some officers deploying pepper spray on them. 

The cameras captured the group, composed mostly of men, rapidly sprinting across the beach in the morning carrying the black dinghy.

Most of them wore life vests, but some did not, despite the many fatalities that have occurred on the perilous trip.

Officers from the French police stopped the group of men in their tracks as they ran for the water.

“So, we’ve got about 40 or 50 people,” said Channel 4 News reporter Paraic O’Brien as his team’s cameras captured the events unfolding.

“The police buggy has just turned up to try and stop them,” he added, narrating as the police intervened. 

Four French border patrol officers were filmed jumping from their buggy onto the sand, blocking the migrants carrying the dinghy. 

In the footage, one of the officers slashes the small boat, causing a loud popping sound as the blade breaks the inflatable rib, causing rapid deflation.

One of the migrants carrying the boat tries to prevent the police officer from slashing the boat, and is subjected to pepper spray from point-blank range, forcing him to run away.

The group of migrants then fled the scene.

“A large group of migrants were confronted by three French police officers. We were told that (a) drone, funded by the UK, had first detected the group,” O’Brien said after the incident.

“After police slashed the dinghy with a knife, one of the migrants tried to prevent them from cutting it again — that’s when the pepper spray came out.”

More than 23,000 people have crossed the English Channel this year, with August becoming the busiest month since records began in 2018, with 6,887 making the journey so far this month.

Despite the perilous conditions and interventions by the French police, some 400 migrants made the 21-mile journey across the strait on Thursday.

French police are reportedly struggling to handle the “flash-mob manner” of migrants who suddenly rush to the water, the Daily Mail reported, adding that the groups sometimes appear in their hundreds, overwhelming the authorities. 

The newspaper said that the current record-breaking numbers were likely due to the French police taking their summer holidays, allowing more opportunities for migrants to push for the water and avoid detection, adding that weather conditions had cleared in recent weeks, allowing smuggling gangs to cater to thousands of waiting customers.

Topics: France English channel migrants dunkirk

25,000 migrants reach Greece in August as govt extends border wall

25,000 migrants reach Greece in August as govt extends border wall
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

25,000 migrants reach Greece in August as govt extends border wall

25,000 migrants reach Greece in August as govt extends border wall
  • Athens will extend a 40-kilometre long wall built along the Greek-Turkish border at Evros by another 80 km
  • Greece has already said that there are more arrivals this year than in the previous years
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

ATHENS: The Greek government said on Thursday that some 25,000 migrants had tried to enter the country through its border with Turkey in August, as it announced plans to dramatically extend a wall between the two neighbors.

Athens will extend a 40-kilometer (25-mile) long wall built along the Greek-Turkish border at Evros by another 80 km as part of efforts to control the flow of migrants.

Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said that the country was facing “increased migratory pressure” both at its land border in Evros and in the Aegean Sea.

“In August alone, with the month not yet over, 25,000 migrants tried to enter illegally through the Greek-Turkish borders,” Oikonomou said at a press briefing.

Greece has already said that there are more arrivals this year than in the previous years.

As well as extending the wall, Oikonomou said the government will install thermal cameras and deploy an additional 250 border guards.

Greece is often the country of choice for people fleeing Africa and the Middle East to try to reach a better life in the European Union.

Thousands come via Turkey over the narrow and perilous sea crossing separating the traditional enemies.

Charity groups have accused Athens of illegally turning back migrants or forcing them over the border to Turkey — something Greece’s conservative government has denied.

And Greece has similarly accused neighboring Turkey of not doing enough to stop people smugglers from sending migrants across the Mediterranean Sea.

Earlier this month, Athens accused Turkey of forcibly pushing a group of stranded migrants onto a small Greek island and leaving behind the body of a five-year-old child who died.

Topics: Greece Turkey migrants

Ukraine station strike toll climbs as EU vows accountability

Ukraine station strike toll climbs as EU vows accountability
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

Ukraine station strike toll climbs as EU vows accountability

Ukraine station strike toll climbs as EU vows accountability
  • The warning came as Russia issued a counter-claim saying it targeted soldiers and killed 200 Ukrainian servicemen
  • On Thursday, state rail operator Ukrainian Railways said the toll had risen overnight from 22 to 25
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

KYIV: The death toll from an air strike on a train station in central Ukraine rose to 25 on Thursday, as the EU warned those “responsible for Russian rocket terror will be held accountable.”

The warning came as Russia issued a counter-claim saying it targeted soldiers and killed 200 Ukrainian servicemen in the attack Wednesday on a rail hub in Chaplyne city of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The attack struck six months to the day since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, which was also the day Ukraine celebrates its 1991 independence from the Soviet Union.

On Thursday, state rail operator Ukrainian Railways said the toll had risen overnight from 22 to 25 and included two children with a further 31 people injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned at the weekend Russia might do something “particularly cruel” to mark Ukraine’s independence celebrations.

Moscow claimed to have slain over 200 Ukrainian troops and 10 units of military equipment in the attack.

In a daily press briefing, the defense ministry said the train was “en route to combat zones” in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, which Russia seeks to fully control.

But EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell “strongly” condemned “another heinous attack by Russia on civilians.”

“Those responsible for Russian rocket terror will be held accountable,” he said on Twitter.

Washington warned Wednesday that Moscow was preparing to hold “sham” polls in occupied areas of Ukraine that would seek to formalize its control.

“Russian leadership has instructed officials to begin preparing to hold sham referenda,” White House national security coordinator John Kirby said.

“We can see a Russian announcement of the first one or ones before the end of this week.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv air strike

