Saudi Arabia’s Manga Productions launches Project G, based on popular ‘Grendizer’ anime

RIYADH: Fans of anime have been enjoying “Grendizer,” an anime Super Robot TV series created by Japanese manga artist Go Nagai, for decades.

On Thursday night, during an event in Riyadh Boulevard City, Manga Productions, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s MISK Foundation, announced the launch of Project G, described as a one-of-a-kind regional and global initiative that gives fans a chance to help shape the future of the franchise.

The project has been developed and launched in collaboration with a number of Japanese partners with experience and expertise in the production of anime, including the holders of the rights to the Grendizer series.







Thursday’s event included the launch of a global competition for anime fans to create hostile UFO vehicles known as “Saucer Beasts” that will feature in the upcoming project. (Photo by Saad Aldosari)



“We are here to announce project G, which is about ‘Grendizer’ anime, and announce the partnership between Manga Productions and the Japanese company Dynamic Productions,” Abdulaziz Al-Naghmoush, the marketing manager of Manga Productions, told Arab News.

Thursday’s event included the launch of a global competition that gives regional and international anime and manga fans the chance to create hostile UFO vehicles known as “Saucer Beasts” that will feature in the upcoming project. Three winners will share a total cash prize of $15,000.

“We are developing an international competition open to Saudis, Arabs and people worldwide for amateurs and professionals,” said Sara Al-Taweel, communication and PR manager with Manga Productions. “People can join us and submit their artwork for character design.

“We have a design competition where we ask everyone to create their own mechanical anime character inspired by the world of ‘Grendizer,’ and the winner will have their artwork included in Project G as well as receiving a cash prize.”

Essam Bukhary, the CEO of Manga Productions, said during the event that the goal of the project is to inspire the heroes of tomorrow and shape their future.







Manga Productions CEO Essam Bukhary says the goal of the project is to inspire the heroes of tomorrow and shape their future. (Photo by Saad Aldosari)



“At Manga Productions, we believe in the power of content and shaping the future of those generations,” he added. “‘Grendizer’ has been inspiring generations to be a better version of themselves and we are proud that our partners in Japan chose us for this announcement. This is an appreciation for Saudi talents and their creativity.”

The event concluded with a synchronized drone display, in the form of ‘Grendizer’ characters, that lit up the sky over Riyadh and was also shown on big screens to viewers along Riyadh Boulevard.