Russia forces in Syria say Israeli jets attacked research facility

Russian forces have remained in Syria since 2015 when they helped turn the tide in a civil war in favor of President Bashar Assad. (AFP/File Photo)
Russian forces have remained in Syria since 2015 when they helped turn the tide in a civil war in favor of President Bashar Assad. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Russia forces in Syria say Israeli jets attacked research facility

Russia forces in Syria say Israeli jets attacked research facility
  • Syrian troops using Russian-made anti-aircraft weapons shot down two missiles and seven guided bombs
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia forces based in Syria on Friday said four Israeli jets had launched a total of four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs against a research facility in the city of Masyaf on Thursday, Russian agencies reported.
Syrian troops using Russian-made anti-aircraft weapons shot down two missiles and seven guided bombs, Tass and RIA said, quoting a senior Russian officer. The attacks damaged equipment at the facility, he said.
Russian forces have remained in Syria since 2015 when they helped turn the tide in a civil war in favor of President Bashar Assad.
For several years, Israel has been mounting attacks on what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, have deployed to help Assad fight anti-government forces.

Topics: Middle East Syria Israel Russia

Updated 15 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon seeks urgent solution to electricity crisis to avoid blackout

Lebanon seeks urgent solution to electricity crisis to avoid blackout
  • President, energy minister hold talks as concerns grow
Updated 15 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Authorities in Lebanon are racing against the clock to resolve an electricity crisis that threatens to plunge the country into total darkness, officials said on Friday.

Utility provider Electricity of Lebanon said it was “fighting tooth and nail” to find a solution before the lights go out at Beirut’s airport, port and presidential palace.

The problem arose after Al-Zahrani power plant ran out of gas oil and ceased operations.

Roumieh Central Prison is also on the brink of darkness. The families of its inmates blocked a road in Baalbek on Friday in protest against the situation. They said their relatives had been deprived of food since catering companies stopped supplying prisons.

A source from EDL said the company was now set to use grade B gas oil instead of grade A, after the idea was approved by its board of directors, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Energy Minister Walid Fayad.

The plan also requires the use of the remaining diesel from the Tyre thermal power plant, so EDL can restart the Zouk thermal power plant on Saturday.

The authorities also agreed to reduce the production at Al-Zahrani plant from about 200 megawatts to 40 MW to provide electricity to the airport, port, Roumieh prison, water pumps, sewers, Lebanese University, parliament, government headquarters and the presidential palace.

EDL said it was awaiting delivery of a gas oil shipment from Iraq but that could take between 20 and 30 days to arrive.

Electricity production at EDL’s plants has been dependent on the Lebanese-Iraqi agreement, as the dates for when electricity from Jordan will arrive and the extraction of natural gas from Egypt will begin are still unknown.

Funding for both projects has yet to be secured by the relevant authorities.

After meeting President Michel Aoun on Friday to discuss the crisis, Fayad said resolving the problem would require the use of the gas oil from Al-Jiyeh and Zouk power plants.

The meeting discussed the possibility of renewing the Iraqi deal, allowing Lebanon to receive 1 million additional tons of fuel after the first quantity ran out, he said.

Such a quantity would secure about three hours of electricity, he added.

Fayad said authorities were previously relying on the World Bank, the Egyptian gas and electricity from Jordan. But he added that the World Bank imposed new conditions, including increasing the tariff, developing a plan to cover the cost and carrying out procedures for the establishment of the regulatory body.

EDL’s board of directors issued a decision to increase the tariff in parallel with the increase of electricity hours.

The matter required the approval of the finance minister and the government, Fayad said, adding that the go-ahead could be given in exceptional circumstances by the president and caretaker prime minister.

Fayad said Iraq would provide about 40,000 tons but Lebanon would still need about 110,000 tons so a separate deal would have to be reached with another country.

Algeria had expressed its readiness to help in that regard, he added.

Concerns have also been raised about a possible interruption of the telecommunications sector despite it having its own generators. Caretaker Telecommunications Minister Johnny Corm confirmed on Friday that the sector did not rely on EDL to operate.

 

Topics: Lebanon electricity crisis Beirut

Palestinian civil rights institutions shut down by Israeli army to continue their work

Shawan Jabarin, director of the al-Haq human rights group, at the organization's offices in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP)
Shawan Jabarin, director of the al-Haq human rights group, at the organization's offices in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP)
Updated 11 min 40 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Palestinian civil rights institutions shut down by Israeli army to continue their work

Shawan Jabarin, director of the al-Haq human rights group, at the organization's offices in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP)
  • EU urged to take stance that includes imposing economic, political and diplomatic sanctions against Israel
Updated 11 min 40 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The directors of seven Palestinian civil rights institutions shut down by an Israeli army decision on Aug. 18 have decided to reopen their establishments and carry out their activities as usual.

Arab News spoke to Shawan Jabarin, director of Al-Haq — the most prominent Palestinian human rights organization — which the Israeli army shut down over what it called allegations of financing terrorism.

“We are continuing our work from our offices, not to challenge or claim heroism, but because we believe that we are defending human rights and we will not respond to aggressor and arrogance occupation decisions that design its laws against us as he wishes,” Jabarin told Arab News.

Al-Haq has 45 employees.

Jabarin said that Israel legislated laws in a way that suited its interests and security measures.

He called on the Palestinian Authority to take political steps against the Israeli military decision, which significantly diminished its prestige.

Jabarin praised the positive global solidarity with the closed institutions. The support, however, has been insufficient to reverse the Israeli decision, he said.

A few days after the Israeli armed forces’ shutdown of the seven civil rights organizations, a Shin Bet officer summoned Jabarin for interrogation at the office of Israeli armed forces’ base near Ramallah.

Jabarin rejected the request. The Shin Bet office then threatened that he might pay a high personal price if he resumed operations of Al-Haq, he said.

“Our institutions are working because we realize that working in the field of human rights is not a picnic but a great challenge,” Jabarin said. “We will continue to cooperate with the ICC and document the crimes of the Israeli war criminals.”

“We demand the European Union take a serious stance that includes imposing economic, political and diplomatic sanctions on Israel.”

Jabarin called for practical steps against Israel, adding that the time for statements and denunciations was over.

He said that the decision to close the institutions came after remarks by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Berlin.

Abbas referred to the massacres committed by Israel against the Palestinians from 1947 to the present day, and likened Israel’s massacres of Palestinians to the Holocaust. This provoked unprecedented anger in Israel against him.

Jabarin said that Israel believed that the timing of its move came at a moment when the EU would be ashamed to defend these Palestinian institutions after the president’s statement.

The focus of these institutions’ efforts on the Israeli army’s killing of Palestinian children in Gaza provoked great anger among the Israeli military and political establishment, with the Israeli elections also on the way, he said.

Jabarin believes that the current government has an interest in showing a willingness to attack the Palestinians with all its ferocity and strength in targeting the seven civil society rights organizations, closing them down by a military decision.

Jabarin said that he saw the decision as a message to the nine EU countries that signed a statement on July 12.

In the statement, the EU said that it stood behind Palestinian civil society organizations and would continue to support them, and that it did not accept the Israeli narrative about these institutions, which accused them of supporting terrorism.

The nine European countries declared on July 12 that they wanted to continue “cooperating” with six Palestinian civil society institutions that the Israeli occupation authorities had claimed in October 2021 as terrorist organizations, as Israel had failed to provide sufficient proof of their involvement in terror finance.

On Aug. 17, the Israel defense forces military commander rejected an objection by five Palestinian non-governmental organizations against their proscriptions as “unlawful organizations.”

That same day, the Israeli defense minister announced that the terrorist designation of three of these organizations, issued in October 2021 under the Israeli Counter-Terrorism law, had been made permanent.

Three other organizations have appealed their designations.

On Aug. 18, Israeli forces ordered the closure of the offices of seven organizations — including all six NGOs designated as terrorist organizations in November 2021 — and searched their offices in Ramallah.

Equipment was confiscated, in some cases destroyed, and confidential files were seized.

Israeli authorities also summoned the directors of three of these organizations for questioning.

Tor Wennesland, UN special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said in his briefing to the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East on Aug. 25: “I reiterate the secretary-general’s concern about the shrinking space for civil society in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

The organizations shut down were: Al-Haq Human Rights establishment, A-Damir for Prisoners Care and Human Rights, the Bisan Center for Research and Development, the International Movement for Defense of Children-Palestine, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, the Union of Health Work Committees and the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees.

The systematic Israeli targeting of those seven Palestinian civil society institutions began in October 2021.

The Israeli army classified them as “terrorists” under the pretext of “financing the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine” with the aim of silencing them and preventing them from exposing human rights violations against the Palestinian people by draining their financial resources.

Meanwhile, Palestinian senior human rights experts believe that Israel wants to restrict the activities of the Palestinian human rights institutions that worked to submit files to the International Criminal Court and were able to change world opinion about Palestinian human rights issues.

They added that Israel discovered that the Palestinians were able to communicate their views to the outside world and change the global discourse from a pro-Israel political discourse to a human rights discourse in solidarity with Palestinian rights.

Consequently, Israel felt that the Palestinian human rights movement was capable and successful in that field and must be subject to some restrictions.  

According to Palestinian human rights experts, Israel tried to stop the moral discourse of these institutions by accusing them of financing terrorism and being terrorist institutions.

Israel told European parties who contacted it about those organizations that it would not cancel the decision as it considered these organizations to be terrorists. At the same time, Israel said that it would not take any action or escalate steps against the six Palestinian institutions, but did, the human rights experts said.

 

Topics: Palestine Israel

Lebanese submarine finds 10 bodies on sunken migrant ship

Lebanese submarine finds 10 bodies on sunken migrant ship
Updated 53 min 47 sec ago
AP

Lebanese submarine finds 10 bodies on sunken migrant ship

Lebanese submarine finds 10 bodies on sunken migrant ship
  • The boat went down more than 5 kilometers from the port of Tripoli, following a confrontation with the Lebanese navy
  • According to navy estimates, 30 people were believed to have gone down with the boat
Updated 53 min 47 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: A Lebanese submarine has found the remains of at least 10 migrants who drowned when their boat sank earlier this year off the coast of Lebanon with about 30 people on board, the navy announced Friday.
The boat, carrying dozens of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians trying to migrate by sea to Italy, went down more than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the port of Tripoli, following a confrontation with the Lebanese navy.
Ten bodies were recovered that night, including one of a child, while 48 survivors were pulled from the Mediterranean Sea. According to navy estimates, 30 people were believed to have gone down with the boat.
Since Monday, the small, 3-person underwater craft — a Pisces VI submarine — has been searching for the remains. The wreck was located on Wednesday, at a depth of some 450 meters (about 1,470 feet).
The circumstances of the vessel's sinking are disputed to this day. Survivors say their vessel was rammed by the Lebanese navy, while the military claims the migrants’ boat collided with a navy vessel while trying to get away.
Capt. Scott Waters, who operated the craft, told reporters at a press conference in Tripoli Friday that the first body they found was outside the wreck but much of it had decayed since the sinking, with mostly bits of clothing and some bones remaining intact. He said the second body was found coming up from the wreckage.
Waters said the crew identified four more bodies inside the wreckage and a substantial amount of debris around the vessel. At least four other bodies were found away from the wreck.
Some of the people who tried to escape the boat, he assumed, got “tangled in that debris.”
“One of the very last footage and images we took," he added, was of the remains of a person, an arm around another. “They died holding each other.”
Tom Zreika, a Lebanese-Australian and the chairman of Australian charity AusRelief that helped bring the submarine to Lebanon, said the boat was a “fair degree under silt,” making it difficult to retrieve it.
Zreika said what’s next is for Lebanon to bring the sunken boat out but that remains a difficult task.
Lebanon's navy chief, Col. Haitham Dinnawi, said all the video footage from Waters' crew will be handed over to the judiciary as it investigates the sinking.
Tripoli lawmaker Ashraf Rifi helped lease the submarine for cash-strapped Lebanon through Zreika and his own brother, Jamal Rifi, who lives in Sydney. Rifi and Zreika told The Sydney Morning Herald last month that an anonymous donor had given just over $295,000 to lease the submarine.
The April sinking was the greatest migrant tragedy for Lebanon in recent years and put the government further on the defensive at a time when the country is in economic free fall and public trust in the state and its institutions is rapidly crumbling.
With a population of about 6 million people, including 1 million Syrian refugees, Lebanon has been mired since 2019 in an economic meltdown that has plunged three quarters of the population into poverty.
Once a country that received refugees, Lebanon has become a launching pad for dangerous migration by sea to Europe. As the crisis deepened, more Lebanese, as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees have set off to sea, with security agencies reporting foiled migration attempts almost weekly.

Topics: Lebanon Tripoli submarine migrants

French president Macron calls for ‘new pact’ with Algeria in reconciliation visit

French president Macron calls for 'new pact' with Algeria in reconciliation visit
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

French president Macron calls for ‘new pact’ with Algeria in reconciliation visit

French president Macron calls for ‘new pact’ with Algeria in reconciliation visit
  • Macron had proclaimed a “new page” in relations on Thursday
  • On Saturday Macron and Tebboune to sign “joint declaration for a renewed, concrete and ambitious partnership”
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

ALGIERS: President Emmanuel Macron called Friday for a “new pact” with Algeria and “truth and recognition” of the past, on day two of a visit to France’s former colony aimed at mending troubled ties.
The trip follows months of tensions between Paris and the North African country, which earlier this year marked six decades of independence following 132 years of French rule.
The three-day visit also comes as European powers scramble to replace Russian energy imports — including with supplies from Algeria, Africa’s top gas exporter, which in turn is seeking a greater regional role.
Macron had proclaimed a “new page” in relations on Thursday, after meeting President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and announcing the creation of a joint commission of historians to examine the colonial period and the devastating eight-year war that ended it, at a cost of hundreds of thousands of lives.
On Friday, Macron — the first French president to be born after Algerian independence in 1962, told journalists he wanted “the truth, and recognition, otherwise we’ll never move forward.”
And on Saturday Macron and Tebboune are to sign “a joint declaration for a renewed, concrete and ambitious partnership,” the French presidency said.
Addressing members of the French community in Algeria later Friday, Macron spoke of his love for the North African country.
“Many people want to promote the idea that France should hate Algeria, or Algeria should hate France,” he said.
“But we are at a moment where we can build a new pact.”
Macron earlier laid a wreath at a monument to those who “died for France,” in the mixed Christian-Jewish Saint Eugene cemetery which was a major burial ground for Europeans during colonial times.
French soldiers sang the Marseillaise as cicadas buzzed in the background.
Macron then visited the Jewish part of the cemetery, accompanied by prominent French Jews.
Later in the day he was set to meet young Algerian entrepreneurs and discuss creating a French-Algerian incubator for digital start-ups, as part of a visit his office said focuses on the future.
Tebboune on Thursday hailed “promising prospects for improving the special partnership” between the two countries.
Ties between Paris and Algiers have seen repeated crises over the years.
They had been particularly tense since last year when Macron questioned Algeria’s existence as a nation before the French occupation and accused the government of fomenting “hatred toward France.”
Tebboune withdrew his country’s ambassador in response and banned French military aircraft from its airspace.
Normal diplomatic relations have since resumed, along with overflights to French army bases in sub-Saharan Africa.
Algeria is seeking a bigger role in the region, buoyed by surging energy prices that have filled the coffers of Africa’s top natural gas exporter following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Macron’s office has said gas is not a major feature of the visit — although the head of French energy firm Engie, Catherine MacGregor, is in Macron’s 90-strong delegation.
The president said on Friday that Algeria had helped Europe diversify its energy supplies by pumping more gas to Italy, which last month signed a deal to import billions more cubic meters via an undersea pipeline from the North African coast.
Dismissing suggestions that Italy and France were “in competition” for Algerian gas, Macron welcomed the deal.
“It’s good for Italy, it’s good for Europe and it improves the diversification of Europe,” he told reporters.
He also dismissed suggestions that Italy and France were “in competition,” noting that France only relies on natural gas for a small part of its energy mix.
The two leaders discussed how to bring stability to Libya, the Sahel region and the disputed territory of Western Sahara, according to Tebboune.
They also spoke at length about the spiky issue of French visas for Algerians, and Macron said Friday they had “very freely” discussed the human rights situation in Algeria.
“These issues will be settled in full respect of Algerian sovereignty,” Macron said.
He urged young Algerians “not to be taken in” by the “immense manipulation” of social media networks by foreign powers including Russia and China.
Macron was due to visit the iconic Grand Mosque of Algiers on Friday before heading to second city Oran for a stop focused on the arts.
bur-vl/par/lg

Engie

Topics: France Algeria French President Emmanuel Macron President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Syria Kurds hunt militants in sweep of Al-Hol camp

Syria Kurds hunt militants in sweep of Al-Hol camp
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

Syria Kurds hunt militants in sweep of Al-Hol camp

Syria Kurds hunt militants in sweep of Al-Hol camp
  • The sweep launched on Thursday "aims to arrest Daesh operatives in the camp who are behind terrorist attacks"
  • Kurdish security forces were heavily deployed in the camp on Friday
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

AL-HOL CAMP, Syria: Kurdish forces said Friday they had arrested dozens of suspects at a camp in Syria housing relatives of Daesh group members as part of a crackdown on the militants.
Al-Hol is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after Daesh was dislodged from its last scrap of Syrian territory in 2019 by Kurdish-led forces backed by a US-led coalition.
It is still home to more than 56,000 people, mostly Syrians and Iraqis but also including other foreigners linked to the Sunni Muslim extremists.
The camp located in northeastern Syria has grown increasingly volatile this year, with at least 26 people murdered, according to the United Nations.
The sweep launched on Thursday “aims to arrest Daesh operatives in the camp who are behind terrorist attacks,” said Siyemend Ali of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish militia.
So far at least 27 suspects had been detained, he said from Al-Hol.
“Our forces began to dismantle empty tents used by Daesh during attacks and started registering the names of residents... and collecting their fingerprints,” said Ali.
Kurdish security forces were heavily deployed in the camp on Friday, AFP correspondents said.
They mounted black armored vehicles and restricted the movement of people to carry out the operation, they added.
Women and children were patted down by security forces who ushered them to special rooms to get their fingerprints.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces announced the start of the operation to clear Al-Hol on Thursday.
In a statement, the SDF called Al-Hol a “hot bed” for Daesh militants and their supporters, arguing it was a fertile ground for the group to gain new recruits.
The operation followed earlier campaigns launched in Al-Hol to flush militant fighters out of the camp, it added.
The Daesh group’s self-declared caliphate, established from 2014, once stretched across vast parts of Syria and Iraq and administered millions of inhabitants.
A long and deadly military fightback led by Syrian and Iraqi forces with backing from the United States and other powers eventually defeated the jihadist proto-state in March 2019.

Topics: Syria Kurdish al-hol camp Daesh

