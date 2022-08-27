German tourist detained in Iran — Berlin

UAE operates air bridge to ship aid to Sudan’s flood victims

DUBAI: The UAE has begun operating an air bridge to Khartoum to dispatch large quantities of aid to support those affected by torrential rains and floods in Sudan, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

The aid aims to support over 140,000 displaced people in the floods, which killed at least 89 and destroyed 50,000 homes.

The assistance will include around 10,000 tents, 28,000 food and medical aid parcels, and 120 tonnes of urgent relief supplies to improve the living conditions of the flood-hit population and support efforts of authorities in containing the crisis, said WAM.

The first aircraft carrying 30 tonnes of shelter assistance has earlier departed the UAE as the country’s field operations began in the flood-affected areas of Blue Nile, Khartoum, and Gezira. Three more aid cargo flights are scheduled to fly to Khartoum.

According to the United Nations, the floods have affected over 150,000 people this year, double the number of last year’s rainy season.