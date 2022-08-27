You are here

Alpine boss Szafnauer confident he'll win F1 Piastri ruling
Alpine Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer during a press conference ahead of Belgian Grand Prix, at Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, in Belgium on Saturday. (Reuters)
Updated 27 August 2022
  • Alpine is in dispute with its reserve driver Piastri, who said he doesn't want promotion to the Alpine seat vacated by Fernando Alonso
  • The matter will go before F1's Contract Recognition Board (CRB) next week
DUBAI: Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer remains confident that Oscar Piastri will drive for his team next season when the matter is decided by a Formula One board.
Alpine is in dispute with its reserve driver Piastri, who said he doesn’t want promotion to the Alpine seat vacated by Fernando Alonso.
Piastri has been linked to the vacant McLaren slot for 2023. The matter will go before F1’s Contract Recognition Board (CRB) next week.
“What we’re doing to retain him is going to the CRB on Monday and we’ll have the CRB decide which contract that Oscar signed takes precedence. Once we have that ruling we’ll look forward and see how we go,” Szafnauer said Saturday. “I’ve seen both sides of the argument and we’re confident that Oscar signed with us back in November. There are certain things that need to be in the contract and I’m confident they are there.”
The domino effect started at the Hungarian Grand Prix in late July.
First, four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel announced he was retiring at the end of 2022, leaving his Aston Martin seat open. Then, the day after that race, Alonso stunned Alpine by announcing he was joining Aston Martin next year.
Alpine had offered the 41-year-old Alonso a one-year deal with an option for another year, but he accepted Aston Martin’s longer offer.
Then, Alpine said late the next day it was promoting Piastri into Alonso’s seat only for the 21-year-old Piastri to flatly refuse it on Twitter.
“I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year,” Piastri tweeted at the time. “This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”
That’s not how Szafnauer sees it.
“His promise to us was to race with us if we put him in our car, so that’s what we’re pursuing,” Szafnauer said. “Going to the CRB is the logical next step when you believe you have a valid contract with the driver and he signed something else.”
If Piastri wins, though, Alpine will need to replace him: possibly with Daniel Ricciardo, who is splitting with McLaren at the end of this year.
But Szafnauer believes history could be on his side.
“This has happened in the past. I just happened to be there when it happened to Jenson Button, when he signed for Williams but BAR Honda rightfully took up their option on Jenson,” he said. “Jenson really wanted to go to Williams, BAR Honda won at the CRB and then had a great relationship with Jenson culminating in a world championship (in 2009).”
Szafnauer said Piastri — whose contract is through 2024 with an option at the end of ‘23 — seemed happy when he was told he’d replace Alsonso.
““He happened to be in the simulator and I went and found him and he smiled and was thankful,” Szafnauer said. “So we made the (press) release really quickly.”
Alonso was a free agent when the move happened, meaning the two-time F1 champion was free to talk with Aston Martin and other teams.
“There was paddock rumor on Sunday that it could happen, so not that big of a surprise. The surprising bit was that we went a long way with Fernando in our negotiations with him,” Szafnauer said. “We got to the final hurdle and Fernando indicated that he was ready to sign. The only surprising bit was that it was announced Monday morning, when Sunday night he indicated there was no need to rush.”
Although Szafnauer insists he does not feel let down by Alonso, he had thought he would stay.
“When I left Fernando on Sunday, he told me ‘Look, don’t worry we’ve got time. I’m going to be on my boat in Greece over the holiday.’ He invited me for a coffee. He said, ‘If you’re in Greece come to my boat,’” Szafnauer said. “We put in front of him a contract we’d be happy with ... Although he wanted a longer deal, he intimated to me that 1+1 was fine.”
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl, who sat alongside Szafnauer at a news conference on Saturday, remains tight-lipped about who will replace Ricciardo.
“I don’t want to comment on any driver names or scenarios,” he said. “It’s something we will address from next week onwards.”
Seidl’s relationship with Ricciardo remains strong enough for them to share beer and a dinner, he said, adding that he felt sad for the Australian driver. Ricciardo won the Italian GP last September for his eighth F1 win but has largely been outperformed by Lando Norris this season and last.
“It wasn’t a secret that despite all the effort on Daniel’s side and our side, despite the huge commitment levels on both sides, we simply didn’t manage to achieve the results we all had in mind,” Seidl said. “It didn’t change anything in terms of the respect for Daniel, in terms of (the) driver he is. But at the same time it was important to have clarity now making our plans for next year.”

Farooqi stars as Afghanistan hammer Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Farooqi stars as Afghanistan hammer Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Updated 8 sec ago

Farooqi stars as Afghanistan hammer Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Farooqi stars as Afghanistan hammer Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Updated 8 sec ago
DUBAI: Fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi returned bowling figures of 3-11 to help Afghanistan thrash Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the opening match of the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament on Saturday.
Afghanistan elected to field and bundled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 105, a total their batsmen overhauled in 10.1 overs in Dubai.
Left-hander Hazratullah Zazai, unbeaten on 37, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanllah Gurbaz, who hit 40, put on 83 runs for the opening wicket to build on the dominance started by the bowlers.
Afghanistan, in Group B with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, have made a thumping start to their campaign in the six-nation tournament that acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.
Farooqi, a left-arm quick, stood out for Afghanistan after he struck with successive deliveries in the first over of the innings to send Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka trudging back to the pavilion for two and nought.
Naveen-ul-Haq then sent back Pathum Nissanka caught behind after the batsman reviewed the on-field call and the third-umpire upheld the decision despite no visible spike on the ultra-edge, leaving the batsman and dressing room stunned.
At that point Sri Lanka were struggling with just five runs on the board and three wickets down in the opening two overs.
Danushka Gunathilaka (17) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (38) attempted to hit back with a flurry of boundaries in a 20-run sixth over before spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman broke the 44-run stand.
Wickets kept tumbling with the 13th over providing two run outs, including the end of Rajapaksa while attempting a second run.
Chamika Karunaratne made 31 to take the team total past 100 before being bowled by Farooqi.
Afghanistan openers came out all guns blazing as Gurbaz smashed three fours and four sixes in his 18-ball blitz before falling to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.
Zazai kept up the attack with Ibrahim Zadran, who made 15 before being run out, to bring alive the Afghan supporters and silence the Sri Lankan crowd.
India meet Pakistan in a hotly-anticipated Group A clash on Sunday at the same venue.

Modeste header sees Dortmund win away at Hertha

Modeste header sees Dortmund win away at Hertha
Updated 24 min 19 sec ago
AFP

Modeste header sees Dortmund win away at Hertha

Modeste header sees Dortmund win away at Hertha
  • Modeste headed in a cross from Salish Ozan in the 32dn minute to put Dortmund 1-0 up
  • The goal was Modeste's eighth against Hertha in 11 appearances
Updated 24 min 19 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: French striker Anthony Modeste thanked Dortmund manager Edin Terzic after his first-half goal gave his side a narrow 1-0 win away at Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
Modeste headed in a cross from Salish Ozan, who also arrived from Cologne this summer, in the 32dn minute to put Dortmund 1-0 up.
Modeste, who is known for his theatrical celebrations which often involve dancing and even props, ran emotionally to Dortmund manager Edin Terzic and embraced him after scoring.
Speaking to Sky after the match, Modeste credited his winner to Terzic.
“I’m so glad to score my first goal. It took its time, but it was really important.”
“I’ve copped so much (since arriving at Dortmund), but the manager was always there for me.”
Dortmund, who suffered heavy criticism after throwing away a 2-0 lead in the 88th minute to lose 3-2 to Weider Bremen last Saturday, endured a nervy end to the match but held on to record their third win of the season.
The goal was Modeste’s eighth against Hertha in 11 appearances.
Dortmund have scored 10 goals in competitive fixtures this season, each from a different scorer.
Elsewhere, Union Berlin moved alone on top of the table, at least until Saturday’s late game, after a 6-1 win away at Schalke.
Braces from Heraldship Becker and Sven Michel, along with strikes from Morten Thorsby and Janik Haberer gave Union a dominant victory.
The Berlin club, who will begin their first ever Europa League campaign in September, are unbeaten (four wins and a draw) after five competitive games in 2022-23.
Berlin coach Urs Fischer did not want his team to get carried away with the “lucky” win.
“Our 3-1 half-time lead was lucky. Sc halke were better, more aggressive and more agile than us,” the Swiss manager told Germany’s SID.
“What was good was that we were more efficient.”
RB Leipzig gained their first Bundestags win of the season with a 2-0 home victory over Wolfsburg.
Leipzig’s French forward Christopher Nkunku converted a penalty after five minutes to open the scoring.
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner, who started from the bench after an infection, set up Nkunku’s second in the 90th minute to relieve some pressure from Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco.
Bayer Leverkusen picked up their first points of the season with a 3-0 win away at Mainz.
Leverkusen, who had scored just one goal in three Bundesliga games and had already been eliminated from the German Cup, scored three first-half goals, including a brace for Dutch wing back Jeremie Frimpong.
Hoffenheim won their third game of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Augsburg, thanks to a first-half goal from Dennis Geiger.
In Saturday’s late game, Bayern Munich have the chance to reclaim top place if they beat the visiting Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Liverpool equals scoring record with 9-0 win vs. Bournemouth

Liverpool equals scoring record with 9-0 win vs. Bournemouth
Updated 43 min 28 sec ago
AP

Liverpool equals scoring record with 9-0 win vs. Bournemouth

Liverpool equals scoring record with 9-0 win vs. Bournemouth
  • A 9-0 win, equaling the record for the biggest-ever victory in the Premier League, sends a loud message indeed
  • Erling Haaland netted a second-half hat trick as City rallied to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at home
Updated 43 min 28 sec ago
AP

LONDON: After a winless start to the season and a dispiriting loss to their archrival, Liverpool set out to make a statement against Bournemouth on Saturday.
A 9-0 win, equaling the record for the biggest-ever victory in the Premier League, sends a loud message indeed.
Liverpool blew away Bournemouth at Anfield to put their early-season struggles behind them, with Roberto Firmino scoring two goals and setting up three more.
After opening the campaign with two draws and a loss, it was the kind of performance that will erase many of the questions about whether Jurgen Klopp’s team had lost their edge.
Manchester City also showed that it can never be counted out after the defending champion found themselves trailing by two goals for the second straight game. Erling Haaland netted a second-half hat trick as City rallied to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at home — having only managed to salvage a 3-3 draw at Newcastle last weekend.
Chelsea also won on a good day for the Premier League’s traditional powers.
They overcame the early sending off of Connor Gallagher to beat Leicester 2-1 at Stamford Bridge behind two goals from Raheem Sterling.
Also, Brighton beat Leeds 1-0 and Brentford drew 1-1 at home against Everton.
Arsenal, the only team to start the season with three wins, had a chance to maintain their perfect record when they played Fulham at home in the late game.

Real Madrid open Champions League defense at Celtic

Real Madrid open Champions League defense at Celtic
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

Real Madrid open Champions League defense at Celtic

Real Madrid open Champions League defense at Celtic
  • The 14-time victors travel to Glasgow for their Group F clash on September 6
  • Liverpool, beaten by Real in last season’s final, travel to Napoli for their first Group A match on September 7
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

PARIS: Real Madrid open the defense of their Champions League title with an opening group match at Scottish champions Celtic after the fixtures were announced on Saturday.
The 14-time victors travel to Glasgow for their Group F clash on September 6, the same night that French champions Paris Saint Germain entertain Italian giants Juventus in Group H.
Real Madrid’s bitter rivals Barcelona are in the toughest looking group along with German champions Bayern Munich and Italian side Inter Milan.
Barca, though, open their Group C campaign against Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen whilst Bayern are away at Inter Milan on September 7.
Those games serve as the appetizer before Barcelona host Bayern on September 13.
Liverpool, beaten by Real in last season’s final, travel to Napoli for their first Group A match on September 7.
Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City are also both away.
Chelsea — who beat City in the 2021 final — travel to Dinamo Zagreb in Group E and Manchester City are at Spanish side Sevilla in Group G on September 6.
Two other British clubs enter the fray on September 7 — Tottenham Hotspur host Marseille in Group D whilst Rangers, who are in the same section as Liverpool, play Ajax in Amsterdam.
The group stage has been compressed this season due to the World Cup kicking off in Qatar on November 20.

Fernandes gives Man United 1-0 win over Southampton in EPL

Fernandes gives Man United 1-0 win over Southampton in EPL
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

Fernandes gives Man United 1-0 win over Southampton in EPL

Fernandes gives Man United 1-0 win over Southampton in EPL
  • United have now won consecutive league matches for the first time since February
  • It was also the team’s first clean sheet of the season
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

SOUTHAMPTON, England: Manchester United’s stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes made their back-to-back wins for Erik ten Hag’s team by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.
Wearing the captain’s armband in place of the still-benched Harry Maguire, Fernandes steered in a cross from Diogo Dalot in the 55th minute as United followed up Monday’s win over Liverpool with another morale-boosting performance.
Having started the season with two straight losses — including a 4-0 drubbing at Brentford — United have now won consecutive league matches for the first time since February.
It was also the team’s first clean sheet of the season, thanks in part to David de Gea’s reflex save to keep out a header from Joe Aribo in the 66th.
It’s a result that will give a bit more breathing space to Ten Hag, the Dutch manager who faced a torrent of criticism and skepticism after the team’s dismal start to the campaign.
Ten Hag’s decisions to leave Maguire and star forward Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench were vindicated once again, with center-back pairing Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane looking solid in defense.
United did struggle to create quality chances in the first half, although Ten Hag was shaking his head in disbelief that his team didn’t go ahead in the 20th minute when they had three shots on goal from close range in the span of a few seconds.
Anthony Elanga’s effort from a tight angle was saved by goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu before Fernandes and Christian Eriksen both had their follow-up shots blocked by diving defenders.
Southampton had their best first-half chance on the half-hour mark when a corner fell to Armel Bella-Kotchap at the back post, but he lifted it over the crossbar.
United started stronger in the second half and got the goal after a well-worked move down the right flank. Dalot lifted a cross into the area and Fernandes was on hand to sidefoot it inside the far post.
Ronaldo and United’s new signing Casemiro — the Portugal star’s former teammate at Real Madrid — both came on in the second half.
Substitute Sekou Mara had two chances to equalize for Southampton in injury time, but his spectacular overhead kick was blocked by Dalot and he sidefooted another effort wide of the post a minute later.

