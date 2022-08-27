You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine allows sailors to leave country in likely boost for grain shipments

Ukraine allows sailors to leave country in likely boost for grain shipments
A view shows silos of grain from Odesa Black Sea port, before a shipment of grain as the government of Ukraine awaits signal from UN and Turkey to start grain shipments, in Odesa in July 2022. (Reuters/File)
Updated 27 August 2022
Reuters

Ukraine allows sailors to leave country in likely boost for grain shipments

Ukraine allows sailors to leave country in likely boost for grain shipments
  • Premier Denys Shmyhal said the decision had been approved by the cabinet on Saturday
  • The change would cover male crew members of sea and river vessels
Updated 27 August 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Merchant sailors will be allowed to leave Ukraine if they receive approval from their local military administrative body, the Ukrainian prime minister said on Saturday, a move that could ease the process of shipping grain from the country’s ports.
Premier Denys Shmyhal said the decision had been approved by the cabinet on Saturday. The change would cover male crew members of sea and river vessels, as well as students who need to undertake practical training aboard ships, he added.
The decision is likely to ease a shortage of sailors able and willing to crew ships coming into and out of Ukraine to export grain via an internationally brokered corridor.
Ukrainian men aged 18-60 have largely been barred from leaving Ukraine under a state of martial law imposed as the country battles the Russian invasion. Women of all ages have been free to leave throughout the war.

Jordanian princess calls for improved food security, health and education for women and children in Pakistan

Jordanian princess calls for improved food security, health and education for women and children in Pakistan
Updated 27 August 2022

Jordanian princess calls for improved food security, health and education for women and children in Pakistan

Jordanian princess calls for improved food security, health and education for women and children in Pakistan
  • WFP advisor Princess Sarah Zeid is assessing ongoing efforts to improve nutrition for women and children in the country
Updated 27 August 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan has called on Pakistani authorities to ramp up nutrition aid for women and children in the wake of deadly floods ravaging the country.

Around 37 percent of Pakistan’s 220 million inhabitants face food insecurity, according to World Food Program data. Eighteen percent of Pakistani children under the age of five suffer from acute malnutrition, around 40 percent in the same age group are stunted and 29 percent are underweight.

Concerns are rising that the situation will further deteriorate because of the flooding that has hit Pakistan recently — 30 million people in the South Asian nation have been left homeless amid the heaviest monsoon rains in decades, which have wreaked havoc across the country since June 14. Disaster-management authorities have since recorded at least 982 extreme weather-related deaths. The southwestern Balochistan province and Sindh, in the south, have been the worst hit areas.

“The terrible floods that are currently happening in Pakistan will affect women and girls the most. Children will get diseases from water, so any good program should be nimble enough and flexible enough to provide a buffer to these shocks,” the princess, who is the WFP’s special adviser on mother and child nutrition, told Arab News in an exclusive interview in Islamabad on Friday.

“We have to make sure that no one is left behind and everybody is given the support and access to education and nourishment which they deserve to have. Ultimately, that is the best thing for the nation.”

The princess arrived in Pakistan on Aug. 21 for a week-long working visit — her second to the country — to assess efforts to improve nutrition for women and children over the last three years.

“It is to celebrate the fact that not only has the government embraced its role as a leader for nutritional-health development for Pakistani mothers, but has gone above and beyond,” she said, adding that initiatives under the Benazir Income Support Program, which helps the government implement its social welfare plan, were “extraordinary.”

“I would ask the Pakistani government to keep going. I am here to encourage the government of Pakistan to continue its investment in the wellbeing and nutrition of mothers and children.”

During the trip, the princess has met with government officials to advocate increased focus on maternal and child health and visited several WFP-supported nutrition projects in Sindh and Islamabad.

“The (Pakistani) women I have met are extraordinary on every level. From the government officials, (I have seen) the technical knowledge, dedication, and passion they have for the wellbeing of their people. And the female health workers are magnificent — the role they play in their communities is really extraordinary,” she said.

She stressed the need to create an “enabling environment” for girls in educational institutions to reduce the number of girls who drop out of schools in Pakistan. The country is home to an estimated 22.8 million out-of-school children, the second highest in the world, according to UNICEF. The majority of them — about 12.2 million — are girls, who face cultural and social barriers preventing them from seeking formal education, especially in rural areas.

“The girls have all sorts of reasons why they are not able to continue their schooling,” Princess Sarah said. “We have to create an enabling environment (so that) girls stay in school.”

She also advocated raising awareness of family planning in Pakistan, the world’s fifth most populous country.

“A woman should be able to decide how many children she is going to have, and when she will have them, and that takes education, information,” she said, adding that women should not face societal pressure to give birth.

“You need to have access to family-planning services (for women and for men), as husbands need to prioritize the health of their wives so that they can have a healthy family.”

Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

Pakistan orders thousands to evacuate near flood-swollen rivers

Pakistan orders thousands to evacuate near flood-swollen rivers
  • The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but each year it also brings a wave of destruction
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

Thousands of people living near flood-swollen rivers in Pakistan’s north were ordered to evacuate Saturday as the death toll from devastating monsoon rains neared 1,000 with no end in sight.
Many rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — a picturesque province of rugged mountains and valleys — have burst their banks, demolishing scores of buildings including a 150-room hotel that crumbled into a raging torrent.
“The house which we built with years of hard work started sinking in front of our eyes,” said Junaid Khan, 23, the owner of two fish farms in Chrasadda.
“We sat on the side of the road and watched our dream house sinking.”
The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but each year it also brings a wave of destruction.
Officials say this year’s monsoon flooding has affected more than 33 million people — one in seven Pakistanis — destroying or badly damaging nearly a million homes.
On Saturday, authorities ordered thousands of residents in threatened areas to evacuate their homes as rivers had still not reached maximum capacity.
“Initially some people refused to leave, but when the water level increased they agreed,” Bilal Faizi, spokesman for the Rescue 1122 emergency service, told AFP.
Officials say this year’s floods are comparable to 2010 — the worst on record — when over 2,000 people died and nearly a fifth of the country was under water.
Farmer Shah Faisal, camped by the side of a road in Chrasadda with his wife and two daughters, described how he saw his riverside home swallowed by a river as the powerful current eroded the bank.
The Jindi, Swat and Kabul rivers flow through the town before joining the mighty Indus, which is also flooding downstream.
“We escaped with our lives,” Faisal told AFP.


Officials blame the devastation on man-made climate change, saying Pakistan is unfairly bearing the consequences of irresponsible environmental practices elsewhere in the world.
Pakistan is eighth on the Global Climate Risk Index, a list compiled by the environmental NGO Germanwatch of countries deemed most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change.
Still, local authorities must shoulder some of the blame for the devastation.
Corruption, poor planning and the flouting of local regulations mean thousands of buildings have been erected in areas prone to seasonal flooding — albeit not as bad as this year.
The government has declared an emergency and mobilized the military to deal with what Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on Wednesday called “a catastrophe of epic scale.”
According to the National Disaster Management Authority, since the monsoon started in June more than two million acres of cultivated crops have been wiped out, 3,100 kilometers (1,900 miles) of roads have been destroyed and 149 bridges have been washed away.
In Sukkur, more than 1,000 kilometers south of Swat, farmlands irrigated by the Indus were under water, and tens of thousands of people were seeking shelter on elevated roads and highways as they waited for fresh torrents from the north.
“We have opened the gates fully,” dam supervisor Aziz Soomro told AFP, adding the main rush of water was expected Sunday.
The flooding could not come at a worse time for Pakistan, whose economy is in free fall and whose politics are gripped by crisis following the ousting of former prime minister Imran Khan by a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April.

Risk of radioactive leak at Ukraine nuclear plant: operator

Risk of radioactive leak at Ukraine nuclear plant: operator
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

Risk of radioactive leak at Ukraine nuclear plant: operator

Risk of radioactive leak at Ukraine nuclear plant: operator
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP
KYIV: There is a risk of a radioactive leak at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant currently occupied by Russian troops, the state energy operator said Saturday.
Energoatom said Moscow’s troops had “repeatedly shelled” the plant site over the past day.
“As a result of periodic shelling, the infrastructure of the station has been damaged, there are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the fire hazard is high,” the nuclear agency said on Telegram.

UN condemns air strike in Ethiopia that ‘hit kindergarten’

UN condemns air strike in Ethiopia that ‘hit kindergarten’
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

UN condemns air strike in Ethiopia that 'hit kindergarten'

UN condemns air strike in Ethiopia that ‘hit kindergarten’
  • Friday's strike in the Tigray capital Mekele came days after fighting erupted on the region's southern border between government forces and rebels
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: The UN children’s agency UNICEF on Saturday condemned an air strike that “hit a kindergarten” in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, killing at least four people including two children.
Friday’s strike in the Tigray capital Mekele came days after fighting erupted on the region’s southern border between government forces and rebels, ending a five-month truce.
“UNICEF strongly condemns the air strike ... (that) hit a kindergarten, killing several children, and injuring others,” UNICEF’s executive director Catherine Russell said on Twitter.
The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) that controls the northern region said the air raid demolished a kindergarten and hit a civilian residential area, claims the government denied.
Addis Ababa said it only targeted military sites, and accused the TPLF of staging civilian deaths.
Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief clinical director at Mekele’s Ayder Referral Hospital, told AFP that four people were killed in the strike, including two children.
Nine others were receiving treatment for injuries, he said.
Tigrai TV, a local network, said the death toll had reached seven and broadcast footage of mangled playground equipment at the apparent scene of the strike.
Russell said the 21-month war in Ethiopia’s north had “caused children to pay the heaviest price.”
“For almost two years, children and their families in the region have endured the agony of this conflict. It must end,” she said.

Abe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother’s religion

Abe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother’s religion
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

Abe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother's religion

Abe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother’s religion
  • Yamagami told police that he killed Abe because of his ties to an unnamed religious group widely believed to be the Unification Church
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

TOKYO: The brazen assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a handmade gun shocked a nation unused to high-profile political violence.

But there has been another surprise in the weeks since the murder as details have emerged about an alleged assassin who was well-off until his mother’s huge donations to the controversial Unification Church left him poor, neglected and filled with rage.

Some Japanese have expressed understanding, even sympathy, for the 41-year-old suspect, especially those of a similar age who may feel pangs of recognition linked to their own suffering during three decades of economic malaise and social turmoil.

There have been suggestions on social media that care packages should be sent to suspect Tetsuya Yamagami’s detention center to cheer him up. And more than 7,000 people have signed a petition requesting prosecutorial leniency for

Yamagami, who told police that he killed Abe, one of Japan’s most powerful and divisive politicians, because of his ties to an unnamed religious group widely believed to be the Unification Church.

Experts say the case has also illuminated the plight of thousands of other children of church adherents who have faced abuse and neglect.

“If he hadn’t allegedly committed the crime, Mr. Yamagami would deserve much sympathy. There are many others who also suffer” because of their parents’ faith, said Kimiaki Nishida, a Rissho University psychology professor and expert in cult studies.

There also have been serious political implications for Japan’s governing party, which has kept cozy ties with the church despite controversies and a string of legal disputes.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s popularity has plunged since the killing, and he has shuffled his Cabinet to purge members with ties to the religious group. On Thursday, the national police agency chief submitted his resignation to take responsibility over Abe’s assassination.

Yamagami, who is being detained for mental evaluation until late November, has previously expressed on social media a hatred for the Unification Church, which was founded in South Korea in 1954 and has, since the 1980s, faced accusations of devious recruitment practices and brainwashing of adherents into making huge donations.

In a letter seen by The Associated Press and tweets believed to be his, Yamagami said his family and life were destroyed by the church because of his mother’s huge donations. Police confirmed that a draft of Yamagami’s letter was found in a computer confiscated from his one-room apartment.

“After my mother joined the church (in the 1990s), my entire teenage years were gone, with some 100 million yen ($735,000) wasted,” he wrote in the typed letter, which he sent to a blogger in western Japan the day before he allegedly assassinated Abe during a campaign speech on July 8 in Nara, western Japan. “It’s not an exaggeration to say my experience during that time has kept distorting my entire life.”

Yamagami was 4 when his father, an executive of a company founded by the suspect’s grandfather, killed himself. After his mother joined the Unification Church, she began making big donations that bankrupted the family and shattered

Yamagami’s hope of going to college. His brother later committed suicide. After a three-year stint in the navy, Yamagami was most recently a factory worker.

Yamagami’s uncle, in media interviews, said Yamagami’s mother donated 60 million yen ($440,000) within months of joining the church. When her father died in the late 1990s, she sold company property worth 40 million yen ($293,000), bankrupting the family in 2002. The uncle said he had to stop giving money for food and school to the Yamagami children because the mother gave it to the church, not her children.

When Yamagami tried to kill himself in 2005, his mother did not return from a trip to South Korea, where the church was founded, his uncle said.

Yamagami’s mother reportedly told prosecutors that she was sorry for troubling the church over her son’s alleged crime. His uncle said she seemed devastated but remained a church follower. The authorities and the local bar association refused to comment. Repeated attempts to contact Yamagami, his mother, his uncle and their lawyers were unsuccessful.

Beginning in October 2019, Yamagami, who is widely reported to have tweeted under the name “Silent Hill 333,” wrote about the church, his painful past and political issues.

In December 2019, he tweeted that his grandfather blamed Yamagami’s mother for the family’s troubles and even tried to kill her. “What’s most hopeless is that my grandfather was right. But I wanted to believe my mother.”

Part of the reason Yamagami’s case has struck a chord is because he’s a member of what the Japanese media have called a “lost generation” that’s been stuck with low-paying contract jobs. He graduated from high school in 1999 during “the employment ice age” that followed the implosion of the country’s 1980s bubble economy.

Despite being the world’s third-largest economy, Japan has faced three decades of economic turmoil and social disparity, and many of those who grew up in these years are unmarried and are stuck with unstable jobs and feelings of isolation and unease.

Some high-profile crimes in recent years, such as mass killings in Tokyo’s Akihabara electronics district in 2008 and a fatal arson attack on Kyoto Animation in 2016, reportedly involved “lost generation” attackers with troubled family and work histories.

Yamagami’s case also has shed light on the children of Unification Church adherents. Many are neglected, experts say, and there’s been little help because government and school officials tend to resist interference on religious freedom grounds.

“If our society had paid more attention to the problems over the past few decades, (Yamagami’s) attack could have been prevented,” said Mafumi Usui, a Niigata Seiryo University social psychology professor and cult expert.

More than 55,000 people have joined a petition calling for legal protection for “second generation” followers who say they were forced to join the church.

Abe, in a September 2021 video message, praised the church’s work for peace on the Korean Peninsula and its focus on family values. His video appearance possibly motivated Yamagami, said Nishida, the psychology professor.

Yamagami reportedly told police he had planned to kill the church founder’s wife, Hak Ja Han Moon, who has led the church since Moon’s 2012 death, but switched targets because it was unlikely she’d visit Japan during the pandemic.

“Though I feel bitter, Abe is not my true enemy. He is only one of the Unification Church’s most influential sympathizers,” Yamagami wrote in his letter. “I’ve already lost the mental space to think about political meanings or the consequences Abe’s death will bring.”

The case has drawn attention to ties between the church, which came to Japan in 1964, and the governing Liberal Democratic Party that has almost uninterruptedly ruled post-World War II Japan.

A governing lawmaker, Shigeharu Aoyama, last month said a party faction leader told him how church votes could help candidates that lack organizational backing.

Tomihiro Tanaka, head of the church’s Japan branch, denied “political interference” with any particular party, but said the church has developed closer ties with governing party lawmakers than with others because of their shared anti-communist stance.

Members of the National Network of Lawyers Against Spiritual Sales, which for decades has provided legal assistance for people with financial disputes with the church, say they’ve received 34,000 complaints involving lost money exceeding a total of 120 billion yen ($900 million).

Tanaka accused the lawyers and the media of “persecuting” church followers.

A former adherent in her 40s said at a recent news conference that she and two sisters were forced to join the church when she was in high school after their mother became a follower.

After two failed marriages arranged by the church, she said she awoke from “mind-control” and returned to Japan in 2013.

As a second-generation victim “who had my life destroyed by the church, I can understand (Yamagami’s) pain, though what he did was wrong,” she said.

Topics: Shinzo Abe

