Review: ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Stories from yesteryear pull me in and “Little House on the Prairie,” currently streaming on Netflix, is no exception.

The eight-episode series, released this year, follows the tight-knit Ingalls, who navigate the complexities of life in the American frontier.

Set in the late 19th century, Charles Ingalls, with his wife Caroline and daughters Mary and Laura, leave behind their life and loved ones in Wisconsin and walk into the unknown plains of present-day Kansas in search of a brighter future.

They build a house on the prairie they have been told is “free” by the government, only to discover that it is still part of the Osage territory, home of the indigenous Osage people.

At the prairie, families like the Ingalls are trying to establish a new town from scratch, with some aware and others unaware of the government’s plans.

The Ingalls cross paths with an Osage family, the Mitchells, who are initially distant with them. As interactions take place, both families slowly warm to each other, but keep their space.

While the Ingalls are trying to make a place for themselves on unfamiliar land, the Osage are being forced to leave their ancestral homeland and settle in the Indian Territory, present-day Oklahoma.

Uncertainty looms over both families, but the series sheds little light on the difficulties of the Osage family and their tribe.

The intriguing part of the series is the stark contrast between the families: one trying to establish a new homeland; the other being driven away from theirs.

Meanwhile, the Ingalls are striving to find work, battle poverty, cope with homesickness, make friends, and gain the trust of the small community.

Through it all they try to keep strong for one another.

The series explores resilience, relationships, and family ties, while also touching on nuances of government bureaucracy, politics, and displacement.

The cinematography draws you in. It is easy to get lost in the nice little cottage, sunlit fields and lush crops before the lack of basic necessities and the hardship of frontier life pull you back to reality.

There are no complicated twists or good-versus-evil antics; instead, it is just a family trying to survive and find pockets of joy.

I think giving the Osage family more space would have rounded out the story and offered a more balanced perspective of the changing frontier.

However, “Little House on the Prairie” is a pleasant, fun and easy-to-watch series. It is a reminder that a seemingly simple life comes with its own share of struggles. The series has been renewed for a second season.