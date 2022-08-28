You are here

Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk, helping hands

Volunteer Tosapol Prayoonsuk feeds a baby dolphin nicknamed Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center in Rayong province in eastern Thailand, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP)
Volunteer Tosapol Prayoonsuk feeds a baby dolphin nicknamed Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center in Rayong province in eastern Thailand, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP)
Volunteer Thippunyar Thipjuntar takes care of a baby dolphin nicknamed Paradon at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center in Rayong province in eastern Thailand, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP)
AP

  • Irrawaddy dolphins, considered a vulnerable species by International Union for Conservation of Nature, are found in the shallow coastal waters of South and Southeast Asia and in three rivers in Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia
AP

RAYONG, Thailand: The Irrawaddy dolphin calf — sick and too weak to swim — was drowning in a tidal pool on Thailand’s shore when fishermen found him.
The fishermen quickly alerted marine conservationists, who advised them how to provide emergency care until a rescue team could transport the baby to Thailand’s Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center for veterinary attention.
The baby was nicknamed Paradon, roughly translated as “brotherly burden,” because those involved knew from day one that saving his life would be no easy task.
Irrawaddy dolphins, considered a vulnerable species by International Union for Conservation of Nature, are found in the shallow coastal waters of South and Southeast Asia and in three rivers in Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia. Their survival is threatened by habitat loss, pollution and illegal fishing.

A volunteer Tosapol Prayoonsuk takes care of a baby dolphin nicknamed Paradon at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center in Rayong province in eastern Thailand, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP)

Officials from the marine research center believe around 400 Irrawaddy dolphins remain along the country’s eastern coast, bordering Cambodia.
Since Paradon was found by the fishermen July 22, dozens of veterinarians and volunteers have helped care for him at the center in Rayong on the Gulf of Thailand.
“We said among ourselves that the chance of him surviving was quite low, judging from his condition,” Thanaphan Chomchuen, a veterinarian at the center, said Friday. “Normally, dolphins found stranded on the shore are usually in such a terrible condition. The chances that these dolphins would survive are normally very, very slim. But we gave him our best try on that day.”
Workers placed him in a seawater pool, treated the lung infection that made him so sick and weak, and enlisted volunteers to watch him round the clock. They have to hold him up in his tank to prevent him from drowning and feed him milk, initially done by tube, and later by bottle when he had recovered a bit of strength.
A staff veterinarian and one or two volunteers stay for each eight-hour shift, and other workers during the day handle the water pump and filter and making milk for the calf.
After a month, Paradon’s condition is improving. The calf believed to be between 4 and 6 months old can swim now and has no signs of infection. But the dolphin that was 138 centimeters long (4.5 feet) and around 27 kilograms (59 pounds) on July 22 is still weak and doesn’t take enough milk despite the team’s efforts to feed him every 20 minutes or so.
Thippunyar Thipjuntar, a 32-year-old financial adviser, is one of the many volunteers who come for a babysitting shift with Paradon.
Thippunya said with Paradon’s round baby face and curved mouth that looks like a smile, she couldn’t help but grow attached to him and be concerned about his development.
“He does not eat enough but rather just wants to play. I am worried that he does not receive enough nutrition,” she told The Associated Press on Friday as she fed the sleepy Paradon, cradled in her arm. “When you invest your time, physical effort, mental attention, and money to come here to be a volunteer, of course you wish that he would grow strong and survive.”
Sumana Kajonwattanakul, director of the marine center, said Paradon will need long-term care, perhaps as much as a year, until he is weaned from milk and is able to hunt for his own food.
“If we just release him when he gets better, the problem is that he he won’t be able to have milk. We will have to take care of him until he has his teeth, then we must train him to eat fish, and be part of a pod. This will take quite some time,” Sumana said.
Paradon’s caregivers believe the extended tender loving care is worth it.
“If we can save one dolphin, this will help our knowledge, as there have not been many successful cases in treating this type of animal,” said veterinarian Thanaphan. “If we can save him and he survives, we will have learned so much from this.”
“Secondly, I think by saving him, giving him a chance to live, we also raise awareness about the conservation of this species of animal, which are rare, with not many left.”

 

Topics: dolphins Thailand

Princess Diana’s unique Ford Escort fetches $850,000 at auction

Princess Diana’s unique Ford Escort fetches $850,000 at auction
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Princess Diana’s unique Ford Escort fetches $850,000 at auction

Princess Diana’s unique Ford Escort fetches $850,000 at auction
  • The princess was often seen driving the car around Chelsea and Kensington and clocked up 6,800 miles in it before returning it to Ford
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was driven by the late Princess Diana fetched a whopping 724,500 pounds ($851,070) at an auction held at Britain’s Silverstone racing circuit on Saturday.
Silverstone’s website describes the car as the Princess of Wales’ last Ford Escort, with 24,961 miles on the clock. It belonged to the Princess of Wales between 1985 and 1988.
The princess was often seen driving the car around Chelsea and Kensington and clocked up 6,800 miles in it before returning it to Ford. After the return, the car had multiple owners before making its way back to Ford, according to Silverstone website.
The website makes no mention of the auction winner.

The interior of a 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 car formerly driven by the late Princess Diana. (REUTERS)

The RS Turbo Series 1 was usually made in white but the royal family police guard asked for Diana’s to be painted black “for discretion,” the auctioneers said.
For the princess to drive the vehicle was “a very brave choice,” Arwel Richards, classic car specialist at Silverstone Auctions, told Reuters earlier this week.
Next week marks 25 years since Diana died, aged 36, when a limousine in which she was a passenger crashed in a Paris tunnel as it sped away from paparazzi giving chase on motorbikes.

 

Topics: Diana Princess of Wales Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 London

Italian man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV

Italian man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

Italian man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV

Italian man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV
  • 36-year-old diagnosed with all three viruses after holiday in Spain
  • Health bodies in the country have been warned to be on the alert
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: An Italian man tested positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV simultaneously after returning from a holiday in Spain.
The unnamed 36-year-old underwent a series of tests after developing symptoms including a fever, headache, fatigue, sore throat and large spots, Sky News reported.
Doctors in Italy said he was the first person known to have contracted all three viruses.
Health bodies in the country have been warned to be on the alert for monkeypox occurring in patients at the same time as the coronavirus.
The double-vaccinated man spent five days in Spain from June 16-20. Nine days later he came down with a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius and complained of a sore throat, fatigue, headache and pains in his groin.
On July 2 he tested positive for COVID-19 and later the same day a rash started to develop on his left arm which turned into small, painful spots surrounded by a red ring on his torso, lower limbs, face and bottom.
The spots continued to swell and three days later he went to the emergency department at the University Hospital in Catania, where he was transferred to the infectious diseases unit, and his monkeypox infection was confirmed.

He told doctors that he had been treated for syphilis in 2019 and, although he had taken an HIV test last year which produced a negative result, later tests found him to be positive.

Topics: Italy covid19 Monkeypox HIV

Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools

Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools
Updated 26 August 2022
AP

Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools

Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools
  • Gulsen Colakoglu, was taken away for questioning from her home in Istanbul
Updated 26 August 2022
AP

ANKARA: Turkish pop star Gulsen has been arrested on charges of “inciting hatred and enmity” over a joke she made about Turkey’s religious schools, the country’s state-run news agency reported.

The 46-year-old singer and songwriter, whose full name is Gulsen Colakoglu, was taken away for questioning from her home in Istanbul and was formally arrested late on Thursday before being taken to a prison pending her trial.

The arrest sparked outrage on social media. Government critics said the move was an effort by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to consolidate his religious and conservative support base ahead of elections in 10 months’ time.

The charges were based on a joke Gulsen made during a concert in Istanbul back in April when she quipped that one of her musicians’ “perversion” stemmed from the fact that he went to a religious school. A video of the singer making the comments began circulating on social media recently, with a hashtag calling for her arrest.

Gulsen — who had already been the target of Islamic circles for her revealing stage outfits — issued an apology for the offense caused but said her comments were seized on by those wanting to deepen polarization in the country.

During her questioning, Gulsen rejected accusations that she incited hatred and enmity, telling court authorities that she had “endless respect for the values and sensitivities of my country,” the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

A request that she be released from custody pending the outcome of a trial was rejected.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of Turkey’s main opposition party called on Turkey’s judges and prosecutors to release Gulsen.

“Don’t betray the law and justice; release the artist now!” he wrote on Twitter.

The spokesman for Erdogan ruling party, Omer Celik, appeared however, to defend the decision to arrest the singer, saying “inciting hatred is not an art form.”

“Targeting a segment of society with the allegation of “perversion” and trying to polarize Turkey is a hate crime and a disgrace to humanity,” Celik tweeted.

Erdogan and many members of his Islam-based ruling party are graduates of religious schools, which were originally established to train imams. The number of religious schools has increased under Erdogan, who has promised to raise a “pious generation.”

Inflation hits Dubai’s karak tea, a beloved national staple

Inflation hits Dubai’s karak tea, a beloved national staple
Updated 25 August 2022
AP

Inflation hits Dubai’s karak tea, a beloved national staple

Inflation hits Dubai’s karak tea, a beloved national staple
  • Sellers have no choice but to raise the price to 1.50 dirhams, or just over 40 cents
  • It is one of the rare treats that a dirham could buy in Dubai
Updated 25 August 2022
AP

DUBAI: From Mustafa Moeen’s spot behind the counter, he sees the many faces of Dubai. They come — tired, hungry, stressed out — for a respite and a cup of karak.

Laborers stop on the way to work. Cab drivers linger after long shifts. Emiratis cruise by on midnight joyrides. A cup of milky sweet tea to ease the burden of the day, customers say, long priced at just 1 dirham, a bit less than 30 US cents.

But now, as supply chain shortages and Russia’s war on Ukraine lead to price spikes on everything from breakfast sandwiches in Manhattan to chicken tinga in Mexico, Dubai tea sellers are bumping up prices of what’s informally considered the national drink of the United Arab Emirates. Moeen says he had no choice but to raise the price to 1.50 dirhams, or just over 40 cents.

“Everything got more expensive for us — milk, sugar, tea bags. Even the price of cups doubled,” Moeen said from the one-room storefront in Satwa, a neighborhood bustling with South Asian workers on rickety bicycles that can feel a world away from Dubai’s flashy skyscrapers. “We also have to survive.”

For nearly two decades, karak — an elixir of sugar, dehydrated milk and cardamom-infused tea — has largely been the same price, just one nickel-plated steel dirham coin. A dirham is worth 100 fils.

“It’s not about the 50 fils. They are making small, small changes,” said Zeeshan Razak, an accountant from Kerala, India, sipping tea with his colleague. “We are concerned about what it means.”

It was one of the rare treats that a dirham could buy in Dubai, which draws both the world’s richest people and legions of low-paid migrant workers.

“It’s part of its brand that it costs 1 dirham,” said Abdulla Moaswes, a Palestinian karak aficionado raised in the UAE who’s known for his scholarship on the tea. “People stockpile the coins so they always have one on hand.”

But rising inflation has taken a toll. The price of another sweet staple in Dubai long worth 1 dirham, the McDonald’s soft-serve ice cream cone, recently spiked to 2 dirhams. McDonald’s UAE franchisee said it made the “difficult decision” due to a spike in “operating, equipment, manpower and the raw material costs.”

Residents are feeling the pinch.

“In the five years I’ve been here this is the worst time. Rent, food, petrol — I can’t catch up,” said Arslan, an app-hired chauffeur from Pakistan’s Punjab province who drinks four cups of caffeinated karak daily to fuel his 12-hour night shift. “There’s no way to cut back.”

He gave only his first name for fear of reprisals, saying his landlord is threatening to call the police because he can’t make rent.

Annual inflation in Dubai accelerated to a record 7.1 percent last month, with consumer prices growing fastest in food, transportation and entertainment, according to the emirate’s statistics authority.

Many are reminded of the impact each day — when they go for karak. At night, the empty lots and street corners of old Dubai fill with workers gossiping and scrolling through their phones over steaming cups.

“I’ll pay 1.50, fine, but it all adds up,” said Anayeg Ula, a 29-year-old food delivery rider from Bangladesh, taking a karak break beside his bike. “I came here to make money, not spend it.”

Though modest in size, a cup of karak contains volumes in terms of the UAE’s history.

“Karak was born from necessity,” said Moaswes, the karak scholar. “It’s what the economic situation allowed for decades ago.”

The tea exploded in popularity over the years, becoming a social ritual — as well as an indispensable routine.

The trend spread to Emiratis, who traditionally brew their Arabic tea ink-black but now claim the milky chai as part of their heritage. Dubai’s tourism authority promotes top karak spots to visitors.

“It’s nostalgic for me. That was breakfast on a daily basis, roaming around in our cars,” recalls Ahmed Kazim, an Emirati who helped found a popular upscale karak shop, Project Chaiwala. “It’s the UAE culture. You’ll see a guy with a bicycle pull up next to a Lamborghini.”

The price of karak was 50 fils for a quarter-century, rising to 1 dirham in 2004 as Dubai rushed to build its booming desert skyline.

Some fear that if prices continue to climb, the staple may be lost to the working class who created it.

Shashank Upadhyay, a bakery owner in Dubai’s old Karama neighborhood, tried to sell karak for 2 dirhams earlier this year. But he swiftly backpedaled after seeing his customers “disturbed.”

“In this area, chai is too important,” Upadhyay said. “If we keep raising it, it will become something for people who go to high-end restaurants. But it’s for local working people, like us.”

Topics: Dubai UAE

Teen pilot sets age record for solo flight around world

Teen pilot sets age record for solo flight around world
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

Teen pilot sets age record for solo flight around world

Teen pilot sets age record for solo flight around world
  • Mack Rutherford landed on an airstrip in Sofia to complete his task and to claim two Guinness World Records
  • His sister, Zara, who finished her own trip global flight in January at age 19, previously held the ultralight record
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

SOFIA, Bulgaria: A Belgian-British teenager became the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small aircraft after he landed on Wednesday in Bulgaria, where his global journey kicked off five months ago.

Mack Rutherford, who turned 17 during the trip, landed on an airstrip west of Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, to complete his task and to claim two Guinness World Records. Along with becoming the youngest person to fly around the world by himself, Rutherford is the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe in a microlight plane.

His sister, Zara, who finished her own trip global flight in January at age 19, previously held the ultralight record. Rutherford took the age record from Travis Ludlow of Britain, who was 18 when he made a solo flight around the world last year.

The record journey, which began March 23, took Rutherford through 52 countries over five continents. To set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records, he crossed the equator twice.

Born into a family of aviators, Rutherford qualified for his pilot’s license in 2020, which at the time, made him the youngest pilot in the world at the age of 15.

His solo trip flying around the world kicked off in Bulgaria because his sponsor, the web hosting company ICDSoft, is headquartered in Sofia and loaned him the plane.

Like his sister, Rutherford flew a Shark, one of the fastest ultralight aircraft in the world with a cruising speed reaching 300 kph (186 mph). Normally a two-seater, it was modified for his long journey by replacing the second seat with an extra tank.

Initially planned to take up to three months, the trip lasted longer due to several unexpected obstacles along his way, including monsoon rains, sandstorms, and extreme heat.

But most of the delays were caused by waits to obtain permits and other documents required for further flight or having to alter the scheduled route if they were rejected.

The flight took him through Africa and the Gulf region to India, China, South Korea, and Japan. He crossed the northern Pacific and landed after 10 uninterrupted hours in the air on a volcanic island near the Bering Strait.

From there, he headed to Alaska and down the West Coast of the United States to Mexico, then he headed north again along the US East Coast to Canada, and across the Atlantic Ocean to Europe.

On Wednesday, a huge crowd of people had arrived at the airport to welcome Rutherford and to celebrate his achievements. Among them were the three members of his immediate family.

Father Sam Rutherford said he was extremely happy and proud of his children’s achievements. He told reporters that such an event is especially encouraging for children to follow their dreams and parents to support them in their endeavors.

His sister, Zara Rutherford, said she kept in close touch with her younger brother during his journey.

“While he was flying, I constantly tried to keep in touch and help him. Our parents called him every day, and I joined in those conversations. I gave him advice on the route, on the flight, so that I could be useful to him,” she said.

Topics: belgian British Mack Rutherford pilot teen

