Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship is delayed

Justin Thomas of the US during the third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Aug. 27, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

  • Those who didn’t finish had to return at 9:45 a.m., and only then would the FedEx Cup finale have any clarity
ATLANTA: Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship.

He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize.

Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who have to return Sunday morning for what could be a sprint toward a pile of cash.

Scheffler was at 19-under par, even par for the round on a hot, steamy day at East Lake with soft green and very little wind, always the recipe for low scoring.

Schauffele was 1 under for for a wild round of back-to-back birdies, back-to-back bogeys and back-to-back birdies during a six-hole stretch on the front nine.

The average score for the incomplete round was 67.

That’s what Jon Rahm said he needed — another low round, and Scheffler to not have is best stuff. He got only the second part right. Rahm, coming off a 63, had four bogeys to go along with five birdies and wasn’t making up much ground.

Those who didn’t finish had to return at 9:45 a.m., and only then would the FedEx Cup finale have any clarity.

Sungjae Im was three shots behind at 16 under. Assuming Thomas makes his putt, he would be at 15 under. Rory McIlroy also was at 15 under, and he two holes to play, including the par-5 closing hole.

Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Sepp Straka were at 14 under and still had to finish.

The third round was scheduled to finish an hour later, and then lightning in the area stopped play for an hour. And when the second batch of lightning arrived in the area, there was no chance to finish.

Hideki Matsuyama posted the low round of the day at 63, and he was still six shots behind.

Scheffler started Thursday at 10-under par and with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup, with Cantlay two shots behind. Scheffler, already a four-time winner and a lock to be voted PGA Tour player of the year, opened with rounds of 65-66 and at times has threatened to turn the Tour Championship into a runaway.

He stalled Saturday, and all that did was expand the possibilities.

British Open champion Cameron Smith is a three-time winner and would have needed to win to make it a race for player of the year. He had a 68 and was 11 shots behind amid another round of reports that he is leaving for LIV Golf.

Those announcements are expected early next week. First up is a finish to a long and disruptive season with $18 million on the line for the winner.

Topics: Justin Thomas FedEx Cup Tour Championship Scottie Scheffler

Evenepoel keeps Vuelta lead as Vine wins another stage

Evenepoel keeps Vuelta lead as Vine wins another stage
  • Vine impressed on the grueling final climb to beat Marc Soler, Rein Taaramae and Thibaut Pinot by more than 40 seconds in a foggy eighth stage in northern Spain
LAVIANA, Spain: Jay Vine is having fun in the Spanish Vuelta.

The Australian won his second Vuelta stage on Saturday, two days after overcoming a flat tire to take his first win at a Grand Tour race.

Vine impressed on the grueling final climb to beat Marc Soler, Rein Taaramae and Thibaut Pinot by more than 40 seconds in a foggy eighth stage in northern Spain.

“It’s incredible,” the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider said. “I’ve just got so much more confidence after that first one. I got that monkey off my back. I just enjoyed today. It was such a fun day.”

Remco Evenepoel, who was second to Vine in the sixth stage on Thursday, kept the leader’s red jersey by crossing the line in fifth place. He was 1 minute, 20 seconds behind Vine but came in along with his main challengers in the overall classification — Enric Mas and three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic.

Overall, Evenepoel was 28 seconds in front of Mas and 61 seconds ahead of Roglic. Rudy Molard started Saturday’s tough mountain stage 21 seconds off the lead in second place, but dropped nearly 10 minutes behind.

“I took time on a lot of guys except for the two most important ones, Primoz and Enric,” said Evenepoel, the Belgian rider from team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl. “But it was good to see Primoz being really strong today, it’s nice to see him like this. It’s good for the race. I just did my best. My team was superb today, we controlled from the start, and it wasn’t easy.”

Roglic, going for an unprecedented fourth straight Vuelta title, had his preparations affected by a fall at the Tour de France.

Riders face another difficult mountain stage in Asturias on Sunday.

“I’m really happy with how I felt today,” Evenepoel said. “I hope I can recover really well because tomorrow I will need super fresh legs again.”

Topics: Remco Evenepoel Grand Tour Jay Vine

AC Milan brush aside Bologna, Abraham snatches point on Dybala’s Juve return

AC Milan brush aside Bologna, Abraham snatches point on Dybala’s Juve return
  • Milan are one of four teams locked on seven points, with Roma, Lazio and Torino
  • Napoli will reclaim the summit should they win at Fiorentina on Sunday night
MILAN, Italy: AC Milan continued their unbeaten start to their Serie A title defense with a 2-0 win over Bologna on Saturday as Tammy Abraham earned Roma a 1-1 draw at Juventus on Juventus’s return to his old stomping ground.

Champions Milan eased to a routine win at the San Siro with goals either side of halftime from Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud to go top on goal difference.

Stefano Pioli’s side took full advantage of Inter Milan’s lose at Lazio on Friday night to move a point above their local rivals.

“We’re more concentrated and have more self-belief than in the past, we played with a real commitment to attacking and defending as a unit,” Pioli told Sky Sport Italia.

“I’s happy with our performance but I know we can still get better.”

Milan are one of four teams locked on seven points, with Roma, Lazio and Torino — 2-1 winners over promoted Cremonese.

Napoli will reclaim the summit should they win at Fiorentina on Sunday night, Luciano Spalletti’s flamboyant side on a perfect six points after two stunning displays in their opening fixtures.

Leao gave the hosts the lead in front of over 60,000 fans with his first goal of the season, the Portugal winger fortunate to see his duffed shot squirm past Lukasz Skorupski in the 21st minute after good play by debutant Charles De Ketelaere.

The 23-year-old Leao, who has been linked with Chelsea, should have added to Milan’s lead before the break, missing a one-on-one with Skorupski in first half stoppage time.

However, he set up Giroud’s opening strike of the campaign in the 58th minute with a perfectly clipped pass which the France international guided home with a beautifully-placed volleyed finish.

Nicola Sansone smashed the upright 10 minutes later for Bologna who are hovering above the drop zone with a single point.

Andrea Pinamonti scored his first goal for Sassuolo after moving from Inter, rolling home following a defensive mix-up to give his new team a 2-2 draw at Spezia.

Jose Mourinho said he was “ashamed” of his Roma players’ performances before they fought back to draw through Abraham’s first goal of the season.

England international Abraham headed home from Dybala’s knockdown in the 69th minute at the Allianz Stadium to maintain Roma’s unbeaten record.

Mourinho used the vulgar Italian expression “culo” to describe their good fortune at being only a goal down at the break after being given a lesson by Juve.

Roma escaped Turin with a point despite being second best for long periods. Dusan Vlahovic put Juve ahead with a stunning free-kick after barely a minute.

“I told my players at halftime that I was ashamed of them... We can’t come here and play like this,” he said.

“We did absolutely nothing, it was pure luck. It was a very different team in the second half.”

Massimiliano Allegri’s side stay unbeaten on five points but will be disappointed to not have taken all three on Saturday.

The good result at a place Roma have an awful record also masks a poor display from Dybala, who appeared overwhelmed on his first appearance at Juve since leaving as a free agent in the summer.

The Argentina forward won five Serie A titles and four Italian Cups in seven years with the Turin giants and was warmly applauded by home supporters before the match.

However, there were some boos and whistles from the stands when he was eventually substituted with 12 minutes remaining having helped deny his old team the win.

Topics: Serie A AC Milan Bologna Olivier Giroud Tammy Abraham Roma Juventus Paula Dybala

Durban drama to Dubai drubbing: Five memorable India-Pakistan T20s

Durban drama to Dubai drubbing: Five memorable India-Pakistan T20s
  • The two nations now only play each other in multi-nation contests due to political tensions and last met during a T20 World Cup clash at the same venue in 2021
DUBAI: Fierce rivals India and Pakistan will clash in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament in Dubai later on Sunday for only the 10th time in cricket’s shortest format.

Political tensions mean they now only face each other in international tournaments, with their last meeting a 2021 T20 World Cup encounter at the same venue, when Pakistan romped to victory.

AFP Sport recalls five memorable India-Pakistan matches in the shortest format.

India and Pakistan’s first T20 encounter at Durban in 2007 ended in a dramatic tie before being decided in a bowl-out — cricket’s equivalent of football’s penalty shootout.

Pakistan elected to field in the inaugural T20 World Cup league match and restricted India to 141-9.

With the scores level at the end of Pakistan’s reply India skipper MS Dhoni then outfoxed the opposition with his choice of bowlers in the hit-the-wicket decider.

Part-time bowlers Virender Sehwag, Robin Uthappa and premier spinner HarbHajjan Singh all hit the stumps, while Pakistan’s Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi all missed.

The 2007 final in Johannesburg saw them meet again and chasing 158 for victory, Pakistan’s reply was hampered by the regular fall of wickets.

But Misbah-ul-Haq kept the target in sight with his gritty batting and took the game into the final over with Pakistan needing 13 against an unlikely Indian bowling option in Joginder Sharma.

Misbah hit a six after a wide and a dot ball, only to opt for a scoop shot that got more height than distance and landed in the hands of S. Sreesanth at short fine-leg to trigger wild Indian celebrations as they won the World Cup by five runs.

Pakistan beat India for the first time in T20s on Christmas Day 2012 in the opener of a two-match series with skipper Mohammad Hafeez standing tall in Banglaore.

Hafeez, nicknamed “professor” by teammates for his understanding of the game, hit 61 to guide Pakistan’s chase of 134 as he put on a 106-run stand with Shoaib Malik, who was unbeaten on 57.

Hafeez smashed the Indian bowlers all around in his 44-ball blitz before falling to pace bowler Ishant Sharma in the 18th over but Malik stood firm to complete the victory with a six.

India came out all-guns-blazing in an Asia Cup league match at Mirpur, Bangladesh, in 2016 to reaffirm their domination of Pakistan.

Pace bowler Hardik Pandya stood out with figures of 3-8 to help skittle out Pakistan for 83 in 17.3 overs with only two batsmen getting into double figures, including Sarfaraz Ahmed who scored 25.

Star batsman Virat Kohli powered the chase with his 49 as India withstood an inspired Pakistan bowling attack to win by five wickets and 27 balls to spare.

India started as favorites in the hotly-anticipated league match of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai but Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi soon upset the predictions.

Tall left-arm quick Shaheen sent back opener Rohit Sharma for a first-ball duck as he rattled the Indian top-order.

Kohli attempted to rebuild with 57 before falling to Shaheen in the penultimate over.

Mohammad Rizwan made 79 and skipper Babar Azam 68 as they took apart the India bowling attack to cruise to a 10-wicket win — their first in a World Cup against their fiercest rivals.

Topics: India Pakistan Asia Cup Twenty20

Haaland hat-trick inspires Man City fightback to beat Palace

Haaland hat-trick inspires Man City fightback to beat Palace
MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland hit his first Premier League hat-trick to inspire Manchester City’s fightback from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were rocked in the first half at the Etihad Stadium as a John Stones own goal and Joachim Andersen’s header put Palace in contention for a shock victory.

It was the fourth Premier League game in their last six in which City had fallen two goals behind.

Yet they hadn’t lost any of the previous three and won this one as well, thanks to Haaland’s heroics.

After Bernardo Silva pulled one back early in the second half, Haaland scored his first home goal for City since his £50 million ($58 million) summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway striker grabbed two more to leave Palace in tatters, taking his tally to six in his first four Premier League matches.

“These games are why I’m here, to turn things around when there are difficult times,” Haaland said.

“Of course you see on the pitch I enjoy it and I feel a connection around me. It takes time but I know it will come and get even better.

“We played for each other. We don’t care who scores, it’s about winning and the winning mentality.”

It was City’s second succesive escape act after trailing 3-1 before drawing 3-3 at Newcastle last weekend.

The champions have been far from flawless, but a third win from their first four games lifted them to the top of the table ahead of Arsenal’s match against Fulham later on Saturday.

“We score a lot of goals but the problem I have now is we concede a lot. We struggle to do the uncomfortable things,” Guardiola said.

“We are lucky to come back. Normally today we lose the game. The Premier League doesn’t wait. Teams are so strong, if you fall behind in the points you will not come back.”

Palace took an early lead as Eberechi Eze’s free-kick struck both Kyle Walker and Stones as it spun into the net.

Things grew worse for City in the 22nd minute as they were again undone from a set-piece.
Eze again struck a corner from which Andersen was left unmarked to power in a header.

Palace should have been 3-0 up after 28 minutes when Ederson saved a shot from Cheick Doucoure and then tried to roll the ball out.

Odsonne Edouard deflected it to Jordan Ayew who promptly found the bottom corner, but referee Darren England signalled for a free-kick, though the goalkeeper was not impeded.

Silva got City back into it in the 53rd minute, showing why Guardiola do not want to sell the unsettled Portugal midfielder.

Cutting in from the flanks, Silva hit a low shot which deflected off Jeffrey Schlupp on its way in.

Substitute Julian Alvarez quickly made an impact as City equalized in the 62nd minute.

Alvarez flicked on a deep cross to Phil Foden, who chipped the ball back in for Haaland, who got across Marc Guehi to head home.

Haaland put City ahead eight minutes later as Alvarez fed Silva, who pulled the ball back for Stones and he rolled it across for Haaland to poke in.

Haaland sealed his hat-trick with 10 minutes to go, holding off Joel Ward before firing into the bottom corner from Silva’s pass.

Topics: Manchester city Crystal Palace

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur ‘happy to be back’ in Big Apple ahead of US Open

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur ‘happy to be back’ in Big Apple ahead of US Open
  • Wimbledon finalist and Arab superstar tennis player Ons Jabeur writes for Arab News
NEW YORK: It feels great to be back in New York. Of course, the body is always a little bit tired when it’s the last Grand Slam of the season, but it is the last push of this campaign and I’m pretty happy to be back. Hopefully this time I’m going to do better. I like the US Open, but it’s always been a case of a third-round exit for me, so I want to push more and do better this time around.

I love New York and the US Open always coincides with my birthday but, unfortunately, I don’t get to celebrate much because I’m usually scheduled to play the next day, and that’s the case this year as well. I like busy cities, I like when there are a lot of things happening. I usually get bored easily, but never in New York. I get to walk in the streets, there are a lot of people, a lot of restaurants, Central Park is also not far from my hotel, so it’s nice to enjoy the mix of it all. Overall I love being here and I enjoy playing in New York in general.

The reaction back home in Tunisia after I made the Wimbledon final was different to anything I’ve ever experienced. We had a great celebration when I flew back. I feel like people definitely know me more; it’s nice to say that I cannot go out and have a coffee in Tunisia anymore; it’s definitely a good thing. It’s amazing to see that much support. I feel like the reaction is also different at various tournaments around the world; people are recognizing me even more and always bring up that they watched me during Wimbledon. I feel it’s amazing I got to do that. It’s very good to have people supporting you and telling you they’re going to buy tickets and come watch you. For me it’s really amazing to see so many kids who want to watch me and see me, I appreciate that so much.

I saw what Elena Rybakina said about not feeling like a real Wimbledon champion because we didn’t get points and our ranking didn’t go up as a result of our performances there. It does feel so weird. But this is something that has never happened before, the fact that there is a war and Russian and Belarusian players were banned and then the tours withheld ranking points from Wimbledon. This is a unique situation.

Obviously, Elena deserves to have the chance to qualify for the WTA Finals; she has the chance to be better-ranked. Her ranking at the moment (No.25) is not what she deserves to be honest. I think a lot of players didn’t benefit from Wimbledon. I know many players lost a lot of points from that. It’s a shame. But we started playing the tournament knowing there would be no points.

Unfortunately, it hurt even more when you reach the final and you win the tournament. I would have been relaxed about qualifying for the WTA Finals if I had 1,000 more points in my pocket, but it is what it is. It happened and I have to accept it. I deserve to be in this ranking (No.5) and I believe Elena will make it to the ranking she deserves, even if she doesn’t make it now, she will make it later.

There are definitely some cool perks you can enjoy on tour when you are a higher-ranked player. It depends on the tournament though. Some tournaments it’s the same if you’re seeded or not, but Wimbledon was amazing because we had the special locker rooms for the top seeds and it felt really special. It’s a very traditional space, the members are there and I felt privileged to be there. I felt like a member of the All England Club for two weeks.

At different tournaments, you just appreciate when you get a nice car to drive around, but I don’t like to get into luxury too much because sometimes it can make you forget where you come from. So, sometimes I like to go back and feel miserable a bit so I can remember and work harder to get even better.

It’s very important for me to stay the same person no matter how much success I am experiencing. It’s very natural for me to be that way; my parents raised me to always be humble and I think it’s a powerful message I’m trying to send out, that we are not just tennis players, we are human beings and for me being No.1 is the same as being No.1000. You’ve got to stay humble and do your thing. If you’re going to have a big head, your forehand will not be any better, it’s going to stay the same.

I got to practice with Serena Williams earlier this week ahead of the US Open. It was great and she was really cool. Now that she’s retiring, it’s sad to see her leave. Serena is leaving behind a huge legacy in the sport and it’s tough to choose just one thing to highlight from that legacy. One of the things I really admire is that she is a very successful tennis player but also a successful businesswoman. It’s really amazing to see how she balances her life. I feel like it’s very important to have a life outside of tennis because it gets too stressful when everything is about tennis. So I feel it’s important to have that balance. Also having a kid and coming back was amazing from Serena and I love seeing many tennis players doing that now. I feel like she played a part in encouraging other tennis players to do that. Overall, I’m very happy she chose to play tennis and I cannot wait to follow her journey as a businesswoman now. I’m definitely going to watch her US Open first round and if she wants me in her box, I’ll be there (laughs).

Looking ahead to this US Open, I would consider it to be a successful tournament for me if I at least reach the semi-finals; that would be good. And then we see how it goes. But definitely making the second week and breaking that third-round barrier is a big goal for me.

* Ons Jabeur was talking to Reem Abulleil in New York ahead of the 2022 US Open. She faces American Madison Brengle in the first round on Monday.

Topics: tennis Ons Jabeur US Open

