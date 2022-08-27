You are here

Westwood blasts 'hypocrites,' claims US PGA Tour changes only copy LIV Golf

Westwood blasts ‘hypocrites,’ claims US PGA Tour changes only copy LIV Golf
England's Lee Westwood told Golf Digest in an interview published Friday that he sees the PGA as trying to duplicate what LIV Golf has already done. (AFP file photo)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Westwood blasts ‘hypocrites,’ claims US PGA Tour changes only copy LIV Golf

Westwood blasts ‘hypocrites,’ claims US PGA Tour changes only copy LIV Golf
  • Several reports say as many as seven more players will jump from the PGA to LIV Golf after this week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: England’s Lee Westwood says US PGA Tour changes announced for next season are simply copies of what the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit is doing.

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan said this week at the Tour Championship that tour players have agreed to compete in 20 events next season, included 12 “elevated” stops with $20 million in prize money and minimum season pay amounts for fully exempt players.

Westwood, who jumped to LIV Golf for its record $25 million purses and 54-hole events, told Golf Digest in an interview published Friday that he sees the PGA as trying to duplicate what LIV Golf has already done.

“I laugh at what the PGA Tour players have come up with,” Westwood told the magazine. “It’s just a copy of what LIV is doing. There are a lot of hypocrites out there.

“They all say LIV is ‘not competitive.’ They all point at the no-cut aspect of LIV and the short fields. Now, funnily enough, they are proposing 20 events that look a lot like LIV.

“Hopefully, at some point they will all choke on their words. And hopefully, they will be held to account as we were in the early days.”

Several reports say as many as seven more players will jump from the PGA to LIV Golf after this week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta.

LIV Golf returns with events next month in Boston and Chicago.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth said LIV Golf’s formation was a spark to the PGA’s changes, which will ensure top-ranked players face each other more often.

“It’s impossible to not think that that was a catalyst for continuing to want to make sure the players that we have on the PGA Tour now stay on the PGA Tour,” Spieth said.

“Would this have gone that direction this soon? Maybe not, but to say that it wouldn’t have happened in general, I’m not sure.”

Westwood, who turns 50 next April, sees the 54-hole format as more compatible to his life these days.

“I’m looking forward to playing the LIV event in Miami at the end of October then not having to tee-up again until February,” Westwood said.

“Already I can say to people, ‘These are the 14 weeks I’m playing next year.’ And I can have some fun in the other 38.”

Westwood said he hopes to play in four DP World Tour events next year and looks forward to playing in the BMW PGA Championship next month at Wentworth, where many LIV Golf players will compete against players from the European circuit.

Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio

Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio

Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio
  • The result moved Lazio a point above Inter after two wins and a draw for the capital side in its opening three matches
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

MILAN: Inter Milan dropped their first points of the fledgling Serie A when they lost at Lazio 3-1 on Friday.

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri’s substitutions made the difference as Pedro and Luis Alberto came off the bench to score two goals in the final 15 minutes after Inter forward Lautaro Martínez canceled out Felipe Anderson’s opener.

“The intensity of Inter’s midfield appeared to be dropping so I could risk putting on two less physical but very technical players,” Sarri said.

The result moved Lazio a point above Inter after two wins and a draw for the capital side in its opening three matches.

“Our problem has always been consistency, so we have to manage this result well and try to follow up on it, take the positive energy it can give us without thinking that it will be easier against another team,” Sarri added.

Inter was one of only three teams in Serie A with maximum points from its first two matches, along with Roma and Napoli, but knew it faced its sternest test yet at coach Simone Inzaghi’s former club.

It was end to end in Rome and played at a high tempo. Lazio broke the deadlock five minutes before halftime when Sergej Milinković-Savić lifted a ball over the top and Felipe Anderson got in front of Inter defenders Federico Dimarco and Alessandro Bastoni to head into the bottom left corner.

Inter leveled six minutes after the break, however. Lazio failed to clear a free kick and Denzel Dumfries nodded it back to Martínez, who just got in front of teammate Romelu Lukaku to fire in from close range.

Dumfries almost gave Inter the lead moments later but his header at point-blank range was fantastically palmed away by Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

Sarri made his changes shortly after, sending on Pedro and Luis Alberto for Mattia Zaccagni and Matías Vecino.

They proved the difference as Milinković-Savić whipped in a cross from the right and Pedro cut it back for Luis Alberto to power into the top right corner from 20 yards.

Pedro got on the scoresheet when he leapt onto a loose ball, following contact in the area between Ciro Immobile and Inter defender Matteo Darmian, and curled it into the top right corner to seal the match with four minutes remaining.

Udinese earned their first victory by coming from behind to win at Monza 2-1 and leave Silvio Berlusconi’s club still seeking its first points in Serie A.

Monza were bought by former Italian premier and ex-AC Milan owner Berlusconi in 2017 and reached the top-flight for the first time in its 110-year history by winning the Serie B playoff last season.

However, they have lost their first three Serie A matches.

Udinese’s comeback was complete 13 minutes from time with a move started and finished by Destiny Udogie. Isaac Success collected Udogie’s throw-in and passed back to the on-loan Tottenham forward, who played a swift one-two with Ilija Nestorovski before firing in the winner.

Chelsea's Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline

Chelsea’s Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline
Updated 26 August 2022
AP

Chelsea’s Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline

Chelsea’s Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline
  • The appeal board's decision was handed down on Friday
  • Tuchel also will still have to pay a fine of $41,000
Updated 26 August 2022
AP

LONDON: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will not be in the dugout against Leicester in the English Premier League on Saturday after failing in his appeal against a one-game touchline ban for a post-match scuffle with Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte.
The appeal board’s decision was handed down on Friday.
Tuchel also will still have to pay a fine of 35,000 pounds ($41,000).
Tuchel’s touchline ban for improper conduct was suspended temporarily pending the full written reasons for the decision, allowing him to take his place in the dugout for the 3-0 loss at Leeds last Sunday.
Tuchel and Conte, who had already had a heated clash in the technical area during a Chelsea-Tottenham game at Stamford Bridge on Aug. 14, went head-to-head after the final whistle when the traditional handshake went awry because Tuchel didn’t let go of his grip, intimating that Conte was being disrespectful for not looking in his eyes.
The incident set off pushing and shoving among players and backroom staff, and Tuchel and Conte were shown red cards.
The independent commission said it was “quite clearly (Tuchel) who instigated the confrontation” by choosing to grip Conte’s hand and “jolt him back.”
“Cursory handshakes are a common occurrence at the end of highly charged football matches,” the commission said, “and there exists no obligation for one person to look the other in the eye whilst shaking hands.”
It added Tuchel performed a “highly provocative act.”

Verstappen sets Belgian GP pace and won't 'worry' over grid penalty

Verstappen sets Belgian GP pace and won’t ‘worry’ over grid penalty
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

Verstappen sets Belgian GP pace and won’t ‘worry’ over grid penalty

Verstappen sets Belgian GP pace and won’t ‘worry’ over grid penalty
  • Red Bull's world champion and series leader clocked a best lap in one minute and 45.507 seconds to outpace title rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari
  • Both Verstappen and Leclerc are taking new power-unit components
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Max Verstappen oozed authority and calm on Friday as he topped the times in practice at the Belgian Grand Prix and dismissed concerns about starting Sunday’s race from the back of the grid.
Red Bull’s world champion and series leader clocked a best lap in one minute and 45.507 seconds to outpace title rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari by eight-tenths of a second to delight his ‘orange army’ of fans at the majestic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.
“We’re pretty happy with that,” he said. “There’s not much to do or worry about, with the grid penalty — we were just looking at setting up the car in the best possible way.
“There’s some fine-tuning to do, but we’re pretty happy with the first run and the plan. The car is working well, which is positive, but we would have liked to do a bit more running.”
Both Verstappen and Leclerc are taking new power-unit components, that take them beyond their permitted allocation for the season, and will have grid penalties.
That means they will start from the back of the field along with another four drivers who have chosen to switch to new engines for the Belgian race weekend.
“I’ll have to try and work through from the back of the grid,” said Verstappen. “But at least we should have dry conditions. I think today was the worst of the weather.”
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner explained why they chose this race to fit a fourth engine, turbo-charger and other parts, saying it was a strategic decision because the long and high-speed Belgian circuit offers easier overtaking opportunities.
“We looked at the calendar and we were running out of options, but this is a good track to overtake and we feel we should be quick here,” he said.
On an inconclusive and slightly topsy-turvy day, Lando Norris was third for McLaren ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz, who was fifth in the second Ferrari after topping the times in the morning’s opening practice.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who is chasing a sixth consecutive podium position in Sunday’s race, was sixth for Mercedes ahead of two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Alpine and George Russell, in the second Mercedes.
Daniel Ricciardo, who on Wednesday announced he would leave McLaren at the end of the year after agreeing to terminate his contract, was ninth and Sergio Perez 10th in the second Red Bull.
Hamilton said Mercedes believed they could recover from a disappointing Friday performance and mount a challenge again, particularly if other drivers were taking penalties.
“We’re not very quick and I don’t know why, but I went out and gave it everything. It could be tires, temperatures or something else,” he said.
“But it’s not disastrous out there and we often find this on Fridays and things can change on Saturdays. I have hope that we can turn it round.”

Ronaldo linked to shock move to French side Marseille

Ronaldo linked to shock move to French side Marseille
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

Ronaldo linked to shock move to French side Marseille

Ronaldo linked to shock move to French side Marseille
  • Liverpool’s ex-striker Djibril Cisse took to social media in bid to lure Ronaldo to France
  • French club’s president vehemently denies reports linking them to Manchester United star
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Conflicting media reports linking Manchester United’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo to European clubs on Friday continued to surface with the latest relating him to France’s Ligue 1 side Marseille.
European media have suggested that last season’s second-place league finishers Marseille have been conducting a financial study to determine what Ronaldo could bring to the French club.
Former Marseille player Jean-Charles De Bono said: “A study is being carried out to find out what Ronaldo could bring to the club financially.”
Mail Online said Liverpool’s ex-striker Djibril Cisse took to social media in a bid to lure Ronaldo to Marseille for the current season.
However, Sports Brief reported Marseille President Pablo Longoria as vehemently denying rumors that his club was looking to sign the Portuguese forward.
With the 37-year-old star reportedly keen to leave the English Premier League to join a Champions League-playing football club, Ronaldo has been linked with several top-tier teams including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, and Chelsea.
If a deal goes through ahead of the summer transfer market’s deadline on Sept. 1, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would fulfil his wish to play this year’s Champions League competition with Marseille against his former club Sporting Lisbon in the group stage.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Cisse said: “Cristiano come my friend I will look after you.”
Germany’s Bild reported that any transfer for the player would bring with it a massive increase in sponsorship deals and TV viewership.
Having played in the top leagues in Portugal, Spain, Italy, and England, a move to France’s Ligue 1 would see Ronaldo compete in a fifth European league, becoming one of few players to do so.
Meanwhile, Manchester United’s newly appointed head coach Erik ten Hag has repeatedly maintained that Old Trafford’s No. 7 was not for sale.
However, Ronaldo was not in the starting lineup to face arch-rivals Liverpool on Monday and instead remained on the bench until the closing minutes of the game that United won 2-1.
According to Sports Brief, Longoria stressed that CR7 (Ronaldo) will not be joining the French club this summer and denied all reports of a surprise move.
Football news platform 90min reported Longoria as saying, “it’s the social media world full of fake news. We want reality. The Ronaldo deal is not for us.”
 

Howe excited by Newcastle record signing of $70m striker Isak

Howe excited by Newcastle record signing of $70m striker Isak
Updated 26 August 2022
Liam Kennedy

Howe excited by Newcastle record signing of $70m striker Isak

Howe excited by Newcastle record signing of $70m striker Isak
  • Former Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund forward Isak has penned a six-year deal on Tyneside
Updated 26 August 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: The arrival of Alexander Isak is making Eddie Howe excited — and the head coach believes Newcastle United fans should be too.

The Sweden international frontman on Friday sealed a move to United believed to be worth $70 million, breaking the club’s previous record purchase by more than $20 million.

Former Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund forward Isak has penned a six-year deal on Tyneside. And it represents a huge coup for the Magpies, with the 22-year-old very much seen as one of Europe’s hottest prospects, courted by every major club on the planet.

Howe said: “He’s had a lot thrown at him for a young player. The experiences he’s had is incredible really for someone so young. He’s played in Germany, Holland, and Spain — big clubs as well — at a very young age. He’s had some great experiences.

“England and the English game will suit his profile. He’s a really good athlete and technically very good so I think he’s got a whole host of things going for him. His best years are still ahead of him,” he added.

On the excitement building among the Geordie faithful, Howe said: “I can understand. I’m excited about trying to bring good players to Newcastle. If we can complete the transfer, I’ll be excited too.”

United’s transfer plans were altered this week when the news of Callum Wilson’s hamstring injury was revealed.

The experienced striker, who has two goals in his first three games this season, is likely to be out for a number of weeks with a hamstring problem, the type of issue that has blighted his time at St. James’ Park.

And this forced a transfer war room rethink, with United’s search for a wide forward shelved in order to plough funds into getting the deal for Isak done.

United’s interest in Isak goes back to the start of the summer when a fee could not be agreed, however former Bournemouth and Burnley boss Howe has been keeping a watch on the player for some time.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game with Wolverhampton Wanderers, he said: “I don’t know the exact date but the first time I saw him play was for Sweden many years ago and I was immediately hugely impressed. He instantly caught my eye.

“Always when you’re trying to do transfers, there’s two things. The selling club and the buying club, they’ve got to meet. If they don’t meet, the transfer won’t get done. Thankfully, they seem to have come together for us.

“He’ll add pace, technical ability, dribbling ability. He’s got a bit of X factor about him, he’s slightly different, and is capable of scoring,” Howe added.

Top scorer from the last two seasons Wilson, will be frustrated to likely miss at least United’s next three games.

Howe knows the player he signed and sold to United while on the south coast with the Cherries, will come back stronger than ever.

He said: “Naturally with Callum’s injury — which we don’t believe to be serious by the way, we’re hopeful Callum will only be out for a couple of weeks.

"But naturally, we acted slightly off of that in terms of we were always looking for an attacking player, but it changed our focus slightly on the type. We’re delighted to hopefully sign Alex — he’ll be a big player for us.

“I back Callum 100 percent. I’ve known him for a long time, and I’ve never known someone with a better attitude to sport and a better professional.

“He is hugely disappointed to miss every game but I back him and his quality. He’s such an important part of our future this season. He’s already shown that with the goals that he’s scored — the two goals he’s scored have been at the highest level. I don’t doubt him for a second,” Howe added.

It has been a long time since United have possessed two top strikers in their ranks and while the system Howe plays at present would not have room for both, when fit, he is not ruling out playing them together.

Howe said: “I see them playing together. I think they’re very different players so, if the transfer is completed, it’s something I can definitely envisage. Alex is a very, very different player to Callum vice versa but they’ve both got unique strengths.”

