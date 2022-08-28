UAE orders 3,000 tons of aid to flood-hit Pakistan victims

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has ordered the dispatch of 3,000 tons of critical aid to support the victims of the floods in Pakistan, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
Relief teams have also been dispatched to support institutions in providing food aid, shelter, and medical supplies to those impacted by the floods and torrential rains, which killed over 1,000 people and displaced thousands more.
On Saturday, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed called Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and offered condolences to the victims, according to a WAM statement.
He reiterated the UAE’s full support to Pakistan in overcoming the crisis.
Sharif thanked the UAE president for the urgent relief dispatched to improve the living conditions of those affected by the floods, noting the country’s long-standing support to Pakistan.
In risky recycling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel
Since 2007, when the Islamist movement Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip, Israel has severely restricted the flow of people and goods in and out of the coastal enclave where 2.3 million people live
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP
JABALIA, Palestinian Territories: Living in one of the poorest parts of the Middle East and facing some of the region’s highest fuel costs, Palestinians in Gaza are burning plastic to make affordable diesel.
It’s an economic and practical solution in a territory blockaded by Israel for 15 years, but one which poses serious environmental and health risks, experts say.
Standing before rusty metal machinery and fuel containers, Mahmoud Al-Kafarneh described how he and his brothers came up with their plastic recycling project.
“We started experimenting to implement the project in 2018, through searching the Internet,” he told AFP, at the site in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza.
“We failed a few times; after eight months we succeeded in extracting the fuel.”
The distilling setup features a series of crude-looking tanks and connecting pipes set up outside on the dirt.
The process starts with the burning of wood in a furnace below a large mud-covered tank holding up to 1.5 tons (tons) of shredded plastic. When the plastic melts, the vapors flow through a pipe into a water tank where they cool and drip as fuel into containers, ready to be sold.
Black-grey smoke pours from several pipes extending above the furnace and the tank holding the plastic.
Only a few of the workers wear face masks and gloves as they melt bagfuls of shredded plastic. Their clothing is stained black.
Kafarneh said no-one has experienced health problems since starting work at the site, which sits beside olive trees and away from residential buildings.
“We follow all safety procedures at work,” he said.
But Ahmed Hillis, director of Gaza’s National Institute for the Environment and Development, fears an environmental catastrophe from this unregulated industry.
“The method used is rudimentary and very harmful to the workers,” mainly because they inhale toxic fumes, he told AFP.
Burning plastic releases dioxins, mercury and other toxic gases which pose “a threat to vegetation, human and animal health,” according to the United Nations Environment Programme.
Hillis adds another danger of burning plastic, which is derived from petroleum hydrocarbons.
The tank is “a time bomb because it could explode” from the heat, he says.
In Gaza, where exchanges of fire between Palestinian militants and Israel for three days earlier this month killed at least 49 Palestinians, health risks are outweighed by economic reality.
Kafarneh, 25, said he would ideally upgrade their kit to a safer tank operated by electricity.
“But it’s unavailable due to the Israeli blockade,” he said.
Since 2007, when the Islamist movement Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip, Israel has severely restricted the flow of people and goods in and out of the coastal enclave where 2.3 million people live.
The territory is increasingly impoverished.
Unemployment has hit 47 percent and the average daily wage is around 60 shekels ($18), according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.
Petrol delivered from Israel shot up to eight shekels ($2.40) a liter in Gaza, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent global fuel prices spiking, before a pullback.
That sent demand soaring for Kafarneh’s fuel, with fishermen and farmers among the top customers.
At the portside in Gaza City, Abd Al-Muti Al-Habil is using a hose to fill the tank of his fishing boat.
“We use this diesel because it’s half the cost of the Israeli equivalent,” he said.
“There are no disadvantages. It’s the same quality, it doesn’t affect the motor and it’s working efficiently.”
The only problem for Habil is the shortage of supply, with around 10 boats currently using diesel made from recycled plastic.
“Unfortunately the quantities are not enough. I barely get 500 liters (132 gallons) every two days,” he said.
Habil’s boat burns through 900 liters (237 gallons) of fuel during 12 hours at sea, quantities which are unaffordable if he relies solely on imported fuel.
One tankful of plastic can produce 1,000 liters (264 gallons) of fuel every 12-14 hours, but Kafarneh’s team must wait eight hours for the equipment to cool before they can restart the process.
The amount produced also depends on the availability of raw materials.
At a sorting facility near the distilling site, six men are combing through a towering heap of baskets, bowls, buckets and other plastic waste.
“We get the plastic from workers who collect it from the street. We buy it from them, then we separate it and grind it through a special machine,” said Imad Hamed, whose hands are stained black from the work.
With the grinder relying on electricity, Hamed said they are frequently interrupted by Gaza’s chronic power cuts.
“We have to work at night sometimes, to coincide with the availability of electricity,” he said.
How Western travel bloggers project a sanitized reality of Syria’s war
YouTubers often emphasize security and normality, stressing how they feel “perfectly safe” in war-torn country
Human rights monitors warn such content gives the wrong impression Syria is safe for returnees
Updated 28 August 2022
Leen Fouad
LONDON: Saddled with a bankrupt economy, a devastated infrastructure and a worthless currency, the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad is on a desperate mission to mend relations with its neighbors and expedite its return to the Arab League.
Although political rehabilitation on a global scale remains a bridge too far, the Assad government has made some progress in rebuilding its ties with Arab states, as evidenced by the reopening of some embassies in Damascus and the return of Syrian ambassadors to some Arab capitals.
With active conflict easing across large swaths of Syria — remaining rebel factions are confined to isolated holdouts in the far south and northwest — the regime has increasingly turned to tourism in an attempt to whitewash its well-documented crimes against humanity.
In recent months, Western travel bloggers and YouTubers have flocked to regime-held areas of Syria in record numbers in search of images and testimonies they believe offer a candid, agenda-free look inside the outcast dictatorship.
Content of this kind, which includes videos that in some cases have amassed more than 2.5 million views, is often presented as a perspective on the “Syria that the media won’t show,” as Benjamin Rich, a British vlogger who goes by the YouTube user name “Bald and Bankrupt,” put it in a recent upload.
But human-rights monitors and experts are concerned that this rise of “war tourism” projects a sanitized version of reality that serves the regime’s disinformation campaign about Syria now being safe for refugees to return and resume their normal lives.
“Travel bloggers are perhaps the best advertising the Syrian government has had in over a decade,” Simon Bayley, the lead Syria analyst at the Center for Operational Analysis and Research, told Arab News.
“They tell only stories that the government would tell, gloss over the crimes of the state, and neglect realities that the government would consider best ignored. There can be no accountability, only more denial, control and marginalization of the many millions of Syrians to have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods as a result of the regime’s actions.”
In several videos, bloggers appear keen to emphasize the sense of security and normality in Syria, for example by stressing how “perfectly safe” they feel, as YouTube user “Backpacker Ben” stated in one of his videos. “We were walking around, drinking beers on the street, talking to people,” he said.
But the Syria Justice and Accountability Center, a human rights organization based in Washington, D.C., warned that the content uploaded by travel bloggers creates a false impression of stability and security.
“Syria is clearly not safe for the return of refugees,” Mohammed Al-Abdallah, the center’s executive director, told Arab News. “But, if you watch these videos, you see a Syria that is safe, stable and, in some ways, prospering.”
The videos also appear to suggest the conflict in the country is largely over and life is returning to normal.
“Syrians who return to Syria don’t have those same experiences and often face intense suspicion and persecution by the Syrian government,” said Al-Abdallah.
According to human rights monitors, including the European Asylum Support Office, the Syrian regime continues to arrest, detain, interrogate, torture and kill returnees, despite many of them obtaining security clearances and status settlement before returning to Syria.
“For millions of Syrians, returning to Syria is not an option,” Laila Kiki, the executive director of rights-monitoring group The Syria Campaign, told Arab News.
“Several human rights reports indicate that those who do so have been arrested, forcibly disappeared, tortured or even killed.”
“Backpacker Ben” told Arab News that he does not have any political agenda and was not aware of the situation that returning refugees faced. He said that since he published his videos, displaced Syrians have sent him messages expressing “confusion” on seeing, of all people, a tourist visiting their war-torn homeland.
INNUMBERS
100,000+ Estimated number of people missing or disappeared.
50% Proportion of the prewar population who are displaced.
90% Share of the remaining population now living in poverty.
Source: UN Human Rights office
Many travel bloggers say they are apolitical and know little about the Syrian conflict. Some, however, try to offer explanations for the scenes of destruction they encounter and film during their travels. Many critics suspect that they are merely repeating and amplifying talking points fed to them by regime-approved tour guides.
For example, videos uploaded by Rich (“Bald and Bankrupt”) show bombed-out buildings in Aleppo, Homs and Maaloula. Tellingly, he attributes the damage to “militants” without any mention of the Assad regime, whose war tactics are widely blamed for most of the destruction of Syria’s urban infrastructure.
When travel bloggers are shown around Damascus, many of them venture to the nearby town of Sednaya to visit a renowned Greek Orthodox Church monastery. What these bloggers often gloss over is the fact that one of Syria’s most notorious prisons, where thousands of regime opponents have been tortured to death, is also located in Sednaya.
Bloggers’ visits are usually arranged through Syrian travel agencies that claim to be independent. However, experts say these agencies, like all other companies in the country, must obtain the approval of the Assad regime to operate.
“For a country in which it is practically impossible to establish a volunteer charity initiative without considerable — often wholly prohibitive — interference from the central state, it is improbable that a Syrian travel agency has been able to secure the requisite licensing, permissions and access without some form of state intervention,” said Bayley.
Such travel agencies are carefully vetted by state security services, he said, and it is likely they are made well aware of the consequences for their business if their tours result in any bad publicity for the regime.
“Backpacker Ben” said he was accompanied throughout his visit to Syria by a “fixer” who guided him around the country. He admitted feeling “slightly restricted” as a result. Such guides appear to stay at the same hotels as their tour parties.
Hesham Nasri, the marketing director at Syrian travel agency Golden Team, told Arab news that tour operators typically take care of the entire process for foreign clients, from obtaining visas to creating itineraries.
He said the agency applies to government authorities for all required security clearances on behalf of clients who want to visit Syria, and the permits that allow the tourists and their guides to travel around the country.
Although Nasri said no conditions are attached to the security-clearance process, Syrian immigration authorities have been known to reject the visa applications of certain nationalities, notably American citizens.
Monitors say that by facilitating such stage-managed visits for often ill-informed and gullible travel bloggers, the regime is able to peddle its propaganda in cyberspace and bypass the professional rigour of conventional journalism.
“In future, I hope those with an online presence are mindful as to the consequences of their actions in such a politically sensitive place,” said Bayley.
“Regardless of how much one knows about the conflict, it is abundantly clear that a war is still being fought and that the wounds from that conflict are still very much open for many millions of people.”
The Coptic miracle
How Egypt's historic Christian church survived and thrived
Giant eye murals bear witness to Palestinians in Jerusalem
Israel occupied Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed the holy city as its indivisible capital
Updated 27 August 2022
AP
JERUSALEM: A group of artists has filled a Palestinian area of East Jerusalem with paintings of large, wide-open eyes.
The murals are a reminder that all eyes are on the neighborhood of Silwan, a flashpoint where Palestinians say Israeli forces and settlers are working to drive them out of their homes.
The eye murals are so giant that they make you feel they are watching you wherever you walk in the neighborhood.
Many are painted on the walls of decaying Palestinian homes alongside national symbols.
“The staring eyes say to people that we see them and they should see us too,” says Jawad Siyam, director of Madaa-Silwan Creative Center.
“We want to say that we are here — we love our land and our home.”
The staring eyes say to people that we see them and they should see us too.
Jawad Siyam, Director of Madaa-Silwan Creative Center
Since 2015, the center has worked with US artists to create the murals and maintain them.
In total, they have made about 2,000 feet of graffiti and paintings.
The “I Witness Silwan” art project depicts the eyes of Palestinian and international leaders and influencers.
It also features symbols such as the goldfinch and poppy, which Palestinians call their national flower. Organizers say the
art project aims at drawing attention to the displacements the Palestinians face in this neighborhood near the Old City of Jerusalem.
Israel occupied Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed the holy city as its indivisible capital.
The Palestinians claim the eastern part as the capital of their future state.
Peace talks between the two sides ground to a halt years ago.
The Silwan project says it aims to counter Israeli settler groups that work to boost the Jewish presence in predominantly Arab or Palestinian areas of the contested holy city.
Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem face Israeli arrests, home raids, demolitions, and the threat of evictions. Israeli rights group B’Tselem says Israel is “enjoying far-reaching powers with no accountability for their actions” in running the lives of Palestinians in the area.
Paris struggles with a colonial history that it refuses to face
Updated 28 August 2022
Sarra Benali Cherif | Arab News France
ALGIERS: French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Algeria carried important economic prospects, over which lukewarm diplomatic ties cast a shadow.
From a French perspective, Macron’s visit aimed to open a new chapter in the tumultuous relations between Algeria and France.
From an Algerian perspective, it was more about asserting political sovereignty vis-à-vis the former colonizer.
Dr. Tayeb Beroual, a political scientist at the University of Algiers and specialist in security and development affairs, said the visit was planned with the aim of moving forward with certain issues.
“Macron carried on his shoulders the weight of historical consequences and of political pressure to obtain economic gains from Algeria.”
He noted that this political pressure stems from a certain political class that was enthusiastically awaiting this visit because it perceived it as an opportunity for both economic development and rebuilding bridges to “unite the two countries.”
However, the Algerian population, which is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence this year, has not forgotten the French president’s stance and recognition of the role of the Harkis — a stance that has angered the Algerians who perceive this as an old influence of French Algeria.
A negative perception, Beroual noted, adding: “Algeria expected a global recognition of colonial crimes for which the French State was responsible.”
France’s Sahel challenge
Beroual said that in the wake of geopolitical issues in the Maghreb and the Sahel, Franco-Algerian cooperation deserves to be rebuilt on more solid foundations.
“A visit of anticipation,” he called it, noting that Macron is well-aware that he could not negotiate concessions on the Algerian side, especially with the decline of France’s political presence on the continent.
The expert pointed out that the same goes for security concerns.
“We can see that the French lobby has started to retreat in the Sahel, especially in Mali,” he explained, adding: “If France wants to keep an eye on the Sahel, it would be through Algeria. If France wants to ensure a constant supply of hydrocarbons, Algeria is essential; a fact which Macron has understood.”
Beroual is unwavering about the French leadership.
For him, France has lost its role as a leader in Mali to the benefit of other powers, and this is what drives Macron to “rearrange his affairs so that Paris can succeed in redeployment in the region, but this time as a partner to safeguard its interests, not as a hegemonic power issuing orders from France.”
Dominant rhetoric
The issue of memory also marked Macron’s visit.
Even if both French and Algerian officials continuously exchange formal messages on the imperative need to focus on the future of relations between the two countries far from all the ideological, political, and cultural quarrels, Beroual stressed: “Paris struggles with a colonial history which it refuses to confront. If we were to talk about this period, we would get this dominant emotional tone from both sides.”
Beroual noted: “The issue of memory has been exploited by France as a pressure tool, instead of being a gain for Algeria.”
He added: “Everything sounds like the echo of dominant rhetoric from Paris, and the remnants of this domination appear through recurring returns of old lobbies, for whom it is inconceivable to see a country emerge as economically powerful on the southern shore of the Mediterranean.”
Algeria gained its political independence, Beroual said, but it has remained bound by a certain economic dependence on France, which jealously wants to guard its interests in Algeria, the gateway to Africa.
UN report says Arab region is the most unequal worldwide
The report, called “Inequality in the Arab Region: A ticking time bomb,” said the region had registered some of the highest levels of income inequality globally
It said gender inequality had been systematically above the global average
Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Arab region is the most unequal worldwide, according to a new report from the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, which warned there was a risk of a “breakdown in social cohesion” if inequalities were not addressed.
The report, called “Inequality in the Arab Region: A ticking time bomb,” said the region had registered some of the highest levels of income inequality globally.
In some countries, the top 10 percent of earners accounted for more than 60 percent of national income, compared with 52 percent globally, 55 percent in Latin America, and 36 percent in Europe.
Factors driving inequality included demographic dynamics, poor education, the digital divide, weak institutions, corruption and lack of transparency, data deficits, and unaffordable housing.
It said gender inequality had been systematically above the global average, with an estimated 179 years needed to close the gender gap compared with 142 years globally.
This gender gap was one of the highest worldwide in 2021 at 61 percent, compared with 67.7 percent globally.
Youth unemployment, which was 3.8 times higher than that of adult workers, had been the highest globally for the past 25 years.
Unemployment among certain groups, such as women and people with disabilities, was even higher than that of men and people without disabilities.
“Such factors, if left unaddressed, will deepen existing inequalities, hitting the poorest and most vulnerable communities hardest. These factors risk inflaming greater disaffection and alienation among Arab populations, resulting in a breakdown of social cohesion,” said UNESCWA executive secretary Rola Dashti.
“Despite this bleak picture, Arab populations are optimistic and hopeful. A survey conducted by ESCWA found that 52 percent of people in the region believe that equality exists, either fully or partially, while 47 percent believe that equality will increase in the next five years,” she said.
She proposed the establishment of a solidarity fund and a regional coalition to reconnect different population groups across the wealthiest and poorest segments of society to create opportunities.
The report said the pandemic had highlighted “deep and long-standing inequalities” across the region, hitting the poorest and most vulnerable communities hardest.
It pushed an additional 16 million people into poverty, increasing the number of poor in the region to over 116 million, almost a quarter of the population.
People in the informal sector, vulnerable workers, women, young people, less-educated workers, and those with disabilities suffered the most from job losses during the pandemic.