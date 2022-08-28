Saudi CITC hosts meeting to discuss future of digital communications ahead of ITU elections

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission is hosting a meeting in Riyadh to discuss the future of digital communications with experts from around the world.

The four-day meeting began in the Saudi capital on Sunday. It comes ahead of the International Telecommunication Union’s 2022 Plenipotentiary Conference in Bucharest Romania to be held between Sept. 26 and Oct. 14, according to a statement.

The preparatory meeting will help the ITU craft the next four years of its global agenda ahead of the 2022 elections.

“Riyadh is the ideal venue to bring together ICT and digital leaders from around the world to align on the next generation of sustainable ICT policies,” said CITC Gov. Mohammed Altamimi.

Saudi Arabia is hosting two ITU preparatory meetings namely, Arab states and inter-regional.

The former will allow the region to better coordinate its digital policies and sustainable development goals, while the latter will enable representatives from the ITU’s six regions to identify common digital policies for the next four years.