Plumes of dust as India razes illegal skyscrapers in 9 seconds

Plumes of dust as India razes illegal skyscrapers in 9 seconds
About 7,000 people were evacuated prior to the razing of the buildings. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago

Plumes of dust as India razes illegal skyscrapers in 9 seconds

Plumes of dust as India razes illegal skyscrapers in 9 seconds
  • Demolition was ordered by India’s Supreme Court last year
  • About 7,000 people were evacuated prior to the razing of the buildings
Updated 14 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities demolished in less than 10 seconds two illegally constructed skyscrapers on Sunday, making them the tallest structures ever pulled down in the South Asian country.

More than 3,700 kg of explosives were used at about 2:30 p.m., authorities said, with the collapse of the twin towers — each nearly 100-meters tall — resulting in a wide plume of dust debris, as crowds watched from rooftops on nearby high-rise buildings. The operation lasted nine seconds.

India’s Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the buildings in the Noida area last year, after judges ruled that the builder, real estate company Supertech, had violated a series of building regulations and fire-safety norms.

After more than a decade of legal battle, local residents who petitioned for the towers to be razed celebrated their victory on Sunday.

“Today is the time for joy,” 80-year-old Uday Bhan Singh Teotia, who was part of the original petitioner group, told Arab News. “After fighting for ten years and going through all the pains of pursuing the case, we have achieved our goal.”

“This gives the message to the builder and to all those who violate rules.”

About 7,000 people had vacated their apartments near the blast site, with some raising concerns about the pollution caused by the dust and debris from the demolition.

“We are happy that the towers have been demolished. We fought for it,” Gaurav Malhotra, who lives in the area surrounding the twin towers, told Arab News.

“Our biggest worry is the debris and after demolition pollution.”

Rajiv Mehta, secretary of a housing society located close to the demolished structures, told Arab News that the “challenge is how to contain the dust pollution and its impact on the general health of the people.”

“We have made arrangements for sprinkling water in and around the housing society,” Mehta said.

A sudden and intense increase in pollution in the area is to be expected following the demolition, according to Dr. Ashish Jain, a senior consultant for respiratory medicine in Delhi’s Max Hospital.

“They may rise significantly and be worrisome in a short span of time,” Jain told Arab News, adding that the polluted air could lead to some health issues, including skin rashes, allergies, itching and breathlessness.

Other residents of Noida are worried about how the demolition may impact the foundation of nearby structures.

“There is an element of risk,” Shreyasi Singh, resident of a housing society that shares a border with the twin towers, told Arab News.

“I hope we get some engineering tests about the impact on the foundation.”

Singh was among those in India who questioned the need for the major demolition.

“I feel they should have converted the building into an urban garden,” she said. “Some imaginative way of using these two buildings could have been devised and the space could have been used in a productive way.”

Topics: India illegal skyscrapers

Pakistan braces for more rain as flood deaths top 1,000

Pakistan braces for more rain as flood deaths top 1,000
Updated 16 sec ago

Pakistan braces for more rain as flood deaths top 1,000

Pakistan braces for more rain as flood deaths top 1,000
  • 119 people were killed in rain-related incidents over the weekend
  • Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has asked for further international assistance
Updated 16 sec ago
SAADULLAH AKHTER

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from widespread flooding in Pakistan has topped 1,000 since mid-June, as the country braced on Sunday for fresh surges from swollen rivers in the country’s second-largest province of Punjab.

Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have burst riverbanks and swallowed bridges, washing away villages and fields across the country. The National Disaster Management Authority said 119 people were killed in rain-related incidents over the weekend.

The official death toll was at 1,033 as of late Saturday night, as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents. The country’s climate change minister, Sherry Rehman, called the floods a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.”

With over 30 million people affected by the deluge, Pakistan has declared a national emergency while Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday appealed for international help in battling the deadly flood damage.

Areas along the Indus River, namely Kalabagh and Chashma in Punjab, are “likely to attain high to very high flood level” in the next 24 to 48 hours, the NDMA said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The premier on Sunday visited the southwestern province of Balochistan to monitor flood relief efforts.

“The prime minister will meet the flood victims to review the relief work and to know their condition,” his office said in a statement.

Sharif also visited Pakistan’s southeastern province of Sindh on Saturday, and took to social media to call for national unity in the face of the destructive floods.

“The magnitude of the calamity is bigger than estimated. Times demand that we come together as one nation in support of our people facing this calamity,” he said on Twitter.

“Let us rise above our differences and stand by our people who need us today.”

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief sent 950 tons of food to the worst affected areas in Pakistan. The consignment was the third to arrive from the Kingdom since the monsoon season began in mid-June.

Other countries have also answered Pakistan’s call for international assistance, such as the UK, which had announced up to £1.5 million ($1.7million) in relief efforts.

Topics: Pakistan floods

Updated 16 min 37 sec ago
AP

Strike deadlock shuts Nigerian universities for months

Strike deadlock shuts Nigerian universities for months
  • University strikes are common in Nigeria, which has more than 100 public universities and an estimated 2.5 million students
Updated 16 min 37 sec ago
AP

ABUJA, Nigeria: Adenekan Ayomide had been attending the University of Abuja for two years when the lecturers went on strike in February. The 27-year-old undergraduate student hoped he would return to school quickly but immediately took a job as a taxi driver to pay bills.

Unfortunately for him, the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities has now clocked six months and Ayomide’s hopes of returning to classes anytime soon grow thin.

“Nobody is talking about school again,” said Ayomide, who said he is working more than one job and the budget he had for getting through university now looks unrealistic.

University strikes are common in Nigeria, which has more than 100 public universities and an estimated 2.5 million students, according to Nigeria’s National Universities Commission. The universities here have recorded at least 15 strikes covering a cumulative period of four years since 2000.

The latest strike, however, is biting harder on an education sector that is struggling to recover from a COVID-19 lockdown and an earlier strike that lasted for most of 2020.

No alternative means of learning is provided for students because “more than 90 percent” of lecturers in Nigerian universities are members of the academic staff union, according to Haruna Lawal Ajo, director of public affairs at Nigeria’s universities commission.

The striking lecturers are demanding a review of their conditions of service including the platform the government uses to pay their earnings, improved funding for the universities and the payment of their salaries withheld since the strike started.

Talks between the lecturers and the government ended in deadlock this month, dashing hopes of a compromise agreement.

Lecturers have faulted the government’s position, arguing that the government has still not provided higher pay for lecturers and more funds for the education sector which it agreed to in 2009.

If the government has not fulfilled a promise made in 2009 by 2022, how can it be trusted? asked Femi Atteh, a lecturer at the University of Ilorin in northcentral Kwara state who now works with his wife to run a food retail business.

“I just see ASUU (the union) trying to fight for the rights of its people ... Nigerian lecturers are far behind in terms of welfare when compared to others,” said Atteh.

Atteh said some of his colleagues are moving abroad for better opportunities and improved pay.

“Our situation in this country is just in a sorry state,” said lecturer Sabi Sani at the University of Abuja. After 12 years of teaching, Sani said his monthly salary is “not even enough to pay my children’s school fees.”

He said that when “more lecturers realize they can migrate, we will be left with unqualified lecturers to teach our children (because) all the qualified ones will run away.”

Topics: Nigeria Strikes universities

US military commander praises Saudi Arabia for security cooperation

US military commander praises Saudi Arabia for security cooperation
Updated 28 August 2022
RAY HANANIA

US military commander praises Saudi Arabia for security cooperation

US military commander praises Saudi Arabia for security cooperation
  • Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich emphasized that the US worked in close cooperation with all of its southwest Asia partners in deterring Iran
Updated 28 August 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The newly appointed commander of US military forces in southwest Asia on Sunday praised Saudi Arabia and Qatar for the support they provided in the fight against Daesh, Iran, and international terrorism.

Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, commander of the Combined Forces Air Component and US Central Command, Southwest Asia, also said the US continued to maintain its military readiness and strength in the wake of providing more than $5.3 billion in military support to defend Ukraine.

The southwest Asia region includes most of the Middle East, Iran, Afghanistan, and North Africa, and Grynkewich emphasized that the US worked in close cooperation with all of its southwest Asia partners in deterring Iran, maintaining regional security, and countering violent extremists.

“I just returned from Saudi Arabia where I met with Lt. General Turki (bin Bandar Al Saud), the air chief. I spent some time at our base just outside of Riyadh. We looked at ways we could enhance our cooperation across the board with shared exercises, shared intelligence, shared information,” he told a media briefing.

“The Kingdom remains one of our most important regional partners. So, General Turki and I agreed we will continue to push the bounds of the cooperation that we have in the defense of the Kingdom and the defense of US forces that operate here in the region.”

Grynkewich also said the US relationship with Saudi Arabia was “a really solid relationship” with very clear guidance and support from President Joe Biden.

“We are committed to this partnership. We are committed to regional stability, whether that means deterring Iran, countering violent extremist organizations, or ensuring that we can compete with our competitors on a global scale.

“This area is critical to global security, and I could not be more proud to be serving here alongside the other men and women from so many different nations in doing what small bit we can to contribute to that.”

Grynkewich responded to a question from Arab News about the impact of US military support of Ukraine on all of the military regions, including southwest Asia, saying it had not reduced US resources in the region or security efforts.

“We have adequate forces in the region to defend ourselves as required. There has been an intentional decision to maintain those sufficient forces here.

“That's because we know again that threats from violent extremists, and the destabilizing activity we see from Iran, and the need to continue to work with our partners in the region doesn't go away just because there is something else going on or something very important going on in another area. We have sufficient forces here for all the tasks we have been given. The overall posture has not been affected by things going on elsewhere, just because the entire United States government recognizes the importance of the region.”

Grynkewich said recent US airstrikes in Syria, following rocket attacks that injured several US soldiers, were “disconnected” from other events, including Israel's recent strike against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces in Syria or the continuing negotiations with Iran over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in Vienna.

“We of course maintain a tight relationship with all of our partners in the region. The actions that CENTCOM and AFCENT took for self-defense are entirely disconnected from any other actors, whether it be the Israelis or anyone else, and purely based on self-defense. We are certainly aware of the reports that you are referring to but no connection between those and the actions we took.”

Grynkewich added that the US would respond to any violence targeting US forces and the forces of allies at a time “of our choosing.”

Topics: US Saudi Arabia Africa US CENTCOM

UK to send Pakistan £1.5m in emergency flood aid

UK to send Pakistan £1.5m in emergency flood aid
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

UK to send Pakistan £1.5m in emergency flood aid

UK to send Pakistan £1.5m in emergency flood aid
  • “We are witnessing the catastrophe that climate change can cause,” says minister
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK is to send £1.5 million ($1.76 million) in aid to Pakistan in the aftermath of devastating floods.
A state of emergency has been declared across much of the country, with nearly 1,000 people killed in the country since June and 700,000 homes destroyed after the annual monsoon season arrived unusually early.
The southern provinces of Sindh and Balochistan have been hardest hit by the deluges, with the former experiencing rainfall 800 percent higher than expected in August.
Millions are now thought to be homeless and in need of aid, with the UN set to launch a global appeal early next week.
Lord Tariq Ahmad, the UK’s minister of state for South and Central Asia, said: “The floods in Pakistan have devastated local communities and the UK is providing up to £1.5 million to help the immediate aftermath.
“We are witnessing the catastrophe that climate change can cause and how it impacts the most vulnerable.
“My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families, and I would like to pay tribute to everyone involved in the relief efforts. We are also working directly with the Pakistan authorities to establish what further assistance and support they require.
“The UK stands with the people of Pakistan during this time of need.”

Topics: UK Pakistan aid floods

Turkey accuses Greece of ‘hostile action’ against jets

Turkey accuses Greece of ‘hostile action’ against jets
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

Turkey accuses Greece of ‘hostile action’ against jets

Turkey accuses Greece of ‘hostile action’ against jets
  • Greece’s S-300 missile system deployed on the island of Crete put a lock on Turkish F-16 jets flying at 10,000 feet west of Rhodes
  • The two uneasy NATO neighbors have long-standing sea and air boundary disputes
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkey on Sunday alleged fellow NATO member Greece has used a Russian-made air defense system to harass Turkish jets on a reconnaissance mission, calling it a “hostile action.”
The incident took place on August 23 when Greece’s S-300 missile system deployed on the island of Crete put a lock on Turkish F-16 jets flying at 10,000 feet west of Rhodes, Turkish defense ministry sources said.
That was “incompatible with the spirit of (NATO) alliance” and amounted to “hostile acts” under the NATO rules of engagement, the sources added.
“Despite this hostile action, (Turkish) jets completed their planned missions and returned to their base safely.”
Turkey has in recent months complained of what it calls provocative actions by Greece, saying such moves undermine peace efforts.
The two uneasy NATO neighbors have long-standing sea and air boundary disputes which lead to near-daily air force patrols and interception missions mostly around Greek islands near Turkey’s coastline.
Athens accuses Ankara of overflying Greek islands.
Turkey says Greece is stationing troops on islands in the Aegean Sea in violation of peace treaties signed after World Wars I and II.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cut off dialogue with Greece after charging that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis lobbied against US arms sales to his country.
Washington has sanctioned Ankara for taking delivery of an advanced Russian missile defense system in 2019.
The purchase saw the United States drop Turkey from the F-35 joint strike fighter program.
But Joe Biden’s administration has signalled it may be willing to move past the dispute and there have been talks about F-16 purchases.
Turkish defense ministry sources said Greece also had purchased the Russian-made air defense system and accused Western countries, without naming them, of pursuing two-sided policies.
Athens is also eying US weaponry in an attempt to bolster its airforce amid tensions with Ankara.
In June, Greece formalized a request for US-made F-35 fighter jets.

Topics: Greece-Turkey tensions #greece #turkey

