Bahrain seeks to boost space collaboration with Israel

Bahrain seeks to boost space collaboration with Israel
Bahraini Ambassador to Israel Khalid Yousif Al-Jalahma and CEO of NSSA Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Asiri discussed ways to boost space collaboration with Israel. (Bahrain News Agency)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain seeks to boost space collaboration with Israel

Bahrain seeks to boost space collaboration with Israel
  • Officials reviewed potential cooperation between NSSA and the relevant authorities in Israel
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

MANAMA: Bahraini Ambassador to Israel, Khalid Yousif Al-Jalahma, discussed ways to bolster space cooperation with Israel during a meeting with the CEO of Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency (NSSA) Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Asiri, state news agency (BNA) reported.

Both officials reviewed the potential cooperation between NSSA and the relevant authorities in Israel, in a bid to boost partnership between both countries in space and advanced sciences.

Al-Jalahma reiterated efforts to support NSSA’s efforts in developing the space sector in Bahrain and achieving the Kingdom’s goals in space.

Bahrain’s space policy and plans were discussed during the meeting, which reviewed NSSA’s strategic plan 2018-2023.  

Al-Asiri wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic role in Israel, which established formal relations with Bahrain in September 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Al-Jalahma was appointed as the first Bahraini ambassador to Israel in April 2021.

Topics: Bahrain & Israel Bahrain #israel #spaceexploration

Three arrested in drugs busts in Jordan

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Three arrested in drugs busts in Jordan

Three arrested in drugs busts in Jordan
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Three people have been arrested in Amman and Zarqa, Jordan, accused of dealing controlled substances, in an ongoing national crackdown on drugs, the country’s  anti-narcotics department (AND) reported.

An investigative team from AND had gathered information about two drug dealers in Zarqa.

The investigative team identified the location of the suspects, who they arrested during a raid on the premises where they had hidden the illegal substances.

In Amman, the police arrested a suspected drug dealer after they found illegal substances on him.

Topics: Jordan crime

10 Emirati women successfully climb Mount Kilimanjaro

10 Emirati women successfully climb Mount Kilimanjaro
Updated 34 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

10 Emirati women successfully climb Mount Kilimanjaro

10 Emirati women successfully climb Mount Kilimanjaro
  • Weeklong feat marks UAE Women’s Day
  • National flag raised at Africa’s highest peak
Updated 34 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

DODOMA: Ten Emirati women have completed a six-day climb up Mount Kilimanjaro, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday.

The mountain in northeastern Tanzania is Africa’s highest peak, rising 5,895 meters above sea level.

The trip was organized by Majalis Abu Dhabi to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, according to the WAM report.

At the summit, the climbers raised the UAE flag.

According to WAM, the successful ascent demonstrates the will and determination of the nation’s women to work collaboratively and overcome obstacles.

The UAE’s Women’s Day falls on Aug. 28 every year. It was celebrated with several activities across the country on Sunday.

WAM reported on the praise for the nation’s leadership in promoting the empowerment of women and girls.

This includes the critical role played by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who heads the General Women’s Union, Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Family Development Foundation.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mount Kilimanjaro

Militia patrol deserted streets in Libyan capital after violent clashes

Militia patrol deserted streets in Libyan capital after violent clashes
Updated 53 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Militia patrol deserted streets in Libyan capital after violent clashes

Militia patrol deserted streets in Libyan capital after violent clashes
  • OIC calls for calm and dialogue
  • Comedian Mustafa Baraka among Saturday’s dead
Updated 53 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Militia patrolled near-deserted streets in Libya’s capital on Sunday, a day after clashes killed 32 people and ended Tripoli’s months-long stretch of relative calm.

Flights resumed and shops reopened in Tripoli after clashes between backers of rival governments sparked fears of a major new conflict.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation called on all Libyan parties to stop the violence, protect civilians, and avoid escalation.

It also urged them to calm down and resort to dialogue to resolve differences at the critical juncture Libya was going through to spare its people the scourge of violence and avoid further dangers.

The General Secretariat of the OIC said it was following the security developments in Tripoli with great concern.

It reaffirmed the OIC’s commitment to the security, stability, and safety of Libya and its people.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate halt to violence and dialogue to end the impasse.

The Health Ministry said that 32 people were killed in Saturday’s violence and 159 were injured.

Among the dead was Mustafa Baraka, a comedian known for his social media videos mocking militias and corruption.

He was shot reportedly while live-streaming on social media. It was not clear whether he was targeted.

The current stalemate grew from the failure to hold elections in December and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s refusal to step down.

The fighting came after months of mounting tension between backers of Dbeibah and Fathi Bashagha, whose rival administrations are vying for control of Libya.

Dbeibah’s administration, installed in the capital as part of a UN-led peace process last year, has prevented Bashagha from taking office, arguing that the next administration should be the product of elections.

Bashagha was appointed by Libya’s eastern-based Parliament earlier this year and is backed by eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar.

Bashagha, a former interior minister, had initially ruled out the use of violence to take power in Tripoli but subsequently hinted that he could resort to force.

Certain armed groups seen as neutral in the latest crisis moved to back Dbeibah this weekend to push back Bashagha’s second attempt to enter the capital.

Both sides exchanged blame while world powers appealed for calm.

On Saturday evening, Dbeibah posted a video of himself surrounded by bodyguards and greeting fighters backing his administration. Wearing a blue shirt and accompanied by his guard, he shook hands and took selfies with supporters. “We won’t leave this country to the scoundrels,” he said in the video posted on his Twitter account under the title “End of the Aggression.”

On Sunday, he said he would create two committees to survey the damage from the fighting.

Dbeibah’s Government of National Unity said fighting had broken out after negotiations to avoid bloodshed in the western city collapsed.

Bashagha denied such talks had taken place and accused Dbeibah’s “illegitimate” administration of “clinging to power.”

Topics: Libya

Women wearing hijab face discrimination in Egypt: BBC Arabic

Women wearing hijab face discrimination in Egypt: BBC Arabic
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

Women wearing hijab face discrimination in Egypt: BBC Arabic

Women wearing hijab face discrimination in Egypt: BBC Arabic
  • 11 of 15 venues accused of bias told BBC that women with hijab were not allowed entry.
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Businesses in Egypt are discriminating against women who wear a hijab, a BBC Arabic investigation found.

According to the news outlet, several Egyptian women have claimed venues refused them entry because they were wearing the traditional headscarf.

BBC News Arabic tried to make reservations at 15 upmarket venues in Cairo that had been accused of discrimination.

Most of the venues requested the social media profiles of all guests, and 11 of them said that hijab-wearing women were not allowed entry.

An undercover couple, with the woman wearing a hijab, were later sent to some venues that said head coverings were not permitted.

When the couple arrived at one venue, L’Aubergine, they were told by the doorman that the headscarf was prohibited because “there is a bar inside, which might offend women wearing a hijab.”

“The headscarf is forbidden.” the manager confirmed.

When L’Aubergine was presented with recorded evidence, it denied having any policy to refuse entry to hijab-wearing women. “We have reiterated our house policies to staff to avoid any confusion in the future,” the venue said.

Doormen at Kazan, a fine dining restaurant, told the couple: “The problem is the headscarf.”

“These are the house rules,” they said.

Egypt’s constitution prohibits discrimination based on religion, sex, race or social class.

Evidence gathered by BBC Arabic was presented to Adel El-Masry, chairman of the Chamber of Tourism Establishments and Restaurants.

“Never in any era of the ministry of tourism has a decision been issued banning veiled women (from leisure venues),” El-Masry said.

“This is not acceptable. Discrimination is unacceptable, these are public places,” he added.

BBC Arabic’s investigation also found that La Vista, a company with projects in Cairo and several high-end coastal developments, was preventing hijab-wearing women from buying holiday apartments.

Posing as a buyer whose wife wears a hijab, BBC News Arabic contacted six property brokers about a unit at a La Vista coastal project. They said it would not be possible.

“Can I speak to you frankly? Definitely look for an alternative,” one broker told the undercover reporter.

“To be frank with you, regarding the North Coast and Sokhna projects, they are discriminatory,” said another.

A third broker explained: “They will not say that we won’t sell you a unit, but they will say that this project you have selected is closed now and when it’s open, we will call you, and they won’t.”

An undercover reporter who called La Vista and said that his wife wore a hijab was told that he would be put on a waiting list, as there were no available properties.

However, when he visited the La Vista office weeks later without mentioning his wife, he was told there were properties available immediately.

Asked what kind of people lived in the development, the agent replied: “The idea is that all the people we have look like each other.”

He added that one La Vista development “has no veiled women at all.”

The developer has not yet responded to BBC Arabic’s requests for comment.

Egyptian MP Amira Saber, a women’s rights advocate, said that the Egyptian constitution is clear that such discrimination is prohibited.

“I will certainly use one of my parliamentary tools to ask the officials in the government how we can ensure that this does not happen again, and if it does happen, the perpetrator must be punished,” she said.

Topics: hijab discrimination

Houthis slammed for torturing abducted journalists

Houthis slammed for torturing abducted journalists
Updated 28 August 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis slammed for torturing abducted journalists

Houthis slammed for torturing abducted journalists
  • Yemen’s information minister calls for international action to pressure the militia to set captives free
Updated 28 August 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen government officials and rights groups have urged the Iran-backed Houthis to stop torturing four abducted journalists held inside their prisons and to urgently send them to hospital as they are suffering from life-threatening diseases.

Yemenis say that the Houthis have subjected the journalists to physical and psychological torture in detention, throwing them into solitary confinement and depriving them of vital medicine.

Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, Akram Al-Walidy, Abdul Khaleq Omaran and Harith Hamid are among nine journalists who were abducted by the Houthis from a Sanaa hotel in 2015.

Five journalists were freed from Houthi detention during the largest successful prisoner swap between the Yemeni militia and their opponents in 2020.

The Houthis abused the incarcerated journalists, later put them on trial and sentenced them to death on charges of being “cloak-and-dagger” activists for the Arab coalition.

Yemen’s officials and journalists’ families said that they developed severe health problems due to the Houthi torture and are facing death if the Houthis do not take to them to hospital or provide their medication inside cells.

Yemen’s information minister, Muammar Al-Eryani, slammed the Houthis for exacerbating the health conditions of the journalists and called for international action to pressure the Houthis to set them free.

“We hold terrorist Houthi militia of Iran fully responsible for the safety of journalist Tawfiq Al-Mansori, &his fellow journalists who are under forcible disappearance for 7 yrs, after his health deteriorated & contracted chronic diseases due to torture & lack of basic necessities,” the Yemeni minister said on Twitter, accusing the Houthis of using the abducted journalists as a bargaining chip to extract concessions from the Yemeni government during talks.

“We call on intl community and UN & US envoys to observe their legal mandate &pressure Houthi militia to provide urgent health care to journalist Al-Mansouri, release him & his fellow journalists immediately & unconditionally, & stop using them as political bargaining chips.”

International rights groups echoed concerns about the worsening health conditions of the four journalists and Houthi indifference to calls for the militia to treat them well and release them.

The Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties urged the UN and international charity and right groups to put pressure on the Houthis to immediately admit the journalists, mainly the critically ill Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, to hospital.

“SAM calls on the United Nations and the Red Cross to pressure the Houthi group to urgently transfer journalist Tawfiq Al-Mansouri to the hospital and unconditionally release him and all his fellow journalists,” SAM said in a statement.

Due to an intensifying crackdown by the Houthis, who militarily took over power in Yemen in late 2014, hundreds of journalists, activists, politicians and military and security figures have been forced into fleeing Sanaa and other areas, and settled in government-controlled areas or into exile.

The Houthis closed dozens of media outlets, rounded up many of the journalists who stayed behind and confiscated their properties before putting them on trial.

Topics: Houthis Yemenis Journalists

