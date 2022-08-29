You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Local Content and Government Procurement Authority holds Local Content Forum in September

Saudi Local Content and Government Procurement Authority holds Local Content Forum in September

The Local Content and Government Procurement Authority will organize the first Local Content Forum on Sept. 5 and 6, with the participation of more than 45 major national companies. (Supplied)
The Local Content and Government Procurement Authority will organize the first Local Content Forum on Sept. 5 and 6, with the participation of more than 45 major national companies. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g73we

Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Local Content and Government Procurement Authority holds Local Content Forum in September

Saudi Local Content and Government Procurement Authority holds Local Content Forum in September
  • The forum would also include an accompanying exhibition in which government agencies and national companies would participate
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Local Content and Government Procurement Authority will organize the first Local Content Forum on Sept. 5 and 6, with the participation of more than 45 major national companies, private-sector establishments and government agencies.

The forum is to be held in Riyadh and will review national achievements and initiatives in developing local content, strengthening strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors, and reviewing investment opportunities that will develop local content in local sectors.

CEO of the Authority Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Semari said that the forum represented one of the authority’s strategic initiatives and aimed to be a platform for raising awareness, exchanging experiences and empowering local capabilities by activating partnerships and investment opportunities. The forum would contribute to the concept of local content and highlighting success stories in the public and private sectors.

Al-Semari said that the forum would help to consolidate the impact of local content and the spread of its culture as a key participant in enhancing local capabilities for the development of the national economy. It would focus on reviewing opportunities for developing local content, the latest practices, and methods used in localizing industries, transferring knowledge, and exchanging experiences between large companies and small and medium companies. 

The forum program would include seven dialogue sessions in which a group of senior executives of leading national companies would participate. The dialogue sessions would discuss the impact of local content on the national economy, government efforts in developing local content, as well as successful experiences. 

In addition, it would discuss the future of Saudization, the most important sectors, and promising opportunities for local content to enhance the robustness of supply chains.

The forum would also include an accompanying exhibition in which government agencies and national companies would participate. 

Those interested in attending the forum can register through the link: https://lcforum.lcgpa.gov.sa/

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi government departments

Related

Saudi government’s digital activity comes under scrutiny in new report
Media
Saudi government’s digital activity comes under scrutiny in new report
Update Saudi government completes nationalization of Saudi Power Procurement Co.
Business & Economy
Saudi government completes nationalization of Saudi Power Procurement Co.

Saudi calligraphers develop unique styles after learning rules of the art

Mohammed Bajubair fuses calligraphy into portrait drawing as he draws the Saudi Royalties. (Supplied)
Mohammed Bajubair fuses calligraphy into portrait drawing as he draws the Saudi Royalties. (Supplied)
Updated 8 min 44 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Saudi calligraphers develop unique styles after learning rules of the art

Mohammed Bajubair fuses calligraphy into portrait drawing as he draws the Saudi Royalties. (Supplied)
  • Calligraphers Mohammed Bajubair, Mazen Basaqer express creativity in different ways to distinguish artworks
Updated 8 min 44 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Calligraphy is an ancient art form practiced for thousands of years, and even today, people continue to employ the medium, which has evolved from merely an aesthetically-pleasing way to transmit the Arabic language, to express their own creativity.

Every artist who practices calligraphy adds something original. One of them is Saudi national Mohammed Bajubair, a 34-year-old calligrapher who has been taking Arabic poems and transcribing them in a way that creates portraits of people.

Typographic art, where words are written to create images, is well suited to the twisting, beautifying and bending of Arabic letters in a way that flows together.

Bajubair’s work is mind-bending, and breathtakingly beautiful. From a distance, it looks like accurate portraiture — most famously of members of the Kingdom’s royals — but upon closer inspection, the words become clearer.

FASTFACT

Mazen Basaqer has used all kinds of mediums for his calligraphy, from painting murals on big walls to tote bags to carving perfume bottles.

“The phrases, words, and poems I use are related to the person I am drawing. There is always a connection between the text I use and the person I have decided to portray,” said Bajubair, explaining how his work brings art and literature together.

He said he discovered this style of drawing “after learning calligraphy properly. I decided to apply the rules of typography to calligraphy and started arranging the calligraphy in a way that looked like realistic portraits. I developed it in my way so I can be distinguished among artists.”

Bajubair said standing out from a crowd of very creative people was his wish, to reach enough people with his artwork and leave a positive imprint for future generations.

The phrases, words, and poems I use are related to the person I am drawing. There is always a connection between the text I use and the person I have decided to portray.

Mohammed Bajubair

There are three great calligraphers who usually define the golden age of Arabic calligraphy: Ibn Muqla (886-940 AD), who is known as the inventor of the Thuluth style of calligraphy; Ibn Al-Buwwab (961-1022) who worked with the round script of the Arabic language, and Yakut Al-Musta’simi of Amasya (who died in 1298) who refined the six styles of Arabic calligraphy.

The six major Arabic calligraphy styles are Thuluth, Nesish, Muhakkak, Reyhami, Teuki, and Rika.

Mazen Basaqer, a calligrapher, defines the form as “like my sanctuary.”

He said that being such a big part of history makes calligraphy a sacred art. Still, to make it his own, he said he practiced the original rules first. “Once I had command over the calligraphy, and I was sure I understood the rules, I started to develop into my style.”

Basaqer has used all kinds of mediums for his calligraphy, from painting murals on big walls to tote bags to carving perfume bottles; he has managed to beautify everything, taking an object and making it a priceless piece of art.

He said that calligraphy has also gone from the physical world to social media, and this way, Arabs can reconnect with their ancient art, and people unacquainted with it can discover it.

“The art of Arabic calligraphy is not (just) an ancient art (but is) present in our current lives at all times. The period we live in can also be considered a golden time because I can reach my audience with just one touch,” said Basaqer.

 

Topics: calligraphy Arabic calligraphy Mohammed Bajubair

Related

Renowned calligraphers display their work at Saudi Arabia’s Souq Okaz
Saudi Arabia
Renowned calligraphers display their work at Saudi Arabia’s Souq Okaz
Saudi Culture Ministry invites feedback from calligraphers 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry invites feedback from calligraphers 

Sky or die: Experts discuss conservation of birds of prey in Riyadh

Dr. Mohammed Shubraq. (Supplied)
Dr. Mohammed Shubraq. (Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Sky or die: Experts discuss conservation of birds of prey in Riyadh

Dr. Mohammed Shubraq. (Supplied)
  • Shubraq said that genetic studies indicate that the mountain peregrine falcon exists in Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Experts held a seminar to discuss factors that lead to the extinction of birds of prey in Riyadh at an event on Saturday.

At the event titled “Preserving the Environmental Contact of Birds of Prey,” leaders in conservation outlined the grave threats facing the animals.

Experts warned that some 100,000 birds of prey, 20.1 million songbirds, and 1 million water birds are killed annually in the countries bordering the Mediterranean. Forty species of birds that lived in the area have since been made extinct.

Dr. Mohammed Shubraq, a consultant in environmental research at the Saudi Wildlife Authority, told the seminar that there are 10,966 species of birds, of which 1,469 are endangered, adding that 500 are found in the Kingdom.

Shubraq said that there are 48 species of birds of prey in the world, including 37 species of eagles, sparrow hawks and harriers, and 11 types of falcons.

FASTFACTS

• Experts warned that some 100,000 birds of prey, 20.1 million songbirds, and 1 million water birds are killed annually in the countries bordering the Mediterranean.

• Forty species of birds that lived in the area have since been made extinct.

The expert added that recent studies have classified the hunting falcons into three main categories: the peregrine falcon, with breeding groups of this species found in the Kingdom; the saker falcon, which are known to be the migratory falcons; and the mountain peregrine falcon.  

Shubraq said that genetic studies indicate that the mountain peregrine falcon exists in the Kingdom.

Dr. Janusz Silecki, vice president of the Wild Animal Society of Poland, said that falconers play an important role in preserving falcons from extinction, as well as protecting endangered species, by following simple techniques. Silecki pointed to covering electrical wires in the air, with statistics showing that many birds die due to electrocution.

 

Topics: Saudi falcons Saudi birds

Related

Special International exhibition to showcase Saudi falconry, hunting heritage
Saudi Arabia
International exhibition to showcase Saudi falconry, hunting heritage
Raising and using falcons for hunting is an integral part of the culture. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Falcons Club to host international exhibition, auction

Saudi star Rabeh Saqer to perform at Gamers8 closing concert

Photo: (Twitter @RabehMedia)
Photo: (Twitter @RabehMedia)
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi star Rabeh Saqer to perform at Gamers8 closing concert

Photo: (Twitter @RabehMedia)
  • Saqer is one of the Arab music world’s most beloved artists, with songs such as “Ana Ahebbak” and “Latemanan” capturing the hearts of fans across the world
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The closing concert of Gamers8 will see Saudi Arabian superstar Rabeh Saqer perform alongside heavyweight DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and regional favorites DJ Jazzy Sounds and DJ Loush to conclude eight weeks of unforgettable entertainment.

The star-packed bill at NXT LVL at Boulevard Riyadh City on Thursday will be the culmination of the Gamers8 concert season, which has featured 48 local, regional and international bestselling artists.

Saqer is one of the Arab music world’s most beloved artists, with songs such as “Ana Ahebbak” and “Latemanan” capturing the hearts of fans across the world.

DJs Warchief and Chindy, who hail from Saudi Arabia and Oman and make up the musical duo Jazzy Spa Sounds, are set to captivate gig goers with their sounds during the eighth and final Gamers8 live concert.

Ahmed Al-Bishri, chief operations officer at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Gamers8 closing concert will be an unforgettable occasion with some of the biggest and best-selling artists in the world. In particular, Rabeh Saqer and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike performing live at Gamers8 is something that will have fans awaiting Thursday, Sept. 1 with huge anticipation…I urge all fans to get their tickets as soon as possible for what will be an incredible Gamers8 concert finale.”

 

Topics: Gamers8

Related

Gamers8 completes elite esports calendar as Vampire Esports claim PUBG MOBILE Afterparty Showdown crown
Sport
Gamers8 completes elite esports calendar as Vampire Esports claim PUBG MOBILE Afterparty Showdown crown
Week six of Gamers8 rocks audience with sold-out show video
Saudi Arabia
Week six of Gamers8 rocks audience with sold-out show

Saudi Arabia launches second Somalia relief phase

Saudi Arabia launches second Somalia relief phase
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches second Somalia relief phase

Saudi Arabia launches second Somalia relief phase
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Monday inaugurated the second phase of an emergency relief intervention for Somalia to help reduce the effects of drought and famine.

Royal Court adviser and KSrelief general supervisor Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah made the announcement.

Al-Rabeeah said the initiative was based on the Kingdom’s “keenness to stand with afflicted people and those in great humanitarian need” and in continuation of the center’s role in preventing the outbreak of famine in Somalia.

He said this had led to population displacement due to drought and severe food shortages. The first phase, worth SR27 million ($7.18 million), contributed to addressing famine and limiting its effects.

“With the generous directives of the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to stand with the needy and affected brotherly and friendly countries, we inaugurated the second phase of urgent intervention to contribute to covering the humanitarian needs of those affected by drought in Somalia, with an amount of SR47.214 million to support food and nutrition programs for children, provide water and shelter for the displaced, and emergency life-saving programs,” he said.

Al-Rabeeah extended his thanks and appreciation to all the donors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Somalia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah Relief Drought

Related

Saudia launches flights to Tunisia, Malaysia in collaboration with Air Connectivity Program 
Business & Economy
Saudia launches flights to Tunisia, Malaysia in collaboration with Air Connectivity Program 
Update Saudi Arabia, Thailand sign deals to form business council, facilitate trade 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Thailand sign deals to form business council, facilitate trade 

Red Sea Film Festival partners with Final Cut in Venice to support regional filmmakers

The 79th edition of Venice Film Festival, which begins on Aug. 31 and continues until Sept. 10. (Supplied)
The 79th edition of Venice Film Festival, which begins on Aug. 31 and continues until Sept. 10. (Supplied)
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

Red Sea Film Festival partners with Final Cut in Venice to support regional filmmakers

The 79th edition of Venice Film Festival, which begins on Aug. 31 and continues until Sept. 10. (Supplied)
  • As part of the collaboration, five films funded by the Saudi festival will be presented the 79th Venice Film Festival
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Red Sea International Film Festival has announced a collaboration with the Venice Film Festival’s Final Cut workshop, an initiative led by the Venice Production Bridge that has been supporting work-in-progress films from African and Middle Eastern countries including Iraq, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Palestine, since 2013.

As part of the partnership, five films funded by the RSIFF will be presented during the festival. They are: “Nezouh” directed by Syrian director Soudade Kaadan; Iraqi director Ahmed Yassin Al-Daradj’s “Hanging Gardens;” Lebanese-French director Wissam Charaf’s “Dirty, Difficult, Dangerous;” French-Algerian director Damien Ounouri’s “The Last Queen;” and Moroccan director and writer Yasmine Benkiran’s “Queens.”

The 79th edition of Venice Film Festival, which begins on Aug. 31 and continues until Sept. 10, will also showcase 10 Arab and Middle Eastern films. And two films that received support from the RSIFF — “The Cemetery of Cinema,” a documentary directed by Thierno Souleymane Diallo, and the dark comedy “Inshallah A Boy,” by Amjad Al-Rasheed — are among eight that will be shown to producers, buyers, distributors, post-production companies and film festival programmers. One film will receive a financial award.

Pascal Diot, head of the VPB, said: “The Venice Production Bridge is honored to have the additional support of the Red Sea International Film Festival for our Final Cut in Venice workshop and, more generally, to have such a privileged relationship.

“The RSIFF has in a very few years become an unavoidable player in the MENA region and one of the key investors and supporters of Arab cinema and new immersive content.”

Mohammed Al-Turki, the CEO of the RSIFF, said: “We are thrilled to form a partnership with the Venice Film Production Bridge’s Final Cut in Venice program to strengthen our commitment to filmmakers from the region and bring more projects to fruition, so they can make the selection at the world’s most prestigious festivals.

“The caliber of films presented from the region this year is remarkable and they are guaranteed to make their mark on global audiences.”

 

Topics: The Red Sea International Film Festival venice film festival RSIFF Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Red Sea International Film Festival announces second edition 
Saudi Arabia
Red Sea International Film Festival announces second edition 
Red carpet glamor from Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival closing night
Lifestyle
Red carpet glamor from Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival closing night

Latest updates

Saudi calligraphers develop unique styles after learning rules of the art
Mohammed Bajubair fuses calligraphy into portrait drawing as he draws the Saudi Royalties. (Supplied)
Sky or die: Experts discuss conservation of birds of prey in Riyadh
Dr. Mohammed Shubraq. (Supplied)
Saudi star Rabeh Saqer to perform at Gamers8 closing concert
Photo: (Twitter @RabehMedia)
Israeli forces uproot 100 olive trees to make way for new checkpoint
Israeli forces uproot 100 olive trees to make way for new checkpoint
Israel criticized over plight of Palestinian hunger striker
Israel criticized over plight of Palestinian hunger striker

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.