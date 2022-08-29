Saudi Local Content and Government Procurement Authority holds Local Content Forum in September

RIYADH: The Local Content and Government Procurement Authority will organize the first Local Content Forum on Sept. 5 and 6, with the participation of more than 45 major national companies, private-sector establishments and government agencies.
The forum is to be held in Riyadh and will review national achievements and initiatives in developing local content, strengthening strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors, and reviewing investment opportunities that will develop local content in local sectors.
CEO of the Authority Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Semari said that the forum represented one of the authority’s strategic initiatives and aimed to be a platform for raising awareness, exchanging experiences and empowering local capabilities by activating partnerships and investment opportunities. The forum would contribute to the concept of local content and highlighting success stories in the public and private sectors.
Al-Semari said that the forum would help to consolidate the impact of local content and the spread of its culture as a key participant in enhancing local capabilities for the development of the national economy. It would focus on reviewing opportunities for developing local content, the latest practices, and methods used in localizing industries, transferring knowledge, and exchanging experiences between large companies and small and medium companies.
The forum program would include seven dialogue sessions in which a group of senior executives of leading national companies would participate. The dialogue sessions would discuss the impact of local content on the national economy, government efforts in developing local content, as well as successful experiences.
In addition, it would discuss the future of Saudization, the most important sectors, and promising opportunities for local content to enhance the robustness of supply chains.
The forum would also include an accompanying exhibition in which government agencies and national companies would participate.
Those interested in attending the forum can register through the link: https://lcforum.lcgpa.gov.sa/