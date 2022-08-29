Israeli forces uproot 100 olive trees to make way for new checkpoint

You are here

Palestinian teacher argues with an Israeli army soldier on first day of new school year in Masafer Yatta near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 29, 2022. (Reuters)
  • Military plans to expand existing facility close to city of Hebron
  • ‘We condemn this new aggression on Palestinian land,” local mayor says
RAMALLAH: Israeli occupation forces on Monday uprooted about 100 olive trees in the Wadi Sa’ir area, east of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, in order to claim the land for military use, according to a local dignitary.

“This is a new crime added to the crimes of the Israeli occupation, and we condemn this new aggression on Palestinian land,” Musa Al-Farroukh, the mayor of the town of Sa’ir, said.

Palestinian sources said the army uprooted the trees in order to seize 11 dunums of land to establish a new military checkpoint in eastern Bethlehem. One dunum is equal to 1,000 square meters.

Al-Farroukh said the military did not even allow the Palestinian families that owned the confiscated land to remove the trees and plant them elsewhere.

Younis Arar, one of the directors of the Palestinian Authority’s Resistance to the Wall and Settlement Authority, told Arab News that the aim of the move was to make the Wadi Sa’ir checkpoint in front of an Israeli army camp into a permanent fixture.

The new checkpoint would hinder the movement of thousands of Palestinian citizens and vehicles passing through the area, he added.

According to Arar, there are 800 Israeli military checkpoints in the West Bank, of which 102 are contained within an area of less than 1.5 square kilometers inside the old city of Hebron.

He said the Israeli military was using the pretext of setting up checkpoints to seize Palestinian land and uproot trees, and that Israeli courts were biased in favor of the army.

“You cannot win any case to remove a military checkpoint or an Israeli army camp as long as the issue is related to the security of the Israelis, and no one will respond to your request, neither the judiciary nor anyone else,” Arar said.

Israeli military checkpoints in the West Bank affect the movement of 3 million Palestinians living in the area.

“What is happening is an implementation of the deal of the century that former US President Donald Trump announced, and today it is implemented by Israel by turning the West Bank into isolated cantons and islands,” Arar said.

Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti told Arab News that Israel was using the “land, rights and blood” of Palestinians to help extremist Zionist parties win the country’s elections.

  • Wife of prisoner appeals to international organizations, Abbas to intervene
RAMALLAH: Pictures and a video message posted by Palestinian hunger striker Khalil Al-Awawdeh have shocked Palestinian public opinion and the EU, which criticized Israel’s continued detention of him without trial.

Al-Awawdeh’s message came three days before 4,600 Palestinian inmates in Israeli prisons began an open hunger strike to protest their poor conditions in detention.

West Bank cities are showing support for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons this week, with Palestinians holding a sit-in in front of the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross there.

Dalal Al-Awawdeh, the wife of the prisoner, appealed to international organizations and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to intervene and urgently release her husband.

Al-Awawdeh, held for more than 170 days, said in his video message: “No to administrative detention, no to administrative detention.”

“We are a people whose cause is just, and it will remain just, and we will remain against administrative detention, even if the flesh and skin melt and the bones vanish, even if the lives are gone,” he said.

“Be confident that we are the rightful owners and that our cause is just, no matter how high the price paid.”

Dalal Al-Awawdeh spoke to Arab News from inside the Israeli Assaf Harofeh Hospital where her husband is in intensive care.

She said that Al-Awawdeh “screams with his thin body to expose this criminal occupation and to tell the world that this prisoner was arrested without charge or trial and only wants freedom.”

Al-Awawdeh was arrested on Dec. 27, 2021 on charges of incitement via Facebook.

The Israeli military court released him on Jan. 5, 2022 because the charges against him had not been proven. However, the Israeli military prosecutor intervened, demanding that Al-Awawdeh be transferred to administrative detention.

It is expected that the Israeli military authorities will release Al-Awawdeh on Oct. 2. However, there is no guarantee that his administrative detention will not be extended so he has decided to continue the hunger strike until his release is confirmed.

The recent Israeli military operation against the Gaza Strip was halted with Egyptian efforts in exchange for the urgent release of Al-Awawdeh.

But the Israeli authorities stalled in implementing the agreement and only temporarily suspended Al-Awawdeh’s detention to allow him to receive medical care.

Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti told Arab News that anyone who saw photographs of Al-Awawda would be stunned by his poor condition.

He said that the detainee’s health was in danger and warned of a risky situation in the Palestinian territories if Al-Awawda died in an Israeli prison.

“Israel wants to break the will of the prisoners by breaking the will of return. But I say that this is the battle of the Palestinian people and not the battle of Al-Awawdeh alone,” Barghouti said.

There are 4,600 Palestinian security prisoners in Israeli prisons, detained in 23 Israeli prisons and detention centers.

The figure includes 730 administrative detainees held without trial, based on a secret file submitted by the Shin Bet to the Public Prosecution and the Israeli military judge. It also includes 175 children, 32 women, 600 patients and elderly detainees, the oldest of whom is Fuad Al-Shobaki, aged 82.

There are 250 prisoners who have spent more than 20 years in Israeli detention.

There are 25 prisoners who were detained before the signing of the Oslo agreement between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel. The most important of them are Karim and Maher Younis, who have spent 42 years in detention.

While 1,385,000 Palestinian students went to their classrooms on Monday, 175 children did not because they were held in Israeli prisons.

  • The circumstances of the vessel’s sinking are disputed
  • Lebanon has become a launching pad for dangerous migration by sea to Europe
BEIRUT: A Lebanese submarine ended its mission after locating a boat carrying migrants that sank earlier this year in the Mediterranean Sea, but bigger equipment is needed to pull it out, a legislator said Monday.
The comments by legislator Ashraf Rifi came days after the submarine found the remains of at least 10 migrants who drowned when their boat sank in April off the coast of northern Lebanon with about 30 people on board.
The boat, carrying dozens of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians trying to migrate by sea to Italy, went down more than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the port of Tripoli, following a confrontation with the Lebanese navy.
Ten bodies were recovered that night, including one of a child, while 48 survivors were pulled from the Mediterranean. According to navy estimates, 30 people were believed to have gone down with the boat.
“The first part of the mission has been completed when the boat was located,” Rifi said in comments carried by the state-run National News Agency. He added that to pull out the boat, bigger and more powerful equipment is needed and the government should continue the mission.
Last Monday, the small, three-person underwater craft — a Pisces VI submarine — began searching for the remains. The wreck was located on Wednesday, at a depth of some 450 meters (about 1,470 feet).
The circumstances of the vessel’s sinking are disputed. Survivors say their boat was rammed by the Lebanese navy, while the military claims the migrants’ boat collided with a navy vessel while trying to get away.
The April sinking was the greatest migrant tragedy for Lebanon in recent years and put the government further on the defensive at a time when the country is in economic free fall and public trust in the state and its institutions is rapidly crumbling.
Lebanon has a population of 6 million, including 1 million Syrian refugees, and has been in the grip of a severe economic meltdown since late 2019.
Once a country that received refugees, Lebanon has become a launching pad for dangerous migration by sea to Europe.

VIENNA: Iran has started enriching uranium with one of three cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-6 centrifuges recently installed at its underground enrichment plant at Natanz, a report by the UN atomic watchdog to member states seen by Reuters said on Monday.
Iran is using the cascade of up to 174 machines to enrich uranium to up to 5% purity, the confidential report said. Of the other two IR-6 cascades at the underground plant, one was undergoing passivation, a process that precedes enrichment, and the other had not yet been fed with nuclear material, it added.

  • Bahrain called on citizens in Iraq to exercise caution and follow official security procedures
LONDON: The US on Monday said it was concerned about the escalation of tensions in Iraq and urged all parties to “remain peaceful and refrain from actions that could lead to a cycle of violence.”

12 protesters were killed and 270 others wounded as Iraq declared a nationwide curfew after supporters of Moqtada Sadr stormed the government palace in Baghdad’s Green Zone Monday following the powerful Shiite leader’s declaration that he was quitting politics.

“Reports of unrest across Iraq today are alarming as they do not allow Iraqi institutions to operate,” the US embassy in Baghdad said, adding that the country’s security, stability and sovereignty should not be endangered and dialogue was needed to resolve differences. 

“The right to peaceful public protest is a fundamental component of all democracies, but protesters must also respect the institutions and property of the Iraqi government, which belong to and serve the Iraqi people and must be allowed to operate,” the embassy added.

James Downer, the charge d’affairs at the British embassy in the Iraqi capital, said his country was “deeply concerned” by Monday’s events and the reports of casualties in Baghdad. 

 

 

“We urge those on the streets to refrain from violence,” he said in a statement. “Any protests must remain peaceful. Iraqis do not deserve to have their country dragged into violence. Iraqis need functioning institutions in order to act to address the challenges they face and to deliver the services upon which they depend.” 

He called on all protesters to refrain from storming government buildings, and said “the legitimate security forces of the state are the only ones who can ensure the safety of protesters and the integrity of government buildings.”

Downer urged Iraqi security forces to respond proportionately, and called on all sides to “prioritize dialogue in pursuit of a peaceful, legal and inclusive solution for the sake of the Iraqi people.”

Meanwhile, Bahrain called on its citizens in Iraq to exercise caution and follow official security procedures.

The embassy in Baghdad urged its citizens to stay away from places where people gather and follow the instructions of the local authorities. 

(With AFP)

  • The king was received by Macron and attended an official reception ceremony at the Elysee Palace
LONDON: King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday, Bahrain News Agency reported.

The king was received by Macron and attended an official reception ceremony at the palace.

During the talks, ways to enhance relations between the two countries at all levels were discussed, as well as regional and international developments and issues of common concern, BNA added.

The king also expressed his thanks to the French president for his efforts in strengthening the historical relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and peoples. He also emphasized France’s role as a fundamental pillar of security and stability in the world.

The king and Macron shared their belief in dialogue, resolving issues through peaceful diplomatic means, and rejecting terrorism, violence and extremism, which would meet the aspirations and hopes of the peoples of the world to achieve security, stability and prosperity.

Lastly, the two leaders also discussed the climate challenges facing the world and discussed mechanisms of joint coordination to address them, in order to ensure the protection of the global environment, through joint international initiatives under the framework of the United Nations and its organizations.

