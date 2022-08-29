You are here

  • Home
  • Houthi attack on besieged Yemeni city of Taiz kills 10 soldiers

Houthi attack on besieged Yemeni city of Taiz kills 10 soldiers

Special Houthi attack on besieged Yemeni city of Taiz kills 10 soldiers
Yemenis carry relief supplies, along a mountain path, to the besieged city of Taiz. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zw5hm

Updated 30 August 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi attack on besieged Yemeni city of Taiz kills 10 soldiers

Houthi attack on besieged Yemeni city of Taiz kills 10 soldiers
  • Government negotiator says militia does not believe in truces, stability, or norms
  • Rights groups called on the Houthis to end their siege by opening roads in and around the city
Updated 30 August 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The internationally recognized government of Yemen accused the Houthis on Monday of attempting to tighten their siege on the southern city of Taiz by launching a deadly attack on the only road connecting it with other cities, as it reiterated its calls for the UN Yemen envoy and the international community to exert serious pressure on the militia to stop the attacks.

The government said that 10 of its soldiers had died and seven others had been wounded during the past 24 hours while pushing back a new ground and artillery attack from the Houthis against army personnel at the western entrance to the city.

“This (the attack) is a flagrant challenge to all initiatives and endeavors aimed at ending the war and achieving peace, undermines efforts to extend and expand the humanitarian truce, and seeks to impose the siege on the city of Taiz, which has already been besieged for seven years,” the government said.

On Sunday night, the Houthis shelled troops manning Al-Dhabab Road before advancing on the ground to seize control of it and ultimately tighten their siege of Taiz.

Heavy fighting broke out between troops and Houthis after their attack, but by Monday morning troops had successfully repelled the offensive, military officials said. They described the attack as the fiercest and deadliest since the beginning of the UN-brokered truce on April 2.

The Houthi attack came as a UN-sponsored de-escalation military committee from the government and militia arrived in Amman to discuss violations of the truce and opening roads in Taiz.

“With this dangerous escalation, the government calls on the UN envoy to assume his responsibilities and condemn these criminal, escalatory acts of the Houthi group in Taiz,” the government said.

Under the UN truce, which has been renewed twice, the warring parties agreed to stop hostilities, allow commercial flights from Houthi-held Sanaa, allow more fuel ships to enter Hodeidah port, and engage in discussions in Amman to open roads in Taiz and other provinces.

Opening roads in Taiz is the only element of the truce that has not been implemented as the Houthis have refused proposals on lifting their siege. They suggested opening one small and unpaved road in the city.

Abdul Kareem Shaiban, head of the government’s delegation at the Taiz siege talks in Amman, told Arab News on Monday that the UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg had been alerted about the Houthi attack and military deaths. He said the city had been bracing itself for the attack for a long time as the Houthis were amassing fighting outside the city during the truce.

“The militia neither believes in truces, stability and international charters, nor religious or tribal norms,” Shaiban said.

Rights groups on Monday called on the Houthis to end their siege by opening roads in and around the city and allowing residents to freely leave and enter to help alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis.

“Houthi restrictions have forced civilians to use dangerous and poorly maintained mountain roads that are the only connection between Taiz city’s besieged population and the rest of the world,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

“Opening the main roads would help immensely to alleviate the suffering of a population that has been in near-total isolation for seven years.”

Topics: Yemen Taiz Houthis Hans Grundberg

Related

UN envoy says opening roads in Taiz, other Yemeni governorates remains at forefront of efforts
Middle-East
UN envoy says opening roads in Taiz, other Yemeni governorates remains at forefront of efforts
Special Houthis attack Yemen government troops in besieged Taiz
Middle-East
Houthis attack Yemen government troops in besieged Taiz

Jordan, Norway foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties in meeting 

Jordan, Norway foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties in meeting 
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan, Norway foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties in meeting 

Jordan, Norway foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties in meeting 
  • Safadi praised Norway’s position on the Palestinian issue
  • The meeting also focused on efforts that will help reach a political solution in Syria
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The foreign ministers of Jordan and Norway met on Monday to discuss ties and areas of cooperation between the two countries. 
Jordan’s Ayman Safadi and Norway’s Anneken Hoetfeld discussed ways to increase cooperation in areas such as trade, tourism, environmental protection, economy, and the war on terrorism. 
Safadi revealed in a press conference following the meeting that the pair looked at regional developments, such as the Palestinian cause and the Syrian crisis, as well as international matters such as the Ukraine crisis. 
“Our diplomatic relations date back to more than 60 years and communication during this period, cooperation was continuous. We held discussions in several previous meetings on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common concern,” said Safadi.   
Safadi praised Norway’s position on the Palestinian issue, saying “Norway has a clear position in support of the two-state solution and clear efforts in supporting the Palestinian economy.”  
The meeting also focused on efforts that will help reach a political solution in Syria, and ways to address the refugee situation in the region. 
“I visited a Syrian refugee camp nine years ago, and in those days, I don't think any of us expected the refugee situation to last that long," said Hoetfeld.
She also touched on the consequences of the Ukrainian crisis on global food security, adding that although attention focuses on Ukraine, Norway will continue to support Jordan and host communities.

Topics: Jordan Norway Foreign Minister

Related

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan meets member of Jordanian House of Representatives 
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan meets member of Jordanian House of Representatives 
Jordanian king meets Bahraini officials meet to discuss bilateral ties
Middle-East
Jordanian king meets Bahraini officials meet to discuss bilateral ties

Israel sentences World Vision ex-Gaza chief to 12 years over terror charges

Israel sentences World Vision ex-Gaza chief to 12 years over terror charges
Updated 30 min 42 sec ago
AP

Israel sentences World Vision ex-Gaza chief to 12 years over terror charges

Israel sentences World Vision ex-Gaza chief to 12 years over terror charges
  • In a statement, World Vision said the sentence stood in sharp contrast to the evidence and facts of the case
Updated 30 min 42 sec ago
AP

BEERSHEBA: An Israeli court on Tuesday sentenced a Gaza aid worker to 12 years in prison after he was found guilty of several terrorism charges in a high-profile case in which independent audits and investigations found no evidence of wrongdoing.
Mohammed el-Halabi, the Gaza director for the international Christian charity World Vision, was arrested in 2016 and accused of diverting tens of millions of dollars to the Islamic militant group Hamas that rules the territory. The trial, and his prolonged detention, have further strained relations between Israel and humanitarian organizations that provide aid to Palestinians. The sentence is likely to continue to affect those ties.
“It’s inconceivable,” el-Halabi’s lawyer, Maher Hanna, said of the length of the sentence. “They insist that injustice will persist throughout the whole process.”
Both el-Halabi and World Vision have denied the allegations and an independent audit in 2017 also found no evidence of support for Hamas. Australia, which was the biggest single donor to World Vision’s humanitarian work in Gaza, came to similar conclusions in its own review.


In a statement, World Vision said the sentence stood in sharp contrast to the evidence and facts of the case.
“The arrest, six-year trial, unjust verdict and this sentence are emblematic of actions that hinder humanitarian work in Gaza and the West Bank,” the group said. “It adds to the chilling impact on World Vision and other aid or development groups working to assist Palestinians.”
Hanna said el-Halabi intended to appeal the verdict and the sentence to the country’s Supreme Court.
Israeli authorities have repeatedly said they have proof that Hamas had infiltrated the aid group and was diverting funds from needy Gazans. Then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu trumpeted the charges in an online video shortly after el-Halabi’s arrest.
Critics say Israel often relies on questionable informants. They allege that Israel smears groups that provide aid or other support to Palestinians in order to shore up its nearly 55-year military occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a future state.
Israel says it supports the work of aid organizations but must prevent donor funds from falling into the hands of armed groups like Hamas that do not recognize it and attack its citizens.

 

Topics: Israel Gaza Palestine World Vision

Related

Israeli forces uproot 100 olive trees to make way for new checkpoint
Middle-East
Israeli forces uproot 100 olive trees to make way for new checkpoint
Israel criticized over plight of Palestinian hunger striker
Middle-East
Israel criticized over plight of Palestinian hunger striker

Heavy gunfire rocks Iraq’s Green Zone amid violent protests

Heavy gunfire rocks Iraq’s Green Zone amid violent protests
Updated 5 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Heavy gunfire rocks Iraq’s Green Zone amid violent protests

Heavy gunfire rocks Iraq’s Green Zone amid violent protests
  • Tensions have soared in Iraq amid a political crisis that has left the country without a new government, prime minister or president for months
  • The violence pitches backers of Sadr against rival Shiite factions backed by neighboring Iran
Updated 5 min 17 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Supporters of a prominent Iraqi Shiite cleric fired rocket-propelled grenades into Iraq’s Green Zone as machine gun fire crackled overhead Tuesday, deepening the political chaos gripping the Mideast nation.
Those backing influential cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr fired into the Green Zone, where it appeared Iraqi security forces were firing back at them. Live television footage showed the chaos, with at least one wounded man being taken away in a three-wheel rickshaw, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry visible behind them.
The death toll rose to 22 Iraqis on Tuesday after the unrest erupted the previous day, according to two medical officials. Neighboring Iran closed its land borders to the country.
Iraq’s military said four rockets were launched into the heavily fortified Green Zone. Outside of sporadic unrest in southern Iraq, the rest of the country appeared unaffected for the time being by the violence as oil continued to be pumped in the country.
Al-Sadr’s sudden resignation has catapulted Iraq into violence and chaos with no clear path out. The cleric derives power from his ability to mobilize and control his large grassroots following, but with his stated exit from politics, he has implicitly given them the freedom to act as they see fit.
To avenge the killing of unarmed loyalists, Al-Sadr’s militia Saraya Salam clashed with Iraqi security forces in the Green Zone using an array of weapons, including mortars and rocket-propelled grenades, two security officials said. The militia also took over some headquarters belonging to rival Iran-backed militia groups in the southern provinces overnight.
Iranian state television cited “unrests” and “curfew” in Iraqi cities for the reason for the border closures. It urged Iranians avoid any travel to Iraq while urging Iran’s Shiite pilgrims in Iraq to avoid further travel between cities.
Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since Al-Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government. His refusal to negotiate with his Iran-backed Shiite rivals and subsequent exit from the talks has catapulted the country into political uncertainty and volatility amid intensifying intra-Shiite wrangling.
To further his political interests, Al-Sadr has wrapped his rhetoric with a nationalist and reform agenda that resonates powerfully among his broad grassroots base of supporters. They are calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections without the participation of Iran-backed Shiite groups, which they see as responsible for the status quo.
The decision came as millions of Iranians were preparing to visit Iraq for annual pilgrimage to Shiite sites.
Kuwait meanwhile has urged its citizens in neighboring Iraq to leave the country. The state-run KUNA news agency also encouraged those hoping to travel to Iraq to delay their plans over the eruption of violent street clashes between rival Shiite groups in the country.
The tiny Gulf Arab sheikhdom of Kuwait shares a 254 kilometer (158 mile)-long border with Iraq.
The Netherlands has evacuated its embassy in the Green Zone, Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra tweeted early Tuesday.
“There are firefights around the embassy in Baghdad. Our staff are now working at the German embassy elsewhere in the city,” Hoekstra wrote.
Dubai’s long-haul carrier Emirates stopped flights to Baghdad on Tuesday over the ongoing unrest in Iraq. The carrier said that it was “monitoring the situation closely.”
It did not say whether flights would resume for Wednesday.
Protesters loyal to cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, who resigned Monday, pulled down the cement barriers outside the government palace with ropes and breached the palace gates. Many rushed into the lavish salons and marbled halls of the palace, a key meeting place for Iraqi heads of state and foreign dignitaries.
Iraq’s military announced a nationwide curfew, and the caretaker premier suspended Cabinet sessions in response to the violence. Medical officials said dozens of protesters were wounded by gunfire and tear gas and physical altercations with riot police.

Topics: Iraq Moqtada Sadr

Related

Kuwait,Jordan call on citizens in Iraq to be cautious as violence erupts 
Middle-East
Kuwait,Jordan call on citizens in Iraq to be cautious as violence erupts 
Kuwait, Iraq and US naval units conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf
Middle-East
Kuwait, Iraq and US naval units conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf

Kuwait,Jordan call on citizens in Iraq to be cautious as violence erupts 

Kuwait,Jordan call on citizens in Iraq to be cautious as violence erupts 
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Kuwait,Jordan call on citizens in Iraq to be cautious as violence erupts 

Kuwait,Jordan call on citizens in Iraq to be cautious as violence erupts 
  • At least 23 protesters were killed, and 270 others were wounded in Iraq after pro-Sadr demonstrators stormed the government palace in Baghdad’s Green Zone following his resignation
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Kuwait’s embassy in Baghdad has advised its citizens in Iraq to leave the country as violent protests erupted in the capital after powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr resigned from government, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Monday. 

“The Kuwaiti embassy in Baghdad has advised nationals who are currently in Iraq to leave soon and those who were planning to travel to Iraq to adjourn their trips due to the unfolding situation there,” the statement on KUNA said.

Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority issued a statement on Monday confirming that flights at Baghdad International Airport remained ongoing. 

“Flights did not stop,” the Director of the Authority Media, Jihad Al-Diwan, said. 

Meanwhile Jordan’s foreign ministry also called on Jordanians in Iraq to avoid gatherings and exercise caution amid escalating tensions. 

Dubai’s long-haul carrier Emirates announced that it had stopped flights to Baghdad on Tuesday over the ongoing unrest, adding that it was “monitoring the situation closely.”
It did not say whether flights would resume for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Iran closed its land borders to Iraq as flights to the country halted Tuesday. 

Iranian state television cited “unrests” and “curfew” in Iraqi cities for the reason for the border closures. It urged Iranians avoid any travel to Iraq while urging Iran’s Shiite pilgrims in Iraq to avoid further travel between cities.
The decision came as millions of Iranians were preparing to visit Iraq for annual pilgrimage to Shiite sites.

At least 23 protesters were killed, and 270 others were wounded in Iraq after pro-Sadr demonstrators stormed the government palace in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Monday following his resignation. 

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Ibrahim Taha called on all parties in Iraq to exercise self-restraint and end the ongoing violence, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reportedon Tuesday.

“OIC confirmed standing by the side of the government and people of Iraq in whatever aims at preserving the security and stability of the country,” SPA cited an official statement from OIC as saying.

 

(With AP)

Topics: Iraq Kuwait Jordan Baghdad

Related

Kuwait, Iraq and US naval units conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf
Middle-East
Kuwait, Iraq and US naval units conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf
US, UK concerned over escalating violence in Iraq after Sadr resignation
Middle-East
US, UK concerned over escalating violence in Iraq after Sadr resignation

Kuwait, Iraq and US naval units conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf

Kuwait, Iraq and US naval units conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Kuwait, Iraq and US naval units conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf

Kuwait, Iraq and US naval units conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf
  • The exercises were held to help bolster naval cooperation between the three forces
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait’s navy conducted joint drills in the Arabian Gulf with Iraq’s navy and units from the US’ Fifth Fleet on Monday. 
The exercises were held to help bolster naval cooperation between the three forces, Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement published by the state news agency, KUNA.
The ministry said the mock battles were designed to enhance the forces’ control capabilities and naval security operation, and unify relevant military concepts. 
The exercise was organized as part of a joint cooperation accord, which affirms their commitment to safeguard regional waters.

Topics: Iraq Kuwait US Arabian Gulf

Related

Kuwait to hold parliamentary elections on Sept. 29
Middle-East
Kuwait to hold parliamentary elections on Sept. 29

Latest updates

Food aid vessel leaves Ukraine for Yemen, WFP says
Food aid vessel leaves Ukraine for Yemen, WFP says
At least five dead as Russian shelling hits central Kharkiv: mayor
At least five dead as Russian shelling hits central Kharkiv: mayor
Jordan, Norway foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties in meeting 
Jordan, Norway foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties in meeting 
Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil output could halve without investment: Reuters
Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil output could halve without investment: Reuters
TASI starts higher following another rise in oil prices: Opening bell
TASI starts higher following another rise in oil prices: Opening bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.