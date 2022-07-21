Houthis attack Yemen govt troops in besieged Taiz

AL-MUKALLA: Iran-backed Houthis on Thursday attacked Yemen government troops in the besieged city of Taiz for the second consecutive day, further violating a UN-brokered truce.
The assault came as the UN Yemen envoy called on warring factions in the country to extend the truce beyond Aug. 2.
Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a military officer in Taiz, told Arab News by telephone that the Houthis launched artillery fire and used heavy machine guns as well as cannons on government-controlled areas west of Taiz, before marching on foot toward key contested areas that overlook the western entrance of the city.
A government soldier was killed and four more were wounded in the fighting as government forces repelled the assault.
“The Houthis were seeking to control the Al-Dhabab road or surrounding areas that overlook it to block the remaining artery that links the city with other cities,” Al-Baher said.
“This indicates the militia’s malicious intentions toward the truce.”
On Wednesday, the Houthis launched another attack on government troops west of Taiz, using a road that they recently proposed opening as part of the truce to end their siege on the city.
The Houthi attacks on Taiz came as UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg urged Yemeni factions to strengthen, fully implement and renew the UN-brokered truce beyond Aug. 2, saying that fighting and civilian deaths had largely subsided during the truce despite confirmed reports of violations.
“An extended and expanded truce will increase the benefits to the Yemeni people. It will also provide a platform to build more confidence between the parties and start serious discussions on economic priorities, particularly on revenues and salaries, as well as security priorities, including a ceasefire,” Grundberg said in a statement, adding that the Houthis rejected his proposal on opening roads in Taiz.
Talks on opening roads in the city, a key element of the truce, stalled after the Houthis rejected proposals to end their siege, a move that prompted the Yemeni government to threaten to abandon the talks.
Similarly, government officials and international envoys to Yemen on Thursday called on the Houthis to comply with efforts to end the Taiz siege and adhere to the truce.
Yemen Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak said on Thursday that he discussed the Houthi obstruction of peace efforts, rejection of efforts to end the Taiz siege, as well as the militia’s assault on the village of Khubzah in Al-Bayda with Jean-Marie Safa, French ambassador to Yemen; and Gabriel Munuera Vinals, head of the EU delegation in Yemen.
The French ambassador called on the Houthis to denounce violence, end their siege of Taiz and engage in talks with the Yemeni government to discuss a peace settlement.
“France requires the Houthis to renounce the military option definitively, to put an end to the suffering they inflict on the Yemeni people all over the country, especially in Taiz by opening the roads, and to negotiate in good faith with the legitimate government to restore the peace in Yemen under the auspices of the UN,” the French ambassador said in a statement.
The bottom line of President Joe Biden's Saudi Arabia visit
Array of bilateral agreements signed by two sides went unnoticed amid media fixation on “fist bumps”
Saudi Arabia and US made several joint commitments to the wider Middle East region as well
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: While many in Western news media were busy with the topic of “fist bumps,” an array of important outcomes of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia went mostly unreported.
Saudi Arabia was the final stop in Biden’s four-day Middle East trip, which kicked off on July 13 in Israel and Palestine.
As part of the bilateral agreements signed between the two sides, Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory and people from external attacks, particularly those launched by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.
The two sides made several joint commitments to the wider region, among them an agreement to sustain and extend the UN-mediated truce in Yemen and engage in a diplomatic process to reach a wider settlement of the conflict.
Biden welcomed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the truce, which has helped to resume direct commercial flights from Sanaa to Amman and Cairo and financially support Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council to improve basic services and economic stability for Yemenis.
Both sides agreed to intensify their efforts to preserve the free flow of commerce and deter illicit smuggling into Yemen through strategic waterways in the region by expanding their joint naval operations focused on the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait.
Elsewhere in the Middle East, the two sides agreed that peacekeepers, including American soldiers, will depart Tiran Island by the end of the year, after which the island will be developed for tourism purposes.
Since shortly after the 1978 Camp David Accords, US troops have served as peacekeepers on Tiran Island as part of the Multinational Force and Observers under the peace treaty signed between Israel and Egypt.
In furtherance of its Vision 2030 agenda to become a regional travel and entertainment hub and in accordance with the principles of the Chicago Convention of 1944, Saudi Arabia announced its decision to allow all civilian air carriers to fly over its airspace.
Both sides also agreed to extend visa validity to 10 years for nationals of both countries to visit for business and tourism.
On the technology front, Saudi and US officials agreed to pursue several major infrastructure projects, including a new bilateral framework for cooperation on 5G — using open, virtualized and cloud-based radio access networks — and the development of 6G.
Saudi Arabia has committed to a significant investment for this project under the umbrella of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, which Biden announced at the G7 Summit in June.
The Kingdom’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology signed a memorandum of understanding with IBM to train 100,000 young Saudis over a period of five years.
A key feature of Biden’s visit was energy security in light of the war in Ukraine and the resulting Western embargoes on Russian oil and gas. The two sides agreed to expand cooperation on energy security, with Saudi officials committing to support the balancing of the global oil market.
US officials welcomed the Saudi commitment to increase oil production by 50 percent above what was planned for July and August. Nevertheless, the Saudi crown prince made it clear the Kingdom would not expand monthly production beyond 13 million barrels.
“Saudi Arabia’s policy on oil has been to try to seek balance in the energy markets, to make sure that the markets are adequately supplied and that there are no shortages,” Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs, told Arab News in an exclusive interview during Biden’s visit.
In order to meet the demands of the market, Saudi Arabia “will continue to assess market needs and make decisions according to those needs.”
In line with both nations’ commitment to reducing carbon emissions, they agreed to a new framework for clean energy cooperation, focusing particularly on solar, green hydrogen and nuclear, with new Saudi investments to accelerate the energy transition and combat the effects of climate change.
The partnership will leverage public and private sector collaboration to advance the deployment of clean energy solutions while accelerating research, development and the demonstration of innovative technologies to decarbonize the global economy and achieve net-zero.
The US welcomed Saudi Arabia’s support for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, which aims to strategically invest in projects that support digital connectivity, supply chain sustainability and climate and energy security focused on low- and middle-income countries.
It also welcomed the leading role played by Saudi Arabia in strengthening relations with Iraq, including the commitment to link the electricity networks of Saudi Arabia and Gulf Cooperation Council countries to the Iraqi grid to provide it with diversified energy sources and wean it off reliance on Iran.
The dialogue also resulted in the signing of two bilateral agreements on cybersecurity with Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority — one with the FBI and another with the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
The two sides will expand their cooperation, share information about threats and activities of malicious actors to enhance their shared defense and collaborate on best practices, technologies, tools and approaches to cybersecurity training and education.
They agreed to expand cooperation in space exploration, including human spaceflight, Earth observation, commercial and regulatory development, and responsible behavior in outer space.
As part of the agreement, Saudi Arabia signed the Artemis Accords and restated its commitment to the responsible, peaceful and sustainable exploration and use of outer space.
Both nations also welcomed a new agreement between their respective ministries of health to share information, build capacity, collaborate on disease surveillance, address the health concerns of women and special needs populations, and pursue public policies oriented toward disease prevention and health promotion.
Saudi Arabia welcomed greater mutual investments in the areas of defense, renewable energy, manufacturing, healthcare, technology and innovation, which are contributing to job creation and localization goals.
New agreements include investments by Boeing, Raytheon, Medtronic and Digital Diagnostics, and IKVIA in the healthcare sector, and many other US companies across the energy, tourism, education, manufacturing and textiles sectors.
Other deals include Saudi Aramco Energy projects in recycled thermal plastics in the US, agreements in developing and implementing healthcare data and technology solutions, as well as supply chain localization for medical device technologies in Saudi Arabia.
“The joint communique that was issued following the bilateral meetings between the leaders of both nations underscored the many issues on which our policies align and on which we work closely together,” Fahad Nazer, spokesman for the Saudi Embassy in Washington, told Arab News.
The text of these agreements will likely be dissected in the weeks to come, not only by Middle East experts but also by the region’s malign actors and Washington’s strategic competitors for their full geopolitical ramifications as well as their symbolic significance.
Nazer put the significance of the visit this way: “The fact that President Biden visited Saudi Arabia on his first trip to the Middle East is both a testament to the strength of the strategic bilateral relations as well as the important leadership role that Saudi Arabia plays both regionally and globally.”
Officials say the bilateral agreements the two delegations signed in Jeddah will set the tone for future Saudi-US relations.
“The two countries are allies and partners and have been for eight decades. They have tremendous interests at stake, and they have tremendous challenges that they both are working together to confront,” Al-Jubeir said.
He pointed out that Biden’s visit symbolized “in very clear terms the importance of the relationship, the importance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the US, and to global peace and security.”
Air Force official expects Iran to resume attacks on US
“We’re in this position where we’re not under attack constantly, but we do see planning for attacks ongoing,” Grynkewich said
Iran tested a satellite-carrying rocket last month
Updated 44 min 16 sec ago
AP
DUBAI: The top US Air Force general in the Middle East warned on Thursday that Iran-backed militias could resume attacks in the region against the United States and its allies as tensions rise — assaults that could lead to a new Mideast escalation.
Speaking to journalists before stepping into his new role at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, with responsibility for military operations in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and across the region, Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich also expressed fears over Russian and Chinese influence taking hold as superpowers vie for economic and military influence in the Middle East.
For instance, he said, recent US intelligence that Iran is preparing to send Russia armed and unarmed drones to use in its war on Ukraine “is not a surprise … but it’s concerning.”
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Grynkewich, who had served as director of operations at Central Command in Tampa, Florida, thousands of miles from the baking desert outside of Doha, Qatar’s capital, spoke as regional tensions remain high over Iran’s rapidly expanding nuclear program and talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers at a deadlock.
“We’re in this position where we’re not under attack constantly, but we do see planning for attacks ongoing,” Grynkewich said. “Something will occur that unleashes that planning and that preparation against us.”
Iran tested a satellite-carrying rocket last month, prompting the White House to threaten more sanctions on Tehran to prevent it from accelerating its advanced ballistic missile program. And last week, as President Joe Biden toured the region, Iran unveiled armed drones on its warships in the Arabian Gulf.
Tehran has rapidly grown its stockpile of near-weapons-grade nuclear fuel in recent months, spreading fears about an escalation. It also has spun more advanced centrifuges prohibited under the landmark atomic accord, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.
“Everyone in the region is very concerned,” Grynkewich said.
Still in recent weeks, he said, US forces have seen a reduction in targeted attacks across the region, as a tenuous cease-fire between the Iran-backed Houthis and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen continues in the country and as an ongoing government formation process in Baghdad keeps Iran-backed militias in limbo, waiting for the political chaos to settle before they strike.
“We’re in a bit of a period of stasis,” Grynkewich said.
As other threats subside, the US has sharpened its focus on containing and countering Russian and Chinese influence in the region, Grynkewich said, noting that Russia is seeking to maintain the leverage it gained from years of military intervention in the region, such as in Syria where it helped save President Bashar Assad’s government and turned the tide of the war in his favor.
Grynkewich said an apparent reversal of the military relationship between Russia and Iran — with Moscow potentially interested in procuring drones from a traditional buyer of its own military equipment — “shows a bit more of a relationship than we’d like them to have, given the context of everything going on in Ukraine.”
Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Tehran on a rare trip abroad and won staunch support from Iran for the war that has plunged the Kremlin deeper into confrontation with the West.
Meanwhile, China’s significant economic inroads in the region have raised concerns about the country’s plans “to secure those interests either through arms sales or other means,” Grynkewich said.
Despite appearances to the contrary after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US isn’t quitting the region, Grynkewich insisted, a case Biden made repeatedly on his Mideast tour last week.
With tens of thousands of American forces stationed across the Arabian Peninsula and some still in Iraq, as well as America’s superior military power, Grynkewich said, the US is trying to convince its allies that, “if you partner with us, you’re getting to get a relationship that’s much more deep and meaningful.”
Much ado about nothing? Biden not first US president to fly direct from Israel to Saudi Arabia
President George W. Bush received a warm welcome when he arrived in Riyadh from Tel Aviv back in 2008
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Like most media frenzies, the one surrounding US President Joe Biden’s “historic first direct flight” from Tel Aviv to Jeddah was received with much fanfare at first but — at least among Saudi journalists — it quickly turned out to be a case of much ado about nothing.
It all began with Biden’s statement in an oped in the Washington Post on July 9, before he embarked on his Middle East trip, announcing that “on Friday, I will be the first president to fly from Israel to Jiddah (sic), Saudi Arabia.”
Many in the US and Israeli news media quickly latched on to the phrase as further proof that “normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel” was around the corner, a perennial rumor that has taken on a life of its own.
A follow-up announcement by the White House on July 15 fed into the narrative, by quoting the president as saying: “Today, I will be the first president to fly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.”
While the statement was accurate in the sense that no previous US president had undertaken a direct flight from Israel to Jeddah, Biden was definitely not the first to fly directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia.
Many began to question the limited memory of US and Israeli journalists, who seemed to have ignored or forgotten the fact that it was only as recently as 2008 that another president flew directly to the Kingdom from Israel, albeit to the capital Riyadh, not to the coastal city of Jeddah.
Indeed, the last president to have taken a direct flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia was George W. Bush, who traveled from Tel Aviv in May 2008, the last year of his second term.
According to media accounts of that trip, when Air Force One landed in the Saudi capital, Bush received a red-carpet welcome on the tarmac, and was warmly greeted by Saudi leaders as a military band played the US national anthem.
The Bush White House said the visit was intended in part to celebrate 75 years of formal US-Saudi relations, but the high price of oil ($127 a barrel) was also a factor. Soaring energy costs were proving to be a political headache for the president and a major drain on the US economy, which was experiencing a slowdown that presaged a major recession.
Fourteen years after that visit, another US president claimed he had made history with a direct flight, but this one was in the opposite direction. Donald Trump’s Air Force One took off from Riyadh for Tel Aviv in May 2017 as part of his first trip abroad since taking office.
Another five years on, it was the turn of a Democrat to boast he had been on a “historic first direct flight” between Israel and a Saudi city.
Several Saudi journalists who covered Biden’s recent visit said that they are unsure why this flight was the subject of so much excitement.
“If it is a tour involving two countries, the first being Israel and the second Saudi Arabia, how else was Biden going to fly in?” asked one reporter.
“As for the insinuation by the Western media that this was a step closer to normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel, this is not true because this is not the first time such a flight happened. But, more importantly, it is dwarfed by the Arab Peace Initiative,” said a local newspaper editor, citing the Saudi peace proposal to Israel which was adopted by the Arab League in Beirut in 2002.
One thing remains certain, though: Every visit by a US president to Saudi Arabia has proven to be historic, one way or another.
Egypt authorities allow street photography: Ministry
Restrictions will remain in place for photographing children and for commercial photography
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP
CAIRO: Visitors and residents no longer have to sneak their photos of Egypt’s streets, after the tourism ministry announced Wednesday amateur photography in the country’s public spaces is now allowed.
Foreign vloggers and social media influencers have in recent months brought attention to Egyptian authorities’ practice of stopping people taking photos and videos, even at tourist sites, and confiscating camera equipment.
In a statement, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the country’s cabinet on Wednesday “approved new regulations governing photography, for personal use” by both Egyptian residents and tourists.
“Taking photographs using all kinds of traditional cameras, digital cameras and video cameras will be permitted free of charge. No permit needs to be obtained beforehand,” it said.
Egyptian nationals and foreign tourists alike have complained that authorities have requested permits for shooting in public areas, and at times seized cameras and forbidden shooting even if a permit is in place.
Restrictions will remain in place for photographing children and for commercial photography, the statement said.
It also noted that “it is completely forbidden to take or share photographs of scenes that can, in one way or another, damage the country’s image.”
Egypt’s relative relaxation of draconian photography rules might bode well for its tourism sector, which generates more than 10 percent of GDP and employs some two million people in the country of 103 million.
Egypt has for years been striving to revive the vital sector, repeatedly hit by the country’s 2011 revolution, ensuing unrest, and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Serbia, Egypt agree to boost cooperation amid war in Ukraine
Two leaders signed partnership declaration, announced plans for a free trade agreement by the end of year
A business forum was held as officials signed a series of deals focusing on fields of cooperation
Updated 21 July 2022
AP
BELGRADE: Egypt and Serbia on Wednesday agreed to boost political, economic and other cooperation as the two countries look for ways to deal with the global impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi was in Serbia on a three-day visit this week — the first in more than three decades by an Egyptian president. His host, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, said the visit had a “historic character.”
“It will bring so much in the future,” Vucic said at a joint press conference with El-Sisi. “This is just a beginning.”
The two leaders signed a partnership declaration, Vucic awarded El-Sisi a state decoration and announced plans for a free trade agreement by the end of the year. A business forum was held as officials signed a series of deals focusing on fields of cooperation.
“Both our countries should cooperate for better economies in relation to the global events,” said El-Sisi. “Egypt expects stronger cooperation in all fields.”
Vucic said Serbia will export grain, primarily wheat, to Egypt, which has been hit hard by the price hikes caused by the war in Ukraine. Egypt is among the world’s largest importers of wheat, with much of that from now-blocked Ukrainian ports.
Serbia, a candidate country for European Union membership, has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia and has maintained friendly relations with Moscow despite the war. Both leaders said the war in Ukraine was among the topics discussed at their meeting Wednesday.
“Egypt is a country that wishes to see everything resolved peacefully and through agreements,” said El-Sisi, who met with US President Joe Biden in Saudi Arabia last week.
El-Sisi and Vucic also evoked during their press conference the decades-old ties of Belgrade and Cairo as founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement of nations outside the opposed blocs during the time of Cold War divisions.