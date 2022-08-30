Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway

NEW YORK: Serena Williams delayed her farewell to tennis on an electrifying opening night at the US Open on Monday as the sporting icon battled to victory in front of a star-studded crowd.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner — who earlier this month signalled she plans to retire from tennis after the tournament — drew on all of her experience to down lowly ranked Montenegrin opponent Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3.

A galaxy of celebrities ranging from Hollywood stars, fashion icons and former presidents were out in force at Flushing Meadows’ Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch could have been Williams final appearance in a Grand Slam singles match.

But the 40-year-old ensured that her legions of fans will have at least one more chance to savor her talents as she dug out victory despite an error-strewn display.

“I feel so comfortable on this court and in front of everyone here,” a jubilant Williams said after her victory.

“The crowd was crazy — they really helped pull me through. I was really pumped,” added Williams, who won the first of her Grand Slam titles in the same arena in 1999 as a 17-year-old prodigy.

Williams admitted that deciding to walk away from the sport after 27 years as a professional was “such a hard decision.”

“I think when you are passionate about something it is always hard to walk away,” she said. “I have been trying to decide what to do. I love this game.

“But I was just like ‘Alright, I think now’s the time’. I have a family, there’s other chapters in life. I call it evolution.”

A sell-out crowd of 23,500 had roared its appreciation for Williams as she strode into the arena wearing a striking sparkling bodice and black skirt comprised of six layers — one for every US Open title she has won.

The roll-call of A-listers on hand for the occasion included former US President Bill Clinton, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, tennis legend and Hollywood stars such as Hugh Jackman and Queen Latifah.

In an interview with NBC’s Today show on Friday, Williams declined to confirm that she would retire in New York — and would not even rule out playing into 2023.

“I think so, but who knows?” she told NBC when asked if she would retire.

But in a post on Instagram on Monday just hours ahead of her first round clash, Williams again signalled the end was nigh.

“Thank you everyone,” she wrote. “It’s been incredible.”