Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway

Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway
Serena Williams plays a backhand against Danka Kovinic during the Women's Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open. (AFP)
Updated 30 August 2022
AFP

Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway

Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway
  Williams admitted that deciding to walk away from the sport after 27 years as a professional was "such a hard decision"
Updated 30 August 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Serena Williams delayed her farewell to tennis on an electrifying opening night at the US Open on Monday as the sporting icon battled to victory in front of a star-studded crowd.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner — who earlier this month signalled she plans to retire from tennis after the tournament — drew on all of her experience to down lowly ranked Montenegrin opponent Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3.

A galaxy of celebrities ranging from Hollywood stars, fashion icons and former presidents were out in force at Flushing Meadows’ Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch could have been Williams final appearance in a Grand Slam singles match.

But the 40-year-old ensured that her legions of fans will have at least one more chance to savor her talents as she dug out victory despite an error-strewn display.

“I feel so comfortable on this court and in front of everyone here,” a jubilant Williams said after her victory.

“The crowd was crazy — they really helped pull me through. I was really pumped,” added Williams, who won the first of her Grand Slam titles in the same arena in 1999 as a 17-year-old prodigy.

Williams admitted that deciding to walk away from the sport after 27 years as a professional was “such a hard decision.”

“I think when you are passionate about something it is always hard to walk away,” she said. “I have been trying to decide what to do. I love this game.

“But I was just like ‘Alright, I think now’s the time’. I have a family, there’s other chapters in life. I call it evolution.”

A sell-out crowd of 23,500 had roared its appreciation for Williams as she strode into the arena wearing a striking sparkling bodice and black skirt comprised of six layers — one for every US Open title she has won.

The roll-call of A-listers on hand for the occasion included former US President Bill Clinton, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, tennis legend and Hollywood stars such as Hugh Jackman and Queen Latifah.

In an interview with NBC’s Today show on Friday, Williams declined to confirm that she would retire in New York — and would not even rule out playing into 2023.

“I think so, but who knows?” she told NBC when asked if she would retire.

But in a post on Instagram on Monday just hours ahead of her first round clash, Williams again signalled the end was nigh.

“Thank you everyone,” she wrote. “It’s been incredible.”

Topics: Serena Williams US Open tennis Danka Kovinic

Saudi Arabia to host global esport forum in Riyadh in September

Saudi Arabia to host global esport forum in Riyadh in September
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host global esport forum in Riyadh in September

Saudi Arabia to host global esport forum in Riyadh in September
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Esports Federation will host the Next World Forum entitled: “The Future of Saudi Arabia,” with more than a thousand prominent figures in the international sports and electronic games sector participating in the event.
The event, which will be held on Sept. 7 -8 at the Al-Fawz Season Hotel in Riyadh, will also be attended by ministers, leaders, major investors, game developers and publishers, sports federations and leagues, technical service providers, players, startups, and representatives the public sector and brands.
The opening session of the forum will witness the participation of many government agencies and senior Saudi officials, as well as representatives from the wider electronic games sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
“The future of the electronic games sector in the Kingdom will be discussed as one of the vital and promising economic sectors that works to develop talents, promote economic opportunities and integration between various sectors, review the latest ideas, investments and talent development, and highlight the Kingdom’s efforts as a leading country in the sector,” SPA said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia eSports Saudi Esports Federation Next World Forum

Horner says Verstappen has taken ‘another step’ since title victory

Horner says Verstappen has taken ‘another step’ since title victory
Updated 29 August 2022
AFP

Horner says Verstappen has taken 'another step' since title victory

Horner says Verstappen has taken ‘another step’ since title victory
  Horner pinpointed Verstappen's maturity in tip-toeing through the chaos of the opening lap
Updated 29 August 2022
AFP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Red Bull team chief Christian Horner on Monday said Max Verstappen has taken “another step” since winning last season’s world title following his remarkable triumph in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Dutchman’s outstanding drive from 14th on the grid, having taken a penalty for a new power unit, to a sumptuous victory ahead of teammate Sergio Perez, who started second, was hailed by all corners of the paddock.

Horner was effusive in his praise for Verstappen who has taken a runaway 93-point lead ahead of Perez in the drivers’ championship, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third, a further five points adrift.

“You’re witnessing a driver that is completely at one with the car and is in an absolute purple patch of his career,” he said.

“Since winning that championship last year, Max has taken another step. It’s in many ways released him and he’s driving now at an incredible level.

“Max was quite simply in a league of his own and not just in the race, but all weekend.”

Horner said Verstappen’s win was one of Red Bull’s “best-ever” performances, while special adviser Helmut Marko said they needed only “two or three” more wins to secure the title.

“The goal for us now is clear because we want to finish first and second in the championship for the first time in our history,” said Marko.

“And we need to win two or three more to make sure we are safe.”

Both men also jokingly thanked Mercedes for pushing for the new technical directive introduced to control porpoising and bouncing which has seen Red Bull increase their dominance over their rivals.

“On the face of it, I’d have to thank Toto (Wolff, Mercedes team chief) for the TD (technical directive) ... But, in all seriousness, I think this circuit played to our strengths,” quipped Horner.

“Perhaps it’s hurt others more than it’s hurt ourselves so we haven’t changed the way our car operates.”

Horner pinpointed Verstappen’s maturity in tip-toeing through the chaos of the opening lap, when Lewis Hamilton retired after colliding with Fernando Alonso’s Alpine in one of two crashes, to lay the foundations for a stunning victory.

“Amazing performance by Max,” said Horner. “He wasn’t greedy at the start, he was very patient, particularly down at Eau Rouge, and he just picked his way through it.

“He threaded his way safely through the field.”

Verstappen explained that his opening lap ambition was merely to survive. Yet, he made up six places.

“The first lap? The thing is that I knew with the car we had, you don’t want to risk too much,” he said. “So, then, it’s even harder to stay out of trouble.

“And people were going off in the gravel, coming back on the track, and they are defending their spot. I was literally just trying to stay out of it, but you also don’t want to lose too much time...

“It was super-hectic and there was so much dirt as well. I pulled off my tear-off because I barely could see anything because everyone was just going on the grass, on the gravel, but we survived without damage.”

It was more than survival by Verstappen.

His cool drive, crushing victory and lead in the title race has reduced the next eight races to a likely demonstration of Red Bull’s proven superiority en route to ending Mercedes’ run of eight consecutive constructors’ titles.

As they arrive at Zandvoort this week, for Verstappen’s home event, Red Bull lead with 10 wins and 475 points to Ferrari’s four and 357, with Mercedes third on zero and 316. A festival is expected in the Dutch sand dunes on Sunday.

Topics: Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Christian Horner Belgian Grand Prix

Saudi sports minister says Jeddah is being rediscovered as the new home for sport in the Middle East

Saudi sports minister says Jeddah is being rediscovered as the new home for sport in the Middle East
Updated 29 August 2022
Abdulaziz Baeshen

Saudi sports minister says Jeddah is being rediscovered as the new home for sport in the Middle East

Saudi sports minister says Jeddah is being rediscovered as the new home for sport in the Middle East
Updated 29 August 2022
Abdulaziz Baeshen

JEDDAH: Of all Saudi Arabia’s cities, few enjoy the enormous profile and popularity like that of Jeddah.

A major urban center and the Kingdom’s commercial capital, ‘The Bride of the Red Sea’ has long been a renowned regional attraction and quickly becoming an iconic international destination, melding history with modernity, welcoming millions of visitors annually.

Jeddah’s story is, however, far from its conclusion, for a new, exciting chapter has only just begun.

As Saudi Arabia’s remarkable transformation through sport has accelerated and the nation’s openness and collaboration with the world has advanced, Jeddah has assumed a starring role in the Kingdom’s evolution, emerging as one of the Middle East’s new homes of sport in the process.

A sports events epicenter

For a better understanding of Jeddah’s rise to stardom on the regional sporting stage, one can look back to 2016 when ‘Vision 2030’ was launched.

The Kingdom’s strategic plan for nationwide transformation, Vision 2030 is the embodiment of the Kingdom’s plan not only for achieving economic diversification, but also implementing far-reaching social and lifestyle changes by promoting physical wellbeing through the staging of sporting events.

Sports have always been embraced by the Saudi and wider Middle Eastern communities – and Jeddah has tapped into the limitless potential of these markets in recent years, flourishing as a modern sports events and entertainment hub.

Nationally, Saudi Arabia’s sports event industry is growing by 8% per year and will reach $3.3 billion by 2024 – a $1.2 billion increase from $2.1 billion in 2018.

And crucially, Jeddah has made glowing contributions as an epicenter of activity, captivating audiences, inspiring new talent, ushering in a new era for Middle Eastern sport by hosting some world’s biggest, most renowned events from across the sporting spectrum.

Milestone moments for Jeddah

While many milestones have co-written Jeddah’s ‘new home of sport in Middle East’ journey thus far, the Italian Super Cup is certainly a shining example.

Having signed a deal with the Italian football league to host three of the next five editions of the competition, Jeddah hosted the 31 st edition in 2018 with over 61,000 in attendance at King Abdullah Sports City as Juventus faced AC Milan.

Interest in football has always been high across Saudi Arabia, and the success of this event paved the way for Jeddah’s hosting of the Spanish Super Cup in January 2020.

More than 158,000 spectators attended three matches at King Abdullah Sports City as Real Madrid won the competition.

Yet sport does, of course, come in many forms, and football is one of many to recently descend on the Red Sea coastal city.

Another with extensive global gravitas is F1, which made its way to Jeddah with the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021.

A mainstay of the F1 calendar moving forward, the second edition was held in March 2022

as part of a $650 million 10-year agreement between the Kingdom and F1.

Moreover, the recent sports events schedule has welcomed professional handball with the 2021 International Handball Federation (IHF) Men’s Super Globe, more motorsport with the 2022 Dakar Rally, and basketball with back-to-back editions of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 World Tour Final.

Events like these have generated widespread attention and acclaim; demonstrating the robust relationships Jeddah enjoys with the world’s sporting communities, showcasing its blossoming reputation as a regional home for sports events, laying the foundations for long-term success.

As attentions turn to the future, Jeddah and sports are very much entwined, sure to scale even greater heights given upcoming events, infrastructure development, and invaluable momentum from the latest high profile boxing event to grace Saudi shores.

Forging a lasting legacy

The eyes of the world most recently turned to Jeddah this past Saturday, Aug. 20, for the ‘Rage on the Red Sea’, the biggest international boxing event of 2022, as unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk defended his titles against former two-time titleholder Anthony Joshua in front of a sold-out crowd.

The match-up lived up its billing as perhaps the most anticipated rematch in boxing history at King Abdullah Sports City, further consolidating Jeddah’s regional sporting host leadership, leaving behind a legacy for future events to emulate.

One upcoming event already drawing similar pre-Rage on the Red Sea excitement levels is the first LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, with three days of non-stop action in store as some of world golf’s biggest names compete at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club.

The development of golf at the local level echoes that of sporting infrastructure, with sports events of tomorrow sure to be held at a new stadium set to be built by Jeddah Central Development Company as part of a $20 billion project.

With all these scenarios is mind, Jeddah’s status as a new home of sport in the Middle East is assured rather than speculative; a title the city can proudly hold for generations to come.

  Abdulaziz Baeshen is the Assistant Minister for Sports Affairs in Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sport
Topics: Saudi Arabia sport Saudi Vision 2030

McIlroy wins Tour Championship to take third PGA playoff title

McIlroy wins Tour Championship to take third PGA playoff title
Updated 29 August 2022
AFP

McIlroy wins Tour Championship to take third PGA playoff title

McIlroy wins Tour Championship to take third PGA playoff title
  Four-time major winner McIlroy took the $18 million top prize in the season-ending playoff showdown by one stroke over reigning Masters champion Scheffler
Updated 29 August 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Rory McIlroy rallied from six strokes down in the final round to overtake top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and win his record third FedEx Cup title on Sunday by capturing the PGA’s Tour Championship.
The 33-year-old from Northern Ireland fired a four-under-par 66 to finish on 21-under 263 at East Lake in Atlanta.
Four-time major winner McIlroy took the $18 million top prize in the season-ending playoff showdown by one stroke over reigning Masters champion Scheffler, who fired a 73 on Sunday, and South Korean Im Sung-jae.
“I feel like Scottie deserves at least half of this,” McIlroy said. “I feel sort of bad that I pipped him to the post.”
McIlroy, who has been a major advocate for the PGA Tour in its ongoing battle with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, said it was more special to win this year in accepting the trophy.
“It means an awful lot,” McIlroy said. “I believe in the game of golf. I believe in this tour in particular. I believe in the players on this tour. It’s the greatest place in the world to play golf bar none and I’ve played all over the world.
“This is an incredbly proud moment for me but it should also be an incredibly proud moment for the PGA Tour. They have had some hard times this year but we’re getting through it.
“That was a spectacle out there today, two of the best players in the world going head-to-head for the biggest prize on the PGA Tour.”
Fourth-ranked McIlroy won the 2016 and 2019 Tour Championship titles and roared back to win from 11 strokes back late in the second round and six shots down as the final round began.
McIlroy sank a stunning birdie putt at the par-3 15th from just inside 32 feet, the ball breaking to the left and dropping into the hole, to match Scheffler for the lead on 21-under.
McIlroy blasted out of a bunker way beyond the 16th green but pitched inside eight feet and made the par putt while Scheffler missed a par putt from just inside nine to hand McIlroy the lead.
Both parred 17 as the tension grew.
At the par-4 18th, Scheffler found a greenside bunker while McIlroy bounced his second shot off the left grandstand and into deep rough.
Scheffler went over the green out of the sand then pitched back onto the green while McIlroy chipped onto the green and two-putted for par and the victory.

Topics: Rory McIlroy FedEx Cup PGA Tour Champions golf

Lewandowski scores 2 again as Barcelona routs Valladolid

Lewandowski scores 2 again as Barcelona routs Valladolid
Updated 29 August 2022
AP

Lewandowski scores 2 again as Barcelona routs Valladolid

Lewandowski scores 2 again as Barcelona routs Valladolid
  Barcelona's top signing this season found the net twice on Sunday to lead the Catalan club to a 4-0 rout of Valladolid in the Spanish league
Updated 29 August 2022
AP

MADRID: With a defender moving in front of him and blocking his view inside the area, Robert Lewandowski stayed calm.
The veteran striker patiently waited for a gap, then quickly used his backheel to gently send the ball into the far corner for a beautiful goal.
Lewandowski continues to make scoring look easy after joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich. Barcelona’s top signing this season found the net twice on Sunday to lead the Catalan club to a 4-0 rout of Valladolid in the Spanish league.
It was the fourth goal in three matches for Lewandowski, who had also scored a double in the 4-1 win at Real Sociedad last weekend. He was also twice denied by the woodwork at the Camp Nou on Sunday.
“He is extraordinary,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said of Lewandowski. “He is a natural leader who has been helping us greatly.”
Pedri González and Sergi Roberto also scored for Barcelona, which had opened with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano at home.
The 34-year-old Lewandowski, signed from Bayern for nearly $50 million, got on the board in the 24th minute by completing a nice pass by Raphinha, another one of Barcelona new signings who has been playing well.
Pedri added to the lead in the 43rd from near the penalty spot after an assist by Ousmane Dembélé, who also set up Lewandowski’s superb backheel goal in the 64th. Roberto closed the scoring in stoppage time.
“We knew what kind of player we had signed,” newly signed Barcelona defender Jules Koundé said of Lewandowski. “He is a top striker and he shows it with his goals and with how he helps the team.”
Barcelona finally could count on Koundé, who had not been registered ahead of the first two rounds because the club wasn’t able to abide with the league’s fair play regulations. The former Sevilla defender started in the right back position and impressed in his debut.
Valladolid, owned by former Brazil and Barcelona great Ronaldo, is back in the first division after a one-year absence.

Topics: Robert Lewandowski Barcelona Valladolid La Liga

