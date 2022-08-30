You are here

  Hayashi confirms support for two-state solution for Palestinians

Hayashi confirms support for two-state solution for Palestinians

Hayashi confirms support for two-state solution for Palestinians
Hayashi expressed his hope that confidence-building measures taken by the respective sides. (MOFA)
Hayashi confirms support for two-state solution for Palestinians

Hayashi confirms support for two-state solution for Palestinians
TOKYO: Japan Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa met with Israel’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benjamin Gantz on Tuesday and reiterated Japan’s support for a two-state solution to solve the dispute with the Palestinians.

Hayashi expressed his hope that confidence-building measures taken by the respective sides would lead to an easing of tensions in the region. Gantz shared Israel’s views on the situation in the region, including Iran and the Middle East. 

According to the foreign ministry in Tokyo, the pair discussed the need for collaboration by the international community in the wake of Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine. They also exchanged views on the situation in East Asia and noted that this year is the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, agreed to continue working closely together.

Japan and Israel defense ministers sign memorandum to further promote cooperation
Japan and Israel defense ministers sign memorandum to further promote cooperation
Japan and Israel defense ministers sign memorandum to further promote cooperation

Japan and Israel defense ministers sign memorandum to further promote cooperation
Japan and Israel defense ministers sign memorandum to further promote cooperation

Japan and Israel defense ministers sign memorandum to further promote cooperation
Updated 30 August 2022
DUBAI: The Japanese Defense Minister HAMADA Yasukazu on Tuesday met with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz to sign the recently revised “Memorandum on Defense Exchanges between the Ministry of Defense of Japan and the Ministry of Defense of the State of Israel.”

The meeting, which took place in Tokyo, also commemorated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Israel. The two ministers confirmed their efforts to further promote Japan-Israel defense cooperation.

Hamada said Japan will uphold efforts to reinforce a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” and stated that this vision will contribute to the development of the Middle East. Gantz agreed that the two countries will continue to work together to achieve regional peace and stability.

They also exchanged views on bilateral defense cooperation and affirmed that the two countries will continue to maintain close communication between the defense authorities.

The ministers discussed Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the East and South China Seas and agreed that they strongly opposed any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or any action that would increase tensions.

 

Food aid vessel leaves Ukraine for Yemen, WFP says

Food aid vessel leaves Ukraine for Yemen, WFP says
Food aid vessel leaves Ukraine for Yemen, WFP says

Food aid vessel leaves Ukraine for Yemen, WFP says
Updated 30 August 2022
GENEVA: The second shipment of humanitarian food aid since Russia's invasion left Ukraine for Yemen on Tuesday, the World Food Programme said in a statement.
The MV Karteria left from the Black Sea port of Yuzhny and will stop in Turkey along the way for the grains to be milled into flour, the UN agency said.
Ukraine's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war in February because of port closures, driving up global food prices and increasing hunger in some of the poorest parts of the world.
A deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July helped unblock them, and so far more than 1 million tonnes of food has been exported through the Black Sea initiative.

At least five dead as Russian shelling hits central Kharkiv: mayor

At least five dead as Russian shelling hits central Kharkiv: mayor
At least five dead as Russian shelling hits central Kharkiv: mayor

At least five dead as Russian shelling hits central Kharkiv: mayor
Updated 30 August 2022
KYIV: At least five people were killed on Tuesday as Russian shelling hit the center of Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv, the mayor said.
Igor Terekhov added that seven people were also wounded on his Telegram account.
The regional governor, Oleg Synegubov, gave a slightly lower death toll of four and said another four were injured.
“The Russian occupiers shelled the central districts of Kharkiv,” Synegubov said on Telegram, as he warned residents to “stay inside the shelters.”
Located in northeastern Ukraine just 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Russian border, Kharkiv managed to repel efforts by Moscow’s forces to take the city, which had a population of some 1.4 million residents before the war.
It has been heavily bombarded throughout the conflict, with hundreds of people killed, officials say.

Russia facing 'failures' with Iranian-made drones, says US official

Russia facing 'failures' with Iranian-made drones, says US official
Russia facing 'failures' with Iranian-made drones, says US official

Russia facing 'failures' with Iranian-made drones, says US official
  The official said the US assesses Russia has received the delivery of MoHajjer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over several days this month
Updated 30 August 2022
WASHINGTON: Russia has faced “numerous failures” with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to a senior US administration official.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States assesses Russia has received the delivery of MoHajjer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over several days this month. The official said it is likely part of a Russian plan to acquire hundreds of such vehicles.
“We assess that Russia intends to use these Iranian UAVs, which can conduct air-to-surface attacks, electronic warfare, and targeting, on the battlefield in Ukraine,” the official said.
In July, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters the United States has information that shows Iran is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones.
The Biden administration last month released satellite imagery indicating that Russian officials visited Kashan Airfield on June 8 and July 5 to view the Iranian drones.
Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein-Amir Abdollahian, said last month that Tehran had “various types of collaboration with Russia, including in the defense sector.”
On Monday, Ukraine said it broke through enemy lines in several places near the southern city of Kherson as it pressed a new campaign to retake territory. Moscow said Kyiv’s counter-offensive had failed as Russia shelled the port city of Mykolaiv.

NASA delays debut Artemis flight of new moon rocket after engine cooling issue

NASA delays debut Artemis flight of new moon rocket after engine cooling issue
NASA delays debut Artemis flight of new moon rocket after engine cooling issue

NASA delays debut Artemis flight of new moon rocket after engine cooling issue
  The planned journey marks the kickoff of NASA's highly vaunted moon-to-Mars Artemis program, the successor to the Apollo lunar missions of the 1960s and '70s, and the first voyage of both the Space Launch Vehicle rocket and its Orion astronaut capsule
Updated 30 August 2022
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.: An engine-cooling problem forced NASA on Monday to postpone for at least four days the debut test launch of the colossal new rocketship it plans to use for future astronaut flights back to the moon, more than 50 years after Apollo's last lunar mission.
The space agency declined to set a precise time frame for retrying a launch of the mission, dubbed Artemis I. But a second attempt was still possible as early as Friday, depending on the outcome of further data analysis, senior NASA officials told a news briefing hours after the aborted countdown.
If engineers can resolve the issue on the launch pad in the next 48 to 72 hours, "Friday is definitely in play," Michael Sarafin, NASA's Artemis mission manager told reporters.
The planned journey marks the kickoff of NASA's highly vaunted moon-to-Mars Artemis program, the successor to the Apollo lunar missions of the 1960s and '70s, and the first voyage of both the Space Launch Vehicle (SLS) rocket and its Orion astronaut capsule.
The mission calls for a six-week, uncrewed test flight of the Orion capsule around the moon and back to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific.
The malfunction on Monday surfaced as the rocket's fuel tanks were being filled with super-cooled liquid oxygen and hydrogen propellants at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Launch teams had begun a "conditioning" process to chill the four main SLS engines sufficiently, but one engine failed to cool down as expected, NASA said. The flight was called off two minutes after the targeted launch time.
Late-hour launch postponements are routine in the space business, and Monday's was not in itself an immediate indication of a major setback for NASA or its primary contractors, Boeing Co for SLS and Lockheed Martin Corp for Orion.
"We don’t launch until it’s right," NASA chief Bill Nelson said in a webcast interview after liftoff was scrubbed. "This is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system, and all those things have to work. And you don’t want to light the candle until it’s ready to go."
Still, the delay was a disappointment to thousands of spectators who gathered on the shores around Cape Canaveral, with binoculars in hand. Vice President Kamala Harris had just arrived at the space center, joining a throng of invited guests attending the event.
The voyage is intended to put the 5.75-million-pound vehicle through its paces in a rigorous demonstration flight, pushing its design limits, before NASA deems it reliable enough to carry astronauts in a subsequent flight targeted for 2024.
Billed as the most powerful, complex rocket in the world, the SLS represents the biggest new vertical launch system the U.S. space agency has built since the Saturn V rocket flown during Apollo, which grew out of the U.S.-Soviet space race of the Cold War era.
Due to the complexity of the issue that emerged on Monday and constraints on how long a rocket is permitted to remain at a launch tower before blastoff, the spacecraft could end up being rolled back to its vehicle assembly building if trouble-shooting and repairs drag on for too long.
Such a move would involve a more extended delay than a few days or a week. But NASA officials said they were not ready to make that call yet.
Monday's show-stopping technical snag was foreshadowed weeks ago during NASA's pre-launch "wet-dress rehearsal" tests of the SLS, when a problem with a hydrogen fuel line on the rocket forced engineers to forgo a full engine-conditioning test.
NASA officials opted to proceed to final launch preparations and essentially defer the first conditioning run-through until the actual countdown, acknowledging then that such a strategy could end up causing a liftoff delay, as occurred on Monday.
One additional hitch was a "vent valve" problem that hampered engineers' ability to place sufficient pressure on a hydrogen fuel tank, Sarafin said.
NASA officials said they expected to gain greater clarity on next steps after a meeting set for Tuesday to review data collected from the launch attempt.

FIVE DECADES SINCE HUMANS LAST ON MOON
If the first two Artemis missions succeed, NASA is aiming to land astronauts back on the moon, including the first woman to set foot on the lunar surface, as early as 2025, though many experts believe that time frame is likely to slip by a few years.
The last humans to walk on the moon were the two-man descent team of Apollo 17 in 1972, following in the footsteps of 10 other astronauts during five earlier missions beginning with Apollo 11 in 1969.
The Artemis program seeks to eventually establish a long-term lunar base as a stepping stone to even more ambitious astronaut voyages to Mars, a goal that NASA officials have said will probably take until at least the late 2030s to achieve.
The program was named for the goddess who was Apollo's twin sister in ancient Greek mythology.
SLS has been under development for more than a decade, with years of delays and cost overruns. But Artemis also has generated tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in commerce.
Although no humans will be aboard, Orion will be carrying a simulated crew of three - one male and two female mannequins - fitted with sensors to measure radiation levels and other stresses that real-life astronauts would experience.

 

