Al-Khunayqiyah mining site's exploration license to be awarded next week: Top official

Al-Khunayqiyah mining site’s exploration license to be awarded next week: Top official
The Al-Khunayqiyah mining project has four separate mineral bodies rich in copper and zinc. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel and Nirmal Narayanan

Al-Khunayqiyah mining site’s exploration license to be awarded next week: Top official

Al-Khunayqiyah mining site’s exploration license to be awarded next week: Top official
Updated 15 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel and Nirmal Narayanan

JEDDAH: The exploration license for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Khunayqiyah mining site project which spans 353.8 sq. km. will be rewarded next week, a top official said. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Abdulrahman AlBelushi, head of the Mining Strategy Department at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, said the multi-round auction for licensing will begin on Sept. 4 with three final bidders. 

“Next week, we will reach the final stage of the Al-Khunayqiyah licensing round, where we will start multi-round auctions on Sunday (Sept. 4) with three preferred bidders, which could go for multiple days until we have the successful bidder,” said AlBelushi. 

The ministry on Aug. 25 revealed that it received three final joint bids from the Kingdom’s Alara Ventures and the Tasnim Group Co.; the Saudi Arabian Mining Co. and Ivanhoe Electric Co.; and Mochico Resources and Ajlan & Bros. Mining Co. 

He further noted that exploration in the mining site will begin soon after the signing of the license agreement. 

The Al-Khunayqiyah mining project has four separate mineral bodies rich in copper and zinc. 

Talking about the Umm Ad Damar mining project where the second round of auction is progressing, he said: “It’s an exciting project for the Kingdom. This is an exciting project for the mining sector. This is our second licensing round. We have today some of the best and largest gold and copper producers, some of the most talented explorers from around the world.” 

AlBelushi added that Saudi Arabia has been conducting auctions in the mining sector in a very transparent manner, which is why international mining firms are interested in the Kingdom. 

“We focus on having the most transparent, the clearest process for the competition. We do it in three stages. The first stage is pre-qualification. The second is the (submission of) technical and social proposals. And the third is a fully public multi-round auction that will be streamed via YouTube to further testify for the Kingdom’s transparency and fairness,” he further noted. 

AlBelushi also added that the 138 sq. km. Muhaddad mine project will be launched for tendering by the fourth quarter of this year. 

Topics: Saudi Mining bidding project

UAE In-Focus – Taaleem Holdings eyes IPO; China’s grid giant expands to GCC

UAE In-Focus – Taaleem Holdings eyes IPO; China’s grid giant expands to GCC
Updated 15 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus – Taaleem Holdings eyes IPO; China's grid giant expands to GCC

UAE In-Focus – Taaleem Holdings eyes IPO; China’s grid giant expands to GCC
Updated 15 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Taalem, a Dubai-based school operator, will proceed with its initial public offering plans following approval from shareholders on Aug. 29, according to a statement.

Al-Arabiya reported that the company will be converted into a public entity from a private joint stock company.

After the Dubai government announced plans to list 10 state entities last year, the Dubai Financial Market has seen several high-profile IPOs this year.

Amid a global share sales slump, the Gulf region has seen an unprecedented IPO boom as high oil prices and equity inflows boosted local markets, Al-Arabiya added.

Crude and regional indexes have been weighed down by concerns that the economy is slowing as a result of aggressive monetary policy tightening.

China’s grid giant advances GCC energy transition with DIFC expansion

China’s State Grid Corp. has expanded to the Gulf region and established an office in the Dubai International Financial Center.

The is the Chinese state-owned electric utility corporation’s first office in the UAE, according to a statement.

Virtuzone to accept crypto payments 

Virtuzone, a Dubai-based provider of business formation services, will now accept cryptocurrency payments through Binance Pay, according to CoinDesk.

“Virtuzone’s decision to accept cryptocurrency payments and integrate Binance Pay into its systems raises the bar for innovation and demonstrates the way forward when it comes to setting up businesses in the UAE,” said Nadeem Ladki, executive director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Binance, in a statement.

In addition to bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD coin, Binance Pay, a contactless cryptocurrency payment service developed by Binance, supports more than 40 cryptocurrencies. By eliminating third-party transaction fees, the platform will enable instantaneous international money transfers and user-to-user transfers, CoinDesk added.

As part of its efforts to become a crypto hub, Dubai recently established a Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority and adopted some crypto-friendly laws.

The emirate’s push to license cryptocurrency exchanges has led to companies adopting crypto payments across the emirates as a result of the development.

JA Resorts and Hotels, Majid Al Futtaim, and luxury property developer Damac are among the other UAE-based businesses that have adopted Binance Pay, CoinDesk said.

Deliveroo to reduce use of plastic bottles

Deliveroo joins the Dubai Can initiative to reduce single-use plastic water bottles. Deliveroo distributes reusable water bottles to agency riders across Dubai as part of its environmental, social, and governance strategy.

This sustainability initiative was launched by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum in February 2022 to empower communities to reduce the usage of single-use plastic water bottles.

Over 40 stations are currently available to residents, with an additional 10 to be installed by the end of 2022.

Deliveroo aims to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles by at least 1 million by using reusable bottles.

Topics: UAE Projects CRYPTO

Oil Updates — Crude edges down; US emergency crude reserves fall; Trafigura urged to stop Russian diesel imports

Oil Updates — Crude edges down; US emergency crude reserves fall; Trafigura urged to stop Russian diesel imports
Updated 15 min 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude edges down; US emergency crude reserves fall; Trafigura urged to stop Russian diesel imports

Oil Updates — Crude edges down; US emergency crude reserves fall; Trafigura urged to stop Russian diesel imports
Updated 15 min 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, paring some gains from the previous session, as the market feared that more aggressive interest rate hikes from central banks may lead to a global economic slowdown and soften fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for October settlement dropped 3.56 percent to $101.35 a barrel at 03.00 p.m Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $94.23 a barrel, down 2.87 percent.

Crude in US emergency reserve falls to lowest since December 1984

Crude inventory in the US emergency reserves fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 26, according to data from the Department of Energy.

Stockpiles in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 450 million barrels, according to the data, the lowest since December 1984.

The 3.1 million-barrel draw was the smallest draw since the end of April.

Ecuador’s state oil firm warns Trafigura to stop Russian diesel imports

Ecuadoran state oil company Petroecuador has asked global commodities trader Trafigura to stop importing Russian diesel in an effort to comply with sanctions targeting Russia’s energy exports, Petroecuador said in a statement late on Sunday.

Petroecuador’s public warning to Trafigura follows EU and US sanctions imposed on Russian energy supplies after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine “a special military operation.”

Petroecuador seeks to stop Russian imports in order to prevent repercussions, including sanctions on Ecuador as well as the country’s own officials. The Andean country depends on foreign diesel supplies primarily for motor fuel and electricity.

According to a diesel sales contract awarded in June to Geneva-based Trafigura, the trader was warned to avoid Russian supplies as it delivered 1.68 million barrels of diesel to Petroecuador in six shipments between July and September.

In its statement, Petroecuador noted it had already found one shipment contained mostly Russian products.

Trafigura was set to deliver a fourth diesel shipment of around 275,000 barrels on Saturday, 95 percent of which was of Russian origin with the remaining 5 percent from Panama, according to the Petroecuador statement. It is unclear what the status of the shipment is.

Trafigura said in a statement on Monday that it does not comment on individual shipments but that it is in full compliance with EU sanctions, without going into further detail. It did not address Petroecuador’s request to stop importing Russian diesel.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC US EU Price

KSA to issue exploration licenses for Umm Ad Damar project in November

KSA to issue exploration licenses for Umm Ad Damar project in November
Updated 30 August 2022
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

KSA to issue exploration licenses for Umm Ad Damar project in November

KSA to issue exploration licenses for Umm Ad Damar project in November
Updated 30 August 2022
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

JEDDAH: The Saudi Geological Survey has completed the pre-qualification phase to award the exploration license for Umm Ad Damar mining project and the winning bidder will be notified by the end of November, the CEO of SGS said on Tuesday.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of Umm Ad Damar Bidder’s Conference, Abdullah Al-Shamrani said the second round of the auction is underway and name of the successful consortium will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The project will go through different cycles, but by the end of November we will see the winning company,” said Al-Shamrani. 

Umm Ad Damar which covers an estimated area of 40 sq. km. is located 300km northeast of Jeddah and 25km northwest of Mahd Al-Dahab governorate. 

The site includes several mineral deposits including copper, zinc, gold and silver. 

Initial indicators during the core excavation had suggested that copper values reached 3.7 percent, while zinc percentage touched 3.6 percent. The results of the samples also showed encouraging amounts of gold. 

Al-Shamrani said that 13 companies have pre-qualified for bidding to get exploration licenses. 

The Saudi Arabian Mining Co. or Ma’aden, AMAK, Ajlan & Bros. Mining Co. and Vedanta are among the qualified bidders in the pre-qualification stage, according to a SGC press release. 

Elena Privalova, head of KSA operations for UDS Golden Group, which is also a qualified bidder, told Arab News that the firm’s interest in Saudi Arabia is part of its international expansion plans. 

“We focus on gold mining in Russia, and we are looking for an extension of our international business. That is why we are here,” said Privalova. 

She also added that Umm Ad Damar is very interesting from a geographical point of view, which demands more exploration. 

Mining is a key element of Saudi Arabia’s economic development as it is steadily diversifying its economy, in line with Vision 2030. 

Saudi Arabia expects its mineral wealth to exceed earlier estimates of $1.3 trillion, and to achieve this, the Kingdom is planning to triple the spending on the exploration of metals over the next three years. 

Topics: SGS Mining exploration minerals

Saudi Ajlan & Bros signs $7bn deals with Malaysian firms

Saudi Ajlan & Bros signs $7bn deals with Malaysian firms
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Ajlan & Bros signs $7bn deals with Malaysian firms

Saudi Ajlan & Bros signs $7bn deals with Malaysian firms
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ajlan & Bros Holding Group has signed agreements worth $7 billion with Malaysian companies, according to a statement on LinkedIn. 

The deals aim to develop effective programs to promote collaboration between the two countries to invest in key sectors namely, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, technology, entertainment, and defense.

The Malaysian companies are SilTerra, Cybersecurity Malaysia, Aerodyne, NADI Corp., Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad, EasyStore, Sevenue, MYEVENTS International, Meta Universe, and Twistcode Technologies.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia deals trade Cooperation

Foreign ownership in Saudi-listed stocks drops to $94bn in Q2

Foreign ownership in Saudi-listed stocks drops to $94bn in Q2
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Foreign ownership in Saudi-listed stocks drops to $94bn in Q2

Foreign ownership in Saudi-listed stocks drops to $94bn in Q2
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Ownership of foreign investors in the Saudi stock market’s main Tadawul All Share Index slipped down to SR354 billion ($94 billion) at the end of the second quarter of 2022 from SR392 billion in the previous quarter.

This includes investments by swap holders, foreign residents, qualified foreign investors, foreign diversified portfolio managers, and foreign strategic investors, according to a report by the Capital Market Authority.

“Qualified foreign investors are playing an increasingly significant role on the Saudi Exchange,” said the report.

Their ownership in Saudi-listed stocks hit SR284 billion by the end of the second quarter, after touching the highest level of SR340 billion in April 2022.

In terms of trading, TASI saw a 32 percent jump in the value of shares traded by qualified investors to SR173 billion, from SR131 billion in the previous quarter.

Despite efforts by the Kingdom to spur foreign investment, the parallel market Nomu also witnessed a drop in foreign ownership to SR388 million from SR489 million quarter-on-quarter.

 

Topics: TASI NOMU foreign ownership

