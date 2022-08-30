You are here

Cameron Smith headlines six players debuting at LIV Golf Invitational Boston

Cameron Smith headlines six players debuting at LIV Golf Invitational Boston
Australia’s Cameron Smith with the Claret Jug after winning the Open Championship. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Cameron Smith headlines six players debuting at LIV Golf Invitational Boston

Cameron Smith headlines six players debuting at LIV Golf Invitational Boston
  • LIV Golf Invitational Boston features six new signings: Cameron Smith, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and India’s top-ranked pro, Anirban Lahiri
  • Also making his first LIV Golf appearance is two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, who will debut as a non-playing captain and make on-air contributions to live event coverage
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

BOSTON: LIV Golf on Tuesday announced the field for its fourth event of the year, the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, teeing off Sept. 2-4 at The International. 

The field includes six players making their LIV Golf debut: 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman, and India’s top-ranked pro, Anirban Lahiri.

They join the field of 48 players competing in Massachusetts. Also making his first LIV Golf appearance is two-time Masters champion and former world No.2 Bubba Watson, who will debut as a non-playing captain and make on-air contributions to live event coverage.

As the world No.2, Smith becomes the highest-ranked player to compete in a LIV Golf event.

He has eight professional wins, including the Players Championship earlier this year. The 29-year-old Australian joins the list of LIV golfers who have met the minimum playing eligibility requirements for the World Golf Hall of Fame, though he must wait another 16 years until the minimum age requirement of 45 before official consideration.

Smith has amassed 48 additional top-10 finishes and is a consistent contender in the majors. A two-time Australian PGA Championship winner, he has also represented his country in international team competitions, including the 2018 World Cup, the 2019 Presidents Cup, and the Tokyo Olympics.

Niemann jumped onto the global golf scene as a teenager. As the World Amateur Golf Rankings’ No.1 player for 44 weeks between 2017-2018, he earned victories against top international players on the Chilean Tour before turning pro in April 2018. The current world No.19 has two professional wins, 26 top-10 finishes, and represented Chile as part of the International Team in the 2019 Presidents Cup and the Tokyo Olympics.

Varner, currently 46th in the world, is a two-time winner as a pro, including the 2015 Australian PGA Championship and the 2022 PIF Saudi International presented by Softbank Investment Partners.

The memorable Asian Tour event featured a thrilling finish, where he sunk a 92-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole to defeat Watson by one stroke. Consistently a fan favorite, Varner has 24 top-10 finishes over his professional career, which began in 2012 following a successful career at East Carolina University where he earned honors as Conference USA Player of the Year.

Leishman has 13 professional victories and an additional 64 top-10 finishes, including three notable showings at the Masters and the Open Championship. A former Rookie of the Year who has been ranked as high as No.12 in the world, the Australian is a consistent competitor on the international stage, including the Tokyo Olympics, two World Cups, and four Presidents Cups.

For more than 80 consecutive weeks, Tringale has ranked among the world’s top 100 players. The California native has 30 top-10 finishes in his career and was a three-time NCAA All-American at Georgia Tech. Lahiri, a two-time Olympian for India, has amassed 18 wins and an additional 55 top-10 finishes throughout his professional career. 

Runner-up at the 2022 Players Championship to Smith, he has twice represented the International Team at the Presidents Cup, is a three-time representative for Asia in the EurAsia Cup, and is a two-time competitor in the World Cup.

The Boston field showcases seven No.1-ranked players in their respective countries, 12 major champions with a combined 22 majors, and four former world No. 1 players. The global field has 13 Olympians, represents 14 different countries, features 20 players with 10 or more professional wins, and includes current and future stars.

Players will compete in golf’s most exciting new format for $25 million and the chance to become LIV Golf’s fourth individual and team champions and earn points toward LIV Golf’s season-long individual competition.

“LIV Golf is showing the world that our truly global league is attracting the world’s best players and will grow the game into the future for the next generation,” said Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf. “The best and the brightest continue to embrace the excitement and energy of LIV Golf and what we’re building: A tangible league for team golf that will connect with new audiences all over the globe. We can’t wait to tee off at The International and deliver another memorable event experience for fans.”

The 48-man field will play across 12 teams of four players each. Teams will be announced in the coming days.

Updated 30 August 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Open to debut on expanding Asian Development Tour

Saudi Open to debut on expanding Asian Development Tour
  • Boasting a prize fund of $75,000, the Golf Saudi-managed Riyadh Golf Club will play host to the inaugural Saudi Open from Dec. 8-10
  • Last year, Golf Saudi entered a 10-year partnership with the Asian Tour
Updated 30 August 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: New ground will be broken this year when the Asian Development Tour visits Saudi Arabia for the first time. 

Boasting a prize fund of $75,000, the Golf Saudi-managed Riyadh Golf Club will play host to the inaugural Saudi Open from Dec. 8-10. As well as highlighting the ADT’s rapid expansion this year, the event is a further sign of the strengthening of ties between the Asian Tour and Golf Saudi.

Last year, Golf Saudi entered a 10-year partnership with the Asian Tour. As a result of that alignment, the $5 million Public Investment Fund Saudi International powered by Softbank Investment Advisers has become the opening event on the Asian Tour’s annual calendar.

Golf Saudi Deputy Chairman and CEO Majed Al-Sorour said: “We’re delighted to extend and deepen our ties with the Asian Tour, a key strategic partner for us. We’re especially pleased that Riyadh Golf Club will be the venue for the Saudi Open on the Asian Development Tour.”

Managed by Golf Saudi and playing to a par of 72, the Riyadh Golf Club is 20 minutes from Riyadh city center. The course, opened in 2005, is characterized by undulating terrain, wide fairways and manicured greens.

Al-Sorour continued: “Riyadh Golf Club is the go-to recreational and social getaway from the capital with the club providing fun and exciting golf experiences for beginners to established players, whether men, women or children. Golf Saudi facilitates uptake and participation in golf through the delivery of world-class facilities, operational excellence and the implementation of industry best practices to position the Kingdom as an exceptional golfing nation. 

“Combined with grassroots training and educational programs that introduce people to the game at the earliest opportunity and with the greatest ease, Golf Saudi is committed to delivering a dynamic national development program that transforms the golfing landscape.”

Of the Saudi Open joining the ADT schedule, Cho Minn Thant, commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour, said: “Providing playing opportunities for our members has always been a prime objective for us. I’m delighted, therefore, that we’re able to further bolster the ADT schedule this year with the addition of the Saudi Open.”

The ADT staged its 10th event of the season over the weekend at the BNI Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament in Indonesia. Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai took the title in a nail-biting finish that saw his compatriot Chonlatit Chuenboonngam tie for second and keep the lead on the ADT’s Order of Merit standings.

The ADT visits Vietnam this week for the first time in its 12-year history for the BRG Open Golf Championship at BRG Da Nang Golf Resort, from Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

The ADT has been a springboard to the Asian Tour for dozens of players, including reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion Joohyung Kim of Korea and American John Catlin, a four-time winner on the Asian Tour.

For further information on Golf Saudi and other upcoming tournaments and events, make sure to visit: www.golfsaudi.com.  

Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway

Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway
Updated 30 August 2022
AFP

Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway

Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway
  • Williams admitted that deciding to walk away from the sport after 27 years as a professional was “such a hard decision”
Updated 30 August 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Serena Williams delayed her farewell to tennis on an electrifying opening night at the US Open on Monday as the sporting icon battled to victory in front of a star-studded crowd.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner — who earlier this month signalled she plans to retire from tennis after the tournament — drew on all of her experience to down lowly ranked Montenegrin opponent Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3.

A galaxy of celebrities ranging from Hollywood stars, fashion icons and former presidents were out in force at Flushing Meadows’ Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch could have been Williams final appearance in a Grand Slam singles match.

But the 40-year-old ensured that her legions of fans will have at least one more chance to savor her talents as she dug out victory despite an error-strewn display.

“I feel so comfortable on this court and in front of everyone here,” a jubilant Williams said after her victory.

“The crowd was crazy — they really helped pull me through. I was really pumped,” added Williams, who won the first of her Grand Slam titles in the same arena in 1999 as a 17-year-old prodigy.

Williams admitted that deciding to walk away from the sport after 27 years as a professional was “such a hard decision.”

“I think when you are passionate about something it is always hard to walk away,” she said. “I have been trying to decide what to do. I love this game.

“But I was just like ‘Alright, I think now’s the time’. I have a family, there’s other chapters in life. I call it evolution.”

A sell-out crowd of 23,500 had roared its appreciation for Williams as she strode into the arena wearing a striking sparkling bodice and black skirt comprised of six layers — one for every US Open title she has won.

The roll-call of A-listers on hand for the occasion included former US President Bill Clinton, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, tennis legend and Hollywood stars such as Hugh Jackman and Queen Latifah.

In an interview with NBC’s Today show on Friday, Williams declined to confirm that she would retire in New York — and would not even rule out playing into 2023.

“I think so, but who knows?” she told NBC when asked if she would retire.

But in a post on Instagram on Monday just hours ahead of her first round clash, Williams again signalled the end was nigh.

“Thank you everyone,” she wrote. “It’s been incredible.”

Saudi Arabia to host global esport forum in Riyadh in September

Saudi Arabia to host global esport forum in Riyadh in September
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host global esport forum in Riyadh in September

Saudi Arabia to host global esport forum in Riyadh in September
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Esports Federation will host the Next World Forum entitled: “The Future of Saudi Arabia,” with more than a thousand prominent figures in the international sports and electronic games sector participating in the event.
The event, which will be held on Sept. 7 -8 at the Al-Fawz Season Hotel in Riyadh, will also be attended by ministers, leaders, major investors, game developers and publishers, sports federations and leagues, technical service providers, players, startups, and representatives the public sector and brands.
The opening session of the forum will witness the participation of many government agencies and senior Saudi officials, as well as representatives from the wider electronic games sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
“The future of the electronic games sector in the Kingdom will be discussed as one of the vital and promising economic sectors that works to develop talents, promote economic opportunities and integration between various sectors, review the latest ideas, investments and talent development, and highlight the Kingdom’s efforts as a leading country in the sector,” SPA said.

Horner says Verstappen has taken ‘another step’ since title victory

Horner says Verstappen has taken ‘another step’ since title victory
Updated 29 August 2022
AFP

Horner says Verstappen has taken ‘another step’ since title victory

Horner says Verstappen has taken ‘another step’ since title victory
  • Horner pinpointed Verstappen’s maturity in tip-toeing through the chaos of the opening lap
Updated 29 August 2022
AFP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Red Bull team chief Christian Horner on Monday said Max Verstappen has taken “another step” since winning last season’s world title following his remarkable triumph in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Dutchman’s outstanding drive from 14th on the grid, having taken a penalty for a new power unit, to a sumptuous victory ahead of teammate Sergio Perez, who started second, was hailed by all corners of the paddock.

Horner was effusive in his praise for Verstappen who has taken a runaway 93-point lead ahead of Perez in the drivers’ championship, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third, a further five points adrift.

“You’re witnessing a driver that is completely at one with the car and is in an absolute purple patch of his career,” he said.

“Since winning that championship last year, Max has taken another step. It’s in many ways released him and he’s driving now at an incredible level.

“Max was quite simply in a league of his own and not just in the race, but all weekend.”

Horner said Verstappen’s win was one of Red Bull’s “best-ever” performances, while special adviser Helmut Marko said they needed only “two or three” more wins to secure the title.

“The goal for us now is clear because we want to finish first and second in the championship for the first time in our history,” said Marko.

“And we need to win two or three more to make sure we are safe.”

Both men also jokingly thanked Mercedes for pushing for the new technical directive introduced to control porpoising and bouncing which has seen Red Bull increase their dominance over their rivals.

“On the face of it, I’d have to thank Toto (Wolff, Mercedes team chief) for the TD (technical directive) ... But, in all seriousness, I think this circuit played to our strengths,” quipped Horner.

“Perhaps it’s hurt others more than it’s hurt ourselves so we haven’t changed the way our car operates.”

Horner pinpointed Verstappen’s maturity in tip-toeing through the chaos of the opening lap, when Lewis Hamilton retired after colliding with Fernando Alonso’s Alpine in one of two crashes, to lay the foundations for a stunning victory.

“Amazing performance by Max,” said Horner. “He wasn’t greedy at the start, he was very patient, particularly down at Eau Rouge, and he just picked his way through it.

“He threaded his way safely through the field.”

Verstappen explained that his opening lap ambition was merely to survive. Yet, he made up six places.

“The first lap? The thing is that I knew with the car we had, you don’t want to risk too much,” he said. “So, then, it’s even harder to stay out of trouble.

“And people were going off in the gravel, coming back on the track, and they are defending their spot. I was literally just trying to stay out of it, but you also don’t want to lose too much time...

“It was super-hectic and there was so much dirt as well. I pulled off my tear-off because I barely could see anything because everyone was just going on the grass, on the gravel, but we survived without damage.”

It was more than survival by Verstappen.

His cool drive, crushing victory and lead in the title race has reduced the next eight races to a likely demonstration of Red Bull’s proven superiority en route to ending Mercedes’ run of eight consecutive constructors’ titles.

As they arrive at Zandvoort this week, for Verstappen’s home event, Red Bull lead with 10 wins and 475 points to Ferrari’s four and 357, with Mercedes third on zero and 316. A festival is expected in the Dutch sand dunes on Sunday.

Saudi assistant sports minister says Jeddah is being rediscovered as the new home for sport in the Middle East

Saudi assistant sports minister says Jeddah is being rediscovered as the new home for sport in the Middle East
Updated 30 August 2022
Abdulaziz Baeshen

Saudi assistant sports minister says Jeddah is being rediscovered as the new home for sport in the Middle East

Saudi assistant sports minister says Jeddah is being rediscovered as the new home for sport in the Middle East
Updated 30 August 2022
Abdulaziz Baeshen

JEDDAH: Of all Saudi Arabia’s cities, few enjoy the enormous profile and popularity like that of Jeddah.

A major urban center and the Kingdom’s commercial capital, ‘The Bride of the Red Sea’ has long been a renowned regional attraction and quickly becoming an iconic international destination, melding history with modernity, welcoming millions of visitors annually.

Jeddah’s story is, however, far from its conclusion, for a new, exciting chapter has only just begun.

As Saudi Arabia’s remarkable transformation through sport has accelerated and the nation’s openness and collaboration with the world has advanced, Jeddah has assumed a starring role in the Kingdom’s evolution, emerging as one of the Middle East’s new homes of sport in the process.

A sports events epicenter

For a better understanding of Jeddah’s rise to stardom on the regional sporting stage, one can look back to 2016 when ‘Vision 2030’ was launched.

The Kingdom’s strategic plan for nationwide transformation, Vision 2030 is the embodiment of the Kingdom’s plan not only for achieving economic diversification, but also implementing far-reaching social and lifestyle changes by promoting physical wellbeing through the staging of sporting events.

Sports have always been embraced by the Saudi and wider Middle Eastern communities – and Jeddah has tapped into the limitless potential of these markets in recent years, flourishing as a modern sports events and entertainment hub.

Nationally, Saudi Arabia’s sports event industry is growing by 8% per year and will reach $3.3 billion by 2024 – a $1.2 billion increase from $2.1 billion in 2018.

And crucially, Jeddah has made glowing contributions as an epicenter of activity, captivating audiences, inspiring new talent, ushering in a new era for Middle Eastern sport by hosting some world’s biggest, most renowned events from across the sporting spectrum.

Milestone moments for Jeddah

While many milestones have co-written Jeddah’s ‘new home of sport in Middle East’ journey thus far, the Italian Super Cup is certainly a shining example.

Having signed a deal with the Italian football league to host three of the next five editions of the competition, Jeddah hosted the 31 st edition in 2018 with over 61,000 in attendance at King Abdullah Sports City as Juventus faced AC Milan.

Interest in football has always been high across Saudi Arabia, and the success of this event paved the way for Jeddah’s hosting of the Spanish Super Cup in January 2020.

More than 158,000 spectators attended three matches at King Abdullah Sports City as Real Madrid won the competition.

Yet sport does, of course, come in many forms, and football is one of many to recently descend on the Red Sea coastal city.

Another with extensive global gravitas is F1, which made its way to Jeddah with the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021.

A mainstay of the F1 calendar moving forward, the second edition was held in March 2022

as part of a $650 million 10-year agreement between the Kingdom and F1.

Moreover, the recent sports events schedule has welcomed professional handball with the 2021 International Handball Federation (IHF) Men’s Super Globe, more motorsport with the 2022 Dakar Rally, and basketball with back-to-back editions of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 World Tour Final.

Events like these have generated widespread attention and acclaim; demonstrating the robust relationships Jeddah enjoys with the world’s sporting communities, showcasing its blossoming reputation as a regional home for sports events, laying the foundations for long-term success.

As attentions turn to the future, Jeddah and sports are very much entwined, sure to scale even greater heights given upcoming events, infrastructure development, and invaluable momentum from the latest high profile boxing event to grace Saudi shores.

Forging a lasting legacy

The eyes of the world most recently turned to Jeddah this past Saturday, Aug. 20, for the ‘Rage on the Red Sea’, the biggest international boxing event of 2022, as unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk defended his titles against former two-time titleholder Anthony Joshua in front of a sold-out crowd.

The match-up lived up its billing as perhaps the most anticipated rematch in boxing history at King Abdullah Sports City, further consolidating Jeddah’s regional sporting host leadership, leaving behind a legacy for future events to emulate.

One upcoming event already drawing similar pre-Rage on the Red Sea excitement levels is the first LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, with three days of non-stop action in store as some of world golf’s biggest names compete at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club.

The development of golf at the local level echoes that of sporting infrastructure, with sports events of tomorrow sure to be held at a new stadium set to be built by Jeddah Central Development Company as part of a $20 billion project.

With all these scenarios is mind, Jeddah’s status as a new home of sport in the Middle East is assured rather than speculative; a title the city can proudly hold for generations to come.

  • Abdulaziz Baeshen is the Assistant Minister of Sports in Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport
