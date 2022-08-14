You are here

  • Home
  • Cameron Smith has claret jug and now eyes No. 1 in the world

Cameron Smith has claret jug and now eyes No. 1 in the world

Cameron Smith has claret jug and now eyes No. 1 in the world
Cameron Smith of Australia plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on Aug. 13, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4vj9w

Updated 14 August 2022
AP

Cameron Smith has claret jug and now eyes No. 1 in the world

Cameron Smith has claret jug and now eyes No. 1 in the world
  • Even as J.J. Spaun picked up a pair of late birdies and Will Zalatoris moved into contention for his first PGA Tour title, it was Smith who got everyone’s attention Saturday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship
Updated 14 August 2022
AP

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: British Open champion Cameron Smith has spent all week ignoring queries about reports he will be the latest to leave the PGA Tour for Saudi-backed LIV Golf. His only concern was try to win the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Now there’s another perk at stake: No. 1 in the world.

Even as J.J. Spaun picked up a pair of late birdies for a 2-under 68 to main a one-shot lead over Sepp Straka, and Will Zalatoris moved into contention for his first PGA Tour title, Smith is who got everyone’s attention Saturday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

He birdied his last hole for a 67, leaving him among those two shots out of the lead and fully aware that a win takes him to No. 1 in the world.

“That’s been one of my goals probably since the start of the year is to try to get to that top spot,” Smith said. “Try and chase it down.”

A week that began with a federal judge denying the request from three LIV Golf players to be part of the postseason could very well end with a new No. 1 that appears headed for the rival series.

Distractions don’t seem to be a problem for the Aussie, and there is no shortage of them.

“There’s definitely been a few more, but for me, I’m just trying to hit the best shot I can,” Smith said. That’s what I’m here to do is to hit good golf shots and make birdies.”

Spaun had a two-putt birdie on the par-5 16th and holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the next hole to claim the 54-hole lead a 13-under 197. Straka was right there with him until he failed to save par from the bunker on the 18th for a 68 that left him one shot behind.

Both are first-time winners on the PGA Tour this year, and a victory in a FedEx Cup playoffs even carries even more weight — $2.7 million to the winner and a guaranteed spot at East Lake for the FedEx Cup finale.

Zalatoris is just as hungry for a win. He has been a tough customer in the majors, losing in a playoff at the PGA Championship and finishing one back in the US Open. He is No. 14 in the world. And he has yet to win on the PGA Tour.

Zalatoris opened with a 71 that put him in such a hole that even his fiancee wanted to know their plans if he didn’t make it to the weekend.

“I told her, ‘Let’s cross that bridge when he get there,’” Zalatoris said with a smile. He decided to let his new caddie, Joel Stock, read putts in their second official round together. Zalatoris shot a 63 and followed with a 65 on Saturday.

He also was two behind, along with Trey Mullinax (66).

As for the chase to the next playoff event, consider Tyler Duncan. He is No. 118 in the FedEx Cup, and only the top 70 move on to the BMW Championship next week in Delaware. Duncan had a 67 and was tied for sixth. He was three behind, and even if he doesn’t win, he can move on if he can hold his position.

Ryan Palmer had a 32 on the back nine to salvage a 69 leaving him on the cusp of the top 70 that will advance.

There are 16 players separated by four shots, a group that includes Sam Burns and Tony Finau. A winner in his last two starts, Finau ended his streak of 11 rounds at 68 or lower. He made a bogey on the last hole gave him a 69, leaving him four behind.

No one stands out like Smith, for so many reasons. Not only is it his first start since being introduced at St. Andrews as the “champion golfer of the year,” the Daily Telegraph reported Tuesday that he had signed with LIV and would join the defectors outside Boston after the Tour Championship is over.

Smith has steadfastly refused to talk about it.

“I’m a man of my word and whenever you guys need to know anything, it’ll be said by me,” Smith said Tuesday. 

Topics: Cameron Smith PGA Tour LIV Golf FedEx Cup

Related

Spaun leads playoff opener; Scheffler, McIlroy miss cut
Sport
Spaun leads playoff opener; Scheffler, McIlroy miss cut
Late eagle lifts Kim to share of FedEx St. Jude Championship lead
Sport
Late eagle lifts Kim to share of FedEx St. Jude Championship lead

Mitch Evans wins Seoul E-Prix double-header opening race to keep Formula E title hopes alive

Mitch Evans wins Seoul E-Prix double-header opening race to keep Formula E title hopes alive
Updated 42 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Mitch Evans wins Seoul E-Prix double-header opening race to keep Formula E title hopes alive

Mitch Evans wins Seoul E-Prix double-header opening race to keep Formula E title hopes alive
  • Standings leader Stoffel Vandoorne finishes fifth, reducing his lead to 21 points with a maximum 29 points available in the final race
  • Lucas di Grassi makes history with third place finish to become the first Formula E driver to surpass 1,000 points
Updated 42 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

SEOUL: Mitch Evans produced under pressure to keep his title chances alive and slice into Stoffel Vandoorne’s points advantage as the Kiwi jumped from third on the grid to win the 2022 Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix in style on Saturday.

Championship leader Vandoorne finished fifth to see his lead now reduced to 21 points with Evans second, meaning Sunday’s final race of the season will determine the winner of this year’s championship.

On Saturday, Evans of Jaguar TCS Racing driver dispatched Julius Bär polesitter Oliver Rowland (Mahindra Racing) off the line as the Brit struggled to get away cleanly over greasy road markings, the circuit still soaked from an earlier downpour. Evans then rounded Lucas di Grassi (ROKiT Venturi Racing) with a stealthy move into Turn 3 on the opening lap and did not look back.

It was an incident-packed opening lap as a multi-car shunt at the penultimate corner caused a 45-minute red flag stoppage. Sébastien Buemi, Oliver Askew, André Lotterer, Dan Ticktum, Oliver Turvey, Nick Cassidy, Norman Nato and Nyck de Vries were all caught out by standing water to hit the wall. There was an audible gasp from the stadium crowd as they saw de Vries’ Silver Arrow 02 undercut Buemi’s Nissan, which came to rest on top of the Dutchman’s car. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

After the restart, it was a relatively serene Saturday afternoon for Evans, who eased to a comfortable three-second gap for much of the race ahead of Rowland. The Brit was happy to seal his first podium finish of the season and his first with Mahindra.

After his win, Evans said: “That was the plan (to keep the Championship race alive). It has been a lot of work since London to make sure we can make this result possible. This morning was tricky. We didn’t quite have the pace, but then the rain came at the right time, I qualified at the front and had a good start.

“The race was really hard to manage, the conditions change all the time, so thanks to the team for guiding me through. This is what we needed, we don’t give up, so we go to tomorrow and keep fighting. Can I do the double? That’s the plan. I’ve done it before. Let’s do it again.”

Meanwhile, Rowland’s future Mahindra teammate, di Grassi, earned his 39th podium in third place and became the first driver in Formula E to surpass 1,000 points. On Sunday, he is set to become the only driver in the championship to have competed in all 100 E-Prix.

Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) steered to the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap and fourth place, while Vandoorne kept the points ticking over with fifth place. Jean-Éric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH) had a mathematical chance of winning the championship going into the race, but his sixth-place finish ends his unlikely title run. Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team), Robin Frijns (Envision Racing), António Félix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH) and Cassidy (Envision Racing) rounded out the points-paying positions.

The Drivers’ World Championship will be decided in the final race of the season with Vandoorne and Evans battling for Season 8 supremacy.

Mercedes-EQ sit atop the Teams’ World Championship with 301 points, but ROKiT Venturi Racing can still overhaul the German manufacturer.

The inaugural race in Seoul today will be followed tomorrow by Round 16, the final race in the biggest-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season of 16 races in 10 world cities.

The second race in the Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix will also be the 100th E-Prix in Formula E history and will mark the end of the Gen2 race car era, ahead of an all-new Gen3 race car debuting next season.

Topics: Seoul E-Prix

Related

Stage set for Formula E season finale with Seoul E-Prix double-header
Sport
Stage set for Formula E season finale with Seoul E-Prix double-header
Lucas di Grassi wins 2nd race in SABIC London E-Prix double-header weekend
Sport
Lucas di Grassi wins 2nd race in SABIC London E-Prix double-header weekend

Vampire Esports soar to PUBG MOBILE World Invitational triumph at Gamers8 in Riyadh

Vampire Esports soar to PUBG MOBILE World Invitational triumph at Gamers8 in Riyadh
Updated 52 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Vampire Esports soar to PUBG MOBILE World Invitational triumph at Gamers8 in Riyadh

Vampire Esports soar to PUBG MOBILE World Invitational triumph at Gamers8 in Riyadh
  • The three-day main tournament saw the Thai team claim $500,000 of the $2m prize pool
  • The full tournament concludes next week with $1m Afterparty Showdown
Updated 52 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers8 on Saturday night saw Vampire Esports crowned PUBG MOBILE World Invitational (PMWI) champions at Boulevard Riyadh City.

The team from Thailand claimed $500,000 of the total $2 million prize pool after scoring 220 points. That points total was enough to edge out homegrown heroes Team Falcons from Saudi Arabia, who scored 197 points, into second place.

Team Falcons’ exploits earned them $300,000, while the 180 points scored by Stalwart Esports, from Mongolia, claimed third spot and $160,000. The MVP award, and with it $10,000, also went to Stalwart Esports — with star performer Action leading the individual rankings from day one of the tournament on Thursday right up until Saturday’s conclusion.

But the team of the tournament was far and away Vampire Esports, who celebrated their success by collectively — and delightedly — hoisting the spectacular PMWI Gamers8 trophy high into the air at the purpose-built arena at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Vampire Esports Leader Rvenclaw said: “This is the greatest achievement of our lives. It was our team goal to come here and win, and we are so delighted to have done so. We really encouraged each other to win.”

“The Esports Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City is a great venue and the fans created a great atmosphere. It was a great honor to be here in Riyadh and we have really enjoyed our time in Saudi Arabia — it is a beautiful country,” he added. “We have really enjoyed the culture here; the buildings are beautiful, the food has been awesome, and the people have been very welcoming. We will save the money that we have earned from winning the tournament in our bank accounts.”

Asked if the team had a message for the young gamers of Saudi Arabia who wish to follow in their footsteps, Rvenclaw said: “If you want to be a professional esports player, you must have the self-discipline to be able to study, practice and do your homework. When you see the best players in the world right now, they all have self-discipline and keep on improving. This is what makes you win and makes money for you and your family!”

The second annual PMWI tournament marks the fifth and final phase of the historic Professional Esports calendar at Gamers8, which is being organized by the Saudi Esports Federation.

Split into two parts, the main tournament welcomed 17 regional champions and one homegrown representative. The Afterparty Showdown — the second week’s tournament taking place from Aug. 18-20 — will see teams competing for the remaining $1 million on offer.

The Afterparty Showdown line-up will comprise the top five teams from the first week – the aforementioned Vampire Esports, Team Falcons, and Stalwart Esports, as well as Nigma Galaxy, who hail from the UAE and India, and DWG Kia from South Korea — alongside six teams chosen from different regions, and one given a special invitation to compete.

Faisal bin Hamran, head of esports at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The PUBG MOBILE World Invitational at Gamers8 witnessed high enthusiasm from the participating teams, the fans present at the Esports Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, and the tournament followers on Gamers8 channels being broadcast live in eight languages.

“This is our fifth tournament of the Gamers8 season, and the PMWI only adds to the glittering roster of elite action that we have been delighted — and privileged — to have witnessed this summer. I congratulate all the participating teams, especially those who qualified for the Afterparty Showdown that will be held next week.”

Topics: Gamers8 #SAUDI ARABIA Saudi falcons

Related

Gamers8 unveils dedicated space for Saudi’s Team Falcons
Sport
Gamers8 unveils dedicated space for Saudi’s Team Falcons
Gamers8 launches $3m PUBG MOBILE World Invitational
Sport
Gamers8 launches $3m PUBG MOBILE World Invitational

Team Abu Dhabi’s Al-Mansoori dazzles to claim pole in Lithuania

Team Abu Dhabi’s Al-Mansoori dazzles to claim pole in Lithuania
Updated 56 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Team Abu Dhabi’s Al-Mansoori dazzles to claim pole in Lithuania

Team Abu Dhabi’s Al-Mansoori dazzles to claim pole in Lithuania
  • The Emirati star boosts F2 World Championship bid as Al-Qemzi battles to stay in title race
Updated 56 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Team Abu Dhabi’s Mansoor Al-Mansoori boosted his challenge for the 2022 UIM F2 World Championship on Saturday by grabbing pole position for the Grand Prix of Lithuania.

Spurred on by his second place in last month’s first round of the 2022 series in Poland, the Emirati driver produced a stunning performance to win a three-stage qualifying session hampered by gusting winds.

Al-Mansoori edged out Sharjah Team’s Sami Selio in a thrilling shoot-out to ensure he will start an F2 race from the front for the first time tomorrow.

“I can’t wait for tomorrow,” said Al-Mansoori. “I’ll be aiming to have a good start, and after I turn the first buoy I can keep my position.”

Team-mate and three-times F2 world champion Rashed Al Qemzi will start tomorrow’s second Grand Prix of the season from seventh spot after narrowly missing a place in the shoot-out on a demanding circuit.

“The course was too crowded and it was very difficult to set a good time, but I’ll push hard tomorrow and everything is possible,” said Al-Qemzi.

The defending world champion is eager to bounce back with a big performance in Lithuania following his setback in Poland, where a race error from a backmarker put him out while he led the opening round.

Al-Qemzi had quickly found his pace in Kupiskis, setting the fastest time in today’s free practice session.

American Brent Dillard, who cracked a rib playing basketball last week, was forced to retire in pain and hand over the drive to Frenchman Peter Morin.

Sweden’s Bimba Sjoholm made a dramatic exit from the practice session when her boat barrel-rolled, and although she was able to start the first qualifying session, she soon went out with mechanical issues.

Flying Finn Selio was fastest in that session, with Al-Mansoori in fifth and Al-Qemzi in sixth going through comfortably.

After Al-Mansoori took an early lead in the shoot-out, Selio powered his way ahead, but the Emirati driver quickly responded to secure pole position. Germany’s Stefan Hagin, the first round winner in Poland, qualified in fifth place.

Final qualifying position for Grand Prix of Lithuania:

1. Mansoor Al-Mansoori (UAE) 39.568

2. Sami Selio (FIN) 39.808

3. Giacomo Sacchi (MON) 40.009

4. Duarte Benavente (POR) 40.303

5. Stefan Hagin 40.512

6. Edgaras Riabko (LIT) 40.775

Topics: UIM F2 World Championship United Arab Emirates (UAE) Abu Dhabi

Related

UAE’s Al-Mansoori shines at F2 world title race in Poland
Sport
UAE’s Al-Mansoori shines at F2 world title race in Poland
Team Abu Dhabi set to tackle Italian round of F2 World Championship
Sport
Team Abu Dhabi set to tackle Italian round of F2 World Championship

Hurkacz topples Ruud to set up Montreal final against Carreno Busta

Hurkacz topples Ruud to set up Montreal final against Carreno Busta
Updated 14 August 2022
AFP

Hurkacz topples Ruud to set up Montreal final against Carreno Busta

Hurkacz topples Ruud to set up Montreal final against Carreno Busta
  • Hurkacz has won his first five ATP finals — including the Miami Masters in April — and is keen to carry on with his string of victories
Updated 14 August 2022
AFP

MONTREAL: Hubert Hurkacz shrugged off a slow start to upset fourth seed Casper Ruud on Saturday and book a title clash with Pablo Carreno Busta at the ATP Montreal Masters.

Poland’s eighth-seeded Hurkacz needed two hours to claim a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory over his Norwegian opponent, who had dropped just one set all week.

But his workload was minor compared to that of unseeded Spaniard Carreno Busta, who needed three hours to hold off Briton Daniel Evans 7-5, 6-7 (7/9), 6-2.

Carreno Busta had a match point in the second set tiebreaker but couldn’t close out victory for another 50 minutes, finally sprinting away as he won the last dozen points of the match.

Evans sent over his sixth double fault of a long evening to surrender the contest.

Carreno Busta reached his first Masters final, where he’ll be vying to become the first unseeded Canadian champion since Argentina’s Guillermo Canas in 2002.

The last player ranked outside the top eight to win the Canadian crown was Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2014, when the men played in Toronto.

This year, Ruud was the highest-seeded player to make it to the semifinals, after world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, second seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece all fell in the second round.

Carreno Busta fired 45 winners, but said he was pleased to get through despite not playing his best tennis.

“It’s important to win these kind of matches, I’m so happy to be in the final,” he said.

“Suddenly this week, my level has been unbelievable.”

Against Ruud, Hurkacz finished with 47 winners — including 18 aces — and 19 unforced errors, advancing on his second match point.

“I was just trying to stay in the match, he was better for the first set and a half,” Hurkacz said. “I just had to hold on and fight."

Hurkacz has gone to three sets in each of his matches this week, but said he wasn’t feeling any physical toll.

“I feel good, I have energy,” he said. “So far so good,” he said.

Ruud and Hurkacz traded early breaks, but the Norwegian gained the edge in the first set, winning it on another break of serve.

He then inflicted further punishment by breaking Hurkacz to love in the opening game of the second as he tried to set a tone for the remainder of the match.

But Hurkacz struck back with an immediate break and carried on to level the match at a set apiece.

Hurkacz got away quickly in the deciding set, grabbing a 4-1 lead with two quick breaks of serve before closing out the comeback triumph.

He avenged a loss to Ruud in the fourth round at Roland Garros two months ago.

“I was just staying aggressive, searching for opportunities, just trying to take every single chance to get ahead in the rally and make him uncomfortable,” Hurkacz said.

Hurkacz has won his first five ATP finals — including the Miami Masters in April — and is keen to carry on with his string of victories.

“I just try to compete as hard as I can, be as well-prepared (as possible)

“I was fortunate to win the first few finals. But tomorrow is a new match. It’s going to be a very tricky one.”

Topics: Hubert Hurkacz Montreal Masters ATP Cup tennis ATP Cup ATP

Related

Kyrgios hammers de Minaur for Montreal Masters quarter-final spot
Sport
Kyrgios hammers de Minaur for Montreal Masters quarter-final spot
Kyrgios stuns top-ranked Medvedev at Montreal Masters, Alcaraz ousted
Sport
Kyrgios stuns top-ranked Medvedev at Montreal Masters, Alcaraz ousted

Brazil’s Haddad Maia to face Halep for Canadian WTA title

Brazil’s Haddad Maia to face Halep for Canadian WTA title
Updated 14 August 2022
AFP

Brazil’s Haddad Maia to face Halep for Canadian WTA title

Brazil’s Haddad Maia to face Halep for Canadian WTA title
  • The first Brazilian to get to the final of a WTA Masters event has now won 17 matches since June, when she won grasscourt titles in Birmingham and Nottingham
Updated 14 August 2022
AFP

TORONTO: Simona Halep will bid for a third Canadian title at the WTA Toronto Masters on Sunday against determined Brazilian outsider Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Haddad Maia stunned 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) in the semifinals while Halep put years of big-match experience to good use in a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over seventh-seeded American Jessica Pegula.

Halep, the former world No. 1 from Romania who won 2016 and 2018 trophies in Canada, showed her definitive return to form with the victory after dropping from the top 10 in the rankings a year ago due to injury.

“We never played against each other,” Halep said. “So I didn’t really know what to expect.

“But it was a great fight. I’m really happy that I went through.

“Of course, I can improve,” Halep added. “But I’m building the confidence, I’m building the game, and I’m really happy that I’m in this position.”

Haddad Maia, who stunned world No. 1  Ita Swiatek in the third round, blunted the noted serving attack of Czech Pliskova, who fired nine aces in defeat.

The first Brazilian to get to the final of a WTA Masters event has now won 17 matches since June, when she won grasscourt titles in Birmingham and Nottingham.

The South American, ranked 24th in the world, is guaranteed to breach the Top 20 next week.

Her match was a rollercoaster, with Haddad Maia fighting off Pliskova while leading 5-1 in the opening set.

Pliskova then seized a 4-1 lead in the second only for Haddad Maia to claw her way back.

Halep, who will return to the top-10 thanks to her victory, needed two and a quarter hours to knock out American Pegula, who was the highest seed left in the field.

The 30-year-old winner of Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles could return to sixth in the world if she beats Haddad Maia on Sunday.

She will again have experience on her side as she competes in her 18th career Masters final in search of her ninth title at the elite level.

Halep lost the opening set against Pegula in 35 minutes but levelled at a set apiece thanks to an early break in the second.

Halep missed two match points on her opponent’s serve and swiped her racquet angrily on the cement as Pegula held for 4-5 in the third.

“The fire is back, it’s a good sign if I do that,” said the Romanian, who was supported by a sizeable number of compatriots in the stands.

Halep clinched the win on her third opportunity as Pegula hit the net with a return.

“I changed a little bit the tactics,” Halep said. “In the first set, it was a little bit too fast.

“She was hitting super strong and I didn’t feel the rhythm. Then I just calmed down and I tried to just push her back a little bit more.”

Halep saved 12 of the 17 break points she faced as she earned her 37th victory this season while playing in her seventh semifinal of 2022.

Topics: Simona Halep Beatriz Haddad Maia WTA Toronto Masters

Related

Swiatek ambushed by Brazil’s Haddad Maia in stunning upset at Toronto Masters
Sport
Swiatek ambushed by Brazil’s Haddad Maia in stunning upset at Toronto Masters
Hard work for Halep in Toronto WTA win over Gauff
Sport
Hard work for Halep in Toronto WTA win over Gauff

Latest updates

Saudi Aramco currently studying its portfolio for potential IPOs: CEO
Saudi Aramco currently studying its portfolio for potential IPOs: CEO
Digital payments exceed cash for first time in Saudi Arabia with 94% transaction value 
Digital payments exceed cash for first time in Saudi Arabia with 94% transaction value 
Mitch Evans wins Seoul E-Prix double-header opening race to keep Formula E title hopes alive
Mitch Evans wins Seoul E-Prix double-header opening race to keep Formula E title hopes alive
Iran puts on trial reformist Mostafa Tajzadeh: state media
Iran puts on trial reformist Mostafa Tajzadeh: state media
Vampire Esports soar to PUBG MOBILE World Invitational triumph at Gamers8 in Riyadh
Vampire Esports soar to PUBG MOBILE World Invitational triumph at Gamers8 in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.