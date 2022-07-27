LIV Golf announces 12-team, 14-event league launch in 2023

LONDON: The LIV Golf League will officially launch in 2023 with 48 players and 12 established team franchises competing in a 14-tournament schedule, LIV Golf announced on Wednesday.

The events are expected to expand LIV Golf’s global footprint across the Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

LIV Golf will also continue the International Series, events launched this year through a $300 million commitment from LIV Golf to the Asian Tour.

LIV Golf League players are expected to compete in numerous International Series tournaments, taking the world’s top players to locations such as Thailand, England, South Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East, Indonesia, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and new locations across the Americas and Europe.

In total, LIV Golf will deliver 25 tournaments worldwide in 2023.

“LIV Golf’s expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that provides an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximize our beloved sport’s true potential,” said Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf.

“Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans, establishing a league of teams to connect and grow with. The International Series will attract new talent and offer unprecedented pathways that develop the next generation of stars. LIV Golf is committed to making sustainable investments that grow the game now and for the future, and we are proud to turn these dreams into a reality.”

LIV Golf League will showcase its new golf format featuring simultaneous team and individual play, with players competing for $405 million in prize purses. They will play head-to-head against their rivals throughout the year.

Each season will culminate in a Team World Championship match play grand finale. The 2023 league schedule will not compete with the Majors, international team events, or heritage events.

Each team will be led by one established team captain and follow a franchise model akin to other sports. Team captains will compete and have the ability to build their franchises as they see fit.

LIV Golf League looks to provide open competition with opportunities for promotions and relegations through the LIV Golf International Series, delivering new opportunities for international golfers, as well as pathways for amateurs and the next generation of leading players into elite professional golf.

This format provides broad exemption categories so a range of players can earn their way into the league. An end-of-season LIV Golf Promotions event will provide further opportunities for new talent to enter the league.

LIV Golf recently pledged $100 million through the introduction of “LIV to Give," the organization’s global corporate social responsibility platform designed to support social and environmental efforts worldwide and in each tournament host community.