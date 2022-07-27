You are here

  • Home
  • LIV Golf announces 12-team, 14-event league launch in 2023

LIV Golf announces 12-team, 14-event league launch in 2023

LIV Golf announces 12-team, 14-event league launch in 2023
Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Ratchanon Chantananuwat at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England, June 7, 2022. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vqbj9

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

LIV Golf announces 12-team, 14-event league launch in 2023

LIV Golf announces 12-team, 14-event league launch in 2023
  • Greg Norman: Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans, establishing a league of teams to connect and grow with
  • Each team will be led by one established team captain and follow a franchise model akin to other sports; team captains will compete and have the ability to build their franchises as they see fit
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The LIV Golf League will officially launch in 2023 with 48 players and 12 established team franchises competing in a 14-tournament schedule, LIV Golf announced on Wednesday.

The events are expected to expand LIV Golf’s global footprint across the Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

LIV Golf will also continue the International Series, events launched this year through a $300 million commitment from LIV Golf to the Asian Tour.

LIV Golf League players are expected to compete in numerous International Series tournaments, taking the world’s top players to locations such as Thailand, England, South Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East, Indonesia, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and new locations across the Americas and Europe.

In total, LIV Golf will deliver 25 tournaments worldwide in 2023.

“LIV Golf’s expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that provides an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximize our beloved sport’s true potential,” said Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf.

“Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans, establishing a league of teams to connect and grow with. The International Series will attract new talent and offer unprecedented pathways that develop the next generation of stars. LIV Golf is committed to making sustainable investments that grow the game now and for the future, and we are proud to turn these dreams into a reality.”

LIV Golf League will showcase its new golf format featuring simultaneous team and individual play, with players competing for $405 million in prize purses. They will play head-to-head against their rivals throughout the year.

Each season will culminate in a Team World Championship match play grand finale. The 2023 league schedule will not compete with the Majors, international team events, or heritage events.

Each team will be led by one established team captain and follow a franchise model akin to other sports. Team captains will compete and have the ability to build their franchises as they see fit.

LIV Golf League looks to provide open competition with opportunities for promotions and relegations through the LIV Golf International Series, delivering new opportunities for international golfers, as well as pathways for amateurs and the next generation of leading players into elite professional golf.

This format provides broad exemption categories so a range of players can earn their way into the league. An end-of-season LIV Golf Promotions event will provide further opportunities for new talent to enter the league.

LIV Golf recently pledged $100 million through the introduction of “LIV to Give," the organization’s global corporate social responsibility platform designed to support social and environmental efforts worldwide and in each tournament host community.

Topics: LIV Golf Greg Norman Asian Tour

Related

Teams to tee off in LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster announced
Sport
Teams to tee off in LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster announced
Former world No.2 Henrik Stenson joins LIV Golf
Sport
Former world No.2 Henrik Stenson joins LIV Golf

US basketball star Griner testifies at Russia drug trial

US basketball star Griner testifies at Russia drug trial
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

US basketball star Griner testifies at Russia drug trial

US basketball star Griner testifies at Russia drug trial
  • She acknowledged in court earlier this month that she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil
  • Griner said she was offered neither an explanation of her rights nor access to lawyers
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

KHIMKI, Russia: American basketball star Brittney Griner testified Wednesday at her drug trial in Russia that a language interpreter provided during her questioning translated only a fraction of what was said.
And officials instructed her to sign documents without providing an explanation, she said.
Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February. She acknowledged in court earlier this month that she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil when she arrived in Russia but contends she had no criminal intent and the cartridges ended up in her luggage inadvertently.
During her testimony, the Phoenix Mercury standout described making a grueling 13-hour flight to Moscow from Arizona while recovering from COVID-19.
Griner said she still does not know how the cannabis oil for which she had a doctor’s recommendation ended up in her bag but explained she had packed in haste while under great stress.
She recalled how her luggage was checked upon her Feb. 17 arrival in Moscow and getting pulled aside after inspectors found the cartridges.
Along with the interpreter provided an incomplete translation, Griner said she was offered neither an explanation of her rights nor access to lawyers and was instructed to sign documents without receiving an explanation of what they implied.
After hours of proceedings she did not understand, she was allowed to hand over her personal belongings to a lawyer before being led away in handcuffs, Griner said. She said she received only a cursory translation of the allegations at her during a Feb. 19 hearing where a court sanctioned her arrest.
Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs. Her trial started July 1. and the five previous court sessions so far were short, some lasting only about an hour.
It is unclear how long the trial will last, but a court has authorized Griner’s detention until Dec. 20. She went to Russia to play for a Russian team in the WNBA’s off-season.
During Tuesday’s court session of about 90 minutes, a Russian neuropsychologist testified about worldwide use of medicinal cannabis, which remains illegal in Russia. Griner’s defense team has submitted a US doctor’s letter recommending the basketball player use medical cannabis to treat pain.
Griner testified Wednesday that she was suffering from pain from injuries sustained during her basketball career. She emphasized that cannabis oil is widely used in the United States for medicinal purposes and has less negative effects than some other painkillers
A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said last week that the legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use in parts of the US had no bearing on what happens in Russia.
The slow-moving trial and Griner’s five months of detention have raised strong criticism among teammates and supporters in the United States, which has formally declared her to be “wrongfully detained,” a designation sharply rejected by Russian officials.
Griner was arrested in February amid high US-Moscow tensions ahead of Russia sending troops into Ukraine later that month. Some supporters contend she is being held in Russia as a pawn, possibly for a prisoner swap. American soccer notable Megan Rapinoe last week said “she’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously.”
Russian media have speculated that Griner could be exchanged for prominent Russian arms trader Viktor Bout, who is imprisoned in the United States, and that Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia for espionage, may also figure in an exchange.
US officials have not commented on the prospects for such a trade. Russian officials have said no exchange could be discussed until the conclusion of the legal proceedings against Griner.

Topics: Russia court US basketball star Brittney Griner Cannabis

Related

US basketball star Brittney Griner treated injuries with medical cannabis, defense argues
Sport
US basketball star Brittney Griner treated injuries with medical cannabis, defense argues
Basketball star Brittney Griner arrives at Russian court for trial on drug charges
Sport
Basketball star Brittney Griner arrives at Russian court for trial on drug charges

Dortmund striker Haller has operation after tumor found

Dortmund striker Haller has operation after tumor found
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

Dortmund striker Haller has operation after tumor found

Dortmund striker Haller has operation after tumor found
  • Haller signed for Dortmund from Ajax on July 6 for $31.5 million
  • Kehl said Haller's operation was successful but added the next steps in his treatment were still not fully clear
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

DORTMUND, Germany: Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller has undergone a successful operation on a testicular tumor and will be out for at least “a couple of months,” sporting director Sebastian Kehl said Wednesday.
Haller signed for Dortmund from Ajax on July 6 for 31 million euros ($31.5 million) but had to leave a pre-season training camp 12 days later for treatment after the tumor was found.
Kehl said Haller’s operation was successful but added the next steps in his treatment were still not fully clear.
“The course of treatment is under discussion, there are different courses,” Kehl said. “We will be missing Sébastien for a couple of months for sure, and as soon as we can be more specific, we will communicate that in the coming days.”
Kehl didn’t specify a diagnosis. Tumors can be benign and do not always lead to a diagnosis of cancer.
When asked if Dortmund would make any new signings to cover for Haller’s absence, Kehl said “we are preparing for various scenarios” in terms of how the team will work this season. Haller was signed as a replacement for Erling Haaland after the Norwegian joined Manchester City.
Kehl said existing players like Netherlands international Donyell Malen and 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko could fill the gap.
“We’re only going to do something if it really makes sense in the end, and otherwise we’ll put our trust in the guys we have here,” Kehl said.
Haller scored 34 goals for Ajax last season, including 11 in eight Champions League games.
Dortmund start their season on Friday with a German Cup game at third-division club 1860 Munich.

Topics: Borussia Dortmund Ajax Sebastien Haller tumor

Related

Newcastle set to beat PSG, Borussia Dortmund for signing of France youth international Hugo Ekitike
Sport
Newcastle set to beat PSG, Borussia Dortmund for signing of France youth international Hugo Ekitike
Dortmund sign Adeyemi from Salzburg after Haaland move
Sport
Dortmund sign Adeyemi from Salzburg after Haaland move

Formula E partners with SABIC ahead of London E-Prix

Formula E partners with SABIC ahead of London E-Prix
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Formula E partners with SABIC ahead of London E-Prix

Formula E partners with SABIC ahead of London E-Prix
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corp. sees partnership with electric car series aligning with its sustainability, electrification strategies
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi chemical industry giant SABIC has announced the launch of a major long-term sponsorship deal and innovation partnership with Formula E, the world’s first net-zero sport since inception.

The linkup will begin at the weekend with title sponsorship of the 2022 SABIC London E-Prix, a double-header of races at the ExCeL London exhibition center on July 30 and 31 in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Riyadh’s Diriyah E-Prix has opened each of the last four seasons of Formula E.

SABIC vice chairman and chief executive officer, Yousef Al-Benyan, said: “We are excited to partner with Formula E. Our sponsorship will drive global visibility of the SABIC brand within a relevant, exciting, and growing global sports platform.

“In addition, we intend to collaborate closely with Formula E to integrate our sustainable solutions into their ecosystem and operations.

“This offers SABIC a unique opportunity to transfer our innovations from Formula E into the broader automotive and EV (electric vehicle) industries benefiting our customers and partners and demonstrating our ability to support the world’s transition to EV and a more sustainable future,” he added.

The partnership aligns with SABIC’s broader sustainability strategy as well as electrification, one of the pathways the company has identified toward achieving carbon neutrality.

Formula E founder and chairman, Alejandro Agag, said: “We welcome SABIC to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The 2022 SABIC London E-Prix is the beginning of a progressive and innovative partnership that will have a positive impact on our mission to drive sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing.”

Topics: Formula E SABIC London E-Prix

Related

Exclusive Formula E’s Alberto Longo sees bright future ahead for all-electric series
Sport
Formula E’s Alberto Longo sees bright future ahead for all-electric series
Nick Cassidy claims first Formula E victory in rainswept New York City E-Prix opener
Sport
Nick Cassidy claims first Formula E victory in rainswept New York City E-Prix opener

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach quarterfinals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach quarterfinals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach quarterfinals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach quarterfinals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
  • The young Falcons top Group B after 4-1 win, while Jordan qualify from Group B
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 Arab Cup U-20 after defeating Iraq 4-1 on Tuesday night at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha.

The win means the young Falcons have topped Group A with a maximum of six points from two matches, while Mauritania is in second with three points. Iraq, in third place, have been eliminated with no points.

The Saudi team took the lead on nine minutes through Abdullah Radif, before Musab Al-Juwair doubled the score after 31 minutes. Iraq’s Abboud Rabah reduced the deficit two minutes later, but Radif restored Saudi’s two-goal lead almost immediately with his second of the match.

With 10 minutes of the match left, Radif completed his hattrick from the penalty spot to give the hosts a deserved 4-1 victory.

The Saudi team kicked off the tournament last Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Mauritania, who went on to beat Iraq 1-0 three days later. Their opponent in Sunday’s quarterfinal is yet to be confirmed.

In Group B, Yemen defeated the UAE 3-1 to finish second in the table behind Jordan, who qualify automatically for the last eight. The UAE, with only one point, are eliminated, while the Yemenis now wait to see if they are one of the two best second-placed teams in the competition.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iraq Arab Cup U-20

Related

Palestine knock out Sudan to top Group F at Arab Cup U-20
Sport
Palestine knock out Sudan to top Group F at Arab Cup U-20
Egypt beat Oman 1-0 at 2022 Arab Cup U20
Sport
Egypt beat Oman 1-0 at 2022 Arab Cup U20

Young Saudis reach quarterfinal of 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship

Young Saudis reach quarterfinal of 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship
Saudi's players and staff celebrate winning Group B at the 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship. (@ksavollyball)
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Young Saudis reach quarterfinal of 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship

Young Saudis reach quarterfinal of 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship
  • A 3-1 win over Qatar meant the hosts topped Group B and confirmed progress to the last eight of the tournament taking place in Qatif
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia have defeated Qatar 3-1 at Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz Sports City Hall in Qatif to reach the quarterfinals of the 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship.

Group B’s other match of the day saw Palestine beat Kuwait 3-2.

The 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18 over Qatar saw the Falcons maintain their perfect record in the tournament to top the table with 12 points from four wins. Palestine finished second on six points, Kuwait third also on six points, while Syria took fourth position with four points. Only Qatar, in fifth place with two points, have been eliminated from the Group.

In Group A’s action on Tuesday, Bahrain beat Jordan 3-0, while Iraq overcame Lebanon 3-1.

The results mean Bahrain won the group with 10 points while Iraq finished second with nine points, Lebanon third with six points and the UAE fourth with five points. Jordan, with no points, have been eliminated.

Thursday’s quarterfinals will see Saudi take on the UAE in an all-Gulf Cooperation Council clash, with Bahrain meeting Syria, Iraq clashing with Kuwait and Lebanon facing off with Palestine.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sports

Related

Saudi Arabia on 3-game win streak at junior volleyball champs
Sport
Saudi Arabia on 3-game win streak at junior volleyball champs
Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait in West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship
Sport
Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait in West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship

Latest updates

LIV Golf announces 12-team, 14-event league launch in 2023
LIV Golf announces 12-team, 14-event league launch in 2023
Pro-Sadr protesters breach Iraq’s fortified Green Zone
Pro-Sadr protesters breach Iraq’s fortified Green Zone
Prime Minister Kishida considers visiting Saudi Arabia in August
Prime Minister Kishida considers visiting Saudi Arabia in August
Saudi crown prince thanks Greek officials for ‘warm reception’ after concluding official visit
Saudi crown prince thanks Greek officials for ‘warm reception’ after concluding official visit
Saudi Health Insurance Council wins international award
Saudi Health Insurance Council wins international award

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.