Saudi Cabinet approves a tourism MoU with Jamaica

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Tourism Ministry and its Jamaican counterpart.

The two countries initiated discussions last year to collaborate in the field of tourism as the world recovers from the pandemic.

The talks began during a visit of Jamaican Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett to the Kingdom.

During his visit last year, Barlett had told Arab News that establishing air connectivity between the two countries is a priority. “As they say, you don’t swim to Jamaica, you fly,” he had said.

Jamaica is highly dependent on tourism, as the sector contributes 10 percent to the country’s gross domestic product, Bartlett added.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council of ministers also approved an initial agreement between the Kingdom and Morocco in the field of renewable energy.

The ministers also discussed a draft general agreement for cooperation between the Kingdom and Seychelles and a draft MoU with Colombia to promote investments.

The council also approved the Kingdom’s accession to an agreement on the establishment of the International Organization for Maritime Aid.