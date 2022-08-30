You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Otherlands

What We Are Reading Today: Otherlands
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Otherlands

What We Are Reading Today: Otherlands
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Author: Thomas Halliday

Thomas Halliday’s Otherlands is an exploration of the Earth as it used to exist, the changes that have occurred during its history, and the ways that life has found to adapt.

It takes us from the savannahs of Pliocene Kenya to watch a python chase a group of australopithecines into an acacia tree; to a cliff overlooking the salt pans of the empty basin of what will be the Mediterranean Sea just as water from the Miocene Atlantic Ocean spills in; into the tropical forests of Eocene Antarctica; and under the shallow pools of Ediacaran Australia, where we glimpse the first microbial life.

Otherlands also offers us a vast perspective on the current state of the planet.

The thought that something as vast as the Great Barrier Reef, for example, with all its vibrant diversity, might one day soon be gone sounds improbable.

But the fossil record shows us that this sort of wholesale change is not only possible but has repeatedly happened throughout Earth’s history.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 30 August 2022
MANAL SHAKIR

Review: 'Discretion' by Faiza Guene explores the struggles of fitting in

Review: ‘Discretion’ by Faiza Guene explores the struggles of fitting in
Updated 30 August 2022
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: From Paris by way of Msirda Fouaga in Algeria comes “Discretion,” a first- and second-generation story about familial bonds, the struggles of fitting in, and the consequences of French colonization.

Written by award-winning author, Faiza Guene, and translated from French into English by Sarah Ardizzone, the novel focuses on Yamina Taleb who is approaching her 70th birthday.

Her life is pleasant and routine, her family loves her, and yet her journey has been filled with hardship and exile, love and pain, and new beginnings.

Yamina does not know the exact date of her birth because her Algerian birth certificate and French residence permit says different things. But that does not reduce the 70 years she has been surviving against a difficult childhood which kept her on the brink of poverty, colonization that stole her youth and her father for the first few years of her life and was the reason for her first exile.

But Yamina does not dwell on the negative. She has a loving husband, Brahim Taleb, and four children she adores and who adore her, even if they get mad at her for being married to her rituals, to her calm demeanor, and to politeness.

However, her children, Malika, Hannah, Imane, and Omar do not share her outlook. They witness the discrimination immigrants in France have to face and they do not stay quiet about it.

They are painfully aware of who they are, the sacrifices that have been made for them to be here, and their identities as second-generation French citizens. But their stories start generations earlier with their ancestors being traumatized by colonization which sits heavy on their shoulders as they straddle their two identities.

Guene is a masterful storyteller who can say so much in just a few sentences. Her character’s story begins on a piece of paper with the wrong birthdate but moves into an incredible history of resilience. She unapologetically dives into generational stories that are interconnected, where youth is stolen at the hands of men or colonizers and yet they still move forward.

Through the Talebs, a loving family, she portrays six individuals whose hopes and dreams transcend time.

The Talebs are of two worlds, Algeria and France, and live the sacrifices and hardships of both, spanning identities and lives.

Topics: Faiza Guene Discretion

What We Are Reading Today: Picasso’s War

What We Are Reading Today: Picasso’s War
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Picasso's War

What We Are Reading Today: Picasso’s War
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

Author: Hugh Eakin

A riveting story of how dueling ambitions and the power of prodigy made America the cultural center of the world — and made Pablo Picasso the most famous artist in the shadow of World War II.

In January 1939, Picasso was renowned in Europe but disdained by many in the US. One year later, Americans across the country were clamoring to see his art.

It would take Hitler’s campaign against Jews and modern art to get his most important paintings out of Europe and organized in the shadow of war, the groundbreaking exhibition Picasso: Forty Years of His Art would define New York’s new Museum of Modern Art as we know it, and shift the focus of the art world from Paris to New York.

Picasso’s War is the story of how a single exhibition, a decade in the making, irrevocably changed American taste and in doing so saved dozens of Picasso’s artworks from the Nazis.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Afghan Crucible

What We Are Reading Today: Afghan Crucible
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Afghan Crucible

What We Are Reading Today: Afghan Crucible
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

Author: Elisabeth Leake 

Elisabeth Leake’s Afghan Crucible tells the history of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan — an invasion whose consequences both Afghanistan and the wider world are still living.

The Soviet war, and parallel covert American aid to Afghan resistance fighters, would come to be a defining event of international politics in the final years of the Cold War, lingering far beyond the Soviet Union’s own demise.

This sweeping history moves between centers of state in Kabul, Moscow, Islamabad, and Washington, the halls of global governance in Geneva and New York, resistance hubs in Peshawar and Panjshir, and refugee camps scattered across Pakistan’s borderlands to tell its expansive story.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Fixing the Climate

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Fixing the Climate

Photo/Supplied
Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News

Authors: CHARLES F. SABEL and DAVID G.VICTOR

Global climate diplomacy—from the Kyoto Protocol to the Paris Agreement—is not working. Despite decades of sustained negotiations by world leaders, the climate crisis continues to worsen. The solution is within our grasp—but we will not achieve it through top-down global treaties or grand bargains among nations.
Charles Sabel and David Victor explain why the profound transformations needed for deep cuts in emissions must arise locally, with government and business working together to experiment with new technologies, quickly learn the best solutions, and spread that information globally. Sabel and Victor
show how some of the most iconic successes in environmental policy were products of this experimentalist approach to problem solving, such as the Montreal Protocol on the ozone layer, the rise of electric vehicles, and Europe’s success in controlling water pollution.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

What We Are Reading Today: What We Owe Each Other by Minouche Shafik

What We Are Reading Today: What We Owe Each Other by Minouche Shafik
Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: What We Owe Each Other by Minouche Shafik

What We Are Reading Today: What We Owe Each Other by Minouche Shafik
Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News

Whether we realize it or not, all of us participate in the social contract every day through mutual obligations among our family, community, place of work, and fellow citizens.

Caring for others, paying taxes, and benefiting from public services define the social contract that supports and binds us together as a society.

Today, however, our social contract has been broken by changing gender roles, technology, new models of work, aging, and the perils of climate change.

Minouche Shafik takes us through stages of life we all experience — raising children, getting educated, falling ill, working, growing old — and shows how a reordering of our societies is possible.

Dawing on evidence and examples from around the world, she shows how every country can provide citizens with the basics to have a decent life and be able to contribute to society.

Topics: Minouche Shafik Book Review

