Mawani completes S4.5m expansion work of Jeddah Port to facilitate fast movement of trucks

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority has inaugurated the Gate 9 of Jeddah Islamic Port following its expansion in a bid to enhance its operational efficiency and provide quality services.

This follows after the authority completed the development and rehabilitation of the western road to the Aramco refinery, according to a statement.

Built at the cost of SR17 million ($4.5 million), the project that involved developing and expanding the gate and rehabilitating the western road will contribute to facilitating the exit of trucks through four lanes, from 3,600 to 8,000 trucks per day.

This will speed up the trucks’ movement and shorten the travel time between Jeddah Islamic Port and the warehouse area in Al Khumra to 25 minutes from 40 minutes.

This is part of Mawani’s efforts to develop the infrastructure of Saudi ports and raise their efficiency by achieving sustainability, digitization and innovation.