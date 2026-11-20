DUBAI: The Dubai-based Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards honored the winners of its 15th edition earlier this month, giving away more than $1 million in prize money.

The theme of this year’s awards was “Family,” but, as always, photographers could also enter the General category (for either black-and-white or color images). There were three further competition categories this year as well: Portfolio, Sports Photography, and Dreams of AI, the latter “celebrating the creative possibilities emerging at the intersection of photography and artificial intelligence.” Here, we present a selection of highlights from the winning entries.

Pinu Rahman

‘Under the Same Sky,’ Pinu Rahman. (Supplied)

‘Under the Same Sky’

HIPA’s $200,000 Grand Prize went to Bangladeshi photographer Pinu Rahman for this photograph of a family sleeping in the ruins of their home, one of around 1,500 destroyed by a devastating fire in November 2025 in Korail, one of Dhaka’s most densely populated informal settlements, that left thousands displaced. “Amid the destruction, the image offers a poignant portrayal of family, resilience and the human capacity to endure,” HIPA’s judges noted.

The photographer’s notes state: “Photographed the following morning from above, a family of five sleeps side by side within the surviving concrete walls of their burned home. Around them lie twisted corrugated tin, charred debris and the remains of neighboring shelters. A few salvaged belongings are gathered close. With their home gone, the family rests together in the only space still available to them.”

Nawaf Alosaimi

‘The Line’

The Saudi photographer picked up second place in the Family category for his striking black-and-white image of a herd of African elephants. “A great matriarch leads from the front, her long tusks prominent and her wrinkled skin rendered in fine detail by the monochrome light,” the photographer’s notes state. “Younger elephants and calves press close among the adults, their trunks and legs forming a dense, overlapping mass of movement. Low hills and distant mountains sit along the horizon and a solitary elephant trails at the far edge of the frame, suggesting the full scale of the group crossing this vast, sweeping landscape.” On social-media, Alosaimi said his award was “a turning point” in his life.

Hongbin Wu

‘Winter Game’

The winning image in the Sports category came from Chinese photographer Wu for this shot of an impromptu basketball game in the grounds of a temple in the mountainous Guoluo region of Qinghai. “Dressed in scarlet robes, the young monks gather across the court, some playing while others watch from the edges. Their long shadows stretch across the ground beneath the winter sun,” the photographer’s notes explain. “The quiet surroundings and lively game create a striking glimpse of youthful energy within the remote setting of monastic life.”

Yousef Alzanoon

‘Between Hunger and Fire’

The Palestinian photographer won the Portfolio category for his collection of shots from Gaza, which, according to the notes, show the “weight of war … in its most unsparing dimensions.” From this shot of people gathered around a food aid truck, through stark images of mothers with their severely malnourished children, to photos of buildings collapsing, Alzanoon’s images of “the profound scale of civilian suffering endured throughout the conflict” are intensely moving.

Jono Allen

‘Mahina and Mother’

The Australian photographer picked up the top prize in the General — Black and White category for this image of an exceptionally rare albino humpback whale calf named Mahina (“Moon” in Tongan). “Her luminous white body rests close against her mother’s dark, barnacle-marked skin, the contrast between them striking and immediate. The two are at the start of a 4,000-mile migration to Antarctic waters, accompanied by a chosen male guardian,” the photographer’s notes read. “Active shipping lanes, ghost nets, killer whales and great white sharks mark the route ahead. Mahina’s white colouring, visible from great distances, heightens the dangers. Her mother and guardian remain close, their protective instincts attuned to her exceptional vulnerability.