RIYADH: Star domestic sprinter Zefzaf (USA) returns to action at King Abdulaziz Racecourse on Saturday on a card which also features two valuable two-year-old contests including the $267,000 (SAR 1m) Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Cup.

Zefzaf faces a full field of 17 rivals in the second event over 1200m and will have his first outing since taking eighth behind international big guns such as Reef Runner (USA), Lazzat (FR) and Comanche Brave (IRE) in the Group 2 1351 Turf Sprint Presented by Qiddiya City at The Saudi Cup night in February.

The Red Stable of Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Abdulaziz runner landed the trial for that race the previous month with the reopposing Sheikh Abdullah Homoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah-owned Transferred (IRE) and the White Stable of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz & Sons’ Cacofonix (IRE) in behind.

Red Stable are further represented in the $32,000 Open by Antonin Dvorak (IRE) and Riyadh Angel (IRE), while Sheikh Abdullah Homoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah also runs Bakeel (GB), who has his first start since winning over the course and distance two years ago, and Taif Sprint Championship hero Farough (GB) who bids for a fifth consecutive success.

Saturday’s card concludes with three races carrying a $267,000 prize fund and climaxes with 16 juvenile colts and geldings going to post in the Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Cup over 1600m.

Camilio Ospina is aboard White Stable’s twice-raced and unbeaten Alnajim Alsati (KSA), with Muhammad Al-Daham sporting the Sheikh Abdullah Homoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah silks on recent nine-length winner Haiyahom (KSA), while Rahhabi (KSA) could be involved for Eddie Castro and is unbeaten in three starts.

Twenty fillies including Excited Lady (KSA) have been declared for the $267,000 Princess Setah bint Fahad Aldamer Cup, with the top-rated having been an impressive winner of the Saud bin Salman Cup earlier in the month.

Local-bred three-year-old purebred Arabians also get their chance to chase a SAR1 million prize pot in the 1600m Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Cup in which the winner of Taif’s King Faisal Cup, Sahab Alriyadh (KSA), looks a standout after maintaining her unbeaten run with a near 12-length success in that Group 3 under Abdullah Al-Hussain. Huge prize money is also on offer in Friday’s feature with a strong renewal of the $400,000 Group 3 UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabians over 1800m.

The veteran Mutwakel Alkhalediah (KSA) for trainer Nasser Mutlaq holds excellent claims with the 10-year-old Group 1 Obaiyah Arabian Classic sixth back to winning ways last week in the Listed JCSA Cup. He clashes with up-and-coming four-year-old Bouchra (FR) — a near eight-length winner of the King Khaled Racecourse Championship on the final day of the Taif summer season in September.

Red Stable’s JCSA Sprint Cup winner Aba Almae’aly (KSA) heads the field of nine three-year-olds in the $44,000 domestic Group 3 Ministry of Justice Cup over 1800m, while older horses do battle over the same distance in the domestic Group 3 Ministry of Interior Cup.

White Stable is responsible for four of the 12 declared runners and they include this month’s Abdullah bin Ibrahim Aba Al-Khail Award first and second Lelah Doroh (KSA) and Kaflahom (KSA).

Friday’s sixth event, a 1600m Open, also holds plenty of intrigue with owner Sheikh Abdullah Homoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah’s Al Musmak (IRE) making his re-entry. The multiple UK winner for Roger Varian scored on his first outing in Riyadh in January and ran down the field behind Forever Young (JPN) on his only outing since The Saudi Cup.