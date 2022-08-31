Saudi Arabia designates five individuals for association with activities in support of Houthis

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia designated five individuals on Wednesday for their association with activities in support of the Iran-backed Houthis, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Presidency of State Security said all assets belonging to the five individuals in the Kingdom should be frozen and dealing with them directly or indirectly is prohibited.
The list of designated individuals is as follows:
1. Mansour Ahmed Al-Saadi
A Yemeni national, Al-Saadi is involved in smuggling Iranian weapons to Yemen and has previously received extensive training in Iran. He is the mastermind behind the attacks on international shipments in the Red Sea, SPA said.
2. Ahmed Ali Al-Hamzi
A Yemeni national, Al-Hamzi is in charge of the Houthi drone program, receives Iranian-made weapons, and has previously undergone extensive training in Iran, SPA said.
3. Mohammed Abdul Karim Al-Ghamary
A Yemeni national, Al-Ghamary took military courses in Iran and is directly involved in launching ballistic missiles and drones, SPA said.
4. Zakaria Abdullah Yahya Hajar
A Yemeni national, Hajar took military courses in Iran and is associated with ballistic missile and drone launches, SPA said.
5. Ahmed Mohamed Ali Al-Johary
A Yemeni national, Al-Johary is associated with ballistic missile and drone launches, SPA said.
Saudi ambassador to Yemen meets coordinator of UN panel of experts on Yemen
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber, who also supervises the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, on Wednesday met with the coordinator of the UN Panel of Experts on Yemen, Dr. Debbie Dash.
During the meeting, they discussed the Kingdom’s support for UN efforts in Yemen, and the efforts of the team in implementing its mandate.
They stressed the importance of the commitment of the Iran-backed Houthi militia to the provisions of the current UN-sponsored truce and the speedy opening of roads in Taiz to alleviate human suffering in the besieged city.
The two sides also stressed that revenues must be deposited in the Central Bank of Yemen to pay the salaries of civil workers.
Art Residency Al-Balad deepens cultural ties between international creatives
Open Studio a space to share knowledge and experiences about arts, culture, and discover new perspectives
Updated 31 August 2022
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: The “Art Residency Al-Balad” has concluded its third edition with an open studio featuring the works of its residents at the premises in Rubat Al-Khunji Al-Saghir in Al-Balad in Jeddah on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture and operated by Hafez Projects, the public was invited to visit the studios of the resident artists, learn about their projects and experiences, and discuss their artistic aspirations.
The program offered six-week residencies to national and international emerging and mid-career artists, curators and researchers.
The participating artists — Ahmed Ben Taleb from Morocco, Andrea Alkalay from Argentina, Ashwag Kojah from Jeddah, Asmaa Alfageeh from Al-Qunfudhah, Eligatou from Riyadh, Fernando Martín Velazco from Mexico, Kawthar Smaren from Riyadh, Khalid Alangari from Dawadmi and Mahmud Manning from Britain — presented their artworks and interacted with the public.
Mohamed Ali Ghomriani, managing director of Hafez Projects, said: “As an organization which has been active in Jeddah’s artistic scene in the last eight years, we are extremely grateful to the Ministry of Culture to have been given the opportunity to operate the Art Residency Program Al-Balad. The Open Studio was a chance to share with the public the results of the work carried out by the residents over the last six weeks.”
He added: “It was also a chance to witness, once again, the interest and enthusiasm of all the guests who visited the art residency during the event. This confirms the importance of continuing to support arts initiatives and the artists towards the establishment of a flourishing and living cultural life in our city of Jeddah.”
Ghomriani said that the Open Studio is a space to share knowledge and experiences about arts, culture and the local heritage. He added that it also provides an opportunity to discover new perspectives on Al-Balad and the city of Jeddah.
He said that such a dialogue is necessary to feed creativity and knowledge within and beyond the arts sector.
Alfageeh, an academic researcher, said: “I am glad to be a part of such an immense residency program that reflected on the place of the artist and the way they can integrate their insights and perspectives to the art culture. This helped me to enhance my skills to conduct research on topics that haven’t been covered before in Saudi Arabia.”
Alfageeh’s research interests include arts, literary texts, TV shows and films that discuss issues related to Muslim identity, multiculturalism, Islamophobia, radicalization and terrorism in Western and Arab contexts.
“During the residency programs, I have conducted several interviews required for research purposes related to the art scene. I have learned that there has been a significant shift in the art culture and the encouragement from the government helped many artists to flourish and document the Saudi culture in the form of different arts. I believe art is important for (a) country’s manifestation.”
Smaren, the Riyadh-based artist in the residency, had pursued art as a hobby before embarking on studies, where she learned the basics of her craft, different styles, periods, schools, and modern trends.
“My work aimed at giving a tribute to Al-Balad architectural beauty and the historical importance that it holds in the country. The residency encouraged the artists to experience and develop their practices by engaging in site visits of Al-Balad, workshops, and opportunities for dialogue between different artists.”
Participating for the first time, the international artists considered the event an excellent opportunity to be a part of this initiative that fosters local, regional and international development in contemporary art.
Part of the Ministry of Culture’s “Advancing Cultural Entrepreneurship” initiative, the Art Residency Al-Balad is sponsored by Saudi Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program, which reflects the Kingdom’s support for nurturing creativing between Saudi and international practitioners
Engineer quits job for TikTok, garners 1.7m followers
Loves 60-second reviews of TV shows and movies
Passionately seeks role as director, writer or actor
Updated 31 August 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Making a living out of creating TikTok videos is risky, but Abdulaziz Khojah quit his job as an electrical engineer to pursue a career as a content creator on the social media platform.
Khojah, who has been on TikTok for just a year, has garnered 1.7 million followers by reviewing movies and TV shows, and giving ratings and recommendations in 60 seconds or less.
“I like to be different, and I realized that I love doing videos and making content, and I work hard to make my videos unique so people will remember me,” he told Arab News.
“As a content maker, it is very natural for people to follow me because of the content I provide, and I developed the content and made it simple and easy for people who love movies and series,” Khojah said.
Initially, Khojah shared acting videos on TikTok before becoming a critic.
“When the lockdown happened because of the pandemic, I entered social media as an actor, but I was not enjoying what I was doing. I felt that there was something better and stronger (that) I could bring. I came back after several months with the idea of presenting and reviewing films and series in a smart, fast, and concise way so that it reaches the viewer and does not waste their time,” Khojah said.
Now Khoja gets requests to review movies, even new ones. He is also asked to interview the cast and crew of the movies.
“I was nominated to be the first official presenter of IGN Middle East, which is what got me to the position I had always envisioned, and allowed me to meet celebrities from both the Arab and American film industries,” he said.
Khojah believes it is important for the new generation to consider getting into movie production.
“The field of films and cinema is an open and unending world that does not depend on a specific idea. It is an open sea for people interested in this field, whether actors, producers, or directors.”
On his future, Khojah is now working on carving out his name in the film industry in any capacity. “I want to have my name in the world of cinema in terms of being a director, writer, or actor, whether a movie, series, or presenter of a particular program in this field on one of the channels.”
As the Saudi Film Commission develops a national strategy to support and foster the long-term growth of a sustainable Saudi film industry and cultural sector, Khojah is optimistic about the future of Saudi films and production within the Kingdom.
KSrelief continues food security, shelter, health projects worldwide
KSrelief has implemented 2,069 projects worth almost $6 billion in 86 countries
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continues to provide food, shelter and health services to people in need across the world.
KSrelief distributed 140 tons of food baskets to Al-Jawf governorate in Yemen, benefiting 7,830 people.
The aid comes within the framework of efforts by KSrelief to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of the present humanitarian crisis in the country.
In Mogadishu, Somalia, KSrelief also distributed over 30 tons of food baskets to the displaced, benefiting 2,550 people.
The second phase of Saudi Arabia’s intervention in Somalia aims to cover the humanitarian needs of people affected by drought, support nutrition programs for children, provide water and shelter for the displaced and implement life-saving emergency programs.
In Sudan, KSrelief distributed food and shelter aid to families affected by floods.
The center’s specialized technical team was able to reach the isolated and flood-affected areas and deliver over 112 tons of food baskets, 120 tents, 1,494 blankets and 476 shelter kits, benefitting 5,538 individuals.
This comes as part of the Saudi relief airlift that the center recently dispatched under the directives of King Salman to support the Sudanese people who have been affected by torrential rains, which swept across several cities and states and led to heavy losses in lives and property.
KSrelief recently concluded a medical program to combat blindness and other ophthalmic diseases in Bangladesh. Medical teams from KSrelief examined 5,155 cases, distributed 1,513 pairs of glasses and performed 544 surgeries.
The program, which falls within the Noor Saudi Arabia initiative, also ran in Eritrea from Aug. 19 to 26. According to the Saudi Press Agency, 4,800 patients were examined, and 181 successful surgical operations were performed.
These initiatives are part of KSrelief’s efforts to aid low-income families in developing countries.
Worldwide, KSrelief has implemented 2,069 projects worth almost $6 billion in 86 countries. The initiatives have been carried out in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners since the inception of the center in May 2015.
Its programs include food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, emergency aid, nutrition, protection, early recovery, logistics and telecommunications.
According to a recent KSrelief report, the countries and territories that benefited the most from the center’s various projects were Yemen ($4.1 billion), Palestine ($369 million), Syria ($334 million) and Somalia ($216 million).