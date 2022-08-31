You are here

Geidea to provide smart payment solutions to Ival's distribution fleet across Saudi Arabia

Giedea will enable the point-of-sale payment system through its Go Lite and Tap-on-phone solution Go Air to Ival’s distribution network.
Giedea will enable the point-of-sale payment system through its Go Lite and Tap-on-phone solution Go Air to Ival’s distribution network.
Updated 18 sec ago

Geidea to provide smart payment solutions to Ival’s distribution fleet across Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Fintech firm Geidea has partnered with Pure Beverages Co.’s bottled drinking water Ival to enable acceptance of digital payments for their distribution network across Saudi Arabia, according to a press release. 

It said Giedea will enable the point-of-sale payment system through its Go Lite and Tap-on-phone solution Go Air to Ival’s distribution network, thus allowing them to carry out contactless payment through their smartphone or card reader. 

“Our tailored suite of payment solutions and technologies will not only simplify transactions for consumers, but also offer them the highest levels of convenience,” said Abdullah Alshowaier, chief business officer at Geidea. 

He added: “We look forward to tapping into and supporting Ival’s large distribution network as we continue to boost our efforts in transforming KSA’s digital payments landscape.” 

“This partnership will support the Pure Beverages Industry Co.’s goal of expanding the bottled water market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by promoting digital payments and employing sector appropriate techniques,” said Saad Alajlan, general manager of Pure Beverages Industry Co. 

Hackers hit Italian oil company Eni's computer networks: Bloomberg News

Hackers hit Italian oil company Eni’s computer networks: Bloomberg News
Updated 10 sec ago

Hackers hit Italian oil company Eni’s computer networks: Bloomberg News
BENGALURU: Italian oil company Eni’s computer networks were hacked in recent days but the consequences appeared to be minor so far, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Eni did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

Oil prices fall on global recession worries

Oil prices fall on global recession worries
Updated 8 min 36 sec ago

Oil prices fall on global recession worries
  • US crude oil production rose in June by 1.7%
NEW YORK: Oil prices extended their slide on Wednesday on investor worries that the global economy would slow further with renewed restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China.

Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, were down $2.51 at $96.80 a barrel following Tuesday’s $5.78 loss. The more active November contract was down 62 cents to $97.22 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $91.20 a barrel by 12:36 p.m. EST (1736 GMT), after sliding $5.37 in the previous session on recession fears.

Both contracts fell by more than 3 percent in earlier trade.

“The weakness coming out of China has played a significant role” in lowering prices, said Harry Altham, energy analyst for EMEA & Asia at StoneX Group in London. “There are fears of demand destruction across the West as interest rates rise and inflation concerns grip Western economies.”

OPEC+ sees surplus

The Joint Technical Committee of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, said it now sees an oil surplus this year of 900,000 barrels per day, up 100,000 bpd from its forecast a month earlier.

Some OPEC+ members have called for cuts. The group is next due to meet on Sept. 5 amid weakening demand in Asia that spurred Saudi Arabia to lower its official selling prices to that region. OPEC's output rose to 29.6 million bpd in the most recent month, according to a Reuters survey Wednesday, while U.S. output rose to 11.82 million bpd in June, according to federal data. Both are highest levels since April 2020.

US crude production

US crude oil production rose in June by 1.7 percent to its highest since April 2020, according to a monthly report from the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Oil production rose to about 11.8 million barrels per day in June from about 11.6 million bpd the month prior, the report showed. Producers cut back drastically on output in 2020 after pandemic lockdowns slashed demand, and companies have been gradually boosting production.

Production in North Dakota rose 3.4 percent to about 1.1 million bpd in June, highest since March, the report showed.

New Mexico output rose 2 percent to 1.5 million barrels per day in June, highest on record. Output in Texas fell 0.1 percent to just under 5 million bpd in June, lowest since February.

Moody's cuts growth forecasts for G20 economies as financial conditions tighten

Moody’s cuts growth forecasts for G20 economies as financial conditions tighten
Updated 17 min 5 sec ago

Moody’s cuts growth forecasts for G20 economies as financial conditions tighten
RIYADH: Global credit agency Moody’s has slashed growth forecasts for G20 economies and expects real gross domestic product to rise 2.5 percent in 2022, down from its May projection of 3.1 percent.

As financial conditions tighten, the firm’s GDP forecast for 2023 has also been cut to 2.1 percent, down from 2.9 percent, according to a statement. 

“Global monetary and financial conditions will remain fairly restrictive through 2023,” Madhavi Bokil, senior vice president at Moody’s, said in the report.

“Central banks will require decisive proof that high inflation no longer poses a threat to their policy objectives before letting up on their tight monetary stance. The challenging global economic environment of today will be resolved with a sharp and disinflationary slowdown in economic growth,” she added. 

This happens as economic outlooks have deteriorated because of tighter global financial conditions and energy and commodity price shocks resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Qatar to build world's largest 'blue' ammonia plant

Qatar to build world’s largest ‘blue’ ammonia plant
Updated 31 August 2022

Qatar to build world’s largest ‘blue’ ammonia plant
DOHA: QatarEnergy will build the world’s largest “blue” ammonia plant, which is expected to come online in the first quarter of 2026 and to produce 1.2 million tons per year, Saad Al-Kaabi, chief executive and state minister for energy, said on Wednesday.

While conventional ammonia production emits CO2 if it is made with fossil fuel, during the production of blue ammonia any carbon dioxide generated is captured and stored.

The facility, the Ammonia-7 project, will cost $1.156 billion to build and capture and sequester 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide a year through the manufacturing process, he added.

“We see an increasing interest in using ammonia as fuel, driven by the need to reduce CO2 emissions in the energy ecosystem,” Al-Kaabi said.

Ammonia is mainly made from hydrogen produced from natural gas and nitrogen from the air. It does not emit CO2 when burned.

It is principally used as a raw material for fertilizer and chemicals, but it can also be used as a low-carbon fuel in power stations.

Thyssenkrupp and Consolidated Contractors Co. are the contractors of the project.

US crude stocks down, distillate stocks edge up

US crude stocks down, distillate stocks edge up
Updated 31 August 2022

US crude stocks down, distillate stocks edge up
  • Crude inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to Aug. 26 to 418.3 million barrels
NEW YORK: Crude stocks fell in the most recent week, while distillate inventories rose slightly and demand rebounded, the US Energy Information Administration said Wednesday.

Oil prices have slumped on concerns about demand, but US demand figures improved modestly, allaying some of those fears. Refinery activity fell as maintenance season approaches, though refiners still face a challenge in restocking distillate inventories before the winter.

Crude inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to Aug. 26 to 418.3 million barrels, a steeper decline than the 1.5 million-barrel drop forecasters predicted in a Reuters poll.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 111,000 barrels to 111.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 960,000-barrel drop.

At this time a year ago distillate stocks were at 136.7 million barrels. The biggest decline was on the East Coast, among the busiest areas of the country for heating oil use.

“Distillate stocks stopped their slide into the abyss and started building which is what’s needed in the current market environment. But the build is small and will need to be much greater as we head past September,” said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

US gasoline product supplied rose in the most recent week but over the last four weeks is down 6.4 percent from a year ago. Total product supplied hit 20.1 million bpd, but is down 6.4 percent from a year earlier.

“We saw a snapback in gasoline demand from the week before, but it’s still not as impressive as we’d like to see. It’s a mixed bag on demand but total supplied back above 20 million barrels a day is very supportive,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.1 percentage points to 92.7 percent and should fall further ahead of maintenance season.

Oil prices rose modestly on the news but were down on the day; US crude lost 1.3 percent to $90.36 a barrel while Brent dropped 2.8 percent to $96.52 a barrel.

