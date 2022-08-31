You are here

Senior US official holds 'fruitful consultations' on reopening embassy in Libya

US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf meets Governor of the Central Bank of Libya Saddek Elkaber. (Twitter/@ StateDept_NEA)
1 / 2
US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf meets Governor of the Central Bank of Libya Saddek Elkaber. (Twitter/@ StateDept_NEA)
US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf meets US envoy and ambassador to Libya Richard Norland. (Twitter/@ StateDept_NEA)
2 / 2
US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf meets US envoy and ambassador to Libya Richard Norland. (Twitter/@ StateDept_NEA)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Senior US official holds ‘fruitful consultations’ on reopening embassy in Libya

Senior US official holds ‘fruitful consultations’ on reopening embassy in Libya
  • US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs said: ‘The sooner the situation stabilizes, the sooner we will be able to resume embassy operations’
  • Barbara Leaf is on an official trip to Tunisia, Israel, the West Bank and Jordan
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Libya’s full integration into the global economy is being hampered by actors pursuing destabilizing agendas that undermine peace and national unity, the US said on Wednesday.

The comments came after the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf held separate meetings with Mohammed Al-Menfi, the head of the Libyan Presidential Council, and Richard Norland, the US special envoy and ambassador to Libya.

“(There were) fruitful consultations with (Norland) and the US embassy in Libya team on the prospects for boosting the US diplomatic presence in Libya to promote stability, security cooperation, economic growth and sustainable development,” Leaf said during her visit to Tunisia.

“We eagerly hope that the US embassy can permanently return to Tripoli as soon as possible to provide consular, trade promotion, educational advising, and other services.”

 

 

The embassy closed and operations moved to neighboring Tunisia in 2014 because fighting near the capital posed too much of a danger.

“The outbreak of violence in Tripoli this past weekend demonstrates that political figures from both East and West must reconcile, commit to a constitutional basis for elections, and put the interests of the Libyan people ahead of their own,” Leaf said.

Heavy gunfire and shelling last week in several neighborhoods of Tripoli left 32 people dead.

Libya descended into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled and claimed the life of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi. Since then, the oil-rich county has been split between rival administrations.

“It is tragic that warring factions with their own agendas have been unable to meet the aspirations of millions of Libyans, including students, entrepreneurs, educators and community leaders, who desperately seek to choose the leadership of their country peacefully,” Leaf said.

 

 

During a phone call with Al-Menfi, Leaf discussed the recent violence in Tripoli and they agreed that peaceful dialogue to agree a constitutional basis for democratic elections is vital to prevent further instability and conflict.

The State Department said that Leaf noted that the most recent violence has disrupted US efforts to reestablish a diplomatic presence in Libya. She added: “The sooner the situation stabilizes, the sooner we will be able to resume embassy operations.”

Leaf also met Saddek Elkaber, governor of the Central Bank of Libya, in Tunis. During their discussions she underscored the US support for the bank’s “efforts to strengthen transparency in the financial sector to ensure equitable use of public funds for the benefit of all Libyans.”

Meanwhile, the State Department said on Wednesday that Leaf is on an official trip to Tunisia, Israel, the West Bank and Jordan that began on Monday and will continue until Sunday.

In Tunis, in addition to her meetings with Norland and Elkaber, she was set to meet senior government officials and leading local experts, including economic analysts, to hear their views on a path forward to improve prosperity for all Tunisians.

“Her visit underscores US support for an inclusive and transparent political and economic reform process that represents diverse Tunisian voices and protects fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression,” the State Department said.

She will also reiterate the support of the US for a political resolution to the Libyan conflict in talks with senior Libyan and Tunisian officials, as “the recent outbreak of violence in Tripoli demonstrates the urgency for warring factions to reach consensus on a constitutional basis for elections to prevent further instability.”

Leaf will visit Israel and the West Bank from Sept. 1-3, where she will meet Israeli and Palestinian officials to discuss a range of priority issues, including Washington’s commitment to Israel’s security, the strengthening of US cooperation with Israel and the Palestinian Authority, America’s interest in improving the quality of life for the Palestinian people, and the Biden administration’s continued support for a two-state solution.

In Amman, she will meet Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to discuss the strategic relationship between their countries, joint efforts to promote regional stability, and the new seven-year, $10.15 billion bilateral memorandum of understanding on a strategic partnership that was announced by President Joe Biden following his meeting with King Abdullah II in July.

Topics: Libya United States Barbara Leaf Mohammed Al-Menfi Richard Norland

Israeli missiles target Syria’s Aleppo airport

Israeli missiles target Syria’s Aleppo airport
Updated 59 min 41 sec ago
AP

Israeli missiles target Syria’s Aleppo airport

Israeli missiles target Syria’s Aleppo airport
  • SOHR says four missiles hit a runway and warehouses surrounding the airport
  • The warehouses likely contained a shipment of Iranian rocket, the war monitor said
Updated 59 min 41 sec ago
AP

Israel launched a missile attack on Wednesday targeting the airport in the Syrian city of Aleppo, Syrian state media said, citing a military source.

The Syrian government did not report any casualties.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based opposition war monitor, said in a statement that Israel fired four missiles targeting a runway at the Aleppo International Airport and warehouses surrounding it. The group claimed that the warehouses likely contained a shipment of Iranian rockets.

Meanwhile, Syrian state media reported air defense systems in Damascus firing at what it said were Israeli missiles targeting positions south of the Syrian capital. The opposition war monitor says the Israeli airstrikes targeted military positions. No casualties were reported.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over recent past years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. The Israeli military declined to comment on the airstrike targeting Aleppo’s airport.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

On Sunday, Israel launched an airstrike targeting a military facility in western Syrian. Satellite imagery showed widespread destruction in the depot which the opposition war-monitor said stored hundreds of middle-range missiles for Iran-backed fighters.

In June, Israeli airstrikes temporarily put Damascus International Airport out of commission.

 

Topics: Syria Aleppo Israel Israeli airstrikes

Ship refloated after running aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal

Ship refloated after running aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

Ship refloated after running aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal

Ship refloated after running aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal
  • The vessel had been blocking the southern section of the canal, two navigational sources said
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

CAIRO: Tug boats refloated an oil tanker that was briefly stranded in Egypt’s Suez Canal late on Wednesday due to a technical fault with its rudder, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said.

The vessel, Affinity V, had been blocking the southern section of the canal, two navigational sources said, but SCA sources said shortly after midnight local time that traffic had returned to normal.

The incident occurred in the same southern, single-lane stretch of the canal where a giant cargo ship, the Ever Given, ran aground for six days in March 2021, disrupting global trade.

According to ship monitoring service TankerTrackers, the Aframax tanker Affinity V seemed to have lost control in the Suez Canal on Wednesday evening while heading south.

“She temporarily clogged up traffic and is now facing south again, but moving slowly by tugboat assistance,” TankerTrackers said on Twitter.

Refinitiv ship-tracking data and the Marine Traffic website also showed the Affinity V facing southwards and traveling slowly in the canal, surrounded by tugs.

The Singapore-flagged tanker was headed for the Red Sea port of Yanbu in Saudi Arabia, the tracking sites said.

After the Ever Given ran aground, the SCA had announced accelerated plans to expand the canal, including extending a second channel that allows shipping to pass in both directions along part of its course and deepening an existing channel.

Work on the expansion is due to be completed in 2023.

Topics: Egypt suez canal

Erdogan ally resigns after allegations from crime boss

Erdogan ally resigns after allegations from crime boss
Updated 31 August 2022
AFP

Erdogan ally resigns after allegations from crime boss

Erdogan ally resigns after allegations from crime boss
Updated 31 August 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: A top member of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party has resigned following a string of corruption allegations levelled through social media by a fugitive crime boss.

Convicted felon Sedat Peker has gained a cult following in Turkey by using YouTube and Twitter to accuse top members of Erdogan’s team of everything from graft to drug smuggling and even murder.

Peker is believed to be hiding out in the United Arab Emirates and saw his lavish property in Istanbul confiscated last week. The 51-year-old openly admits to being a crime boss and claims to have incriminating evidence stacked away on his phone against top officials who allegedly deal with the Turkish underworld.

Most of his videos rack up millions of views.

His latest Twitter posts last weekend accused a string of officials of seeking bribes from companies trading on the stock exchange.

One of them concerned Korkmaz Karaca — an executive in Erdogan’s AKP ruling party and a member of the Presidential Economic Policy Board.

Karaca said on Twitter that the “ongoing immoral troll lynching campaign on social media” was damaging his health and ruining his family life. “This lynching, which has reached my beautiful daughter and wife, has become a threat to my health again. For these reasons, I am resigning from my post,” he said late Tuesday. He denied the allegations and argued that he never met the people mentioned by the crime boss.

Another Erdogan adviser implicated by Peker resigned last Sunday.

Peker’s popularity stems in part from his oratory skills and his free admission that he is guilty of many of the same crimes he accuses the government of being involved in.

His allegations also feed into a growing perception of government waste and corruption in the second decade of Erdogan’s dominant rule.

Erdogan rose to power vowing to root out the graft that blemished successive secular governments in the 1980s and 1990s.

But polls show the public accusing Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted party of the same bad habits in the runup to next year’s general election.

Turkey’s main opposition parties demanded a formal investigation into Peker’s latest allegations this week.

Topics: Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sedat Peker

Staff strike paralyzes telecom services in southern Lebanon

Staff strike paralyzes telecom services in southern Lebanon
Updated 31 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Staff strike paralyzes telecom services in southern Lebanon

Staff strike paralyzes telecom services in southern Lebanon
  • Prison overcrowding sparks protests as state looks into general amnesty
Updated 31 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: On Wednesday, telecommunication networks in southern Lebanon were completely out of service. Other regions may follow, portending a nationwide telecom and internet outage.

A total of 5,674 employees at the Ministry of Communications and state-run internet provider Ogero went on strike, demanding that their salaries be increased.

Maintenance on the telephone networks that feed telecom lines has stopped as employees insisted on not fixing any malfunctions until their demands are met.

The employees demand that they receive their salaries based on the rate of 8,000 Lebanese pounds to the US dollar.

As telephone lines gradually went out of service, the emergency number of the Lebanese Red Cross was suspended as well.

Lebanese judges were reimbursed based on the 8,000-pound-per-dollar rate for two months (instead of the 1,500-pound-per-dollar rate).

However, following protests by other public sector workers, the decision was revoked. This prompted judges to go on strike as of Aug. 23.

As state institutions collapsed one after the other amid the worsening economic crisis, protests broke out in Lebanese prisons.

Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi suggested looking into a general amnesty, which he believes has become necessary under the circumstances.

“Prisons are overcrowded, 79.1 percent of prisoners are not convicted, and many suffer from malnutrition and medicine shortages,” Mawlawi told the press on Wednesday.

He appealed to judges to contribute to solving the problem of prison overcrowding by expediting trials.

“Funds worth 20 billion pounds have been allocated to secure food after the companies supplying food to prisons stopped providing their services because they were no longer getting paid,” said Mawlawi.

“Prisons benefit from grants that reach the Ministry of Interior, and if need be, we will transfer all grants to the prisoners.”

In addition, Mawlawi advised shortening prison sentences, stressing that caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri support the idea.

He noted that a bill will be submitted in this regard on Thursday to be presented to Parliament.

Prisoners went on a hunger strike and protested in Roumieh prison, where the number of inmates exceeds the standard capacity by four times, casting a shadow over all aspects of prisoners’ lives. The protests were dispersed by force, and some soldiers were stabbed.

While prison food does not satisfy basic nutritional standards, the prison administration prevents the families of convicts from bringing food to the prison out of concern that they could be smuggling contraband.

Rabih Qais, an activist in defense of the prisoners, told Arab News: “The situation in prisons is an extension of the prevailing situation in the entire country but in a more severe way.

“There’s no electricity or ventilation. Lebanon’s prisons, which can accommodate a total of 3,500 prisoners, currently hold about 8,000 prisoners.

“Detainees are being transferred to holding cells in police stations, and 43 percent of the prisoners are Syrians, Palestinians and other nationalities.”

Qais asked: “How do drugs and cell phones enter Roumieh prison despite the tight security measures there? Protests in this prison often break out as a result of the indescribable bad conditions.”

After confiscating several cell phones and makeshift knives from prisoners in Roumieh, Mawlawi said: “The prison problem is due to the weak capabilities of the state, overcrowding and lack of discipline.”

The head of the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee, MP Michel Moussa, said the committee will hold a meeting on Thursday in this regard. He stressed the urgent need to address the living and health issues of prisoners.

“We called on international bodies and civil society to help in this matter. There are proposals to build new prisons or take certain unused state headquarters in order to reduce overcrowding in prisons, in addition to speeding up trials, especially since the majority of prisoners are not yet convicted,” Moussa said.

Topics: Lebanon Strikes telecommunications

Al-Sadr locked into ‘zero-sum’ game for Iraq dominance

Al-Sadr locked into ‘zero-sum’ game for Iraq dominance
Updated 31 August 2022
AFP

Al-Sadr locked into ‘zero-sum’ game for Iraq dominance

Al-Sadr locked into ‘zero-sum’ game for Iraq dominance
  • Since elections last October, disagreements between Al-Sadr and a rival Iran-backed Shiite force known as the Coordination Framework have left Iraq without a new government
Updated 31 August 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr may have declared his “definitive retirement” from politics this week, but the violence that erupted after his announcement points to murkier intentions, analysts believe.

“Al-Sadr is looking to become the most powerful Shiite political player in Iraq,” Renad Mansour of British think tank Chatham House said.

“That is his agenda, and part of achieving that requires destabilizing not just the political system as such, but particularly the Shiite house and building it back up with him at the center of it.”

Al-Sadr, whose father was one of Iraq’s most respected Shiite clerics, has gradually grown into a key political player in this landscape, bolstered by a Shiite support base that he often mobilizes to press his demands.

Since elections last October, disagreements between Al-Sadr and a rival Iran-backed Shiite force known as the Coordination Framework have left Iraq without a new government, prime minister or president.

Tensions escalated sharply on Monday when Al-Sadr loyalists stormed the government palace inside the Green Zone after he announced he was quitting politics.

But Sadr’s supporters then left the Green Zone on Tuesday afternoon when he appealed for them to withdraw within the hour — a demonstration of the cult-like following that earned him his kingmaker status.

At least 30 Al-Sadr supporters had been shot dead and nearly 600 wounded in nearly 24 hours of fighting between rival Shiite factions.

“It’s not the first time he has sent protesters in and then asked them to withdraw,” Mansour said. “His goal, his ultimate aim, is to become the main Shia political force in Iraq.”

Al-Sadr’s bloc won 73 seats in the October elections, making it the largest faction in the 329-seat parliament.

The cleric has since tried a series of unsuccessful maneuvers to “secure his dominance within the political system and exclude his rivals,” said assistant professor Fanar Haddad of the University of Copenhagen.

Topics: Muqtada Al-Sadr Iraq

