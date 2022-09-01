You are here

Two Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes
Palestinians hurl rocks at Israeli military vehicles during an army operation in the West Bank village of Rujib earlier this week. (AP)
Updated 01 September 2022
AFP

Two Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes
  • Palestinians killed in separate confrontations with Israeli army
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Two Palestinians were killed early Thursday in separate clashes with the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The ministry said in a statement that Samer Khaled, 25, from Al-Ain camp in Nablus, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the neck, and Yazan Afana, 26, from Qalandia camp outside Jerusalem, died after being shot in the heart.

Gobran Mohamed

Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Lt. Gen. Osama Askar, chief of staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, met with his Greek counterpart Lt. Gen. Konstantinos Floros and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by leaders of both countries’ armed forces and the Greek military attache in Egypt.

They discussed Egyptian-Greek military relations and ways to enhance cooperation between their armed forces.

They also discussed defense and security issues facing the two countries and others in the Middle East and the eastern Mediterranean.

An Egyptian military spokesman said Askar “stressed that military cooperation between the two countries aims to encourage peace and stability in the region,” and that “facing security challenges and threats in the Middle East and the eastern Mediterranean requires joint and permanent cooperation between the two countries.”

An official reception ceremony was held for Floros at the headquarters of Egypt’s Defense Ministry.

Arab News

  • Jeffrey DeLaurentis tells UN Security Council public doubt factions can unite, corruption can be stemmed
  • Clashes last week between rival factions in capital left 32 people dead, at least 150 wounded
Arab News

LONDON: Libyans are losing what little hope they have that the dire political and humanitarian situation in their country will be resolved anytime soon, a senior adviser to the US mission at the UN has warned.

Jeffrey DeLaurentis told the UN Security Council that ordinary people are “losing hope that their country can be free of corruption and foreign influence,” following clashes between rival factions in the capital Tripoli last week that left 32 people dead.

The Libyan public, he added, doubt “that the armed forces can be unified, and that foreign fighters, forces and mercenaries will be withdrawn.

“They are deprived of basic public services while the powerful cut deals to divvy up hydrocarbon revenues in accordance with their own interests, particularly to militias controlled by various factions, robbing the Libyan people of their national wealth.”

The UN has made little progress in Libya since mediating a ceasefire and agreeing a framework for national elections in 2020, as it has failed to appoint a new special envoy to the country since November 2021.

The UN-backed elections scheduled for Dec. 24 last year, meanwhile, remain off the cards amid disagreements over the constitution and who is eligible to stand, with last week’s violence between supporters of rival prime ministers Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and Fathi Bashagha, who each control different swathes of the country, marking a new low.

Tarek Megerisi, an expert on Libya at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told the UNSC that the clashes were the first instance of heavy weaponry and artillery being used in Tripoli, controlled by Dbeibah’s Government of National Unity, during the current impasse.

Fighting broke out when militiamen loyal to Bashagha, who is supported by military strongman Khalifa Haftar, entered Tripoli to try to topple Dbeibah, but were repulsed by GNU forces. As well as the dead, at least 150 people were wounded.

“The outcome leaves Dbeibah stronger for now, but only underlines the need for a still absent political process,” Megerisi said.

Dbeibah was endorsed in February 2021 as prime minister by the UN, and has said he will not leave power until elections are held.

Bashagha, meanwhile, was recognized in February this year as Libya’s prime minister by the country’s House of Representatives based in Tobruk. Each has accused the other of aggression and corruption.

Karim Mezran, from the Atlantic Council, told The Guardian newspaper that Libya’s warring militias are “criminal organizations totally dedicated to power and money, and the grabbing of resources at any price.

“It is a mistake to think of these as political ideological organisations, but instead mafia organisations that have a vested interest in preventing the development of a functioning state.”

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit the Arabian Sea at 11:02 a.m. on Thursday, the Earthquake Monitoring Center at Sultan Qaboos University said. 

The earthquake hit 594 kilometers from Salalah at a depth of 32 kilometers, the center added. 

There was no mention of a tsunami warning. 

Reuters

  • The skirmishes were the latest violence to hit the country in a political crisis that pits followers of the powerful cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr against mostly Iran-aligned parties and paramilitary groups
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Four people were killed in clashes among rival Shiite Muslim militants in the southern Iraqi city of Basra that took place overnight and on Thursday morning, local security officials said.
It was the latest violence to hit the country in a political crisis that pits followers of the powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr against mostly Iran-aligned parties and paramilitary groups.
The security officials said the clashes took place in the center of Basra, Iraq’s main oil-producing hub. Two of those killed were members of Sadr’s Peace Brigades militia, they said.
Violence re-erupted in Iraq this week as armed supporters of Sadr fought with security forces and Iran-aligned gunmen in Baghdad in the fiercest street battles the capital has seen for years.
An intractable political deadlock between the two rival Shiite camps has left Iraq without a government since an October election. It has also deepened dysfunction and instability as Iraqis struggle to move on from decades of war, sanctions, civil strife and endemic corruption. 

Agencies

  • SOHR says four missiles hit a runway and warehouses surrounding the airport
  • The warehouses likely contained a shipment of Iranian rocket, the war monitor said
Agencies

DAMASCUS: Several Israeli strikes hit Aleppo airport in northern Syria on Wednesday, the official SANA news agency said, also reporting material damage.
“At around 2000 hours (1700 GMT), the Israeli enemy targeted Aleppo international airport with missile fire, causing some material damage at the heart of the facility,” the agency said.
The Syrian government did not report any casualties.
SANA had earlier reported “the sound of explosions” in the area.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a wide network of sources on the ground for its information, confirmed there had been an attack.
It said in a statement that Israel fired four missiles targeting a runway at the Aleppo International Airport and warehouses surrounding it. The group claimed that the warehouses likely contained a shipment of Iranian rockets.
The Observatory did not report any casualties, but said the strikes had triggered explosions and fires.
Meanwhile, Syrian state media reported air defense systems in Damascus firing at what it said were Israeli missiles targeting positions south of the Syrian capital. The opposition war monitor says the Israeli airstrikes targeted military positions. No casualties were reported.
Last Thursday, SANA reported two civilians wounded in a series of Israeli air strikes on the western Hama and Tartus regions.
The Observatory said they were among the heaviest Israeli raids so far against Iranian-aligned militias in Syria.
Since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes inside government-controlled parts of its northern neighbor, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.
While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of them. 
The Israeli military has defended such action as necessary to prevent arch-enemy Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.
However, the Israeli military declined to comment on the airstrike targeting Aleppo’s airport.
On Sunday, Israel launched an airstrike targeting a military facility in western Syrian. Satellite imagery showed widespread destruction in the depot which the opposition war-monitor said stored hundreds of middle-range missiles for Iran-backed fighters.
In June, Israeli airstrikes temporarily put Damascus International Airport out of commission.
(With AFP and AP)

