Newcastle’s cruel loss to Liverpool belies a new sterner outfit

Newcastle's cruel loss to Liverpool belies a new sterner outfit
Liverpool’s Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino, right, wins a header against Newcastle United during their English Premier League match on Aug. 31, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 01 September 2022
Liam Kennedy

  • On attack and defense, the Magpies are a side reinvented
  • Top 4 Premier League place for Geordies within reach
LIVERPOOL: Anfield heartbreak, added time drama. Black and white pain, unbridled Red delight.

When it comes to Newcastle United, there was a real sense of familiarity, yet so much so very different about their late, late 2-1 Liverpool defeat.

These two had played out in 1996 one of the defining encounters of the early Premier League era as Stan Collymore stole in at the back post to beat Pavel Srnicek to ruin Geordie topflight title dreams.

And while this one lacked the goals, it was decided by a piece of late penalty box magic, this time by young substitute Fabio Carvalho.

Making his first start, Alexander Isak scored on his Magpies debut to give Eddie Howe’s men the lead at the break, but first Roberto Firmino leveled then with the five minutes of added time already up, and an inexplicable three further added, the summer signing from Fulham popped up to again inflict defeat on United on Merseyside. Their torrid wait for a win on the red half of Liverpool continues to stretch back to 1994, when Andy Cole and Peter Beardsley led the Newcastle line.

While the sinking feeling, the cutting, the sense of loss remains the same, there’s a lot that feels unfamiliar about this Newcastle United.

As they’ve proven week-in and week-out since late January, this Howe team are made of stern stuff. They have a plan, purpose and intent. They are incisive on the break, have the ability to take the game to anyone, press and win high, as well as defend with a real sense of solidity.

United are a top four team, if form since February is taken into account. And the way Newcastle have started, who would argue against them maintaining it to the end of the current campaign?

They’ve gone toe-to-toe with Man City and Liverpool on their own patch, the top two from last season, and made both look more than fallible.

“That’s the pain of football,” said Howe, following the loss, United’s first of the season.

“That’s the horrible side of it when your team has given everything. It is a sickener for us but it is part of the game. We just didn’t deal with the corner.

“I thought we played well in the first half. Naturally when you are 1-0 up here you are not going to be the dominant team and you are going to have to withstand pressure. It is difficult to defend against this team.”

Howe added: “It was painful, that. Very painful.

“I am really proud of the players, their commitment and the execution of the game plan. For long spells of the game, when you are in the lead here it becomes a different game. We had to defend well, I don’t remember them having too many clear cut chances.

“I thought everybody did well. Can’t fault anybody. Great effort.”

As mentioned, club record signing Isak was thrown in from the off, in a surprise move by Howe, who also changed over his first choice central defenders for Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles. United were without star men Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson on the night.

And while the build up to his debut has been intense, with the UK Home Office not signing off on his post-Brexit work permit until lunchtime on Wednesday, United fans were not disappointed when they got their first look at the long-legged, gliding Swede in full striped flow.

Isak showed his quick feet, skills and some physicality in leading the United line, giving the likes of Virgil van Dijk, and particularly Joe Gomez, nightmares in the opening 45.

His ability to open up spaces with a shift of the ball from left to right at speed created the first real opportunity of the game when he fired over having been teed up by Joe Willock on the break.

That was just a sighter. The best was very much yet to come.

At the other end Luis Diaz rounded Nick Pope but fired over, even though Kieran Trippier seemed to have the shot covered on the United line.

Where Diaz failed, Isak did not. And with one lash of his right leg, it really feels like a new Premier League star was born.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gifted possession to Willock in the middle, who then fed out to the metronomic Miguel Almiron on the wing. His pass inside from the right was half intercepted but fell perfectly for Sean Longstaff, who, in all the confusion, tucked a beautifully weighted pass through to Isak with the outside of his boot. And with confidence, the Swede did the rest in front of 3,000 travelling Geordies, hammering in off the underside of the bar.

It was no less than United deserved at that point, with the Magpies easily the more potent on the attack and Liverpool looking largely toothless but for the impressive Harvey Elliott in the middle.

A sustained period of pressure in the United third was repelled with relative ease thereafter, as Lascelles and Burn stood up to balls over the top, with the covering brilliance of Trippier and Matt Targett on his return.

Perhaps the turning point of the game came in the opening exchanges of the second 45. With Liverpool’s continued push came gaps at the back and another break over the top saw Isak again look as cool as a cucumber in front of goal to jink past two home defenders before tucking home again, only for the offside flag to be shown. Millimeters, a matter of millimeters from 2-0.

Despite that, there was a real sense of inevitability about the leveler as Liverpool spread the ball out wide at will. And while Pope was equal to Elliott’s low effort on the hour, he could do nothing about Firmino’s perfect strike that made it 1-1.

A perfectly timed Mo Salah run in behind, then a touch inside saw the Brazilian pick out Pope’s bottom corner.

The final half hour was one-sided but did not feel like United were hanging on with Pope only really called into action to field a number of centers from the left and right, bar Diaz’s deflected shot.

Well, that was until referee Andre Marriner decided to extend added time to eight minutes rather than the advised five. His own suggestion, no one else’s.

And this one then ended very much like that fateful April night more than two decades ago, as well as like United’s last trip to Merseyside this year.

While Everton waited until the 108th minute at Goodison, it was only 98 for Liverpool as Carvalho popped up after some penalty box pinball to smash home a winner and again deal United’s clear progress a cruel blow.

On a night of so many highs, but one final, cutting low, Isak was United’s shining light.

“He looked a threat and his pace was a key outlet for us,” said Howe.

“We didn’t anticipate him playing more than an hour as he has had so little training, although he did pick up a dead leg in the game, so we wanted to protect him.

“He looks like a very special player.”

The United head coach continued: “There were a number of really good performances. The performance and the commitment of the players was second to none. I think we are getting closer, but you need points.”

Disappointment reigns supreme at United following a game they scarcely deserved to lose. However, there is so much to be positive about.

And in staring City, then the Reds, square in the face in the last fortnight, United have made sure they’ve bloodied the noses of the topflight elite, and done so much sooner than many thought they’d be capable.

The story of United’s progress was etched across the faces of the full Liverpool bench in the closing stages and after the final whistle. Jurgen Klopp’s toothy grin painted an image of relief. He knows United gave his side hell. And he, like Pep Guardiola before him, knows Howe and United are looking for a seat at the Premier League’s top table.

Riyadh esports forum prepares to shape future of pro gaming

Riyadh esports forum prepares to shape future of pro gaming
Updated 41 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Next World Forum, an esports and gaming forum in Riyadh, is set to gather sector leaders and experts from around the world, hosting fresh discussions that will shape the future of the booming industry.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center on Sept. 7 and 8, the Next World Forum’s opening “Saudi Spotlight: What Now, What Next” panel will highlight the Kingdom’s extensive gaming and esports aspirations.

The two-day event will be filled with sessions featuring ideas and conversations from some of the most shrewd and respected voices across the global entertainment and business spheres of gaming and esports.

Panel discussions include “Gaming and Esports as the Next Frontier of Media”, “Gaming as an Untapped Economic Powerhouse”, “VR/AR and the Metaverse in the Spotlight”, “Gaming for Good: The Light Side and the Dark Side of Gaming,” and “Leveling Up Esports and Gamer Health.”

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Next World Forum is a platform for shaping the future of esports and gaming, both in Saudi Arabia and at a global level.”

In a statement, he added: “It is with great anticipation that I look forward to discussions and resulting actions that further initiatives across the global industry — and in the Kingdom in particular spark growth, creativity, job opportunities, entrepreneurship, and talent development. These are exciting times in gaming and esports, with immense opportunities arising from the Next World Forum.”

The “Gaming and Esports as the Next Frontier of Media” session will zero in on how the industry is shaping entertainment, while the “Gaming as an Untapped Economic Powerhouse” panel will discuss why major brands are investing in the gaming and esports ecosystem at unprecedented levels.

“The VR/AR and the Metaverse in the Spotlight” session will address the intriguing prospect of whether virtual and augmented reality technologies are the natural progression in the gaming ecosystem — or just an addition to gaming consumption.

On day two, the “Gaming for Good” panel will explore the power of gaming to boost strategic thinking, teamwork, communication, leadership and application across a wide spectrum of careers.

“The Leveling Up Esports and Gamer Health” session will focus on the vital topic of health and wellbeing management models for both hobbyists and professional gamers.

Changing shape, nature of cricket’s international venues

Changing shape, nature of cricket’s international venues
Updated 01 September 2022
Jon Pike

  • Game’s modern economics have forced old, historic grounds of uneven construction to redevelop, fall by wayside
Updated 01 September 2022
Jon Pike

International cricket’s rapid expansion in the last 50 years, particularly over the last two decades, has created the need for more stadiums of international stature.

Since the first officially credited Test match was played at Melbourne in March 1877, a further 120 grounds have hosted Tests, 80 of them after 1970. An additional 92 have hosted one-day internationals from 1971, while around 60 more have staged Twenty20 internationals since 2005.

Many criteria can be used to categorize cricket venues. These vary from capacity to physical size, location, ease of access, history, atmosphere, and ambience. Facilities for players, spectators, broadcasters, and hospitality companies, viewing quality, and playing conditions also need to be assessed. Each stadium will have its own unique mix of these elements.

One common factor is that, in order to gain or retain the opportunity to host major international matches, venues have to find ways to increase their capacities and improve facilities. This can be achieved by redeveloping existing ones or building afresh.

As if to underline India’s growing dominance of cricket, the stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was knocked down and rebuilt in 2017, thereby increasing its spectator capacity from 54,000 to 132,000. Now named the Narendra Modi Stadium, this makes it the largest cricket stadium in the world, surpassing the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which has 95,000 seats, plus 5,000 standing spaces.

The growth in T20 cricket, especially in India, has been one factor driving this desire for increased capacity. At 66,000, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, previously offered the largest capacity in India. It was built in 1864 and hosted India’s first ever Test match in 1934 against England, providing it with a special place in India’s cricketing history. Prior to the 1987 World Cup, the stadium’s capacity was expanded to 100,000 but was reduced in 2011 to meet international standards.

Eden Gardens has long been notorious for its feverish, noisy, crowds and hostile comments toward visiting overseas players. Despite this reputation, it is a venue that international cricketers have regarded as a rite of passage to play at, in front of a packed house.

There will be other grounds that fit this bill, Lord’s, in northwest London, being a certainty. Classed as the “home of cricket,” its capacity was expanded to 31,100 by recent rebuilding of stands opposite the Victorian pavilion.

On the south side of London, substantial redevelopment of The Oval, the first ground to host a Test in England in 1880, has lifted its capacity to 27,500. Further expansion is planned.

Another eight stadiums in England and Wales compete to host international matches. All have had to make significant investment in upgrading facilities. Failure to provide ones which are acceptable means loss of status and income.

One example is Trent Bridge, Nottingham, a venue with a rich history. Despite rebuilding of stands, it is hampered by the facilities in its pavilion, built in 1886, which has not been upgraded. As a result, coupled with its lowish capacity of 17,500, it lost out in staging prestigious matches against Australia in 2019 and 2023.

Another venue which lost out on hosting Ashes matches in the same years was the Aegas Bowl at Southampton. This is a relatively new stadium, opened in 2001, built to replace older in-town venues. It was awarded its first Test in 2011. Subsequent additions of a hotel, golf course, and nursery ground represent the new face of cricket stadia, built on sites offering room for planned expansion.

Historic Australian venues have faced similar issues. The main casualty was Perth’s Waca stadium, which did not have multi-use potential. Renowned for its lightning fast, rock hard, pitches, but unloved, largely uncovered, concrete stands and plastic seats, which served to exaggerate the fierce heat, it has been supplanted. Although it is being redeveloped, with cricket still to be played there, major matches since 2018 are now played at the new 61,000-capacity Perth stadium across the Swan River on a previously unconstrained site.

Other Test grounds in Australia have moved with the times rather than be replaced. Since completion of redevelopment in 2014, the beautifully set Adelaide Oval is now surrounded by imposing grandstands but has retained historic features such as the Hill standing area and heritage scoreboard. It has also kept its true oval shape, which makes the hitting of straight sixes an unusual occurrence.

At Sydney, although the infamous Hill has gone, the iconic green copper-topped pavilions have been retained. After major redevelopment in 2014, they are overshadowed now by concrete structures with steel seating terraces up to five levels.

One venue regarded as a special place by many cricket lovers is Newlands, in Cape Town, South Africa, which has Table Mountain as a backdrop but also, somewhat incongruously, a brewery. Newlands has undergone various developments since 1990 but its latest 2021-22 redevelopment reflects a common issue for grounds of its type. Used for only 35 days of the year, it was financially unsustainable. A new mixed-use development aims to produce year-round revenues.

In cricket’s changing geo-politics, the UAE has become an important strategic location. Modern stadiums in Dubai, with capacity up to 30,000 (Sharjah, 20,000), and Oman provided outlets for the Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup during the coronavirus pandemic. Their status also allows India and Pakistan to play each other on neutral territory. What is remarkable is that Sharjah has hosted more ODIs (244) and the Dubai International Cricket Stadium more T20 internationals (77) than any other stadium.

Cricket’s economics have created a duality among international venues. Old, historic grounds of uneven construction have been forced to redevelop or fall by the wayside. At the same time, purpose-built, enclosed, stadiums have emerged of a homogeneous, standardized format. Both are needed to host cricket’s three main formats amid varying demand levels and playing conditions in different countries.

Cricket traditionalists, however, are likely to have a distinct preference for those venues which have managed to weave new buildings and facilities into older, historic, ones. In their book, preservation of the integrity and cultural heritage of these grounds is paramount.

Saudi’s Liverpool fans comfort Newcastle supporters after loss

Saudi’s Liverpool fans comfort Newcastle supporters after loss
Updated 01 September 2022
Alwaleed K. Aldebasi

  • Dejected Magpies not walking alone as Reds share their pain
Updated 01 September 2022
Alwaleed K. Aldebasi

RIYADH: Liverpool fans never walk alone in Saudi Arabia. And now, neither do those from Newcastle United.

The Official Liverpool Supporters’ Club in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night hosted the Newcastle United Saudi Supporters’ Club for the first time since last season’s takeover, to watch another Premier League classic between two teams whose matches rarely fail to deliver drama.

In the end there was heartbreak for the NUSSC devotees as Liverpool snatched a late goal to claim a 2-1 win but there was an enthusiastic atmosphere and passionate cheering throughout the game from the fans of both teams at the headquarters of the Reds’ club in Riyadh.

Rakan Al-Saneea, the OLSC president, said he sympathized with Newcastle, considering how much of a struggle it has also been for Liverpool. “It was not the start we wanted from the gaffer and the players especially after (the) great performance in the FA Community Shield. I believe losing the title in the last minutes and losing the UCL final (the) previous season disappointed the team generally but we will move forward.”

Newcastle, in contrast to Liverpool, are in a building phase, but have had a very positive start to the season, putting on a stunning performance in the 3-3 draw with champions Manchester City. Going toe-to-toe with the likes of City and Liverpool is becoming the norm for Newcastle fans, and they are aware that reaching the top will take a while.

The Newcastle supporters’ club in Saudi Arabia has just been established. It is hoped that it could soon become as organized as those for Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United. Fans believe a club is the best way to grow their support base in the Middle East and around the world.

It was a heartbreaking end to the night for Newcastle fans, but regardless of the result, the gathering of both clubs’ supporters generated a positive atmosphere. This reflected the genuine passion of football fans in Saudi Arabia for the English Premier League, no doubt the number one competition in the world.

What they said at the get-together:

Fawaz Al-Rossies, NUSSC member: “Newcastle’s winning personality has returned after more than a decade of absence. The team now is trying to prove this especially against the big clubs in the Premier League.”

Al-Waleed Al-Debasi, president of the NUSSC: “The NUSSC is a wide, open window between Saudi Arabia and Newcastle upon Tyne, England, linking the two countries together since the beginning of the (COVID-19) crisis.”

Abdurrhman AlQahtani, an NUSSC member: “Three more signings and I believe we can be in the top six.”

Jeza AlNefaie, general supervisor of the OLSC: “Klopp admitting to being wrong and that the fans were right was superb, we need another midfielder.”

Hamad Alqarawi, a founding member: “The OLSC in Saudi Arabia brings together all Liverpool fans in Saudi Arabia to follow every little detail of the club we love.”

UAE Pro League rich in renewed promise kicks off Friday

UAE Pro League rich in renewed promise kicks off Friday
Updated 01 September 2022
Matt Monaghan

  • With likes of Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko joining reigning champions Al-Ain, Sharjah adding Spanish predator Paco Alcacer, league has rarely had such star quality
Updated 01 September 2022
Matt Monaghan

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s Adnoc Pro League is back for a new season, and it could be the most exciting one in years.

Impressive recruitment throughout the 14-team competition has ensured talent, arguably, has not run this deep since the days of Ghanaian icon Asamoah Gyan, debonair Brazilian hit man Grafite, and future World Cup finalist Zlatko Dalic mid-way through the previous decade.

The 2022-23 class is headlined by enigmatic Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko’s ominous addition at reigning champions Al-Ain, and Sharjah’s snaffling of Spain predator Paco Alcacer. Other stars shine elsewhere.

Here are the main talking points, plus predictions, for a season to savor.

Can anyone bring the Boss down?

A record-extending 14th top-flight title won with a goal difference of plus-40 could have cause for readily satisfied clubs to pause.

Al-Ain, however, are not most clubs, a statement reinforced by the fact they remain the only team to retain the top-flight title in 13 seasons of professionalism.

The searing standard set during last season’s return to form, reflected in unprecedented domination of last week’s annual awards, has been continued by ceaseless coach Serhiy Rebrov.

Celebrated compatriot Yarmolenko’s signature stole headlines globally. Burgeoning Basel midfielder Matias Palacios – a Golden Boy trophy nominee – and FUS Rabat warrior Mehdi Moubarik, reportedly courted by Lille, Porto, and Zamalek, showcase dynastic pretensions.

But their challengers cannot be accused of being supine.

Cosmin leads challenge

A shot across the bows by Sharjah last November witnessed the garlanded return of Romanian talisman Cosmin Olaroiu to the UAE.

Transformation from porous underachievers to hardened contenders was immediate: 42 points were taken from 51 available in the charge from eighth to second.

Yet, abject failure in this year’s AFC Champions League group stage has left a serial trophy hoarder with something to prove.

Lashings of added firepower in Villarreal striker Alcacer should help. Olaroiu’s former Al-Ahli lieutenant Majed Hassan represents the summer’s landmark Emirati deal.

Elite managers are not, however, exclusive to the one club.

Europa League quarter-finalist Carlos Carvalhal has joined Al-Wahda from Braga. His silky midfield is populated by ex-Benfica captain Pizzi, plus Portugal’s Euro 2016 champion Adrien Silva.

The 2020-21 title winners Al-Jazira have kept faith in former Ajax tactician Marcel Keizer, beaten the Middle East’s finest to Morocco forward Achraf Bencharki, and adroitly landed versatile Romanian attacker Florin Tanase.

Meanwhile, Leonardo Jardim, winner of the 2021 AFC Champions League with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, will be hoping to lead Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club to a first top-flight crown since a May 2017 merger. AFC player of the year in 2017 Omar Khribin joins after 36 goal contributions in 35 top-flight runouts for Al-Wahda.

Don’t sleep on chasing pack

Dark horses should not be discounted from entering the fray.

Enterprising Al-Ittihad Kalba pulled off the pre-season’s biggest coup with metronomic Romanian midfielder Alexandru Cicaldau’s loan from Galatasaray. Saudi Professional League veterans Igor Rossi and Filip Kiss further ballast the expanded five-player senior foreign quota for an ambitious outfit, determined to land the first major silverware of their 50-year existence.

Another battling the weight of history is Al-Nasr.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Thorsten Fink finds himself the seventh permanent manager since May 2017 tasked with ending a curious 36-year title drought.

Baniyas have kept influential Argentines Nicolas Gimenez and Gaston Suarez. They hope Palmeiras’ Rafael Elias will provide a solution to chronic scoring issues.

Saudi Arabia’s World Cup 2018 head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi is an inviting appointment by Al-Wasl, for whom prodigy Ali Saleh has intriguing company.

Amoory begins again

Another season, another fresh start for Omar Abdulrahman, this time at Al-Wasl.

Middle Eastern football’s former Golden Boy pitched up in June at Zabeel Stadium. This followed forgettable spells at Al-Jazira and Shabab Al-Ahli since an October 2018 horrific knee injury while on loan at Al-Hilal.

The magician who once mesmerized a continent last registered a Pro League assist in March 2020. But there are engaging partnerships to be forged with Saleh and fit-again UAE forward Fabio De Lima.

UAE football is hungry for an Amoory comeback ahead of this month’s 31st birthday. Hope abounds it might, finally, happen.

Strength in depth

Even the division’s lesser names have recorded encouraging summers.

Khor Fakkan represent shock 2018-19 title winner Abdulaziz Al-Anbari’s first post after the end of his lifelong Sharjah attachment.

Ajman overachieved with Goran Tufegdzic last season, and he will be buoyed by magical Bahraini winger Ali Madan, a standout at relegated Al-Urooba.

Al-Dhafra have stood on the precipice of doom and survived in the last two campaigns. The retention of ex-Brazil U-20 midfielder Lucas Candido could be key, while winger Mohamed Rayhi and striker Mitchell te Vrede – replacing iconic Senegalese target man Makhete Diop – join after middling Saudi stints.

Promoted sides pack punch

The step up from First Division League to UAE Pro League proved too demanding for Al-Urooba and Emirates Club in 2021-22.

Signs abound, however, that Dibba Al-Fujairah and Al-Bataeh are made of sterner stuff. The latter even threaten to be this season’s greatest subplot.

Al-Bataeh have come from nowhere – founded in 2012 and joining the second division for 2019-20 – to prepare for a debut top-flight campaign. The 2015 AFC player of the year Ahmed Khalil and fellow golden generation stalwart Khamis Esmail are among more than a dozen additions.

Champions Dibba were top-flight regulars from 2015-19 and a luxurious new stadium projects an upwardly image.

Montenegro anchorman Aleksandar Scekic and Botswana flyer Kabelo Seakanyeng should be key for retained supremo Zoran Popovic.

Arab News Predictions for the UAE Pro League season:

Champions: Al-Ain. Abundance of quality will count.

Surprise package: Al-Ittihad Kalba. Superb signings signify intent.

Signing of the season: Florin Tanase. Al-Jazira’s conspicuous lack of creativity in 2021/22 has been solved.

Relegated: Dibba Al-Fujairah and Al-Dhafra. A relegation battle too many for Al-Dhafra, Dibba to come up short.

Groves wins sprint after Alaphilippe becomes latest Vuelta casualty

Groves wins sprint after Alaphilippe becomes latest Vuelta casualty
Updated 01 September 2022
AFP

  • Evenepoel finished safely in the peloton to preserve his 2min 41sec lead over Primoz Roglic but the Belgian lost a key ally in Alaphilippe
Updated 01 September 2022
AFP

MADRID: Australian Kaden Groves won a frantic sprint to take stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday as Remco Evenepoel maintained his overall lead on a day dominated by further rider casualties.

After more big names failed to start following positive COVID tests, Julian Alaphilippe crashed out with less than 70 kilometers to go, dealing a blow to his hopes of a world title hat-trick and to the Vuelta chances of team-mate Evenepoel.

“It’s sad on such a quiet stage to lose Julian,” said Evenepoel. “It’s a stupid fall. I hope he’s okay and that he doesn’t suffer too much.

“He was in great shape, but I have confidence in all my teammates for the coming weeks.”

Groves gave BikeExchange their first victory of this year’s Vuelta on the day they lost British team leader Simon Yates following a positive COVID test.

“This morning with the news of Simon going positive for Covid all the boys were pretty disappointed,” said Groves after the 191.2km run along the windy Andalusian coast to Cabo de Gata.

“It was the best way to bounce back after such news.”

“I’m really happy to celebrate but also wish he was here,” said Groves after his first major tour stage victory.

Evenepoel finished safely in the peloton to preserve his 2min 41sec lead over Primoz Roglic but the Belgian lost a key ally in Alaphilippe.

The double world champion left the course in an ambulance after dislocating his right shoulder in a fall with less than 70km to go.

He will fly to Belgium on Thursday for further scans to rule out any further damage, his Quick-Step team said in a statement.

The crash puts 30-year-old Alaphilippe’s chances of winning three straight world championship road races in doubt. This year’s event is in Wollongong, Australia, on Sept. 25.

Among the Covid casualties was Irish sprinter Sam Bennett of Bora, who dropped out Tuesday. He had been a close second in the points competition after winning two stages earlier in the race.

Sprint leader Mads Pedersen suddenly had a big advantage but needed to collect as many points as possible on flat finishes with second-place Evenepoel a threat in the coming mountain stages.

Pedersen collected maximum points in an intermediate sprint with 10km to go, but was outmaneuvered in the massed charge for the finish line. The Dane ended up fifth after being boxed in.

“It was pretty fast, a lot of guys everywhere,” the Trek rider said. “I misjudged it a little bit.”

Groves outpaced Dutchman Danny van Poppel and Belgian Tim Merlier to the line.

Alaphilippe was the latest casualty in a Vuelta that has been hit unusually hard by crashes and Covid positives.

Quick-Step had lost another rider, Pieter Serry, to a positive Covid test on Sunday.

After Yates, the 2018 Vuelta champion, Pavel Sivakov of Ineos, who was also in the top 10, and three Kern Pharma riders withdrew before Wednesday’s 11th stage, the day’s racing began with ony 154 of the 184 starters.

“There is a little paranoia among the riders,” said Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez. “We see that every day several teams are starting without all their riders. We have to be pay a lot of attention and wear the mask and continue to respect the rules.”

On Thursday, riders travel 192.7km through Andalusia on a stage that is mostly flat until a demanding 19km finishing climb up Penas Blancas.

