You are here

  • Home
  • Technology, innovation key to shaping future, says Saudi minister

Technology, innovation key to shaping future, says Saudi minister

Technology, innovation key to shaping future, says Saudi minister
Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha at the Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting in Bali. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/88yuw

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Technology, innovation key to shaping future, says Saudi minister

Technology, innovation key to shaping future, says Saudi minister
  • Speaking at the Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting in Bali, Abdullah Al-Swaha pointed to the steps taken by Saudi Arabia to support future economies and innovation
  • Al-Swaha: The support provided to the technology, innovation and entrepreneurship sectors by the (Saudi) leadership has contributed to the entrepreneurship of the Kingdom
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha has said that technology and innovation are the bases on which sustainable and comprehensive recovery and development depend.

Speaking at the Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting in Bali, under Indonesia’s presidency of the G20, he pointed to the steps taken by Saudi Arabia to support future economies and innovation, as announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is chairman of the Kingdom’s Supreme Committee for Research, Development and Innovation.

Saudi Arabia’s priorities for research, development and innovation are based on human health, environmental sustainability and basic needs, leadership in energy and industry, and future economies, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.

Al-Swaha said: “The support provided to the technology, innovation and entrepreneurship sectors by the (Saudi) leadership has contributed to the entrepreneurship of the Kingdom, which has become the center for technology and innovation in the region.”

He pointed to the fact that quantitative growth in venture capital investments has reached 270 percent last year, exceeding what has been accomplished in 2019 and 2020 combined.

Al-Swaha added that, in terms of female participation, Vision 2030 ensured the support of Saudi women, and said the Kingdom has achieved a significantly high outcome in terms of female empowerment in the communications and information technology sectors, exceeding 30 percent of employees in 2022.

The minister stated that the Kingdom is working in cooperation with the Apple Developers Academy to qualify more than 600 women in the sector from across the MENA region.

Topics: G20 Saudi Arabia Abdullah Al-Swaha Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia highlights women’s empowerment in digital sphere at G20 meeting in Indonesia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia highlights women’s empowerment in digital sphere at G20 meeting in Indonesia
FaceOf: Abdullah Al-Swaha, the Saudi minister of communications and information technology
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Abdullah Al-Swaha, the Saudi minister of communications and information technology

Saudi minister talks innovation economics, female empowerment at G20 meeting

Saudi minister talks innovation economics, female empowerment at G20 meeting
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi minister talks innovation economics, female empowerment at G20 meeting

Saudi minister talks innovation economics, female empowerment at G20 meeting
  • Kingdom has increased female workforce participation from 7% in 2017 to over 30%: Abdullah Al-Swaha
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi minister on Thursday joined a high-level international meeting to discuss innovation economics and female empowerment in the workforce, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Abdullah Al-Swaha, minister of communications and information technology, took part in talks held during the Group of Twenty digital ministers’ meeting.

The G20 is a strategic multilateral platform connecting the world’s major developed and emerging economies. The theme of this year’s summit, held in Bali under Indonesia’s G20 presidency, is “Recover Together, Recover Stronger,” emphasizing the importance of collective action to tackle the ongoing global repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic

Al-Swaha told delegates that the world’s sustainable and comprehensive recovery paths relied on technology and innovation, citing Saudi Arabia’s proactive measures in line with Vision 2030 objectives as a model example.

He said the Saudi leadership’s support for the technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship sectors had contributed to the Kingdom’s pioneering status as a regional tech hub.

He noted that the qualitative growth in bold capital investments last year was 270 percent higher than that achieved in 2020 and 2019.

The minister added that Vision 2030 placed great importance on the role of Saudi women in advancing the Kingdom, and he pointed out that the country had increased its female workforce participation from 7 percent in 2017 to more than 30 percent this year.

As a regional hub for technology and innovation, Al-Swaha said Saudi Arabia aimed to train more than 600 women in the Middle East and North Africa region through its collaboration with the Apple Developer Academy. And he noted the country’s efforts to bridge the digital gap and enhance green energy projects in NEOM, a megacity in the Kingdom’s northwest.

Topics: G20 2022

Related

Special G20 host Indonesia urges global climate cooperation, meeting ends without joint communique
World
G20 host Indonesia urges global climate cooperation, meeting ends without joint communique
Saudi Arabia highlights women’s empowerment in digital sphere at G20 meeting in Indonesia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia highlights women’s empowerment in digital sphere at G20 meeting in Indonesia

Kenya joins Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition

Kenya joins Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition
Updated 41 min 40 sec ago
SPA

Kenya joins Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition

Kenya joins Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition
  • Coalition chief calls Nairobi’s decision ‘a positive step’ to combat regional violence
Updated 41 min 40 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition on Thursday announced that Kenya had joined as a member state, increasing the number since its inception to 42.

Following the announcement, the Kenyan flag was flown at the headquarters of the coalition next to the other 41 flags, where the ceremony was held in the presence of Kenyan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Peter Nicholas Ojigo and a delegation from the Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh.

IMCTC Secretary-General Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi said Kenya’s membership is a positive step by Nairobi, and expresses the importance of international participation in combating terrorism and extremist violence.

Al-Moghedi stressed that Kenya — with its various religious and cultural components and its strategic East African location — will play a big role as an IMCTC member, with its effective record combating terrorism.

IMCTC member states work to coordinate, unify and reinforce efforts to combat the financing and supporting of terrorism.

In December 2015, Saudi Arabia announced the formation of the coalition to form a unified pan-Islamic front against extremist violence.

The chiefs of staff from various Islamic countries met in Riyadh in March 2016 and affirmed their determination to fight terrorism jointly according to their capabilities within the IMCTC framework, as per its policies and procedures, without compromising the sovereignty of member states.

In 2017, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the first meeting of the coalition under the theme “Allied Against Terrorism.”

The meeting stressed that terrorism represents a continued and growing threat to local and global peace and stability, and voiced support for IMCTC members to coordinate efforts to wipe out terrorism ideologically, financially and militarily.

Topics: Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) Saudi Arabia Kenya

Related

Crown prince to open inaugural meeting of IMCTC Ministers of Defense Council on Nov. 26
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince to open inaugural meeting of IMCTC Ministers of Defense Council on Nov. 26
Kenya supports Saudi Arabia’s request to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Kenya supports Saudi Arabia’s request to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Islamic Development Bank Group says it’s ready to support Pakistan after devastating floods

Islamic Development Bank Group says it’s ready to support Pakistan after devastating floods
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

Islamic Development Bank Group says it’s ready to support Pakistan after devastating floods

Islamic Development Bank Group says it’s ready to support Pakistan after devastating floods
  • Group commended Pakistani authorities and relief agencies for their efforts to bring relief to victims
  • Pakistan is a member country of the group
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank Group said it is ready to support the Pakistani government’s efforts to address the impact of devastating floods in the country on Wednesday.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains have triggered floods that have killed at least 1,191 people, including 399 children, in the Asian country.

The group, of which Pakistan is a member country, commended the Pakistani authorities and relief agencies for their extraordinary efforts to bring relief to the victims and provide crucial humanitarian assistance.

It expressed its solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan, and called on the international development community, UN agencies, and international organizations to deliver lifesaving and livelihood assistance, such as health services, food, clean water, and shelter.

The IsDB Group said it reiterates its commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government of Pakistan, along with other development partners, to mitigate the negative impact of the floods.

On Thursday, southern Pakistan braced for more flooding as a surge of water flowed down the Indus river.

The military said it had evacuated some 50,000 people, including 1,000 by air, since rescue efforts began.

Topics: Pakistan Floods Islamic Development Bank Group

Related

Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail on terrorism charges
World
Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail on terrorism charges

Jordanian conservation society debuts at Saudi Arabia’s falcon exhibition

Jordanian conservation society debuts at Saudi Arabia’s falcon exhibition
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

Jordanian conservation society debuts at Saudi Arabia’s falcon exhibition

Jordanian conservation society debuts at Saudi Arabia’s falcon exhibition
  • Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature of Jordan looking for partnerships to share experiences on wildlife protection, regulation and ecotourism
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature of Jordan has joined for the first time the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition to showcase Jordan’s experience in regulating hunting and training falcons.

Abdulrazzaq Al-Hamoud, supervisor of the Jordanian pavilion, said the event hosted by the Saudi Falcons Club was a good platform to highlight the society’s role in raising environmental awareness, promoting laws on hunting regulations and protecting falcons from overhunting since 1970s.

Al-Hamoud also said they were looking for partnerships with Saudi Arabian and Arab groups to share experiences on wildlife protection, regulation and ecotourism, among others, as he praised the Kingdom’s environmental efforts with the establishment of new nature reserves.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, toured the falcon and hunting exhibition and had a first-hand look at how falcons were being prepared for the daily auctions.

The envoy also inspected products on display in the pavilions, and was also briefed by representatives of falconry farms participating in the event.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Raising and using falcons for hunting is an integral part of the culture. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Falcons Club to host international exhibition, auction
Special International exhibition to showcase Saudi falconry, hunting heritage
Saudi Arabia
International exhibition to showcase Saudi falconry, hunting heritage

Royal Saudi Naval Forces seize huge haul of drugs in Gulf of Oman

Royal Saudi Naval Forces seize huge haul of drugs in Gulf of Oman
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

Royal Saudi Naval Forces seize huge haul of drugs in Gulf of Oman

Royal Saudi Naval Forces seize huge haul of drugs in Gulf of Oman
  • The Kingdom’s navy was leading an international security task force that discovered 3,330 kg of hashish and heroin during a search of a boat
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: CTF 150, a combined task force currently led by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, seized 3,330 kilograms of hashish and heroin during an intercept and search operation targeting a boat in the Gulf of Oman.

The task force, which was established in 2002, is one of four operating as part of the Combined Maritime Forces under the overall command of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, the world’s largest international maritime partnership.

The task force’s mission is to carry out maritime security operations in areas including the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, and the Gulf of Aden, to combat terrorism and related activities such as the smuggling of people, drugs, weapons and coal.

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces took command of CTF 150 for the first time in July 2018, taking over from the British Royal Navy and leading a number of operations. It took command for a second time in August 2020, this time taking over from French naval forces, and led six operations. The first, in October 2020, resulted in the seizure of more than 450 kg of methamphetamine. The following month, 456 kg of methamphetamine and 364 kg of heroin were confiscated.

Two further operations took place in December 2020. In the first, 910 kg of hashish were seized in international waters in the Arabian Sea, and in the second, 182 kg of methamphetamine and 272 kg of heroin were found.

Topics: Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Gulf of Oman hashish heroin

Related

Saudi Arabia’s biggest drugs bust nets billion-dollar haul
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s biggest drugs bust nets billion-dollar haul
The smuggled quantity was found professionally hidden in a machine designed to manufacture concrete blocks. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrest people with drugs

Latest updates

Egypt to relaunch government IPOs program on the stock exchange
Egypt to relaunch government IPOs program on the stock exchange
ADNOC sends first low-carbon ammonia shipment to Germany
ADNOC sends first low-carbon ammonia shipment to Germany
Saudi Arabia's mineral wealth set to double as prices of gold, copper, zinc rise
Saudi Arabia's mineral wealth set to double as prices of gold, copper, zinc rise
Technology, innovation key to shaping future, says Saudi minister
Technology, innovation key to shaping future, says Saudi minister
Indonesia seeks Saudi investment in new capital city project
Indonesia seeks Saudi investment in new capital city project

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.