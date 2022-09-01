Technology, innovation key to shaping future, says Saudi minister

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha has said that technology and innovation are the bases on which sustainable and comprehensive recovery and development depend.

Speaking at the Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting in Bali, under Indonesia’s presidency of the G20, he pointed to the steps taken by Saudi Arabia to support future economies and innovation, as announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is chairman of the Kingdom’s Supreme Committee for Research, Development and Innovation.

Saudi Arabia’s priorities for research, development and innovation are based on human health, environmental sustainability and basic needs, leadership in energy and industry, and future economies, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.

Al-Swaha said: “The support provided to the technology, innovation and entrepreneurship sectors by the (Saudi) leadership has contributed to the entrepreneurship of the Kingdom, which has become the center for technology and innovation in the region.”

He pointed to the fact that quantitative growth in venture capital investments has reached 270 percent last year, exceeding what has been accomplished in 2019 and 2020 combined.

Al-Swaha added that, in terms of female participation, Vision 2030 ensured the support of Saudi women, and said the Kingdom has achieved a significantly high outcome in terms of female empowerment in the communications and information technology sectors, exceeding 30 percent of employees in 2022.

The minister stated that the Kingdom is working in cooperation with the Apple Developers Academy to qualify more than 600 women in the sector from across the MENA region.